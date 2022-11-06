- Home
- /
- Half Moon Bay
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB
Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB
268 Reviews
$$
20 Stone Pine Rd
Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Utensils
NA Bev
Calpico
Coke
Diet Coke
Golden Oolong Tea
Ito En Golden Oolong Tea (Unsweetened)
Jasmine Green Tea
Ito En Jasmine Green Tea (Unsweetened)
Original Marble Soda
Sparkling Water
Sprite
Strawberry Marble Soda
Lychee Marble Soda
Orange Marble Soda
Melon Marble Soda
Beer
Sapporo BTL
20.3 oz
Sapporo CAN - SINGLE
Sapporo CAN - 6PK
Asahi BTL - SINGLE
Asahi BTL - 6PK
Orion BTL
Suntory All Free (NA) Beer
Crisp, light & refreshing, this non-alcoholic sparkling malt and hops beverage has 0 calories and is sugar free.
Sake
Awayuki Sparkling Sake 300ml
Softly sweet sake with notes of peach, cucumber, watermelon, and just a hint of marshmallow creme
Ban Ryu 1.8L
Light and smoky, with a note of honeydew melon and cherry pits
Born Gold Muroka
Choya Sparkling 187ml
The perfect balance of refreshing sparkling wine with aromas and mellow flavors of the “Ume” (plum) fruit
Choya Umeshu 750ml
Echigo 720ml
Joto 1.8L
This Daiginjo is delicate, soft and clean, showing hints of green apple
Karatamba 300ml
Light and smooth, sharp dry taste refined cleanness
Kikusui 1.8L
Light, fruity & aromatic
Kubota Senju 300ml
Kurosawa Kimoto 300ml
Quite good chilled, but it really blossoms at room temperature
Kurosawa Premium 720ml
Ultimately smooth and delicate with trace hints of pear, butter, and floral overtones
Maboroshi 1.8L
Airy & polite at first, expressive & expansive with food
Ozeki One Cup 180ml
180 ml
Shichi Hon Yari 1.8L
Open & food friendly, with notes of earth, mushroom & bright citrus. Reg. Priced: 102.00
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori 375ml
Silky, smooth and sweet
Wakatake 1.8L
Light and smooth, sharp dry taste refined cleanness
Winter Warrior 720ml
Richly aromatic, lush guava, mango, apple and pear notes
Yuzu Jelly Sake
Red Wine
BTL Hess Allomi Cab
Generous blackberry and black cherry flavors draw you in
BTL La Crema Pinot Noir
Aromas pomegranate, plum, and orange zest flavors
BTL Montpellier Cab
A complex aroma and bouquet of blackberries and plum
BTL Murphy Goode Cab
Intense blackberry with dark chocolate, herbs and oak spice
BTL Terrazas Malbec
Intense blackberry with dark chocolate, herbs and oak spice
BTL Daou Cabernet
White Wine
BTL Amici Sauv Blanc
BTL Cape Mentelle Sauv Blanc
Vibrant fresh fruit flavor of white peach and lychee
BTL Conundrum White Blend
BTL Joel Gott Sauv Blanc
With tropical notes of mango, lemon, lime, citrus, lychee, pineapple, and guava
BTL KJ Chard
Pineapple, mango, and papaya with citrus notes
BTL KJ Sauv Blanc
Succulent melon, ripe pear and fresh lemon grass
BTL La Crema Chard
Citrus-laced, layered with yellow apple, and orange
BTL Snap Dragon Chard
Shows vibrant tropical fruit with lovely vanilla notes
Sparkling/Other
Chandon Blanc
Chandon Brut Split
187ml
Chandon Rose Split
187ml
Choya Sparkling 187ml
The perfect balance of refreshing sparkling wine with aromas and mellow flavors of the “Ume” (plum) fruit
Choya Sparkling 750ml
BTL Joel Gott Rosé
BTL Mirabeau Rosé
Wild strawberry and raspberry flavors taking centre stage
BTL Whispering Angel Rosé
Sides & Salads
Edamame
Young green soybeans
Miso Soup
SM House Salad
Spring mix and romaine (house miso mayo dressing)
LG House Salad
Spring mix and romaine (house miso mayo dressing)
Steamed Rice
Sushi Rice
Seaweed Salad
Wakame
Sunomono
Shrimp or octopus
Sashimi Salad
Chef's choice fresh fish on spring mix with fresh honey mustard seeds dressing
Tuna Poke
Cubed tuna & cucumber with spicy kimchi sauce
Tuna Salad
Fresh maguro on spring mix with fresh honey mustard seeds dressing
Appetizers
Age-Dashi Tofu
Deep Fried Tofu topped with Bonito Fish Flakes, Tempura Sauce on the side
