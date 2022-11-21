Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shikara Restaurant

1,721 Reviews

$$

1620 75th St

Downers Grove, IL 60516

Order Again

Popular Items

Butter Chicken
Chicken Tikka Masala
Palak Paneer

Tasty Bowls

Chana Masala on Rice (Delhi Style )

$8.99

Daal Makhani on Rice

$8.99

Matter Paneer on Rice

$8.99

Punjabi Kadi Pakora on Rice

$8.99

Butter Chicken On Rice

$9.99

Lamb Curry on Rice

$13.99

Appetizers

Bhel Puri

Bhel Puri

$5.00

Lighty-seasonel rice puffs mixed with diced potatoes, onions, cilantro and a variety of home made chutneys

Dahi Papdi Chat

$5.00

Crispy whole-wafers,soaked in a mildly-seasoned yogurt,tossed with potatoes and chick peas

Aloo Tikki With Chana Chaat

$6.95

Patties made of peas and potatoes with a touch of herbs and served with a chick peas curry

Samosa and Chole Chaat

$5.95
Samosa (1 pc)

Samosa (1 pc)

$1.50

Spiced potatoes and peas pastry

Vegetable Cutlet each

$2.00

Deep fried patty made of potatoes ,cauliflower, carrots and green peas with mild herbs and spices.

Paneer Tikka

$10.00

Paneer Pakora Stuffed (3)

$6.00

Shikara Vegetarian Snacks

$8.00

Aloo Tikki

$1.75

Mirchi Pakora (8pc)

$5.95

Vegetabe Pakoras (8 pcs)

$5.95

Onion Pakoras (8 Pcs)

$5.95

Spinach Pakoras (8 Pcs)

$5.95

Garlic Shrimp

$11.00

Chicken 65

$12.00

Chooza Pakora (8 pcs)

$6.00

Keema Samosa each

$2.00

Shikara Special Nonvegetarian Snacks

$10.00

Chicken Samosa 1 Pc

$2.00

Tandoori Specials

Tandoori Chicken - Full

$15.95

Tandoori Chicken - Half

$8.95

Chicken Tikka

$15.00

Chicken Garlic Kebab

$12.00

Chicken Jeera Kebab

$12.00

Chicken Reshmi Kebab

$12.00

Malai Chicken

$12.00

Tandoori Royal Platter

$15.00

Achari Chicken Boti

$15.00

Paneer Tikka

$12.00

Seekh Kebab

$17.00

Lamb Chops ( 4pc )

$18.00

Fish Tikka

$15.00

Tandoori Shrimp 6 Pcs

$19.00

Vegetarian Entrees/ Vaishnav Bhojan

16oz
Aloo Gobi Masala

Aloo Gobi Masala

$12.95

Aloo Mattar

$12.00
Aloo Palak

Aloo Palak

$12.00
Baigan Bhartha

Baigan Bhartha

$12.95

Baigan Dahiwala

$12.95
Bhindi Masala

Bhindi Masala

$12.00
Bombay Aloo

Bombay Aloo

$10.95
Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$11.00

Chole Pindi Amritsari

$11.00
Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani

$11.00
Jeera Aloo

Jeera Aloo

$10.95
Kadhai Paneer

Kadhai Paneer

$12.95

Kadhai Saag

$12.95
Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$12.95
Mattar Paneer

Mattar Paneer

$12.95

Navrattan Korma

$12.95
Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$12.95
Paneer Bhurji

Paneer Bhurji

$12.95
Paneer Makhani

Paneer Makhani

$12.95
Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$12.95
Punjabj Kadi Pakora

Punjabj Kadi Pakora

$11.00
Saag Corn

Saag Corn

$12.95
Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$12.95

Shahi Paneer

$12.95

Vegetable Jalfrezzi

$12.95

Vegetable Makhani

$12.95
Yellow Tardka Dal

Yellow Tardka Dal

$11.00

Chicken Entrees/ Murgh Ki Rasoi

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$13.00
Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.00
Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$13.00
Kadhai Chicken

Kadhai Chicken

$13.00
Chicken Dahiwala

Chicken Dahiwala

$13.00
Chicken Saagwala

Chicken Saagwala

$13.00

Chicken Shahi Korma

$13.00
Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$13.00
Frontier Chicken

Frontier Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Chilli Masala

$13.00
Egg Curry

Egg Curry

$13.00

Lamb Entrees/ Gosht Ki Rasoi

Rogan Josh lamb Curry

Rogan Josh lamb Curry

$14.95
Lamb Vindaloo

Lamb Vindaloo

$14.95

Lamb Dahiwala

$14.95
Bhuna Gosht

Bhuna Gosht

$14.95
Lamb Pasanda

Lamb Pasanda

$14.95
Keema Mattar

Keema Mattar

$14.95
Dal Gosht

Dal Gosht

$14.95
Goat Curry

Goat Curry

$14.95
Kadhai Ghost

Kadhai Ghost

$14.95
Lamb Chop Masala

Lamb Chop Masala

$20.00
Lamb Saag

Lamb Saag

$14.95
Lamb Tikka Masala

Lamb Tikka Masala

$14.95

Indo - Chinese Fusion

Chicken Hakka Noodles

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$12.00

Chili Potatoes

$10.00
Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$12.00
Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer

$12.00
Egg Fried Rice

Egg Fried Rice

$12.00
Fried Rice - Chicken

Fried Rice - Chicken

$12.00
Fried Rice - Veg

Fried Rice - Veg

$11.00
Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.00
Veg Hakka Noodles

Veg Hakka Noodles

$11.00
Veg Spring Rolls(4 pcs)

Veg Spring Rolls(4 pcs)

$3.00
Vegetable Manchurian

Vegetable Manchurian

$11.00

Gobi Manchurian

$12.00

Paneer 65

$12.00

Seafood Entrees/ Swaad Samunder Se

Shrimp Masala

$16.00

Shrimp Vindaloo

$16.00

Fish Masala

$13.00

Goan Fish Curry

$13.00

Madras Fish Curry

$13.00

Rice Dishes/ Chawal Ke Namoone

Chicken Biryani

$13.00

Lamb Biryani

$15.00

Goat Biryani

$15.00

Shrimp Biryani

$17.00

Vegetable Biryani

$12.00

Kashmiri Pulao

$7.00

Peas Pulao

$4.00

Jeera Rice

$4.00

Basmati Plain Rice

$3.00

Tomato Rice

$7.00

Vegetable Pulav

$7.00

Roti

Tandoori Roti

$2.00

Parantha

$3.00

Methi Parantha

$3.00

Podina Parantha

$3.00

Aloo Parantha

$4.50

Butter Naan

$2.50

Plain Naan (No Butter)

$2.50

Garlic Nan

$2.50

Chilli Naan

$3.50

Kashmiri Naan

$4.00

Keema Nan

$5.00

Onion Kulcha

$3.00

Paneer Kulcha

$4.00

Bread Basket

$10.00

Aloo Kulcha

$4.50

Poorie

$3.00

Bhatura

$3.00

Desserts Meethe Sapne

Rasmalai (2 pc)

$3.00

Kala Jamun (2 pcs)

$3.00

Gulab Jamun (2 pcs)

$3.00

Kheer

$3.00

Gaajar Halwa

$3.00

Pista Kulfi

$3.00

Mango Kulfi

$3.00

Salads, Yogurts & Accompaniments

Cucumber Raita

$2.00

Dahi Wada ( 2 pcs)

$6.00

Roasted Pappadam (2 pcs)

$2.00

Mango Chutney

$2.00

Masala Papad

$3.00

Onions Lemon Chili

Green Chutney ( 8oz)

$3.00

Green Chutney 16 oz

$5.00

Red ( Tamarind Chutney ) 8 oz

$3.00

Red ( Tamarind Chutney ) 16 oz

$5.00

Beer & Wine bottles

Bottles of Wine and Beer. Must be 21+ years old to order.

Merlot - Woodbridge California

$11.95

Cabernet Sauvignon - Woodbridge California

$11.95

Pinot Grigio (chilled) - Beringer Main & Vine

$11.95

Chardonnay (chilled ) - Woodbridge California

$11.95

Sauvignon Blanc ( chilled) - Woodbridge California

$11.95

Flying Horse Indian Beer (large 650 ml and chilled)

$8.00

Taj Mahal Indian Beer ( large 650 ml and chilled)

$8.00

Kingfisher Indian Beer (355 ml and chilled)

$3.95

Heineken (chilled)

$3.95

Miller Genuine Draft (chilled)

$3.75

Amstel Light (chilled)

$3.95

Corona (chilled)

$3.95

Miller Light (chilled)

$3.95

Bud Light ( chilled)

$3.95

Beverages

Sweet Lassi

$3.00

Salted Lassi

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$3.00

Mango Shake

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Please Don't Forget To Add

Steamed Basmati Rice

$3.00

Jeera Rice

$4.00

Butter Naan

$2.00

Garlic Naan

$3.00

Tandoori Roti

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Indian Restaurant & Catering. Please call us for catering.

Website

Location

1620 75th St, Downers Grove, IL 60516

Directions

Gallery
Shikara Restaurant image
Shikara Restaurant image
Shikara Restaurant image
Shikara Restaurant image

