Restaurant header imageView gallery

SHIBUYA EATERY / SHABU PLUS / DEATH PUNCH

review star

No reviews yet

2321 18th Street NW

Washington, DC 20009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Avocado Roll
Dan Dan Pork Ramen
Philly Ramen

Ramen

Philly Ramen

Philly Ramen

$24.00

Shaved Wagyu Beef with Simmered Onions & Oyster Mushrooms, Soft Poached Egg & Crunchy Rayu

Dan Dan Pork Ramen

Dan Dan Pork Ramen

$19.00

Kurobuta Heritage Pork Shank Simmered for 18 Hours with Charred Leek, Roasted Garlic Tonkotsu Broth & Soft Poached Egg. ***DISCLAIMER: THIS DISH IS SERVED SPICY. NO REFUNDS WILL BE ISSUED FOR RETURNS ON SPICE LEVEL***

Chicken Ramen

Chicken Ramen

$19.00

Onion/ Chili Jam, Garlic Chips, Fermented Carrot, Shiso & Soft Poached Egg. Served with choice of a Tare Glazed Chicken Skewer or Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken).

Ember Roasted Mushroom Ramen

Ember Roasted Mushroom Ramen

$19.00

With Yuzu Shoyu Tare, Simmered Mushroom, Pickled Mushroom, Grilled Scallion, Sunchoke Chips.

Yakisoba

Combination (Beef, Chicken, Pork) Yakisoba

Combination (Beef, Chicken, Pork) Yakisoba

$25.00

Stir Fried Egg Noodle with Shredded Vegetables (Carrots, Onions, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Green Beans, Ginger & Garlic)

Butter Poached Maine Lobster Yakisoba

$37.00

Stir Fried Egg Noodle with Shredded Vegetables (Carrots, Onions, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Green Beans, Ginger & Garlic)

Beef Yakisoba

Beef Yakisoba

$24.00

Stir Fried Egg Noodle with Shredded Vegetables (Carrots, Onions, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Green Beans, Ginger & Garlic)

Koji Cured Chicken Yakisoba

Koji Cured Chicken Yakisoba

$19.00

Stir Fried Egg Noodle with Shredded Vegetables (Carrots, Onions, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Green Beans, Ginger & Garlic)

Sugar Cured Kurobuta Pork Belly Yakisoba

Sugar Cured Kurobuta Pork Belly Yakisoba

$18.00

Stir Fried Egg Noodle with Shredded Vegetables (Carrots, Onions, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Green Beans, Ginger & Garlic)

Vegetable Yakisoba

Vegetable Yakisoba

$15.00

Stir Fried Egg Noodle with Shredded Vegetables (Carrots, Onions, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Green Beans, Ginger & Garlic)

Binchotan Grill

Baby Back Ribs (Half Rack)

Baby Back Ribs (Half Rack)

$18.00
Wagyu Beef Kushiyaki

Wagyu Beef Kushiyaki

$13.00
18 Hr Kurobuta Pork Belly Kushiyaki

18 Hr Kurobuta Pork Belly Kushiyaki

$9.00

4 Oz Portion Per Skewer

Koji Cured Chicken Thigh Kushiyaki

Koji Cured Chicken Thigh Kushiyaki

$7.00

4 Oz Portion Per Skewer

3 Hr Chicken Wings

3 Hr Chicken Wings

$7.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

with Pickled Shallots

Local Shishito Peppers

Local Shishito Peppers

$9.00

with Spicy Mayo

Exotic Mushrooms

Exotic Mushrooms

$9.00

Sake Steamed with French Butter

Grilled Heirloom Carrots

$9.00

Vegan Tare, Garlic Oil, Nori

Grilled Local Florentino

Grilled Local Florentino

$9.00Out of stock

Ginger Glaze, Japanese Curry

Grilled Courgette

Grilled Courgette

$9.00

Baby Zucchini with Vegan Tare, Chives

Sando

Served with Shichimi Fries
Shiburger - Roseda Farms Smash Burger

Shiburger - Roseda Farms Smash Burger

$16.00

Roseda Farms Smash Burger. Topped with Smoked Cheddar, Onion Jam, Shiburger Sauce. Served with Shichimi Fries.

Tori Sando / Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Served with Pickle, Bang Bang sauce, Shredded Cabbage & Shichimi Fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

With extra spicy Dan Dan BBQ sauce, shredded cabbage, pickles. Served with shichimi fries.

Wagyu Beef Slider

Wagyu Beef Slider

$5.00

New version: Topped with Smoked Cheddar, Onion Jam, Shiburger Sauce. Shiburger sauce consists of hot sauce mayo with chopped pickled cuke, jalapeño, mustard.

Tori / Fried Chicken Slider

Tori / Fried Chicken Slider

$5.00

New version. Served with Pickle, Bang Bang sauce, Shredded Cabbage.

Pulled Pork Slider

$5.00Out of stock

With extra spicy Dan Dan BBQ sauce, shredded cabbage, pickles.

Small Plates

Miso Glazed Daily Grilled Fish

$18.00

Limited Availability. Ask Your Server for Details!

Skillet Seared Flat Iron Steak

Skillet Seared Flat Iron Steak

$23.00

Red Shiso Chimichurri

Karaage / Japanese Fried Chicken

Karaage / Japanese Fried Chicken

$14.00

Served with Yuzu Kosho Sauce. Prepared with Potato Starch.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Daikon Carrot, Sesame Vinaigrette Dressing. Contains Soy Sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

with Sea Salt

Salmon Onigiri - Daily Rice Ball

Salmon Onigiri - Daily Rice Ball

$6.00

Daily Rice Ball

Onigiri - Daily Rice Ball - Nori Plum

Onigiri - Daily Rice Ball - Nori Plum

$4.50

Daily Rice Ball

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00
Kim Chee

Kim Chee

$5.00
Shichimi Fries

Shichimi Fries

$7.00

with Creamy Garlic Mayo

Sushi

O'Toro - Ultra Fatty Belly

$30.00+

Chu Toro - Medium Fatty Belly

$27.00+

Maguro - Center Cut Loin

$18.00+

Negi Toro Maki

$16.00

Chopped Tuna Belly & Scallion - 8 Piece

Blue Fin Sampler

$62.00

Includes 2 Pieces Each (O'Toro, Chu Toro, Loin). Served Nigiri or Sashimi + Negi Toro Maki Roll

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$18.00

8 Piece. Eel & Avocado Outside. Spicy Tuna Insider with Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

8 Piece. Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, Avocado, Eel on Outside. Jumbo Lump Crab & Cucumber on Inside

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$18.00

8 Piece. Spicy Scallop, Avocado on Outside with Spicy Mayo. Spicy Tuna on Inside

Cold Water Lobster Tail Maki Roll

Cold Water Lobster Tail Maki Roll

$30.00

8 Piece. With Cucumber & Kimchee

Futomaki / Veggie Roll & Avocado Roll

Futomaki / Veggie Roll & Avocado Roll

$12.00

5 Piece. Large Format

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$18.00

Crispy Soft Crab with Cucumber Inside. Avocado on Outside

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$18.00

Spicy Mayo & Tobiko

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$18.00

With Pickled Jalapeno & Wasabi Mayo

Grilled Salmon Skin

Grilled Salmon Skin

$18.00

With Mentaiko Mayo & Ikura

15 Pc. - Box Set - Deluxe Chef's Selection

$70.00

Including but not limited to: Uni, Kinmedai, Spanish Mackerel, Hiramasa, Fluke, Kona Kampachi, Hotate Mukimi, Madai, Unagi, Hamachi, Skuna Bay Salmon, Big Eye Tuna

12 Pc. - Box Set - Chef's Selection

$52.00

12 Piece - Sashimi or Nigiri

Bara Chirashi

$35.00

Scattered Sushi Over Rice. Includes Chef's Daily Fish Selections. Limited Availability

Temarizushi

Temarizushi

$40.00

9 Piece. Decorated Rice Ball Sushi Served with Chef's Selection. Limited Availability

Sashimi Chirashi

Sashimi Chirashi

$25.00

Cold. Served Over Vinegar Rice

Tuna & Salmon Poke Fish Bowl

Tuna & Salmon Poke Fish Bowl

$25.00

Spicy tuna & salmon, Ikura, Masago, Kaiware

Avocado Kimchee Roll

Avocado Kimchee Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Cucumber Roll

$12.00

8 Piece

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$12.00

8 Piece

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$12.00

8 Piece

Salmon Avocado Roll

$12.00

8 Piece

Hamachi Scallion Roll

$12.00

8 Piece

Fresh Jumbo Lump Crab California Roll

$15.00

8 Piece

Eel Avocado Roll

$15.00

8 Piece

Ikura / Marinated Salmon Roe - 3 Pc

$14.00

3 Piece. Served Nigiri

Ikura / Marinated Salmon Roe - 5 Pc

$22.00

5 Piece. Served Nigiri

Inari / Tofu with Edamame - 3 Pc

$14.00

Served Nigiri

Inari / Tofu with Edamame - 5 Pc

$22.00

Served Nigiri

Yellowfin Tuna - 3 Pc

$14.00

3 Piece

Yellowfin Tuna - 5 Pc

$22.00

5 Piece

Salmon - 3 Pc

Salmon - 3 Pc

$14.00

3 Piece

Salmon - 5 Pc

$22.00

5 Piece

Hamachi Yellowtail - 3 Pc

$14.00

3 Piece

Hamachi Yellowtail - 5 Pc

$22.00

5 Piece

Kona Kampachi / Young Yellowtail - 3 Pc

$18.00

Kona Kampachi / Young Yellowtail - 5 Pc

$30.00

Hiramasa / Amberjack - 3 Pc

$18.00

Hiramasa / Amberjack - 5 Pc

$30.00

Fluke / Flounder - 3 Pc

$18.00

3 Piece

Fluke / Flounder - 5 Pc

$30.00

5 Piece

Hotate Mukimi / Scallop - 3 Pc

$18.00

3 Piece

Hotate Mukimi / Scallop - 5 Pc

$30.00

5 Piece

Unagi / Broiled Eel - 3 Pc

$25.00

Served Nigiri

Unagi / Broiled Eel - 5 Pc

$40.00

Served Nigiri

Madai / Pink Snapper - 3 Pc

$28.00

3 Piece

Madai / Pink Snapper - 5 Pc

$42.00

5 Piece

Extra Ginger

$1.00

Extra Wasabi

$1.00

Japanese Snacks

Hi-Chew - Assorted Flavors

$2.50

Popular Japanese Candy! Flavors include but not limited to: Acai, Banana, Green Apple, Strawberry, Grape, Kiwi, Mango, Watermelon.

Japanese Chips - Seaweed & Salt Flavored

$5.00

Japanese Chips - Spicy

$5.00
Salmon Onigiri - Daily Rice Ball

Salmon Onigiri - Daily Rice Ball

$6.00

Daily Rice Ball

Onigiri - Daily Rice Ball - Nori Plum

Onigiri - Daily Rice Ball - Nori Plum

$4.50

Daily Rice Ball

Need Utensils?

Yes - Please Include Utensils

Non Alcoholic

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fiji Bottled Water - 330mL

$3.00

Still Water - 28 Oz (Glass Bottle)

$7.00

Saratoga or Evian or Similar Brand

Sparkling Water - 28 Oz (Glass Bottled)

$7.00

Pellegrino or Saratoga or Similar Brand

Oi Ocha - Bottled Matcha Green Tea - Unsweetened

$5.50

Oi Ocha - Bottled Hojicha Roasted Green Tea - Unsweetened

$5.50

Itoen Jasmine Green Tea Unsweetened

$5.50Out of stock

DP- Signature Cocktails

All Alcohol Items Must Be Purchased with a Packaged Food Item. There is an option for a one cent candy item if you wish to order only alcohol to remain in compliance. All guests must be 21+ or older to purchase alcohol.

Packaged Food Item - Required with To Go Alcohol Purchase

$0.01

Shakedown Street (Mezcal) - To Go

$12.00

Siete Misterios Mezcal, Green Charteuse, Guava Lemonade

Jam Rock (Tiki Rum) - To Go

$12.00

Tiki Inspired Summer Cocktail Featuring Wray & Nephew Overproof Rum, Pineapple, Melon Liqueur, Lemon

Losing My Religion (Gin) - To Go

$12.00

Gin, Triple Sec, Lemon Juice, House Sake. Absinthe Spritz.

Teenage Wildlife (Vodka) - To Go

$12.00

Vodka, Local Yellow Watermelon Juice, Elderflower Liqueur, Scarborough Bitters

Drop Me Off In New Orleans (Vieux Carre) - To Go

$12.00

Vieux Carre. Rye Whiskey. Cognac. Vermouth. Benedictine.

