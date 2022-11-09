Shiki - Homewood imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese
Thai

Shiki - Homewood 300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109

review star

No reviews yet

300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109

Homewood, AL 35209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Spring Roll
Pad Thai

DESSERTS

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cheese Wontons

$6.00

Ice Cream

$2.50

Cheesecake Tempura

$7.00

DINNER ENTREES

Beef Rendang

Beef Rendang

$19.00

world’s most delicious foods, beef is slowly simmered with coconut milk and herb and stew for a few hours to create this dish of tender,ﬂavorful bovine goodness.

Cashew Nut

$14.00

Bell peppers, green and white onions, cashews and stir fried in a spicy pepper sauce. Hot.

Crispy Basil Duck

$24.00

Roasted crispy half duck (bones in) with spicy basil sauce

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir fried rice with egg, tomatoes, onions and scallions.

Ginger and Mushrooms

$14.00

Fresh mushrooms, white onions, scallions, zucchini and carrots in a ginger sauce.

Green Curry

$15.00

A hot green curry sauce served with red and green bell peppers, Chinese cabbage, green beans, asparagus, zucchini and fresh basil. Extra hot.

Ka Proud Lamb

$27.00

Fresh rack of lamb split into chops, seasoned and char grilled with basil, mushrooms and pepper. Extra hot.

Lamb Curry

$18.00

Lamb slowly simmered in coconut milk and herbs, served with yellow rice (rice cooked with coconut milk, lemon grass and turmeric)

Masaman Curry

Masaman Curry

$15.00

Sliced chicken breast with avocados, carrots and cashews and sauteed in masaman sauce.

Mie Goreng

Mie Goreng

$15.00

Stir fried egg noodle, serve with fried egg and shrimp crackers

Nom Tok Beef

$20.00

Grilled beef in a spicy mixture of basil leaves, rice powder and red onion with fresh cabbage. Extra hot.

Opor Ayam

Opor Ayam

$16.00

Chicken slowly simmered in yellow curry sauce and herbs, served with yellow rice (rice cooked with coconut milk, lemon grass and turmeric)

Pad Prik

$14.00

Bell peppers, onions and straw mushrooms in a pepper sauce. Hot.

Pad See-U

$14.00

Thai flat rice noodles, sauteed with egg, broccoli and Thai sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.00

Thin rice noodles, pan fried with chicken, shrimp, scallions, bean sprouts, egg and crushed peanuts.

Panang Curry

$15.00

Roasted Duck with Red Curry

$23.00

Roasted duck sauteed with pineapple, fresh tomatoes and bell peppers in a spicy red curry sauce. Hot.

Roasted Garlic Shrimp and Scallops

$26.00

A spicy chili, garlic and scallion sauce with fresh asparagus over shrimp and scallops. Hot.

Satay Chicken or Tofu

$15.00

satay served with Shiki famous satay peanut sauce.

Satay Lamb (M)

$19.00

lamb served with Shiki famous satay peanut sauce

Shiki Catfish

$18.00

Boneless catfish filets fried and served with a Thai ginger soy sauce. Spicy.

Shiki Steak

$23.00

8 oz prime New York strip, seasoned with Japanese citrus, finished with yuzu wasabi, served with brown rice and mixed steamed vegetables

Shrimp Pineapple

$20.00

fresh pineapple, bellpepper, shrimp, with spicy pineapple curry sauce.

Spicy Basil Leaves

$14.00

Green beans, fresh basil, bell peppers and hot chili sauce. Extra hot.

Spicy Mongolioan Ribeye Bulgogi

$20.00

8oz sliced ribeye,grilled with red and green onions with mongolian bulgogi sauce

Spicy Noodle

Spicy Noodle

$14.00

Rice noodles stir fried with lean slices of meat, broccoli, green beans, tomatoes, onions and Thai basil. Hot.

Spicy Seafood

$25.00

Scallops, mussels, shrimp and squid, stir fried with a spicy basil black bean sauce. Extra hot.

