Shiki - Homewood 300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109
300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109
Homewood, AL 35209
Popular Items
DESSERTS
DINNER ENTREES
Beef Rendang
world’s most delicious foods, beef is slowly simmered with coconut milk and herb and stew for a few hours to create this dish of tender,ﬂavorful bovine goodness.
Cashew Nut
Bell peppers, green and white onions, cashews and stir fried in a spicy pepper sauce. Hot.
Crispy Basil Duck
Roasted crispy half duck (bones in) with spicy basil sauce
Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, tomatoes, onions and scallions.
Ginger and Mushrooms
Fresh mushrooms, white onions, scallions, zucchini and carrots in a ginger sauce.
Green Curry
A hot green curry sauce served with red and green bell peppers, Chinese cabbage, green beans, asparagus, zucchini and fresh basil. Extra hot.
Ka Proud Lamb
Fresh rack of lamb split into chops, seasoned and char grilled with basil, mushrooms and pepper. Extra hot.
Lamb Curry
Lamb slowly simmered in coconut milk and herbs, served with yellow rice (rice cooked with coconut milk, lemon grass and turmeric)
Masaman Curry
Sliced chicken breast with avocados, carrots and cashews and sauteed in masaman sauce.
Mie Goreng
Stir fried egg noodle, serve with fried egg and shrimp crackers
Nom Tok Beef
Grilled beef in a spicy mixture of basil leaves, rice powder and red onion with fresh cabbage. Extra hot.
Opor Ayam
Chicken slowly simmered in yellow curry sauce and herbs, served with yellow rice (rice cooked with coconut milk, lemon grass and turmeric)
Pad Prik
Bell peppers, onions and straw mushrooms in a pepper sauce. Hot.
Pad See-U
Thai flat rice noodles, sauteed with egg, broccoli and Thai sauce.
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles, pan fried with chicken, shrimp, scallions, bean sprouts, egg and crushed peanuts.
Panang Curry
Roasted Duck with Red Curry
Roasted duck sauteed with pineapple, fresh tomatoes and bell peppers in a spicy red curry sauce. Hot.
Roasted Garlic Shrimp and Scallops
A spicy chili, garlic and scallion sauce with fresh asparagus over shrimp and scallops. Hot.
Satay Chicken or Tofu
satay served with Shiki famous satay peanut sauce.
Satay Lamb (M)
lamb served with Shiki famous satay peanut sauce
Shiki Catfish
Boneless catfish filets fried and served with a Thai ginger soy sauce. Spicy.
Shiki Steak
8 oz prime New York strip, seasoned with Japanese citrus, finished with yuzu wasabi, served with brown rice and mixed steamed vegetables
Shrimp Pineapple
fresh pineapple, bellpepper, shrimp, with spicy pineapple curry sauce.
Spicy Basil Leaves
Green beans, fresh basil, bell peppers and hot chili sauce. Extra hot.
Spicy Mongolioan Ribeye Bulgogi
8oz sliced ribeye,grilled with red and green onions with mongolian bulgogi sauce
Spicy Noodle
Rice noodles stir fried with lean slices of meat, broccoli, green beans, tomatoes, onions and Thai basil. Hot.
Spicy Seafood
Scallops, mussels, shrimp and squid, stir fried with a spicy basil black bean sauce. Extra hot.
Sweet and Sour Spicy (WHOLE FISH)
whole Red Snapper deep fried and served with Shiki sweet and sour spicy sauce, Jalapenos, cilantro
Teriyaki
Three Flavour Fish
Red snapper filets fried and served with ground chicken and shrimp in a Shiki special sauce. Spicy.
Veggie Delight
A medley of broccoli, carrots, onions, cabbage and zucchini in a light, delicate sauce.
Sweet Sour Pork
Java Fried Chicken
HOUSE ROLLS
26.2 Roll
Tuna, green onion, tempura, cream cheese, spicy sauce, topped with avocado and sesame seeds
Alaskan Roll
Smoked salmon, crab stick, and avocado
Amazon Roll
Tuna, green onion, cream cheese, tempura, spicy sauce, topped with avocado and crab salad
Blazer Roll
Yellowtail, green onion, and spicy sauce, topped with smoked salmon
California Roll
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, apples, and smelt roe
Crab Angel Roll
Crab stick, cream cheese, avocado, green onion, dee
Crimson Roll
Yellowtail, green onion, spicy sauce, topped with tuna and black tobikko
Crunchy Tuna Roll
Tuna, green onion, tempura, and spicy sauce
Futomaki Roll
Shrimp, tuna, yellowtail, smoked salmon, cucumber, and spicy sauce
Hallman Hill Roll
Crab salad, cream cheese, fresh salmon deep fried, topped with mango sauce and eel sauce
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese
Rock 'N' Roll
Eel, avocado, cucumber topped with smoked salmon, sesame seed and eel sauce
Salmon Avocado Roll
Smoked salmon, and avocado
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura shrimp, smelt roe, green onion, and spicy sauce
Soho Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese topped with crab stick, eel sauce, masago & green onion
Spicy Crunchy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, tempura, topped with avocado and eel sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna, green onion, and spicy sauce
Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab, avocado, spicy sauce, green onion, and eel sauce
Super Crunch Roll
Smoked salmon, tempura, spicy mayo, and masago
Surf 'N' Turf Roll
Nw York stripe Steak, shrimp, green onion, and spicy sauce
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna, green onion, avocado, and spicy sauce
Veggie Roll
Assorted vegetables and avocado
Steak Roll
Shrimp, Cream Cheese, Tempura, Spicy Sauce, top with New York Stripe Steak, Sweet Spicy Creamy Sauce
WTF Roll
Tuna, Crab Salad, Green Onion, Cucumber, top with Bluefin Tuna, Masago, and Sweet Spicy Sour Sauce
KIDS MENU
KITCHEN APPETIZERS
Basil Rolls
2 homemade rice wrap rolls with crab, shrimp, lettuce and carrot
Chicken Larb
Ground chicken, basil, green onion, lime juice, lettuce and served with crispy cabbage. Hot.
Crab Angels
Crab and cheese stuffed wontons, deep fried and served with Thai sweet and creamy sauce
Crispy Calamari with jalapeno
Served with tamarind sauce
Crispy Rock Chicken
Lightly battered chicken tenders, fried and served with sweet mango sauce. Spicy.
Crispy Rock Shrimp
Lightly battered shrimp, fried and served with a sweet and spicy creamy sauce. Spicy.
Hokkaido Sweet Potato
Fried with tempura and finished with salt, parmesan cheese, green onion and truffle oil
Panang Curry Pot Sticker
Vegetable and pork dumplings served with panang sauce. Hot.
Shrimp Tempura appetizer
5pcs Lightly Fried shrimp, serve with yuzu sauce
Spring Roll
2 homemade, delicately fried, vegetarian rolls
Tempura Green Beans
Tempura fried fresh green beans.
Kimchi Brussel Sprout
LUNCH SPECIALS
Pad Thai (lunch)
Thin rice noodles, pan fried with chicken, shrimp, scallions, bean sprouts, egg and crushed peanuts. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.
Veggie Delight (lunch)
A medley of broccoli, carrots, onions, cabbage and zucchini in a light, delicate sauce. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.
Cashew Nut (lunch)
A medley of broccoli, carrots, onions, cabbage and zucchini in a light, delicate sauce. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.
Pad Prik (lunch)
Bell peppers, onions and straw mushrooms in a pepper sauce. Hot. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.
Spicy Beef Salad (lunch)
Char grilled marinated strips of beef, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, tossed in a spicy sour sauce and served on a bed of lettuce. Extra hot. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.
Spicy Noodle (lunch)
Stir fried rice noodles with lean slices of beef, tomatoes, broccoli, green beans, onions and Thai basil tossed in spicy house sauce. Hot. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.
Masaman Curry (lunch)
Sliced chicken breast with avocados, carrots and cashews and sauteed in masaman sauce. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.
Panang Curry (lunch)
Shiki Catfish (lunch)
Boneless catfish filets fried and served with a Thai ginger soy sauce. Spicy. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.
Roasted Duck with Red Curry (lunch)
Roasted duck sauteed with pineapple, fresh tomatoes and bell peppers in a spicy red curry sauce. Hot. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.
NIGIRI
Maguro nigiri
Today's big eyed tuna.
Hamachi Nigiri
Yellowtail.
Sake Nigiri
Cured salmon.
Kani Nigiri
Crab stick.
Unagi Nigiri
Fresh water eel.
Tako Nigiri
Octopus.
Sake Toro Nigiri
salmon belly
Ebi Nigiri
Sweet raw shrimp.
Hamachi Toro Nigiri
Yellowtail Belly
Ikura Nigiri
Salmon Eggs
Tobikko Nigiri
Red or black.
Masago Nigiri
Smelt roe.
Wagyu Beef Nigiri
SALADS
SASHIMI
SIDES
SOUPS
Special Ramen
SPECIALTY ROLLS
Carryover
Yellowtail, cucumber, green onion, spicy sauce, tempura, topped with fresh salmon, avocado, lemon slices, jalapenos, sweet spicy sauce, tobikki, and eel sauce
Cash Me Out
Shrimp, tempura, green onion, spicy sauce, topped with crab salad, spicy sauce, eel sauce, and chili paste
Double Trouble
Cream cheesem spicy sauce, green onion, tuna, tempura, topped with avocado, baked seafood topping, japanese mayo, eel sauce, and sriracha
Hangover
Cream cheese, spicy sauce, green onion, avocado, tuna, crab, deep fried, topped with a creamy spicy sauce, baked seafood, ad eel sauce
Hot Hot 3
Tuna, yellow tail, spicy sauce, topped with avocado, spicy salmon, jalapeno, eel sauce and tobiko
Hot Rod
Spicy sauce, green onion, yellowtail, tempura, avocado, topped with tuna tartare, eel sauce, and jalapenos
Kamikaze Roll
Tuna, green onion, spicy sauce, tempura, topped with tuna, avocado, eel saue, and chili paste
Last Call
Cream cheese, spicy sauce, green onion, avocado, tuna, crab, deep fried, topped with japanese mayo, eel sauce, and sriracha
Rainbow Roll
Shrimp, crab stick, cucumber, green onion, topped with tuna, yellowtail, and smoked salmon
Red Dragon Roll
Soft shell crab, spicy mayo, masago, green onion, topped with tuna, avocado, and eel sauce
Roll Tide Roll
Spicy tuna tartare, tempura, topped with avocado, bacon, jalapeno, eel sauce and sriracha
Sloppy Seconds
Shrimp, tempura, green onion, spicy sauce, topped with baked fresh salmon, spicy sauce, and eel sauce
So Fresh So Clean
Yellowtail, spicy sauce, tempura, green onion, topped with avocado, tuna, sriracha, eel sauce, tobikko, jalapeno, and lime zest
Volcano Roll
Smoked salmon, shrimp, crab, baked with crab salad, spicy sauce and eel sauce on top
Vulcan Roll
Shrimp, cucumber, tempura, spicy sauce, cream cheese, topped with tuna, avocado, crab salad, and green onion
War Eagle Roll
Yellowtail,eel, green onion, spicy sauce, topped with fresh salmon, avocado, sriracha, tobiko and eel sauce
SUSHI APPETIZERS
Baked Lobster Tail
Maine lobster tail mixed with crab salad, baked with spicy mayo, sriracha, sweet soy sauce, tobiko, ell sauce and sesame seeds on top
Bluefin Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna with tataki sauce
Cucumber Salad
Roasted Edamame
Sweet soy and roasted garlic sauce
Sanmori
Assorted sashimi tuna, yellowtail and salmon. 3 pieces each.
Seafood Baked Avocado
Shrimp, crab salad, bacon, spicy sauce and a soy sauce reduction.
Seafood ceviche
Tuna, Hamachi, Salmon, Lemon, Lime,
Seaweed Salad
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
Spicy tuna, tartare on lightly fried crispy sushi rice, jalapeno, avocado and sweet soy reduction. Spicy.
Spicy Tuna Tartare
Tuna, avocado, green onion, cucumber, sesame oil, rice sriracha, sweet soy reduction, tobikko and lemon zest. Spicy.
Steamed Edamame
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Yellowtail, jalapenos, cilantro, sriracha, yuzu ponzu.
COCKTAILS
BEER
WINE
Chateau St. Jean, Pinot Noir
Elouan, Pinot Noir
Robert Mondavi, Pinot Noir
Predator, Zinfandel
Rhiannon, Red Blend
Robert Mondavi, Cabernet Sauvignon
Cycle Gladiator, Merlot
Silver Gate, Merlot
William Hill, Cabernet Sauvignon
Dr. L, Dry Riesling
Heinz Eiffel, Riesling
Honig
Kendall Jackson, Chardonnay
Kris, Pinot Grigio
Matua, Sauvignon Blanc
Robert Mondavi, Pinot Grigio
Robert Mondavi, Chardonnay
Santa Marina, Prosecco
Silver Gate, sauvignon blanc
Marques de Caceres, Rose
J. Pelvas, Sparkling Rose
SAKE
N/A BEVERAGES
Liquor
1800
Absolute
Bacardi
Barton Rum
Basil Haydens
Captain Morgan
Cork Fee
Crown Royal
Dewars
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet
Gran Marnier
Grey Goose
Hendrick
Hennessy
Jack Daniels
Makers Mark
Montezuma
Patron
skol
Tanqueray
tito's
Barton, Gin
Bulleit Bourbon
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood, AL 35209