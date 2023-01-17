Shigs In Pit - Fairfield 2008 Fairfield Ave

Mosaic Moon - 4 Pack

$13.99

An American style IPA brewed with a single variety of hop and a simple American grown grain bill allowing the hop to be “front and center”. The real star of this ale is the Mosaic hop which gives off a complex array of tropical fruit, pineapple, herbal and earthy characteristics. Much of the hop was used late in the boil preserving all the character of the hop without going over the top on bitterness. 65 IBUs, 8% ABV