Sweet and Sour Spicy (WHOLE FISH)

$27.00

whole Red Snapper deep fried and served with Shiki sweet and sour spicy sauce, Jalapenos, cilantro

Teriyaki

$14.00

Three Flavour Fish

$25.00

Red snapper filets fried and served with ground chicken and shrimp in a Shiki special sauce. Spicy.

Veggie Delight

$14.00

A medley of broccoli, carrots, onions, cabbage and zucchini in a light, delicate sauce.

Sweet Sour Pork

$15.00

Java Fried Chicken

$15.00

HOUSE ROLLS

26.2 Roll

$12.00

Tuna, green onion, tempura, cream cheese, spicy sauce, topped with avocado and sesame seeds

Alaskan Roll

$9.00

Smoked salmon, crab stick, and avocado

Amazon Roll

$15.00

Tuna, green onion, cream cheese, tempura, spicy sauce, topped with avocado and crab salad

Blazer Roll

Blazer Roll

$16.00

Yellowtail, green onion, and spicy sauce, topped with smoked salmon

California Roll

$7.00

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, apples, and smelt roe

Crab Angel Roll

Crab Angel Roll

$14.00

Crab stick, cream cheese, avocado, green onion, dee

Crimson Roll

$17.00

Yellowtail, green onion, spicy sauce, topped with tuna and black tobikko

Crunchy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Tuna, green onion, tempura, and spicy sauce

Futomaki Roll

$15.00

Shrimp, tuna, yellowtail, smoked salmon, cucumber, and spicy sauce

Hallman Hill Roll

$14.00

Crab salad, cream cheese, fresh salmon deep fried, topped with mango sauce and eel sauce

Philly Roll

$9.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese

Rock 'N' Roll

$14.00

Eel, avocado, cucumber topped with smoked salmon, sesame seed and eel sauce

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Smoked salmon, and avocado

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Tempura shrimp, smelt roe, green onion, and spicy sauce

Soho Roll

Soho Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese topped with crab stick, eel sauce, masago & green onion

Spicy Crunchy Salmon Roll

$12.00

Spicy salmon, tempura, topped with avocado and eel sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

Tuna, green onion, and spicy sauce

Spider Roll

$13.00

Fried soft shell crab, avocado, spicy sauce, green onion, and eel sauce

Super Crunch Roll

$13.00

Smoked salmon, tempura, spicy mayo, and masago

Surf 'N' Turf Roll

$11.00

Nw York stripe Steak, shrimp, green onion, and spicy sauce

Tuna Avocado Roll

$11.00

Tuna, green onion, avocado, and spicy sauce

Veggie Roll

$10.00

Assorted vegetables and avocado

Steak Roll

$19.00

Shrimp, Cream Cheese, Tempura, Spicy Sauce, top with New York Stripe Steak, Sweet Spicy Creamy Sauce

WTF Roll

$20.00

Tuna, Crab Salad, Green Onion, Cucumber, top with Bluefin Tuna, Masago, and Sweet Spicy Sour Sauce

KIDS MENU

Fried Chicken Tempura

$7.00

Served with french fries or steamed rice.

Fried Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

Served with french fries or steamed rice.

KITCHEN APPETIZERS

Basil Rolls

Basil Rolls

$6.00

2 homemade rice wrap rolls with crab, shrimp, lettuce and carrot

Chicken Larb

Chicken Larb

$10.00

Ground chicken, basil, green onion, lime juice, lettuce and served with crispy cabbage. Hot.

Crab Angels

Crab Angels

$7.00

Crab and cheese stuffed wontons, deep fried and served with Thai sweet and creamy sauce

Crispy Calamari with jalapeno

Crispy Calamari with jalapeno

$11.00

Served with tamarind sauce

Crispy Rock Chicken

$7.00

Lightly battered chicken tenders, fried and served with sweet mango sauce. Spicy.

Crispy Rock Shrimp

Crispy Rock Shrimp

$11.00

Lightly battered shrimp, fried and served with a sweet and spicy creamy sauce. Spicy.

