Shihlin GREAT MALL

review star

No reviews yet

447 Great Mall Drive, suite 608

Suit 608

Milpitas, CA 95035

Food

XXL Chicken Thigh 雞腿肉

XXL Chicken Thigh 雞腿肉

$10.50

A large, tender and succulent piece of boneless chicken thigh, painstakingly marinated to perfection, coated with imported flour and fried to a golden crisp. A special blend of oriental spices is sprinkled on top of the crust, and the chicken is served uncut for maximum goodness. The XXL Crispy Chicken is best eaten while hot.

XXL Chicken Breast 雞胸肉

XXL Chicken Breast 雞胸肉

$10.50Out of stock

A large, tender and succulent piece of boneless chicken breast, painstakingly marinated to perfection, coated with imported flour and fried to a golden crisp. A special blend of oriental spices is sprinkled on top of the crust, and the chicken is served uncut for maximum goodness. The XXL Crispy Chicken is best eaten while hot.

Treasure Rice Box 招牌便當

Treasure Rice Box 招牌便當

$15.00

Fresh chicken leg fillet made to order and fried to golden perfection with a super crispy exterior and juicy meat inside; sprinkled with our special fragrant powder and individually spiced to your preference! Served with braised tofu, egg, and Taiwanese pickled vegetables. Definitely a satisfying and delicious meal!

Popcorn Chicken Rice Box 鹽酥雞飯

Popcorn Chicken Rice Box 鹽酥雞飯

$15.00

Marinated hand-cut fresh chicken leg cutlets fried to order. Crispy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside! Topped with basil leaves and sprinkled with our house special fragrant powder, custom spiced to your preference. A menu favorite and a MUST TRY!!!

Oyster Mee Sua 蚵仔麵線

Oyster Mee Sua 蚵仔麵線

$10.50

Mee sua comes standard with chili paste, vinegar, and cilantro. A special stock comprising five core ingredients, brewed over a slow flame, forms the soup base for the imported mee sua. Only handmade mee sua is used for its superior flavor and texture. A generous amount of oysters is added before serving. The Handmade Oyster Mee Sua is best eaten while hot.

Mee Sua Only 纯麵線

Mee Sua Only 纯麵線

$8.50

Mee sua comes standard with chili paste, vinegar, and cilantro.

JiaYi Chicken Rice 嘉義雞肉飯

JiaYi Chicken Rice 嘉義雞肉飯

$12.50

Hand-shredded chicken leg meat over steamed white rice, doused in our signature Jiayi fragrant sauce, to make it a refreshing and delicious meal.

Grandma Braised Chicken Rice 阿嬤滷雞肉飯

Grandma Braised Chicken Rice 阿嬤滷雞肉飯

$10.50

Minced fresh chicken meat braised in our signature braise sauce over steamed white rice and paired with braised tofu, egg and sprinkled with cilantro. A healthy and economical meal with delicious taste!

Fish Ball Silver Noodle Soup 魚丸湯冬粉

Fish Ball Silver Noodle Soup 魚丸湯冬粉

$10.50
Fish Ball Soup 魚丸湯

Fish Ball Soup 魚丸湯

$8.50

Snacks

Sweet Plum Fries 甘梅地瓜

Sweet Plum Fries 甘梅地瓜

$7.50

By popular demand, our latest creation uses only specially selected sweet potatoes that are washed and air dried before being battered and lightly fried to bring out their irresistible fragrance. Golden and crunchy, they are served with a dash of our specially blended plum powder. Don't miss this!

Crispy Mushroom 炸鲜菇

Crispy Mushroom 炸鲜菇

$8.00

Generous portion of fresh mushroom is lightly battered and skillfully fried to a golden crisp. Rich in antioxidant and highly addictive, this night market favorite is served with a sprinkle of our signature spices. The Crispy Salt Pepper Mushroom is a special product launched to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks.

Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞

Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞

$10.50

Marinated hand-cut fresh chicken leg cutlets fried to order. Crispy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside! Topped with basil leaves and sprinkled with our house special fragrant powder, custom spiced to your preference. A menu favorite and a MUST TRY!!!

Oyster Omelette 蚵仔煎

Oyster Omelette 蚵仔煎

$12.50
Shrimp Omelette 蝦仔煎

Shrimp Omelette 蝦仔煎

$12.50
Fried Fish Ball 炸魚丸

Fried Fish Ball 炸魚丸

$7.50
Fried Tofu 炸豆腐

Fried Tofu 炸豆腐

$8.00

Taiwanese Tempura 甜不辣

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

Braised Sauce Chicken 滷水雞肉

$2.50

Broccoli & Carrot 西蘭花＆紅蘿蔔

$2.00

Egg Whole 雞蛋

$1.50

Rice 白飯

$2.00

Sour Vegetables 酸菜

$2.00

Tofu 豆腐

$1.50

Extra Dipping Sauce 加蘸醬

$1.25

Drinks

Brown Sugar Pearl Fresh Milk 黑糖珍珠鮮奶

Brown Sugar Pearl Fresh Milk 黑糖珍珠鮮奶

$5.50
Honey Lemon Cooler 蜂蜜檸檬水

Honey Lemon Cooler 蜂蜜檸檬水

$5.00
Lemon Aiyu Jelly 檸檬愛玉水

Lemon Aiyu Jelly 檸檬愛玉水

$5.00
Red Guava Aiyu Jelly 芭樂愛玉水

Red Guava Aiyu Jelly 芭樂愛玉水

$5.00
Smoked Plum 烏梅汁

Smoked Plum 烏梅汁

$5.00
Wintermelon Tea 冬瓜茶

Wintermelon Tea 冬瓜茶

$5.00
O. Original Pearl Milk Tea 有機原味珍珠奶茶

O. Original Pearl Milk Tea 有機原味珍珠奶茶

$5.00
O. Grapefruit Green Tea 有機葡萄柚綠茶

O. Grapefruit Green Tea 有機葡萄柚綠茶

$5.00
O. Passion Fruit Green Tea 有機百香果綠茶

O. Passion Fruit Green Tea 有機百香果綠茶

$5.00
O. Peach Green Tea 有機桃子綠茶

O. Peach Green Tea 有機桃子綠茶

$5.00

Combo Meals

Combo 1

$29.00

Combo 2

$37.00

Desserts

Taiwanese Shaved Ice 台灣刨冰

Taiwanese Shaved Ice 台灣刨冰

$10.00

Taiwanese Shaved Ice - toppings include taro, mixed bean, Ai Yu jelly, red bean, boba and condensed Taiwanese Shaved Ice - toppings include taro, mixed bean, Ai Yu jelly, red bean, boba and condensed

Mango Shaved Ice 芒果刨冰

Mango Shaved Ice 芒果刨冰

$10.00

Mango Shaved Ice - Toppings include fresh mango, mango syrup, and condensed milk

