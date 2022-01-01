Shift Restaurant and Bar

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Shift Burger
Pretzel and Beer Cheese
Chicken Tender Salad

Salads

Side Salad

$5.00

Caesar-Full Size

$10.00

House Salad- Full Size

$10.00

Chicken Tender Salad

$15.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.00

BLT Salad

$15.00

Small Bites

Pretzel and Beer Cheese

$12.00

Street Corn Nachos

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Whiskey River Nachos

$12.00

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

Pulled Pork Flatbread

$15.00

Bbq Chix Flatbread

$14.00

Italian Egg Rolls

$12.00

Smokehouse Potato Skins

$14.00

Old World Sicilian Flatbread

$15.00

Reuben Egg Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Main Bites

10 Bone-In Wings

$15.00
Shift Burger

Shift Burger

$14.00

Chefs Blend of Short-Rib, Brisket and Chuck. House temp is Medium (Hot Pink Center)

3 Mix and Match Street Tacos

$15.00

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Bright BLT

$14.00

Veggie Melt

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Southern Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Ceaser Wrap

$15.00

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Buffalo Wrap

$15.00

4pc Tenders

$10.00

Plain Battered Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fish N Chips Family Platter

$44.99

Chicken Tender Platter

$29.99

Baja Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Italian Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Sides & A la Carte

Hand-cut Fries

$5.00

Saratoga Chips

$5.00

Sd Chips And Salsa

$5.00

Fruit

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Ceaser

$5.00

Slaw

$4.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$5.00

Side Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

White Cheddar Mac

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Chips And Queso

$5.00

2 oz Ranch

$0.50

8 Oz Ranch

$2.00

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Cup Soup

$5.00

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Jumbo Desert Pretzel

$15.00

Vanilla OoeyGooey Cake

$5.00

Chocolate OoeyGooey Cake

$5.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Corn Dogs

$6.00

GRILLED Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Fruit Cup

$6.00

Kids Mac

$6.00

Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

BUNDAY MONDAY

Killer Chs Burger

$29.00

Diablo Burger

$14.00

Sunny N Bright Burger

$15.00

Italian Burger

$15.00

Pulled Pork Burger

$15.00

Premier Plates

Fish N Chips

$18.00

Thai Chili Salmon Dinner

$27.00

Blackened SalmDinner

$27.00

Plain Salmon Dinner

$24.00

Pork Chop Dinner

$21.00

Tuscan Butter Pasta

$16.00

Southern Fried Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Bruschetta Chicken

$22.00

12 Oz New York Strip 2 Sides

$43.00Out of stock

Blackened Mahi w/ Lemon Butter Sauce

$33.00Out of stock

Jumbalaya Special

$24.00Out of stock

10 Oz Sirloin 2 Sides (Specify Temp)

$28.00

Lunch Specials

Quesadilla

$13.00

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Lunch Tacos(2)

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

BLT Sandwich

$13.00

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Italian Sandwich

$13.00

Sunday Chicken Refills

Refill Chicken 2 Pieces

SMALL Refill Mac N Cheess

Large Refill Mac N Cheese

Small Refill Slaw

Small Refill Baked Beans

Large Refill Baked Beans

Small Refill Potato Salad

Large Refill Potato Salad

Small Refill Mashed Potatos

Large Refill Mashed Potatoes

Refill Corn On The Cob (1 Piece)

Small Refill Green Beans

Large Refill Green Beans

Refill 2 Cheddar Biscuits

Sunday Chicken

Chicken Dinner Style

$19.99

GAME DAY MENU

Burreaux Burger

$16.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Old World Sicilian Flatbread

$12.00

Smokehouse Skin

$12.00

The Ja Marr

$14.00

Wings & Fries

$12.00

NA Bevs

Strawberry Lemonade N/A

$4.00

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Ice Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$4.00

Peach Tea

$4.00

Coffee Reg

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Red Cream Soda

$3.00

Mr. Pib

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Water

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk (White)

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

RedBull

$4.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Add Grenadine

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

24253 Stateline Rd, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025

Directions

Gallery
Shift Restaurant and Bar image
Shift Restaurant and Bar image