Chicken Karaage
Chicken nuggets
Chicken Yakitori
Chicken on skewers in yaki sauce
Goma Tuna Tataki
Seared black-sesame-crusted tuna with goma sauce
Grilled Asparagus Beef
Rib-eye steak, asparagus, scallions topped with teriyaki sauce
Grilled Lamb Chops
Two grilled lamb chops in barbeque sauce
Grilled Vegetables
Gyoza (Pork)
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers
Gyoza (Veggie)
Six vegetable pot stickers
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar sprinkled w/salt and pepper
Shrimp/Veg Tempura
Tiger shrimp (2) & fried vegetables, tempura sauce on the side
Soft Shell Crab
Breaded Soft Shell Crab with Dipping Sauce
Steak Skewers
Two skewers grilled kobe beef and vegetable in yaki sauce
Veggie Tempura
Seasonal vegetables, lightly battered then deep fried, tempura sauce on the side
Nigiri
Fresh Wasabi
Chopped Wasabi
Amaebi Nigiri
Sweet shrimp
Ebi Nigiri
Cooked shrimp
Escolar (Walu) Nigiri
Butter fish
Hamachi Nigiri
Yellowtail
Hamachi Toro Nigiri
Hirame Nigiri
Halibut
Hotategai (Scallop) Nigiri
Scallop
Ika Nigiri
Squid
Inari Nigiri
Japan Tai Nigiri
Fresh snapper
Kani
Kampachi Nigiri
Amberjack
Kurodai
Maguro Nigiri
Tuna
New Zealand Tai
Ocean Trout Nigiri
Saba Nigiri
Mackerel
Sake Nigiri
Salmon
Sake Toro Nigiri
Shiro Maguro Nigiri
White Tuna
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Suzuki Nigiri
Tako Nigiri
Octopus
Tamago Nigiri
Tobiko Nigiri
Flying fish roe
Unagi Nigiri
Barbeque Eel
Sashimi
Fresh Wasabi
Chopped Wasabi
Escolar (Walu) SAS
Butter Fish
Hamachi SAS
Yellowtail
Hamachi Toro SAS
Hirame SAS
Halibut
Japan Tai SAS
Fresh Snapper
Kampachi SAS
Amberjack
Kurodai
Maguro SAS
Tuna
New Zealand Tai Sas
Ocean Trout SAS
Saba SAS
Mackerel
Sake SAS
Salmon
Sake Toro SAS
Shiro Maguro SAS
White Tuna
Smoked Salmon SAS
Suzuki SAS
Tako SAS
Octopus
Sashimi Combo/D
10 pieces chef's choice fresh raw fish
Sashimi Deluxe
Chef's choice of 20 pieces of raw fish
Hand Rolls
California HR
Crab meat with avocado & cucumber
Hamachi HR
Maguro HR
Sake HR
Shrimp Tempura HR
Shrimp tempura, with crab meat, avocado and cucumber
Spicy Scallop HR
Diced spicy scallop with shiso leaf & cucumber
Spicy Tuna HR
Spicy tuna with avocado & cucumber
Spider HR
Soft shell crab with avocado and cucumber
Unagi HR
Barbeque eel, avocado & cucumber
Maki Rolls
Avocado Maki
Avocado
Hamachi Maki
Yellowtail wrapped with sushi rice on the inside and seaweed on the outside
Kappa Maki
Cucumber and rice inside wrapped with seaweed on the outside
Oshinko Maki
Rice Maki
Sake Maki
Salmon and rice wrapped inside with seaweed on the outside
Shitake Maki
Tekka Maki
Tuna wrapped inside along with rice and seaweed on the outside
Sushi Rolls
49ers
Unagi & avocado topped w/fresh salmon and lemon
Aki
Barbeque eel, avocado & cucumber; topped with cooked shrimp and house sauce
Alaska
Cucumber & avocado topped w/fresh salmon
California Roll
Crab meat & avocado
Caterpillar
Barbeque eel & cucumber topped with avocado
Chicken Teri Roll
Grilled chicken, cucumber and green onion
Deep Fried CA
Dragon
Deep fried shrimp with crab meat topped with barbeque eel & avocado
Dynamite
Hamachi, Unagi with Green Onion Deep Fried
Flying Dragon
Deep Fried Shrimp with Crab Meat topped with White Tuna
Fuji Mountain
Spicy tuna inside; topped with spicy scallops & tobiko
Fuyu
Deep fried shrimp & spicy tuna topped with avocado, fresh lemon, spicy & unagi sauce
Godzilla
Spicy tuna roll deep fried topped with hot sauce
Golden Crispy
Golden Scallop
Crab meat, unagi & tempura crisps topped with scallops & house sauce
Honey Crunch
Honey walnut, crab meat, & tempura shrimp with house sauce
Kappa & Avocado
King Dragon
Shrimp tempura with crab meat topped with fresh tuna and tobiko
Lion King
Crab meat, unagi & tobiko, topped w/salmon then baked
Oishi
Spicy tuna & avocado, topped with deep fried snapper, scallop, tobiko & house sauce
Philadelphia
Smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado
Phoenix
Marinated baby shrimp in spicy sauce, topped with hamachi, jalapeno & japanese spices
Rainbow
Crab meat & avocado topped with assorted raw fish
Red Evil
Spicy tuna & tempura shrimp topped with fresh tuna & spring mix with sliced red onion & vinegar dressing
Sake & Avocado
Shrimp Temp Roll
Deep fried shrimp, crab meat, cucumber, avocado & tobiko
Snow Dragon
Crab meat with tempura shrimp topped with tuna, salmon, crabmeat
Salmon Skin Roll
Spicy Delight
Deep fried shrimp & avocado, topped with spicy tuna, green onions, and tobiko
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna & avocado
Spider Man
Deep fried soft shell crab topped with eel, avocado & macadamia nuts
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab with avocado, cucumber & tobiko
Spring Roll
Sweet potato, avocado, cucumber, with crab meat & tobiko
Tiger
Deep fried snapper & green onion in light spicy sauce topped with fresh salmon & avocado
Tuna & Avocado
Tuna Heaven
Spicy tuna & tempura crisps inside; topped with seared tuna with spicy mayo, tempura crisps, green onion, sesame seeds & house sauce
Ultimate Tuna
Spicy tuna and avocado, topped w/seared white tuna, ginger, green onion & teriyaki sauce
Unagi Roll
Barbeque Eel with cucumber and avocado
Veg Temp Roll
Deep fried assorted vegetables
Dinner Entrees
Beef Teriyaki/D
Rib-eye steak
Chicken Katsu/D
Fried breaded chicken cutlet
Chicken Teriyaki/D
Grilled Chicken
Saba Shioyaki/D
Salmon Teriyaki/D
Salmon fillet
Tempura/D
Four tiger shrimp & fried vegetables, tempura sauce on side
Tonkatsu/D
Fried breaded pork cutlet
Veg Tempura/D
Seasonal vegetables lightly battered & deep fried, tempura sauce on side
Dinner Donburi
Chicken Katsu Donburi
Curry Chicken Donburi
Chicken with Japanese Curry over rice
Curry Chicken Katsu Donburi
Curry Katsu Donburi
Breaded pork cutlet with Japanese curry over rice
Curry Veggie Donburi
Seasonal vegetables with japanese curry over rice
Katsu Donburi
Breaded pork cutlet with onion and egg over rice
Niku Donburi
Beef with onion and egg over rice
Oyako Donburi
Chicken, egg, and sliced of onions simmered into a sauce and over rice
Unagi Donburi
Broiled egg
Dinner Noodles
Beef Udon
Thinly-Sliced Beef, Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth
Chicken Ramen
Chicken Breast Strips, Thin Noodles, Vegetables, Egg and Chopped Green Onion in the Pork Bone-Based Soup
Chicken Udon
Chicken Breast Strips, Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth
Plain Ramen
Plain Udon
Pork Ramen
Marinated Pork Loin, Thin Noodles, Vegetables, Egg and Chopped Green Onion in Pork Bone Based Soup
Seafood Combo Ramen
Seafood Combo Udon
Seafood Combination. Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth
Shrimp/Veg Tempura Udon
Plate of two tiger shrimp and vegetable tempura with bowl of udon
Veg Tempura Udon
Veggie Ramen
Assortment of vegetables with chopped green onion
Veggie Udon
Wide Assortment of Vegetable, Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth
Dinner Combo
Sushi & Rolls Trays
Nigiri
16 pieces of Tuna and Salmon, 24 pieces of Yellowtail, Unagi, Scallop and Escolar
Nigiri & Rolls
16 pieces of Caterpillar Roll, 16 pieces of Rainbow Roll, 16 pieces of Philadelphia Roll, 12 pieces of Tekka Maki, 16 pieces of Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail and Cooked Shrimp Nigiri
Sushi Rolls
16 pieces of California Roll, 16 pieces of Spicy Tuna Roll, 16 pieces of Alaska Roll, 16 pieces of Honey Crunch Roll, 12 pieces of Avocado Maki
Vegan & Vegetarian
12 pieces of Shitaki Maki, 12 pieces of Oshinko Maki, 12 pieces of Asparagus Maki, 12 pieces of Avocado & Cucumber soy-wrapped Roll, 6 pieces of Futo Maki (without egg)
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Family owned Japanese Restaurant offering FRESH food that's TASTY and DELIGHTFUL. Proud to be serving the Coastside since 2006.
20 Stone Pine Rd, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019