Shihlin VALLEY FAIR

review star

No reviews yet

2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard #2336

Santa Clara, CA 95050

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

XXL Chicken Thigh 雞腿肉
Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞
Treasure Rice Box 招牌便當

Food

XXL Chicken Thigh 雞腿肉

XXL Chicken Thigh 雞腿肉

$11.00

A large, tender and succulent piece of boneless chicken thigh, painstakingly marinated to perfection, coated with imported flour and fried to a golden crisp. A special blend of oriental spices is sprinkled on top of the crust, and the chicken is served uncut for maximum goodness. The XXL Crispy Chicken is best eaten while hot.

XXL Chicken Breast 雞胸肉

XXL Chicken Breast 雞胸肉

$10.50

A large, tender and succulent piece of boneless chicken breast, painstakingly marinated to perfection, coated with imported flour and fried to a golden crisp. A special blend of oriental spices is sprinkled on top of the crust, and the chicken is served uncut for maximum goodness. The XXL Crispy Chicken is best eaten while hot.

Popcorn Chicken Rice Box 鹽酥雞飯

Popcorn Chicken Rice Box 鹽酥雞飯

$15.50

Marinated hand-cut fresh chicken leg cutlets fried to order. Crispy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside! Topped with basil leaves and sprinkled with our house special fragrant powder, custom spiced to your preference. A menu favorite and a MUST TRY!!!

Treasure Rice Box 招牌便當

Treasure Rice Box 招牌便當

$15.50

Fresh chicken leg fillet made to order and fried to golden perfection with a super crispy exterior and juicy meat inside; sprinkled with our special fragrant powder and individually spiced to your preference! Served with braised tofu, egg, and Taiwanese pickled vegetables. Definitely a satisfying and delicious meal!

Oyster Mee Sua 蚵仔麵線

Oyster Mee Sua 蚵仔麵線

$10.50

A special stock comprising 5 core ingredients, brewed over a slow flame, forms the soup base for the imported mee sua. Only handmade mee sua is used for its superior flavour and texture. A generous amount of oysters and shredded chicken is added before serving. The Handmade Oyster Mee Sua is best eaten while hot.

Mee Sua Only 纯麵線

Mee Sua Only 纯麵線

$8.50
Grandma Braised Chicken Rice 阿嬤滷雞肉飯

Grandma Braised Chicken Rice 阿嬤滷雞肉飯

$10.50

Minced fresh chicken meat braised in our signature braise sauce over steamed white rice and paired with braised tofu, egg and sprinkled with cilantro. A healthy and economical meal with delicious taste!

JiaYi Chicken Rice 嘉義雞肉飯

JiaYi Chicken Rice 嘉義雞肉飯

$12.50

Hand shredded chicken breast meat over steamed white rice, doused in our signature Jiayi fragrant sauce to make it a refreshing and delicious meal.

Fish Ball Silver Noodle Soup 魚丸湯冬粉

Fish Ball Silver Noodle Soup 魚丸湯冬粉

$10.50
Fish Ball Soup 魚丸湯

Fish Ball Soup 魚丸湯

$8.50
Oyster Omelette 蚵仔煎

Oyster Omelette 蚵仔煎

$12.50
Shrimp Omelette 蝦仔煎

Shrimp Omelette 蝦仁煎

$12.50

Snacks

Crispy Mushroom 炸鲜菇

Crispy Mushroom 炸鲜菇

$8.00

Generous portion of fresh mushroom is lightly battered and skillfully fried to a golden crisp. Rich in antioxidant and highly addictive, this night market favorite is served with a sprinkle of our signature spices. The Crispy Salt Pepper Mushroom is a special product launched to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks.

Fried Fish Ball 炸魚丸

Fried Fish Ball 炸魚丸

$7.50
Fried Tofu 炸豆腐

Fried Tofu 炸豆腐

$8.00
Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞

Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞

$11.00

Marinated hand-cut fresh chicken leg cutlets fried to order. Crispy on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside! Topped with basil leaves and sprinkled with our house special fragrant powder, custom spiced to your preference. A menu favorite and a MUST TRY!!!

Sweet Plum Fries 甘梅地瓜

Sweet Plum Fries 甘梅地瓜

$7.50

By popular demand, our latest creation uses only specially selected sweet potatoes that are washed and air dried before being battered and lightly fried to bring out their irresistible fragrance. Golden and crunchy, they are served with a dash of our specially blended plum powder. Don't miss this!

Sides

Braised Sauce Chicken 滷水雞肉

$2.50

Broccoli & Carrot 西蘭花＆紅蘿蔔

$2.00Out of stock

Egg Whole 雞蛋

$1.50

Rice 白飯

$2.00

Sour Vegetables 酸菜

$2.00

Tofu 豆腐

$1.50

Extra Dipping Sauce 加蘸醬

$1.25

Drinks

Brown Sugar Pearl Fresh Milk 黑糖珍珠鮮奶

Brown Sugar Pearl Fresh Milk 黑糖珍珠鮮奶

$5.50
Honey Lemon Cooler 蜂蜜檸檬水

Honey Lemon Cooler 蜂蜜檸檬水

$5.00

Hot Grass Jelly 燒仙草

$7.00Out of stock
Lemon Aiyu Jelly 檸檬愛玉水

Lemon Aiyu Jelly 檸檬愛玉水

$5.00
Red Guava Aiyu Jelly 芭樂愛玉水

Red Guava Aiyu Jelly 芭樂愛玉水

$5.00
Smoked Plum 烏梅汁

Smoked Plum 烏梅汁

$5.00Out of stock
Wintermelon Tea 冬瓜茶

Wintermelon Tea 冬瓜茶

$5.00
O. Original Pearl Milk Tea 有機原味珍珠奶茶

O. Original Pearl Milk Tea 有機原味珍珠奶茶

$5.00
O. Grapefruit Green Tea 有機葡萄柚綠茶

O. Grapefruit Green Tea 有機葡萄柚綠茶

$5.00Out of stock
O. Passion Fruit Green Tea 有機百香果綠茶

O. Passion Fruit Green Tea 有機百香果綠茶

$5.00Out of stock
O. Peach Green Tea 有機桃子綠茶

O. Peach Green Tea 有機桃子綠茶

$5.00

Bottled Water (16oz)

$2.00

Combo Meals

Combo 1

$29.00Out of stock

Combo 2

$37.00Out of stock

Desserts

Taiwanese Shaved Ice 台灣刨冰

$10.00Out of stock

Mango Shaved Ice 芒果刨冰

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Shihlin Snacks is everybody’s favorite Taiwanese food chain featuring popular snacks from the alleys of Taiwan’s night markets. Prepared the way they do over in Taiwan, the menu features authentic favorites such as XXL Crispy Chicken, Treasure! RiceBox, Handmade Oyster Mee Sua, and our famous snacks.

Location

2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard #2336, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Directions

