Sushi & Japanese
Ramen

Shiki Bento House - Foster City

206 Reviews

$

1100 Foster Square Ln #145

Foster City, CA 94404

Popular Items

BY - Bento
California Roll
Curry Chicken Katsu Bowl

Utensils

Please join us in reducing waste. We'll gladly provide utensils if needed. Otherwise they won't be included with your order.

NO UTENSILS NEEDED

Please join us in reducing waste. We'll gladly provide utensils if needed. Otherwise they won't be included with your order.

Chopsticks

Forks

Napkins

Spoons

BY - Bento

Build your Bento Box: 1) Choose your salad, 2) Choose your rice, 3) Choose any 2 items

$12.99

Build your Bento Box: 1) Choose your salad 2) Choose your rice 3) Choose any 2 items

Sushi Burrito

Buddha Burrito

$12.25

Tempura seasonal vegetable, lettuce, white miso dressing

Crispy Chicken

$12.95

Fried chicken, lettuce, honey mustard dressing

Flaming Fish

$13.25

Fried red snapper, jalapeno, lettuce, mixed green, green onion, spicy mayo, kimchi sauce, and house salad dressing

Sashimi Lover

$13.25

Assorted fish (salmon, tuna, white tuna, and walu) avocado, yuzu mayo, spicy mayo, kimchi sauce and corn flakes chips

Shrimp Meets Tuna

$13.25

Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, lettuce, mixed green, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, and house salad dressing

Rice Bowls

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$11.95

Grilled New York steak w/teriyaki sauce over rice

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$10.75

Grilled chicken w/teriyaki sauce over rice

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$11.95

Grilled salmon fillet w/teriyaki sauce over rice

Curry Chicken Katsu Bowl

$11.75

Breaded chicken cutlet with Japanese curry over rice

Curry Tonkatsu Bowl

$11.75

Breaded pork cutlet w/Japanese curry over rice

Curry Vegetable Bowl

$10.95

Seasonal vegetable with japanese curry over rice

Unagi Donburi

$14.75

Broiled eel, sesame seeds w/unagi sauce over rice

Poke Bowls

Ahi Poke Me

$15.25

Fresh Tuna, avocado, crab meat, green onion, tobiko and rice cracker, spicy sesame seed and sesame oil

Futo Bowl

$13.95

Inari, avocado, Japanese pickle, seaweed salad, shiitake mushroom, taro chips

Salmon Surf Bowl

$15.25

Fresh Salmon, roasted seaweed, tomato, crab meat, rice cracker, avocado, seaweed salad and spicy sesame seed

Ramen

Black Garlic Oil Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.50

Pork bone broth, black garlic & oil, egg, green onion, bamboo shoots & roasted pork

Plain Ramen

$9.25
Spicy Miso Ramen

$13.95

Spicy miso broth, egg, green onion, bean sprout, and roasted pork

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.50

Pork flavor, egg, green onion, bean sprout, roasted pork.

Vegetable Ramen

$12.50

Sides

Brown Rice

$3.00
Chicken Karaage

$6.95

Chicken Nuggets

Coleslaw

$3.00
Edamame

$3.95

Young green soybeans

Fried Calamari (Rings)

$7.25
Fried Calamari (Tentacles/Legs)

$7.25
Fried Egg Rolls

$6.50

6 pcs served w/side of Thai Sweet Chili Sauce

Green Salad

$3.00
Gyoza

$6.50

6 pork and vegetable pot stickers

Miso Soup

$2.75

Poke Salad

$7.95

Cubed tuna and cucumber with spicy kimchi sauce

Seaweed Salad

$5.75

Wakame

Shrimp & Veg Temp

$10.25

2 tiger shrimps and fried vegetables, tempura sauce on side

Smiley Potato Fries

$5.75

8 pcs served w/side of Ketchup

Steamed Vegetable

$8.35

Sunomono

$5.25
Sushi Rice

$3.25
Takoyaki

$6.95

Vegetable Tempura

$8.35

Seasonal vegetables, lightly battered then deep fried, tempura sauce on side

White Rice

$3.00

Curry Sauce (8oz)

$3.50

Teriyaki Sauce (8oz)

$2.00

Rolls

California Roll

$7.00

Crab meat and avocado

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$5.75
Honey Crunch Roll

$12.50

Honey walnut, crab meat, tempura shrimp with house sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.25

Deep fried shrimp, crab meat, cucumber, avocado and tobiko

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.95

Spicy tuna and avocado

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$8.00

Deep fried assorted vegetables

Kids Meal

Sushi Set

$7.95

Broiled Vegetables, Smiley Fries, Tamago, Orange Slice, California Roll and Organic Juice Box

Teriyaki Set

$7.95

Broiled Vegetables, Smiley Fries, Tamago, Orange Slice, Chicken Teriyaki, Rice and Organic Juice

BYO Drinks

Strawberry MOO

$4.50+

**NEW** Whole milk, strawberry syrup, strawberry popping boba

Black Tea

$2.25+

Loose leaf, premium black tea brewed daily

Crystal Milk Tea

$4.00+

Premium black tea, non-dairy creamer, simple syrup, brown sugar crystal boba

Green Elf

$4.50+

Whole milk, pure matcha, simple syrup, green tea crystal boba

Green Tea

$2.50+

Loose leaf, jasmine green tea brewed daily

Honey Lemon Green Tea

$3.25+

Jasmine green tea, 100% pure honey, fresh squeezed lemon juice

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.00+

Jasmine green tea, non-dairy creamer, simple syrup

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Whole milk, pure matcha, simple syrup

Milk Tea

$3.50+

Premium black tea, non-dairy creamer, simple syrup

Rainbow Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.00+

Jasmine green tea, non-dairy creamer, simple syrup, rainbow jelly

NA Bev

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Water (L)

$2.25Out of stock

Bottled Water (S)

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$2.25

Calpico

$2.25
Coke

$2.25
Diet Coke

$2.25
Sprite

$2.25

Melon Marble Soda

$3.95

Orange Marble Soda

$3.95

Original Marble Soda

$3.95

Lychee Marble Soda

$3.95

Strawberry Marble Soda

$3.95

Pocari Sweat-Sport Drink

$2.50Out of stock
Juice Box

$1.75

Kirkland 100% Organic Juice

Coconut Water

$2.95

Beer

Sapporo BTL

$7.50

20.3 oz

Wine

Choya Sparkling Plum

$6.00

Sparkling Japanese Ume 187ml

Sake

Choya Sparkling Plum

$6.00

Sparkling Japanese Ume 187ml

Hakushika Traditional Premium Sake Set

$23.50

Brewed in Japan, Hakushika presents 3 of their traditional favorite sakes: Junmai Ginjo, Junmai Yamadanishiki & Chokara Extra Dry (300ml bottles)

Ikezo Jelly Shot Peach

$4.75Out of stock

Sparkling Peach Jelly Sake 180ml

Ikezo Jelly Shot Yuzu

$4.75

Sparkling Yuzu Jelly Sake 180ml

Karatamba 300ml

$14.00
Kurosawa 300ml

$15.00

300ml

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori 375ml

$12.00
Ozeki One Cup

$6.00

180ml

Choya Sparkling Plum

$6.00

Sparkling Japanese Ume 187ml

Choya Sparkling Plum

$6.00

Sparkling Japanese Ume 187ml

Sauces & Seasonings

Huy Fong Foods Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce

$3.95Out of stock

Sriracha is made from sun ripen chilies which are ground into a smooth paste along with garlic and packaged in a convenient squeeze bottle. It is excellent in soups, sauces, pastas, pizzas, hot dogs, hamburgers, chowmein or on anything else to give it a delicious, spicy taste. Like all our sauces, we use only the highest quality ingredients and never any artificial colors or flavorings. 17oz

Kadoya Sesame Oil - 5.5 oz

$4.25

KADOYA Pure Sesame Oil brings roasted flavor by sprinkling to your meal such as Ramen, Yakitori and BBQ marinade sauce

Kikkoman Double Fermented Soy Sauce - 6.8 oz

$3.75

Kikkoman Double Fermented Shoyu is double-brewed for a fuller; richer flavor that seasons food deliciously. The unique, double layered bottle is designed to keep the soy sauce fresh at room temperature. Product of Japan

Kikkoman Soy Sauce- 5 oz

$2.95

No preservatives added, traditionally brewed

Kokumaro Curry

$4.95
Mizkan Rice Vinegar - 24 oz

$3.75

Naturally brewed from 100% rice with no calories, no fat and no sodium. Its rich and mild flavor will add a nice accent to your meal. Use for sushi, marinades, salad dressing or any other vinegar usage.

S & B Spicy Shichimi - .52 oz

$3.25Out of stock

Japanese 7 spice blend

S & B Wasabi Tube - 1.52 oz

$2.65Out of stock

Japanese Horseradish: prepared wasabi in tube

S&B Curry Powder

$27.50Out of stock