Bars & Lounges
American
Shift Restaurant and Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
24253 Stateline Rd, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lawrenceburg
More near Lawrenceburg