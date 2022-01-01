Shihlin VALLEY FAIR
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Shihlin Snacks is everybody’s favorite Taiwanese food chain featuring popular snacks from the alleys of Taiwan’s night markets. Prepared the way they do over in Taiwan, the menu features authentic favorites such as XXL Crispy Chicken, Treasure! RiceBox, Handmade Oyster Mee Sua, and our famous snacks.
Location
2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard #2336, Santa Clara, CA 95050
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tacomania - ValleyFair Mall - 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd #2749, Santa Clara, CA 95050
No Reviews
2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurant
Straits Restaurant - Santana Row
3.9 • 873
333 Santana Row, Suite #1100 San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Clara
Paris Baguette - 3011-Santa Clara
4.5 • 2,726
3561 El Camino Real Santa Clara, CA 95051
View restaurant