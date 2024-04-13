Shift Kitchen and Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Follow us @shiftflg
Location
107 N San Francisco St Ste 2, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Flagstaff
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
4.4 • 2,112
503 N Humphreys Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurant
More near Flagstaff