Hokkaido Sweet Potato

Hokkaido Sweet Potato

$7.00

Fried with tempura and finished with salt, parmesan cheese, green onion and truffle oil

Panang Curry Pot Sticker

Panang Curry Pot Sticker

$8.00

Vegetable and pork dumplings served with panang sauce. Hot.

Shrimp Tempura appetizer

$10.00

5pcs Lightly Fried shrimp, serve with yuzu sauce

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$4.00

2 homemade, delicately fried, vegetarian rolls

Tempura Green Beans

Tempura Green Beans

$7.00

Tempura fried fresh green beans.

Kimchi Brussel Sprout

$8.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

Pad Thai (lunch)

$10.00

Thin rice noodles, pan fried with chicken, shrimp, scallions, bean sprouts, egg and crushed peanuts. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.

Veggie Delight (lunch)

$10.00

A medley of broccoli, carrots, onions, cabbage and zucchini in a light, delicate sauce. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.

Cashew Nut (lunch)

$10.00

A medley of broccoli, carrots, onions, cabbage and zucchini in a light, delicate sauce. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.

Pad Prik (lunch)

$10.00

Bell peppers, onions and straw mushrooms in a pepper sauce. Hot. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.

Spicy Beef Salad (lunch)

$12.00

Char grilled marinated strips of beef, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, tossed in a spicy sour sauce and served on a bed of lettuce. Extra hot. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.

Spicy Noodle (lunch)

$10.00

Stir fried rice noodles with lean slices of beef, tomatoes, broccoli, green beans, onions and Thai basil tossed in spicy house sauce. Hot. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.

Masaman Curry (lunch)

$11.00

Sliced chicken breast with avocados, carrots and cashews and sauteed in masaman sauce. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.

Panang Curry (lunch)

$11.00

Shiki Catfish (lunch)

$12.00

Boneless catfish filets fried and served with a Thai ginger soy sauce. Spicy. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.

Roasted Duck with Red Curry (lunch)

$13.00

Roasted duck sauteed with pineapple, fresh tomatoes and bell peppers in a spicy red curry sauce. Hot. Served with coconut tofu soup or ginger salad.

NIGIRI

Maguro nigiri

$8.00

Today's big eyed tuna.

Hamachi Nigiri

$8.00

Yellowtail.

Sake Nigiri

$7.00

Cured salmon.

Kani Nigiri

$5.00

Crab stick.

Unagi Nigiri

$7.00

Fresh water eel.

Tako Nigiri

$7.00

Octopus.

Sake Toro Nigiri

Sake Toro Nigiri

$9.00

salmon belly

Ebi Nigiri

$6.00

Sweet raw shrimp.

Hamachi Toro Nigiri

Hamachi Toro Nigiri

$9.00

Yellowtail Belly

Ikura Nigiri

$7.00

Salmon Eggs

Tobikko Nigiri

$7.00

Red or black.

Masago Nigiri

$7.00

Smelt roe.

Wagyu Beef Nigiri

Wagyu Beef Nigiri

$14.00

SALADS

Green Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens served with ginger dressing.

Spicy Beef Salad

Spicy Beef Salad

$13.00

Grilled beef, tomato, red onion, cucumber, lettuce and served with a spicy Thai dressing. Extra hot.

SASHIMI

Maguro Sashimi

Maguro Sashimi

$17.00
Hamachi Sashimi

Hamachi Sashimi

$16.00
Sake Sashimi

Sake Sashimi

$16.00

Tako Sashimi

$16.00

Unagi Sashimi

$16.00

SIDES

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Yellow Rice

$3.00

Noodles

$2.00

Fries

$2.00

Crab Salad

$5.00

Steamed Vegetables

$2.50

SOUPS

Spicy Tofu Coconut Soup

$6.00

Spicy.

Spicy Chicken Coconut Soup

$6.00

Spicy.

Spicy Shrimp Coconut Soup

$7.00

Spicy.

Tomyum Soup

$7.00

Special Ramen

Chicken Ramen

Chicken Ramen

$15.00
Spicy Thai Ramen

Spicy Thai Ramen

$15.00

Shoyu Ramen

$15.00
Tankotsu Ramen

Tankotsu Ramen

$15.00
Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$15.00
Veggie Ramen

Veggie Ramen

$15.00

SPECIALTY ROLLS

10 - 15 minute

Carryover

$19.00

Yellowtail, cucumber, green onion, spicy sauce, tempura, topped with fresh salmon, avocado, lemon slices, jalapenos, sweet spicy sauce, tobikki, and eel sauce

Cash Me Out

Cash Me Out

$18.00

Shrimp, tempura, green onion, spicy sauce, topped with crab salad, spicy sauce, eel sauce, and chili paste

Double Trouble

$19.00

Cream cheesem spicy sauce, green onion, tuna, tempura, topped with avocado, baked seafood topping, japanese mayo, eel sauce, and sriracha

Hangover

Hangover

$23.00

Cream cheese, spicy sauce, green onion, avocado, tuna, crab, deep fried, topped with a creamy spicy sauce, baked seafood, ad eel sauce

Hot Hot 3

Hot Hot 3

$18.00

Tuna, yellow tail, spicy sauce, topped with avocado, spicy salmon, jalapeno, eel sauce and tobiko

Hot Rod

$18.00

Spicy sauce, green onion, yellowtail, tempura, avocado, topped with tuna tartare, eel sauce, and jalapenos

Kamikaze Roll

$16.00

Tuna, green onion, spicy sauce, tempura, topped with tuna, avocado, eel saue, and chili paste

Last Call

Last Call

$17.00

Cream cheese, spicy sauce, green onion, avocado, tuna, crab, deep fried, topped with japanese mayo, eel sauce, and sriracha

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Shrimp, crab stick, cucumber, green onion, topped with tuna, yellowtail, and smoked salmon

Red Dragon Roll

$17.00

Soft shell crab, spicy mayo, masago, green onion, topped with tuna, avocado, and eel sauce

Roll Tide Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna tartare, tempura, topped with avocado, bacon, jalapeno, eel sauce and sriracha

Sloppy Seconds

Sloppy Seconds

$17.00

Shrimp, tempura, green onion, spicy sauce, topped with baked fresh salmon, spicy sauce, and eel sauce

So Fresh So Clean

So Fresh So Clean

$19.00

Yellowtail, spicy sauce, tempura, green onion, topped with avocado, tuna, sriracha, eel sauce, tobikko, jalapeno, and lime zest

Volcano Roll

$17.00

Smoked salmon, shrimp, crab, baked with crab salad, spicy sauce and eel sauce on top

Vulcan Roll

Vulcan Roll

$16.00

Shrimp, cucumber, tempura, spicy sauce, cream cheese, topped with tuna, avocado, crab salad, and green onion

War Eagle Roll

$18.00

Yellowtail,eel, green onion, spicy sauce, topped with fresh salmon, avocado, sriracha, tobiko and eel sauce

SUSHI APPETIZERS

Baked Lobster Tail

Baked Lobster Tail

$24.00

Maine lobster tail mixed with crab salad, baked with spicy mayo, sriracha, sweet soy sauce, tobiko, ell sauce and sesame seeds on top

Bluefin Tuna Tataki

Bluefin Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Seared tuna with tataki sauce

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Roasted Edamame

$7.00

Sweet soy and roasted garlic sauce

Sanmori

Sanmori

$19.00

Assorted sashimi tuna, yellowtail and salmon. 3 pieces each.

Seafood Baked Avocado

Seafood Baked Avocado

$12.00

Shrimp, crab salad, bacon, spicy sauce and a soy sauce reduction.

Seafood ceviche

Seafood ceviche

$13.00

Tuna, Hamachi, Salmon, Lemon, Lime,

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$15.00

Spicy tuna, tartare on lightly fried crispy sushi rice, jalapeno, avocado and sweet soy reduction. Spicy.

Spicy Tuna Tartare

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Tuna, avocado, green onion, cucumber, sesame oil, rice sriracha, sweet soy reduction, tobikko and lemon zest. Spicy.

Steamed Edamame

Steamed Edamame

$6.00
Yellowtail Jalapeno

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$17.00

Yellowtail, jalapenos, cilantro, sriracha, yuzu ponzu.

COCKTAILS

Margarita

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Strawberry Indulgence

$8.00

Cucumber Collins

$8.00

Shikitini

$9.00

Shiki Breeze

$9.00

Yuzu Caipirinha

$8.00

Tyku MaiTai

$8.00

Shiki Mule

$8.00

Smoked Shiki Fashioned

$9.00

The Bunny Breeze

$9.00

The Guarantea

$11.00

The Punch Line

$12.00

BEER

Bud Lite

$4.00+

Miller Lite

$4.00+

Michelob Ultra

$4.00+

Fat Tire

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Singha

$5.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Kirin Ichiban

$5.00

Good People IPA

$5.00

Westbrook White Thai

$6.00

Ghost train kaleidoscope

$6.00

WINE

Chateau St. Jean, Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Elouan, Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Robert Mondavi, Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Predator, Zinfandel

$9.00+

Rhiannon, Red Blend

$9.00+

Robert Mondavi, Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Cycle Gladiator, Merlot

$9.00+

Silver Gate, Merlot

$6.00+

William Hill, Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Dr. L, Dry Riesling

$9.00+

Heinz Eiffel, Riesling

$9.00+

Honig

$14.00+

Kendall Jackson, Chardonnay

$12.00+

Kris, Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Matua, Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Robert Mondavi, Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Robert Mondavi, Chardonnay

$8.00+

Santa Marina, Prosecco

$9.00+

Silver Gate, sauvignon blanc

$6.00+

Marques de Caceres, Rose

$8.00+

J. Pelvas, Sparkling Rose

$9.00+

SAKE

Large Hot Sake

$12.00

Large Purple Haze

$12.00

Ozeki Hana-Awaka

$17.00

Ozeki Karatamba

$20.00

Ozeki Nigori

$16.00

Small Hot Sake

$7.00

Small Purple Haze

$7.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Pibb Extra

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Soda

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Liquor

1800

$9.00

Absolute

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Barton Rum

$5.00

Basil Haydens

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Cork Fee

$15.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Dewars

$6.00

Glenfiddich

$11.00

Glenlivet

$11.00

Gran Marnier

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Hendrick

$8.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Montezuma

$5.00

Patron

$11.00

skol

$5.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

tito's

$6.00

Barton, Gin

$5.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Gift Card

Gift Card

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 Hallman Hill East Suite 109, Homewood, AL 35209

Directions

Gallery
Shiki - Homewood image

Similar restaurants in your area

Abhi Eatery and bar
orange starNo Reviews
2721 Cahaba Rd. Birmingham, AL 35223
View restaurantnext
YUMMEFY
orange starNo Reviews
707 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S #104 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi (Downtown/UAB)
orange starNo Reviews
420 Richard Arrington BLVD S Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Abhi Eatery and Bar - Summit
orange starNo Reviews
300 Summit Blvd,Ste 104 Birmingham, AL 35243
View restaurantnext
Yum Yai Thai Takeout - At Greystone
orange starNo Reviews
5426 US-280 Birmingham, AL 35242
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi Hoover
orange star4.4 • 723
4441 Creekside Ave Hoover, AL 35244
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Homewood

Bottega
orange star4.9 • 4,228
2240 Highland Ave S Birmingham, AL 35205
View restaurantnext
Hot and Hot Fish Club
orange star4.8 • 4,138
2901 2nd Ave S #110 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
orange star4.9 • 4,036
2824 5th Ave South Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Helen
orange star5.0 • 2,973
2013 2nd Ave North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pies
orange star4.5 • 2,832
209 41st St Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Avondale
orange star4.4 • 2,462
3719 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Homewood
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston