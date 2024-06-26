Oyster Mee Sua 蚵仔麵線

Mee sua comes standard with chili paste, vinegar, and cilantro. A special stock comprising five core ingredients, brewed over a slow flame, forms the soup base for the imported mee sua. Only handmade mee sua is used for its superior flavor and texture. A generous amount of oysters is added before serving. The Handmade Oyster Mee Sua is best eaten while hot.