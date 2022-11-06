- Home
Shiki Bento House - Foster City
206 Reviews
$
1100 Foster Square Ln #145
Foster City, CA 94404
Popular Items
Utensils
BY - Bento
Sushi Burrito
Buddha Burrito
Tempura seasonal vegetable, lettuce, white miso dressing
Crispy Chicken
Fried chicken, lettuce, honey mustard dressing
Flaming Fish
Fried red snapper, jalapeno, lettuce, mixed green, green onion, spicy mayo, kimchi sauce, and house salad dressing
Sashimi Lover
Assorted fish (salmon, tuna, white tuna, and walu) avocado, yuzu mayo, spicy mayo, kimchi sauce and corn flakes chips
Shrimp Meets Tuna
Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, lettuce, mixed green, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, and house salad dressing
Rice Bowls
Beef Teriyaki Bowl
Grilled New York steak w/teriyaki sauce over rice
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Grilled chicken w/teriyaki sauce over rice
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
Grilled salmon fillet w/teriyaki sauce over rice
Curry Chicken Katsu Bowl
Breaded chicken cutlet with Japanese curry over rice
Curry Tonkatsu Bowl
Breaded pork cutlet w/Japanese curry over rice
Curry Vegetable Bowl
Seasonal vegetable with japanese curry over rice
Unagi Donburi
Broiled eel, sesame seeds w/unagi sauce over rice
Poke Bowls
Ahi Poke Me
Fresh Tuna, avocado, crab meat, green onion, tobiko and rice cracker, spicy sesame seed and sesame oil
Futo Bowl
Inari, avocado, Japanese pickle, seaweed salad, shiitake mushroom, taro chips
Salmon Surf Bowl
Fresh Salmon, roasted seaweed, tomato, crab meat, rice cracker, avocado, seaweed salad and spicy sesame seed
Ramen
Black Garlic Oil Tonkotsu Ramen
Pork bone broth, black garlic & oil, egg, green onion, bamboo shoots & roasted pork
Plain Ramen
Spicy Miso Ramen
Spicy miso broth, egg, green onion, bean sprout, and roasted pork
Tonkotsu Ramen
Pork flavor, egg, green onion, bean sprout, roasted pork.
Vegetable Ramen
Sides
Brown Rice
Chicken Karaage
Chicken Nuggets
Coleslaw
Edamame
Young green soybeans
Fried Calamari (Rings)
Fried Calamari (Tentacles/Legs)
Fried Egg Rolls
6 pcs served w/side of Thai Sweet Chili Sauce
Green Salad
Gyoza
6 pork and vegetable pot stickers
Miso Soup
Poke Salad
Cubed tuna and cucumber with spicy kimchi sauce
Seaweed Salad
Wakame
Shrimp & Veg Temp
2 tiger shrimps and fried vegetables, tempura sauce on side
Smiley Potato Fries
8 pcs served w/side of Ketchup
Steamed Vegetable
Sunomono
Sushi Rice
Takoyaki
Vegetable Tempura
Seasonal vegetables, lightly battered then deep fried, tempura sauce on side
White Rice
Curry Sauce (8oz)
Teriyaki Sauce (8oz)
Rolls
California Roll
Crab meat and avocado
Cucumber Avocado Roll
Honey Crunch Roll
Honey walnut, crab meat, tempura shrimp with house sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Deep fried shrimp, crab meat, cucumber, avocado and tobiko
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna and avocado
Vegetable Tempura Roll
Deep fried assorted vegetables
Kids Meal
BYO Drinks
Strawberry MOO
**NEW** Whole milk, strawberry syrup, strawberry popping boba
Black Tea
Loose leaf, premium black tea brewed daily
Crystal Milk Tea
Premium black tea, non-dairy creamer, simple syrup, brown sugar crystal boba
Green Elf
Whole milk, pure matcha, simple syrup, green tea crystal boba
Green Tea
Loose leaf, jasmine green tea brewed daily
Honey Lemon Green Tea
Jasmine green tea, 100% pure honey, fresh squeezed lemon juice
Jasmine Milk Tea
Jasmine green tea, non-dairy creamer, simple syrup
Matcha Latte
Whole milk, pure matcha, simple syrup
Milk Tea
Premium black tea, non-dairy creamer, simple syrup
Rainbow Jasmine Milk Tea
Jasmine green tea, non-dairy creamer, simple syrup, rainbow jelly
NA Bev
Bottled Water
Bottled Water (L)
Bottled Water (S)
Sparkling Water
Calpico
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Melon Marble Soda
Orange Marble Soda
Original Marble Soda
Lychee Marble Soda
Strawberry Marble Soda
Pocari Sweat-Sport Drink
Juice Box
Kirkland 100% Organic Juice
Coconut Water
Sake
Choya Sparkling Plum
Sparkling Japanese Ume 187ml
Hakushika Traditional Premium Sake Set
Brewed in Japan, Hakushika presents 3 of their traditional favorite sakes: Junmai Ginjo, Junmai Yamadanishiki & Chokara Extra Dry (300ml bottles)
Ikezo Jelly Shot Peach
Sparkling Peach Jelly Sake 180ml
Ikezo Jelly Shot Yuzu
Sparkling Yuzu Jelly Sake 180ml
Karatamba 300ml
Kurosawa 300ml
300ml
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori 375ml
Ozeki One Cup
180ml
Sauces & Seasonings
Huy Fong Foods Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce
Sriracha is made from sun ripen chilies which are ground into a smooth paste along with garlic and packaged in a convenient squeeze bottle. It is excellent in soups, sauces, pastas, pizzas, hot dogs, hamburgers, chowmein or on anything else to give it a delicious, spicy taste. Like all our sauces, we use only the highest quality ingredients and never any artificial colors or flavorings. 17oz
Kadoya Sesame Oil - 5.5 oz
KADOYA Pure Sesame Oil brings roasted flavor by sprinkling to your meal such as Ramen, Yakitori and BBQ marinade sauce
Kikkoman Double Fermented Soy Sauce - 6.8 oz
Kikkoman Double Fermented Shoyu is double-brewed for a fuller; richer flavor that seasons food deliciously. The unique, double layered bottle is designed to keep the soy sauce fresh at room temperature. Product of Japan
Kikkoman Soy Sauce- 5 oz
No preservatives added, traditionally brewed
Kokumaro Curry
Mizkan Rice Vinegar - 24 oz
Naturally brewed from 100% rice with no calories, no fat and no sodium. Its rich and mild flavor will add a nice accent to your meal. Use for sushi, marinades, salad dressing or any other vinegar usage.
S & B Spicy Shichimi - .52 oz
Japanese 7 spice blend
S & B Wasabi Tube - 1.52 oz
Japanese Horseradish: prepared wasabi in tube