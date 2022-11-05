SHIBUYA EATERY / SHABU PLUS / DEATH PUNCH
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Shibuya Eatery is a modern Japanese izakaya. +++ Shabu Plus is an upscale Japanese hot pot experience featuring sushi & small plates. +++ Death Punch is our top floor bar where you can enjoy Shibuya's food menu, billiards & great cocktails.
Location
2321 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009
