Shinju sushi & hibachi Prairie Village
Prairie Village
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Hot Appetizer
Edamame
Steamed Japanese Soy Bean
Garlic Butter Edamame
Pan fried steamed edamame with chopped garlic butter
Jalapeno Poppers (4PCS)
Fried japanese stuffed with cream cheese, spicy tuna with eel sauce, spicy mayo
Baked Green Mussel
Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried soft shell crab served with eel sauce
YellowTail Collar (Hamachi Kama)
Grilled Yellowtail collar with ponze sauce
Gyoza
Light Fried Dumplings
Shrimp Shumai (5PCS)
Deep Fried Dumplings
Vegetable Egg Roll
Served with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Shrimp Tempura (APP)
Vegetable Tempura
Assorted vegetables served with tempura sauce
Mix Tempura
2PCS of shrimp tempura with mixed vegetables tempura
Calamari Tempura (APP)
Deep fried calamari with eel & spicy mayo sauce
Oyster Tempura
Crab Cake
Deep fried crabmeat, mozzarella, jalapeno
Spicy Tuna On Crispy Rice
Cold Appetizer
Salads
House Salad
Spring mix, lettuce, tomato with singer dressing
Seaweed Salad
Avocado Salad
Avocado on top spring mix ginger dressing
Cucumber Salad
Sliced cucumber with ponzu sauce soy mustard sauce
Mango Avocado Salad
Spring mix & Mango avocado with soy mustard sauce
Crab Salad
Spring mix, top crab stick, avocado, asparagus, yamagobo with soy mustard sauce
Salmon Skin Salad
Spring mix radish sprout (Soy mustard sauce)
House salad (s)
Special Rolls
---------
Amazing Tuna Roll
In: Spicy Tuna Avocado + cucumber; Out: Tuna and super white tuna (soy mustard sauce)
American Dream Roll
In: shrimp tempura spicy/crab avocado; Out: filet mignon jalapeno spicy sauce and sriracha
Baked Lobster Roll
crabmeat, avocado, cucumbe inside, with baked lobster, masago, mozzarella cheese, eel sauce & spicy mayo, masago on top
Baked Salmon Roll
crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese inside, with baked salmon, masago, eel sauce & spicy mayo top
Baked Scallop Roll
crabmix, cucumber, avocado inside with baked scallop, masago, mozzarella cheese, eel sauce & spicy mayo on top
Black Tiger Roll
crabmix, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese inside, with crabmeat, deep fried seaweed, masago, eel sauce & spicy mayo on top
Chicken Teriyaki Roll
crabmix, avocado, cucumber inside, with teriyaki chicken, eel sauce on top
Crazy Tuna Roll
In: Tuna + Yellow, Avocado; Out: spicy tuna crunch (Eel & Spicy Mayo)
Dragon Roll
crabmix, avocado, cucumber insdie, with eel, avocado, masago, eel sauce on top
Dynamite Roll
eel, spicy tuna, asparagus, deep fried with masago, eel sauce, sp icy mayo on top
Einstein Roll
crabmix, shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese inside, with crab stick, crunch flakes, eel sauce & spicy mayo on top
Godzilla Roll
crabmix, cream cheese, asparagus, cucumber, avocado inside, with tuna, salmon, albacore on top, special sauce on side
Hotline Bling Roll
crabmix, avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura inside, with spicy tuna, crunch flakes, Serrano, sriracha sauce, eel sauce &, spicy mayo on top
Iso Yuki Maki Roll
In: Tuna, Salmon, YellowTail; Out: Soy paper avocado (Soy mustard)
King Kong Roll
crabmix, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura, cream cheese inside, with spicy tuna, seaweed salad, masago, eel sauce & spicy mayo on top
Kiss On Fire Roll
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado inside, with cooked shrimp, eel sauce & spicy mayo on top
Magic Roll
In: spicy Tuna, Avocado crunch; Out: Eel, Shrimp (Eel & Spicy Mayo Sauce)
Mango Cha Cha Roll
spicy crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura inside, with fresh mango, spicy tuna, crunch flakes, eel sauce & spicy mayo on top
Out Of Control Roll
In: spicy salmon avocado asparagus; Out: seared salmon (special sauce)
Pandora Roll
In: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Crabmeat, Avocado; Out: Cucumber Ponzu sauce
Popcorn Lobster Roll
crabmix, avocado, cucumber inside, with deep fried lobster, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo on top
Rainbow Roll
crabmix, avocado, cucumber insdie, with tuna, salmon, red snapper & albacore tuna on top, soy mustard sauce on the side
Rock Chalk Roll
tuna, salmon, crabmeat, avocado inside, deep fried, with spicy tuna, avocado, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo on top
Salmon Crunch Roll
crabmix, avocado, cream cheese inside, with fresh salmon soy paper on deep, deep fried, eel sauce & spicy mayo on top
Salmon Surprise Roll
In: spicy salmon avocado crunch; Out: Fresh salmon
Shinju Roll
In: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, cucumber; Out: soft shell crab, avocado, eel sauce
Shrimp Crunch Roll
shrimp tempura, crabmix, avocado, cucumber inside, with crunch flakes, eel sauce on top
Spider Roll
softshell crab, crabmix, avocado, cucumber inside with eel sauce on top
Stonehenge Roll
crabmix, avocado, shrimp tempura, cream cheese insdie, deep fried, with crunch flakes, eel sauce & spicy mayo on top
Strawberry Fields Roll
spicy tuna, avocado, shrimp tempura, cream cheese inside, wrap with soy paper, crabmeat, fresh strawberry, eel sauce on top
Twister Roll
In: Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Avocado; Out: smoker salmon, pepper tuna, (eel, wasabi sauce)
Veggie Tempura Roll
mix vegetable tempura, cucumber inside, with mix vegetable tempura, crunch flakes, eel sauce on top
Volcano Roll
In: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, cucumber; Out: spicy crabmeat, crunch flakes
Yellowtail Killer Roll
spicy tuna, cucumber, cilantro inside, with fresh yellowtail, jalapeno, sriracha sauce on top, soy mustard on side
Fantastic Roll
In: Shrimp, Avocado, Card stick crunch; Out: Smoker Salmon Eel (Eel & Spicy Mayo)
Classic Rolls
------------
Avocado roll
California Roll
crabmix, avocado, cucumber
Crab Stick Roll
Cucumber Roll
Eel Roll
eel & avocado with eel sauce
Philadelphia Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Salmon Roll
Fresh Salmon & Cucumber
Salmon Skin Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna & cucumber
Spicy Salmon Roll
Fresh salmon, sriracha sauce & cucumber
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail, sriracha sauce & cucumber
Tuna Roll
Fresh Tuna & Cucumber
Vegetable Roll
avocado, cucumber, oshinko (Japanese pickle), beets & asparagus
Yam Tempura Roll
Deep fried sweet potato with eel sauce
Yellowtail Roll
Fresh Yellowtail & Cucumber
Boston Roll
Alaskan Roll
Nigiri / Sashimi
Tuna (Maguro)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Salmon (Sake)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Yellowtail (Hamachi)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
White Tuna (Ono)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Red Snapper (Madai)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Fatty Tuna (Toro)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Scallop (Hotate)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Albacore (Shiro Maguro)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Smoked Salmon
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Eel (Unagi)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Surf Clam (Hokkigai)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Sweet Shrimp (Ama Ebi)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Squid (Ika)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Octopus (Tako)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Shrimp (Ebi)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Egg (Tamago)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Mackerel (Saba)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Crab Stick (Kani)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Sea Urchin (Uni)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Smelt Roe (Masago)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
Striped Bass (Suzuki)
Nigiri (2) Pieces per order
-------------
Sushi Combo
Combo A
Chefs Choice (7 pcs) Nigiri - With one choice classic rolls
Combo B
Chefs Choice (9 pcs) Nigiri - With one choice Shinju special roll
Combo C
Chefs Choice (15 pcs) Sashimi
Combo D
Chefs Choice (8 pcs Sushi 10 pcs Sashimi)
Super Combo
Chefs Choice (15 pcs Sushi 15 pcs Sashimi) - With Choice, 3 Special rolls
Chirashi
Chef's Choice (15 pcs Sashimi)
Unagi Don
(9 pcs Eel)
Love Bomb
Hibachi Dinner (Kitchen)
(D) Hibachi Vegetable
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
(D) Hibachi Chicken
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
(D) Hibachi Steak
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
Hibachi Filet Mignon
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
(D) Hibachi Calamari
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
(D) Hibachi Shrimp
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
(D) Hibachi Salmon
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
Hibachi Scallop
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
Hibachi Twin Lobster
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
(D) Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
Hibachi Chicken & Scallop
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
Hibachi Chicken & Salmon
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
Hibachi Chicken & Lobster
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
Hibachi Steak & Shrimp
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
(D) Hibachi Steak & Chicken
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
Hibachi Steak & Scallop
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
Hibachi Steak & Lobster
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
Hibachi Steak & Salmon
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
Hibachi Shrimp & Scallop
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
Hibachi Shrimp & Salmon
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
Hibachi Shrimp & Lobster
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
Steak / Chicken / Shrimp
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
Lobster, Shrimp, Scallop Combo
Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice
Shinju Supreme (For 2)
Chicken (6OZ) Filet Mignon (6OZ) Shrimp (10PCS) Lobster (2PCS)
Sword Fish
Filet Mignon / Shrimp
Filet Mignon / Chicken
Filet Mignon / Scallop
Filet Mignon / Lobster
Filet Mignon / Salmon
You And Me
Goyza
Sharing charge
Hibachi Side Order(Kitchen)
Children Hibachi(Kitchen)
On the side
Dinner Kitchen
Chicken Teriyaki Bento
Grilled white meat chicken with a House Sauce
Beef Teriyaki Bento
Grilled Beef with House Sauce
Salmon Teriyaki Bento
Grilled Salmon with House Sauce
TonKatsu Bento
Breaded & deep fried pork with house sauce
Orange Chicken Bento
Deep fried chicken with house sauce
Dinner Soup noodle
Spicy Ramen
Fresh japanese noodles in spicy broth with vegetables
Udon Soup
Thick wheat flour noodles in broth with vegetables
Seafood Udon Soup
Thick buckwheat noodles and vegetables in house sauce with green mussel, scallop, shrimp, and vegetables
Shrimp Tempura Udon
Thick buckwheat noodles and vegetables in house sauce with shrimp tempura and vegetables
Dinner Stir Fry Noodle
Dinner Fried Rice
Kids Teriyaki
Teriyaki Entree
Happy Hour Menu
Edamame
Veggie Egg Roll
Oyster Tempura
Shumai
Mix Tempura
Fried Calamari
Chicken Goyza
Veggie Goyza
Pepper Tuna
Spicy Tuna Tower
Jalapeño Popper
California Roll(H)
Spicy Tuna Roll(H)
Philly Roll(H)
Veggie Roll(H)
Crab Roll(H)
Eel Avocado Roll
Shrimp Crunch Roll(H)
Yum Tempura Roll(H)
Boston Roll(H)
Salmon Roll(H)
ShinJu Roll(H)
Tiger Roll
Phoenix Roll
Sexy Girl Roll
Monkey Roll
2000. Roll
Mango Tango Roll
Soft Drink
Bottle Fiji Water
Bottle Perrier
Cherry Coke
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Beer
Hot Green Tea
Kitty Cocktail
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pibb Xtra
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull Drink
Root Beer
Soda Water
Sprite
Tonic Water
Unsweet Iced Tea
Beers
White wine
Chardonnay(William Hill)
Storypoint, California
Chardonnay Bottle(Stillman Street)
Maso Canali, Italy
Riesling(wente,Monterey)
Wente
Riesling Bottle(Louis Guntrum)
White Haven, New Zealand
House White
Sauvignon Blanc, Canyon Road
Sauvignon Blanc(Cline,Seven Ranch lands)
Fleur de Mer - France
Sauvignon Blanc Bottle(Kim Crawford)
Wyliff Brut, California
Pinot Grigio(Kris ,Italy)
Louis Martini, California
Pinot Grigio((Ava,Grace Vineyards)
Cloudfall, Monterey CA
Fuki Plum Wine
Bouchard Rose
Prosecco-LaMarca,Treviso,Italy187ml
Cava Rose-Poema,Penedes
Sake
Hot Sake
Purple Haze
Ozeki Dry Sake
Gekkeikan Black & Gold
Yaegaki Mu Junmai Daiginjo(300ml)
Ty-Ku Cucumber
Ty-Ku Cucumber330ml
Ty-Ku Black
Suzaku300ml
Izeko Jelly Sake
Bottle Zipang Sparkling 250ml
300ML Junmai Bottle
Draft Sake Bottle
Ozeki Nigori Bottle
Sayuri Nigori Bottle(300ml)
Sayuri Nigori Bottle(720ml)
Hana Awaka Sparkling Peach Bottle
Peach Sparking Sake Bottle
Ozeki Pineapple Nigori 300ml
Ozeki Strawberry Nigori 300ml
Homare 'Aladdin' Yuzu Junmai 300ml
Gekkeikan 750ml
Gekkeikan Suzaku 300ml
Hana Apple Sake
Cocktails
Moscow Mule
Mai Tai
Stormy Morning
Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Raspberry Mojito
Mojito
Virgin Mojito
White Peach Sangria
Long Island Ice Tea
Mimosa
Blue Lover
Tequila Sunrise
Love Potion
Salt rim
Pina Colada
Seduuction
BahamaMama
Pineapple Bomber
Pomegranate Margarita
Miaimi Ice Tea
Mamacita
Malibu Sunset
Old Fashion
Gimlet
Gibson
Painkiller
French 75
Virgin strawberry Daiquiri
Virgin Pins Colada
Bloody mary
Strawberry Lemon
The prickly pear
Milk
Happy hour drinks
Bahama Mama
Strawberry Lemon
BayBreeze
Apple Tini
Sake Cosmo
Long Island Ice
Seduction
Orange CRuch
Pomegranate MArgarita
Mango Martini
Painkiller
Asian Dragonberry
Bud Light Draft
Block IPA Draft
Shock Top Draft
Kirin Draft
Domestic Beer
Import Beer
Import Beer 22oz
House Red wine
House White Wine
Well drinks
The Prickly Pear
Whisky
Martini
Red Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle(Rutherford Ranch
Cabernet Sauvignon-Deloach Heritage Reserve
Malbec-Alamos,Mendoza
Merlot Bottle-Goldschmidt 'Chelsea'
Merlot-Chateau Souverain
Pinot Noir ( Cloudfall.Monterey)
Pinot Noir Bottle(Late & Hall,Sonoma Coast)
Tempranillo-Radio Boka
Shots
Lunch Hibachi
(L) Hibachi Chicken
6oz Chicken with 2PCS App shrimp, soup, salad, vegetables and fried rice
(L) Hibachi Shrimp
6pc Shrimp with 2PCS App shrimp, soup, salad, vegetables and fried rice
(L) Hibachi Steak
5oz Beef with 2PCS App shrimp, soup, salad, vegetables and fried rice
(L) Hibachi Salmon
5oz Salmon with 2PCS App shrimp, soup, salad, vegetables and fried rice
(L) Hibachi Chicken & Steak
Chicken & Steak with 2PCS App shrimp, soup, salad, vegetables and fried rice
(L) Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp
Chicken & Shrimp with 2PCS App shrimp, soup, salad, vegetables and fried rice
Sharing fee
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
