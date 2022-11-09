Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shield N Sheath

review star

No reviews yet

1511 Altamont Avenue

Richmond, VA 23230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Potato skins

$8.00

Cheesy bread

$7.00

Entree

12" Thin Crust Pizzas

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

12" Thin Crust, Sauce, Whole Milk Mozerella with Pepperoini

Veggie Pizza

$12.00

12" Thin Crust, Sauce, Whole Milk Mozerella, Red and Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives

The Candyman Pizza

$12.00

12" Thin Crust, Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzerella, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon and Jalapenos

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

12" Thin Crust, Sauce, Whole Milk Mozerrella Cheese

Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Spinach N Artichoke Chicken

$12.00

Vegan

$12.00

Toppings

Chicken

$2.00

Plant Based Chicken

$2.00

Jalapenos

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Soda

Root Beer

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Squirt Grapefruit Soda

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.00

Bottle water

Water

$2.00

ABC

PBR

$2.00

Miller Lite

$2.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Guinnes

$4.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Dos XX

$3.00

Angry Orchard

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

We Throw It All!

Website

Location

1511 Altamont Avenue, Richmond, VA 23230

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Shield N Sheath image
Shield N Sheath image

Similar restaurants in your area

Secret Sandwich Society - RVA - 501 E Grace St
orange starNo Reviews
501 East Grace Street Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Rappahannock Restaurant - 320 E. Grace St
orange starNo Reviews
320 East Grace Street Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Charred - Hanover
orange starNo Reviews
9325 Chamberlayne Road Mechanicsville, VA 23116
View restaurantnext
The Hub Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4828 Southpoint Parkway Fredericksburg, VA 22407
View restaurantnext
Farucci's Bar and Grill - Farucci's
orange starNo Reviews
South 15th Avenue Hopewell, VA 23860
View restaurantnext
Welcome to Church!
orange starNo Reviews
44505 Atwater Drive Ashburn, VA 20147
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Roots Natural Kitchen - 939 W Grace St
orange star4.8 • 7,723
939 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
orange star4.8 • 4,580
1500 Roseneath Rd Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
orange star4.6 • 3,614
1537 W. Main St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston