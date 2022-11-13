Shinju sushi & hibachi Prairie Village

A map showing the location of Shinju sushi & hibachi Prairie VillageView gallery
Hot Appetizer

Edamame

$6.55

Steamed Japanese Soy Bean

Garlic Butter Edamame

$9.85

Pan fried steamed edamame with chopped garlic butter

Jalapeno Poppers (4PCS)

$8.25

Fried japanese stuffed with cream cheese, spicy tuna with eel sauce, spicy mayo

Baked Green Mussel

$9.35

Soft Shell Crab

$13.15

Deep fried soft shell crab served with eel sauce

YellowTail Collar (Hamachi Kama)

$13.75

Grilled Yellowtail collar with ponze sauce

Gyoza

$7.65

Light Fried Dumplings

Shrimp Shumai (5PCS)

$7.15

Deep Fried Dumplings

Vegetable Egg Roll

$8.25

Served with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Shrimp Tempura (APP)

$9.35

Vegetable Tempura

$8.25

Assorted vegetables served with tempura sauce

Mix Tempura

$11.55

2PCS of shrimp tempura with mixed vegetables tempura

Calamari Tempura (APP)

$8.75

Deep fried calamari with eel & spicy mayo sauce

Oyster Tempura

$10.95Out of stock

Crab Cake

$8.75

Deep fried crabmeat, mozzarella, jalapeno

Spicy Tuna On Crispy Rice

$13.75

Cold Appetizer

Spicy Tuna Tower

$14.85

Spicy tuna avocado wonton chip with spring mix with soy mustard mango sauce

Pepper Tuna

$10.95

Seared pepper tuna masago green onion with wasabi sauce

Yellowtail Carpaccio (6PCS)

$17.55

Yellowtail Jalapeno Tobiko with Ponzu sauce

Tuna Tataki

$17.55

Cajun Tuna with Ponzu Sauce

To go

Salads

House Salad

$6.55

Spring mix, lettuce, tomato with singer dressing

Seaweed Salad

$7.15

Avocado Salad

$9.35

Avocado on top spring mix ginger dressing

Cucumber Salad

$6.55

Sliced cucumber with ponzu sauce soy mustard sauce

Mango Avocado Salad

$10.95

Spring mix & Mango avocado with soy mustard sauce

Crab Salad

$9.85

Spring mix, top crab stick, avocado, asparagus, yamagobo with soy mustard sauce

Salmon Skin Salad

$8.75

Spring mix radish sprout (Soy mustard sauce)

House salad (s)

$3.30

Special Rolls

Amazing Tuna Roll

$15.35

In: Spicy Tuna Avocado + cucumber; Out: Tuna and super white tuna (soy mustard sauce)

American Dream Roll

$17.55

In: shrimp tempura spicy/crab avocado; Out: filet mignon jalapeno spicy sauce and sriracha

Baked Lobster Roll

$18.65

crabmeat, avocado, cucumbe inside, with baked lobster, masago, mozzarella cheese, eel sauce & spicy mayo, masago on top

Baked Salmon Roll

$16.45

crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese inside, with baked salmon, masago, eel sauce & spicy mayo top

Baked Scallop Roll

$16.45

crabmix, cucumber, avocado inside with baked scallop, masago, mozzarella cheese, eel sauce & spicy mayo on top

Black Tiger Roll

$16.45

crabmix, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese inside, with crabmeat, deep fried seaweed, masago, eel sauce & spicy mayo on top

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$12.05

crabmix, avocado, cucumber inside, with teriyaki chicken, eel sauce on top

Crazy Tuna Roll

$15.35

In: Tuna + Yellow, Avocado; Out: spicy tuna crunch (Eel & Spicy Mayo)

Dragon Roll

$16.45

crabmix, avocado, cucumber insdie, with eel, avocado, masago, eel sauce on top

Dynamite Roll

$15.35

eel, spicy tuna, asparagus, deep fried with masago, eel sauce, sp icy mayo on top

Einstein Roll

$15.35

crabmix, shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese inside, with crab stick, crunch flakes, eel sauce & spicy mayo on top

Godzilla Roll

$16.45

crabmix, cream cheese, asparagus, cucumber, avocado inside, with tuna, salmon, albacore on top, special sauce on side

Hotline Bling Roll

$15.35

crabmix, avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura inside, with spicy tuna, crunch flakes, Serrano, sriracha sauce, eel sauce &, spicy mayo on top

Iso Yuki Maki Roll

$17.55

In: Tuna, Salmon, YellowTail; Out: Soy paper avocado (Soy mustard)

King Kong Roll

$16.45

crabmix, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura, cream cheese inside, with spicy tuna, seaweed salad, masago, eel sauce & spicy mayo on top

Kiss On Fire Roll

$17.55

spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado inside, with cooked shrimp, eel sauce & spicy mayo on top

Magic Roll

$16.45

In: spicy Tuna, Avocado crunch; Out: Eel, Shrimp (Eel & Spicy Mayo Sauce)

Mango Cha Cha Roll

$17.55

spicy crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura inside, with fresh mango, spicy tuna, crunch flakes, eel sauce & spicy mayo on top

Out Of Control Roll

$16.45

In: spicy salmon avocado asparagus; Out: seared salmon (special sauce)

Pandora Roll

$16.45

In: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Crabmeat, Avocado; Out: Cucumber Ponzu sauce

Popcorn Lobster Roll

$18.65

crabmix, avocado, cucumber inside, with deep fried lobster, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo on top

Rainbow Roll

$15.35

crabmix, avocado, cucumber insdie, with tuna, salmon, red snapper & albacore tuna on top, soy mustard sauce on the side

Rock Chalk Roll

$16.45

tuna, salmon, crabmeat, avocado inside, deep fried, with spicy tuna, avocado, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo on top

Salmon Crunch Roll

$15.35

crabmix, avocado, cream cheese inside, with fresh salmon soy paper on deep, deep fried, eel sauce & spicy mayo on top

Salmon Surprise Roll

$15.35

In: spicy salmon avocado crunch; Out: Fresh salmon

Shinju Roll

$17.55

In: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, cucumber; Out: soft shell crab, avocado, eel sauce

Shrimp Crunch Roll

$12.05

shrimp tempura, crabmix, avocado, cucumber inside, with crunch flakes, eel sauce on top

Spider Roll

$14.25

softshell crab, crabmix, avocado, cucumber inside with eel sauce on top

Stonehenge Roll

$15.35

crabmix, avocado, shrimp tempura, cream cheese insdie, deep fried, with crunch flakes, eel sauce & spicy mayo on top

Strawberry Fields Roll

$16.45

spicy tuna, avocado, shrimp tempura, cream cheese inside, wrap with soy paper, crabmeat, fresh strawberry, eel sauce on top

Twister Roll

$16.45

In: Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Avocado; Out: smoker salmon, pepper tuna, (eel, wasabi sauce)

Veggie Tempura Roll

$10.95

mix vegetable tempura, cucumber inside, with mix vegetable tempura, crunch flakes, eel sauce on top

Volcano Roll

$14.25

In: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, cucumber; Out: spicy crabmeat, crunch flakes

Yellowtail Killer Roll

$16.45

spicy tuna, cucumber, cilantro inside, with fresh yellowtail, jalapeno, sriracha sauce on top, soy mustard on side

Fantastic Roll

$15.35

In: Shrimp, Avocado, Card stick crunch; Out: Smoker Salmon Eel (Eel & Spicy Mayo)

Classic Rolls

Avocado roll

$7.65

California Roll

$8.25

crabmix, avocado, cucumber

Crab Stick Roll

$7.15

Cucumber Roll

$6.55

Eel Roll

$9.85

eel & avocado with eel sauce

Philadelphia Roll

$9.08

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Salmon Roll

$8.80

Fresh Salmon & Cucumber

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.15

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.80

spicy tuna & cucumber

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.80

Fresh salmon, sriracha sauce & cucumber

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$8.80

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.80

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.80

Yellowtail, sriracha sauce & cucumber

Tuna Roll

$9.35

Fresh Tuna & Cucumber

Vegetable Roll

$7.65

avocado, cucumber, oshinko (Japanese pickle), beets & asparagus

Yam Tempura Roll

$7.15

Deep fried sweet potato with eel sauce

Yellowtail Roll

$8.80

Fresh Yellowtail & Cucumber

Boston Roll

$8.25

Alaskan Roll

$8.25

Nigiri / Sashimi

Tuna (Maguro)

$7.15+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Salmon (Sake)

$6.05+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$6.60+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

White Tuna (Ono)

$6.60+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Red Snapper (Madai)

$7.15+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Fatty Tuna (Toro)

$12.00+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Scallop (Hotate)

$8.80+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Albacore (Shiro Maguro)

$6.05+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Smoked Salmon

$6.05+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Eel (Unagi)

$6.60+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Surf Clam (Hokkigai)

$4.95+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Sweet Shrimp (Ama Ebi)

$9.90+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Squid (Ika)

$5.50+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Octopus (Tako)

$5.50+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Shrimp (Ebi)

$5.50+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Egg (Tamago)

$4.40+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Mackerel (Saba)

$6.05+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Crab Stick (Kani)

$4.40+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Sea Urchin (Uni)

$20.00+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$6.60+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)

$6.60+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Smelt Roe (Masago)

$5.50+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Striped Bass (Suzuki)

$5.50+

Nigiri (2) Pieces per order

Sushi Combo

Combo A

$25.25

Chefs Choice (7 pcs) Nigiri - With one choice classic rolls

Combo B

$32.95

Chefs Choice (9 pcs) Nigiri - With one choice Shinju special roll

Combo C

$35.20

Chefs Choice (15 pcs) Sashimi

Combo D

$41.75

Chefs Choice (8 pcs Sushi 10 pcs Sashimi)

Super Combo

$132.00

Chefs Choice (15 pcs Sushi 15 pcs Sashimi) - With Choice, 3 Special rolls

Chirashi

$30.80

Chef's Choice (15 pcs Sashimi)

Unagi Don

$30.80

(9 pcs Eel)

Love Bomb

$99.00

(D) Hibachi Vegetable

$15.35

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

(D) Hibachi Chicken

$16.45

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

(D) Hibachi Steak

$20.85

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

Hibachi Filet Mignon

$29.65

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

(D) Hibachi Calamari

$20.85

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

(D) Hibachi Shrimp

$20.85

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

(D) Hibachi Salmon

$23.05

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

Hibachi Scallop

$27.45

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

Hibachi Twin Lobster

$31.85

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

(D) Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp

$25.25

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

Hibachi Chicken & Scallop

$28.55

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

Hibachi Chicken & Salmon

$26.35

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

Hibachi Chicken & Lobster

$29.65

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

$26.35

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

(D) Hibachi Steak & Chicken

$25.25

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

Hibachi Steak & Scallop

$29.65

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

Hibachi Steak & Lobster

$30.75

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

Hibachi Steak & Salmon

$26.35

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

Hibachi Shrimp & Scallop

$29.65

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

Hibachi Shrimp & Salmon

$26.35

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

Hibachi Shrimp & Lobster

$30.75

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

Steak / Chicken / Shrimp

$34.05

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

Lobster, Shrimp, Scallop Combo

$40.65

Served with 2pc shrimp (app) soup, salad, vegetables, and fried rice

Shinju Supreme (For 2)

$76.95

Chicken (6OZ) Filet Mignon (6OZ) Shrimp (10PCS) Lobster (2PCS)

Sharing fee

$9.00

Sword Fish

$25.00

Filet Mignon / Shrimp

$28.95

Filet Mignon / Chicken

$27.95

Filet Mignon / Scallop

$31.95

Filet Mignon / Lobster

$32.95

Filet Mignon / Salmon

$28.95

Sharing Charge

$10.00

You And Me

$99.00

Goyza

Hibachi Side Order

Side Fried Rice

$5.45

Side Lo mein noodle

$5.45

Side Vegetable

$5.45

Side Chicken (5OZ)

$10.45

Side Shrimp (6PCS)

$12.65

Side Scallop (5OZ)

$14.85

Side Steak (5OZ)

$12.65

Side Lobster Tail (5OZ)

$20.35

Side Squid (5OZ)

$13.15

Side Salmon (5OZ)

$12.05

Side Filet Mignon

$15.35

Children Hibachi

Kids Chicken Hibachi

$14.25

Kids Steak Hibachi

$15.35

Kids Shrimp Hibachi

$15.35

Kids Scallop Hibachi

$17.55

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