Hell’s Bells (Spicy Margarita) - To Go

$12.00

Patron Blanco Tequila, Lime, Yuzu Kosho Spicy Syrup, Triple Sec

Napoleon In Rags (Negroni) - To Go

$12.00

Infused Grey Goose, Campari, Red Vermouth, Simple, Lemon Zest

Sake - Canned / Cup

All Alcohol Items Must Be Purchased with a Packaged Food Item. There is an option for a one cent candy item if you wish to only alcohol to remain in compliance. All guests must be 21+ or older to purchase alcohol.

Kikusui Funaguchi Nama Genshu

$18.00

"Working man's sake!" 200ml. Being un-pasteurized and undiluted allows you to enjoy the fruity aroma and fresh full bodied flavor of this Sake, and 19% ABV gives you a high-impact sensory experience. Pairs with: Spicy food, grilled and fried foods. SMV: -4

Snow Angel Nigori - Cup

$22.00

Notes of melon, a lighter body as far as nigori sake goes, and mild sweetness. Pairs well with big flavors: spicy foods, BBQ, curries and even ice cream. SMV: -11

Packaged Food Item - Required with To Go Alcohol Purchase

$0.01

Sake - Large Format

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori - Lg

$45.00Out of stock

Unfiltered, very light nose filled with cream, cherry blossom, white grape elements. Pairs with: Spicy fare, grilled meats. SMV: -11

Hakutsuru Superior - Lg

$45.00

Soft ripe strawberries & grass. Light & smooth. Pairs with: Lobster, fish, noodles. SMV: +3

Nanbu Bijin “Southern Beauty” Tokubetsu Junmai - Lg

$70.00Out of stock

Semi-Dry, Well-Balanced. Pecan, almond, apple pie, wheat toast & creamy aromas. Pairs with: Soups, noodles, burgers, beef & chicken. SMV: +5

Oze no Yukidoke Junmai Daiginjo Genshu - Lg

$150.00

Elegant Aroma, Well Balanced, Floral, High alcohol content

Heiwa Shuzou Kid Junmai - Lg

$65.00

Full-bodied. Toasted rice, dark honey, & grapefruit. Pairs with: grilled items. SMV: +2

Heiwa Shuzou Nigori - Lg

$60.00

Vanilla ice cream & steamed rice aromas. Very smooth with a terrific softness. Pairs with: sushi & sashimi. SMV: -8.5

Hoyo "Genji" Shining Prince, Junmai 500mL

$40.00

Smooth Crisp, Refreshing. Lemony, citrus start that gives way to a mellow cedar brightness.Pairs with tuna & vegetables.

Masumi Arabashiri "First Run" Nama Ginjo

$72.00

Unpasteurized. Fresh & vibrant. Pairs well with robust foods. SMV: -2.2

Dewazakura Izumi Judan "10th Degree" Junmai Ginjo SMV: +12

$70.00

A martini lover's sake. Super dry. Juniper berries, crisp pear, dry melon tones. Pairs with: Sushi.

Beer

All Alcohol Items Must Be Purchased with a Packaged Food Item. There is an option for a one cent candy item if you wish to order only alcohol to remain in compliance. All guests must be 21+ or older to purchase alcohol.

Bottled Beer - Kirin Light

$9.00

Lager

Canned - Big G's Uptown Hard Iced Tea Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Canned - Whiteclaw - Black Cherry

$7.00

Canned - Whiteclaw Mango

$7.00

Canned Beer - Miller Light

$5.00

Canned Beer - Sapporo 22 Oz.

$14.00

Canned Beer - Sapporo Pure (Light)

$7.00

Packaged Food Item - Required with To Go Alcohol Purchase

$0.01

Death Punch Shirt

Helmet Skull Shirt

$26.00+

Motorcycle Shirt

$26.00+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Shibuya Eatery is a modern Japanese izakaya. +++ Shabu Plus is an upscale Japanese hot pot experience featuring sushi & small plates. +++ Death Punch is our top floor bar where you can enjoy Shibuya's food menu, billiards & great cocktails.

Location

2321 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Reveler's Hour
orange star5.0 • 1,222
1775 Columbia Road Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,346
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
The DINER
orange starNo Reviews
2453 18th St. NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Lucky Buns - AdMo - 2000 18th St. NW
orange starNo Reviews
2000 18th St. NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
El Tamarindo
orange starNo Reviews
1785 Florida Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Perry's
orange starNo Reviews
1811 Columbia Road Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston