Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American
Sandwiches

Shigs In Pit - Fairfield 2008 Fairfield Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2008 Fairfield Ave

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

One Meat Plate
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Two Meat Plate

Beer

Olde Fort Lager (6pk)

Olde Fort Lager (6pk)

$9.99

An American style Golden Blonde Lager with pale color, low malt sweetness and subtle hopping. 14 IBUs / ABV 4%

Good Karma (6pk)

Good Karma (6pk)

$12.99

A medium bodied IPA with an amber color originating from lightly toasted caramel malt. 55 IBUs / ABV 6.5%

Drunkun Punkun (4pk)

Drunkun Punkun (4pk)

$17.99Out of stock

Our Imperial Pumpkin Ale aged for 1 year in premium Bourbon barrels. This annual treat is the perfect blend of creamy pumpkin pie and bourbon, served in a Belgian glass. 16 IBUS, ABV 8.2%

Jonesing for Java (6pk)

Jonesing for Java (6pk)

$12.99

Jonesing for Java is an English-style robust porter infused with a proprietary blend developed and roasted at Fort Wayne’s own Old Crown Coffee Roasters with the assistance of Mad Anthony’s brewers. This Madbrew features a deep chocolate quality and satisfying earthy notes with a delicious coffee kick. 30 IBUs / ABV 8%

Auburn - 4 Pack

Auburn - 4 Pack

$10.99

An American style Amber Lager with a rich, malty & slightly sweet flavor and refreshing hop crispness. 21 IBUs / ABV 4.6%

Good Karma - 4 Pack

Good Karma - 4 Pack

$12.99

A medium bodied IPA with an amber color originating from lightly toasted caramel malt. 55 IBUs / ABV 6.5%

Raspberry Wheat - 4 Pack

Raspberry Wheat - 4 Pack

$13.99

A light wheat ale infused with Oregon raspberries for a harmonious union of fruit and beer. 8 IBUs / ABV 4.7%

Summer Daze Wheat - 4 Pack

Summer Daze Wheat - 4 Pack

$12.99Out of stock

A delicious golden nectar brewed with a hypnotic blend of wheat, honey, caramel malt and various natural aromatics. This annual ale is crisp, light and refreshing. 12 IBUs, ABV 5.5%

Mosaic Moon - 4 Pack

Mosaic Moon - 4 Pack

$13.99

An American style IPA brewed with a single variety of hop and a simple American grown grain bill allowing the hop to be “front and center”. The real star of this ale is the Mosaic hop which gives off a complex array of tropical fruit, pineapple, herbal and earthy characteristics. Much of the hop was used late in the boil preserving all the character of the hop without going over the top on bitterness. 65 IBUs, 8% ABV

Pineapple Tart - 4 Pack

Pineapple Tart - 4 Pack

$14.99Out of stock

This ale goes through our special “kettle souring” process creating a mouth puckering light bodied ale. Sweetness is then reintroduced to the beer in the form of 756 lbs of fresh, sweet Pineapple. 10 IBUs, ABV 4.2%

Oktoberfest - 4 Pack

Oktoberfest - 4 Pack

$12.99Out of stock

A traditional German style lager; amber in color and slightly sweet with a crisp hop bitterness. This beer is the celebrated style of the Munich Oktoberfest, the largest public festival in the world. 22 IBUs / ABV 5.5%

Snowplowed - 4 Pack

Snowplowed - 4 Pack

$12.99

A full bodied ale with a delightful blend of English Pale, Crystal and Chocolate Malts. Fuggle Hops bring an earthly balance and a fruity, herbal aroma to this seasonal favorite. 23 IBUs, ABV 6.2%

Would you like to include utensils?

Yes Utensils

Yes Utensils

Yes, include utensils in my order

No Utensils

No Utensils

Do not include utensils in my order.

Wings & Things

5 Wings

5 Wings

$8.49

Dry-rubbed, slow smoked and flash fried. Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch

10 Wings

10 Wings

$16.99

Dry-rubbed, slow smoked and flash fried. Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch

20 Wings

20 Wings

$33.99

Dry-rubbed, slow smoked and flash fried. Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch

Garlic Toast Basket

Garlic Toast Basket

$3.99

4 slices

Nacho's Half Order

Nacho's Half Order

$9.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with BBQ sauce, smoked meat, lettuce & tomato

Nacho's Full Order

Nacho's Full Order

$16.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with BBQ sauce, smoked meat, lettuce & tomato

Mac Attack

Mac Attack

$13.99

Green chili mac & cheese, BBQ sauce, corn bread topping & garlic toast

BBQ Ranch Salad

BBQ Ranch Salad

$12.99

Chopped iceberg lettuce, grated cheddar, chopped egg, diced tomato, crumbled bacon, chopped chicken, BBQ ranch dressing

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.49

Served on a butter toasted bun

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Served on a butter toasted bun

Brisket Burnt End Sandwich

Brisket Burnt End Sandwich

$12.99

Served on a butter toasted bun

Chopped Chicken Sandwich

Chopped Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Served on a butter toasted bun

Turkey Breast Sandwich

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$9.49

Served on a butter toasted bun

Pit Ham Sandwich

Pit Ham Sandwich

$9.49

Served on a butter toasted bun

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich

$9.49

Served on a butter toasted bun

Hammie Sammie

Hammie Sammie

$11.99

Smoked pit ham, Creole mustard, Swiss cheese, sweet pickle jam, lettuce & tomato

Smoked Bologna

Smoked Bologna

$9.49

Pimento cheese, lettuce & tomato

Big Tom

Big Tom

$11.99

Smoked turkey, cranberry mayo, bacon, cheddar, lettuce & tomato

Big Shig Pig

Big Shig Pig

$13.99

Smoked bologna, pimento cheese, pulled pork, topped with creamy cole slaw

Bone-in Pork Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Kids menu

Lil Piggy

Lil Piggy

$5.99

Served with 1 side and drink

Kids Ribs

Kids Ribs

$7.99

Served with 1 side and drink

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Served with 1 side and drink

BBQ Dinner Plates

One Meat Plate

One Meat Plate

$14.99

Served with 2 sides & garlic toast

Two Meat Plate

Two Meat Plate

$18.99

Served with 2 sides & garlic toast

Rib & Meat Plate

Rib & Meat Plate

$21.95

Served with 2 sides & garlic toast

Big Shig Platter

Big Shig Platter

$42.99

Served with 2 sides & garlic toast

Rib & Wing Dinner

Rib & Wing Dinner

$25.99

4 bones & 6 wings served with 2 sides & garlic toast.

Bone-in Pork Steak Dinner

$19.99Out of stock

Homemade Sides

Apple Pie Baked Beans

Apple Pie Baked Beans

$3.19
Creamy Coleslaw

Creamy Coleslaw

$3.19
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$3.19
Green Chili Mac & Cheese

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

$3.19
Potato Casserole

Potato Casserole

$3.19
Tomato Cucumber Salad

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$3.19
Corn Spoon Bread

Corn Spoon Bread

$3.19
Southern Style Green Beans

Southern Style Green Beans

$3.19
Grandpa Bill's Icebox Pickles

Grandpa Bill's Icebox Pickles

$3.19

Chips

$2.79

Shigs Famous Ribs

Rib Dinner

Rib Dinner

$16.95

St Louis style ribs rubbed with our competition blend seasonings and smoked over Indiana Cherry hardwood. Served with 2 sides & garlic toast

Half Slab Dinner

Half Slab Dinner

$22.99

St Louis style ribs rubbed with our competition blend seasonings and smoked over Indiana Cherry hardwood. Served with 2 sides & garlic toast

Full Slab Dinner

Full Slab Dinner

$32.95

St Louis style ribs rubbed with our competition blend seasonings and smoked over Indiana Cherry hardwood. Served with 2 sides & garlic toast

2 Bones

2 Bones

$6.49

Ala Carte

6 Bones

6 Bones

$16.49

Ala Carte

12 Bones

12 Bones

$29.99

Ala Carte

Desserts

Cookie

Cookie

$1.25

Chocolate Chip

Brownie

Brownie

$3.50
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Carry out

Iced Tea Gallon

Iced Tea Gallon

$4.99
Lemonade Gallon

Lemonade Gallon

$5.99
Gallon of Sauce

Gallon of Sauce

$19.99
Pint of BBQ Sauce

Pint of BBQ Sauce

$4.99

Choice of Original, Hot or Tangy

1/2 Pint of BBQ Sauce

1/2 Pint of BBQ Sauce

$2.50

Choice of Original, Hot or Tangy

8 Pack of Buns

8 Pack of Buns

$4.99
Full Rack of Ribs

Full Rack of Ribs

$29.99

ala carte

Combo #1

Combo #1

$89.99

2 full slabs of ribs, 2 quarts of sides & 1/2 pint of sauce. (feeds 4-6)

Combo #2

Combo #2

$78.99

1 full slab of ribs, 1 lb of meat, 2 quarts of sides and a 1/2 pint of sauce. (feeds 4-6)

Combo #3

Combo #3

$89.99

1 slab of ribs, 2 lbs. of meat, 2 quarts of sides and a 1/2 pint of sauce. Feeds 6-8)

Combo #4

Combo #4

$67.99

2 lbs. of meat, 2 quarts of sides, 8 pack of buns and a 1/2 pint of sauce. Feeds (6-8)

Rib Tip Carryout Meal

$34.99Out of stock
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

20 oz Pepsi

$2.49

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.49

20 oz Mountain Dew

$2.49

20 oz Dr. Pepper

$2.49

20 oz Sierra Mist

$2.49

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.49

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.49

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.49

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$3.49

Smoked Meats by the Pound

1 lb. Pulled Pork

1 lb. Pulled Pork

$15.99

If ordering more than 3 lbs. please contact the restaurant for availability at 260-387-5903

1 lb. Chopped Chicken

1 lb. Chopped Chicken

$16.99

If ordering more than 3 lbs. please contact the restaurant for availability at 260-387-5903

1 lb. Sliced Brisket

1 lb. Sliced Brisket

$22.99

If ordering more than 3 lbs. please contact the restaurant for availability at 260-387-5903

1 lb. Burnt Ends

1 lb. Burnt Ends

$22.99

If ordering more than 3 lbs. please contact the restaurant for availability at 260-387-5903

1 lb. Pit Ham

1 lb. Pit Ham

$16.99

If ordering more than 3 lbs. please contact the restaurant for availability at 260-387-5903

1 lb. Turkey Breast

1 lb. Turkey Breast

$18.99

If ordering more than 3 lbs. please contact the restaurant for availability at 260-387-5903

1 lb. Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

1 lb. Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$16.99

If ordering more than 3 lbs. please contact the restaurant for availability at 260-387-5903

Daily Specials

2 for $20 Rib Tip Baskets

$20.00Out of stock

Rib Tip & Wing Combo

$24.99Out of stock

Turkey Tip Dinner

$13.99Out of stock

Add on's

Extra 1/3rd lb. of Meat

Extra 1/3rd lb. of Meat

$7.49
2 Bone Rib Sampler

2 Bone Rib Sampler

$6.49
Extra Bun

Extra Bun

$1.00
1 pc. Garlic Toast

1 pc. Garlic Toast

$1.00

Carry out sides

Pint Side

Pint Side

$8.49
Quart Side

Quart Side

$16.99

Retail/Merchandise

Shigs In Pit Gift Set

Shigs In Pit Gift Set

$24.99
Shigs In Pit Hot Sauce

Shigs In Pit Hot Sauce

$6.00
Shigs In Pit Mild Sauce

Shigs In Pit Mild Sauce

$6.00
Shigs In Pit Tangy Sauce

Shigs In Pit Tangy Sauce

$6.00
Shigs In Pit Dry Rub

Shigs In Pit Dry Rub

$11.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our goal at each Shigs In Pit location is to provide the finest ingredients and quality service at a fair price. We have positioned ourselves to offer a wide variety of smoked meats and outstanding side dishes, along with unique eats at each Shigs In Pit location.

Location

2008 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Directions

Gallery
Shigs In Pit - Fairfield image
Shigs In Pit - Fairfield image
Shigs In Pit - Fairfield image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne - 2002 Broadway
orange star4.3 • 1,675
2002 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Burger Bar
orange starNo Reviews
223 West Jefferson Boulevard Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Wings & Ribs - Coldwater Rd
orange star3.4 • 79
4636 Coldwater Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurantnext
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Fort Wayne
orange star4.3 • 1,281
2886 E Dupont Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurantnext
The Patio Pizza & BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
170 N High Street Roanoke, IN 46783
View restaurantnext
Tri-Lakes Tavern
orange star4.2 • 208
2700 E Colony Ave Columbia City, IN 46725
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fort Wayne

Bon Bon's Coffee Company - Dupont Hospital
orange starNo Reviews
2520 E DuPont Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurantnext
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne - 2002 Broadway
orange star4.3 • 1,675
2002 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Copper Spoon
orange star4.8 • 1,579
301 W.Jefferson Blvd Suite 100 Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Fort Wayne
orange star4.3 • 1,281
2886 E Dupont Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurantnext
Trubble Brewing - Broadway
orange star4.3 • 1,054
2725 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46807
View restaurantnext
Mercadito Taqueria
orange star5.0 • 862
111 W Columbia St Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Wayne
Columbia City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
North Webster
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Warsaw
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Lima
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Muncie
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Kokomo
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston