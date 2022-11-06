Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB

268 Reviews

$$

20 Stone Pine Rd

Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

Popular Items

Miso Soup
California Roll
Gyoza (Pork)

Utensils

Please join us in reducing waste. We'll gladly provide utensils if needed. Otherwise they won't be included with your order.

NO UTENSILS NEEDED

Please join us in reducing waste. We'll gladly provide utensils if needed. Otherwise they won't be included with your order.

Chopsticks

Forks

Napkins

Spoons

NA Bev

Calpico

Calpico

$3.75

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25
Golden Oolong Tea

Golden Oolong Tea

$3.25

Ito En Golden Oolong Tea (Unsweetened)

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.25

Ito En Jasmine Green Tea (Unsweetened)

Original Marble Soda

$3.95

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Sprite

$3.25

Strawberry Marble Soda

$3.95

Lychee Marble Soda

$3.95Out of stock

Orange Marble Soda

$3.95Out of stock

Melon Marble Soda

$3.95Out of stock

Beer

Sapporo BTL

Sapporo BTL

$7.50

20.3 oz

Sapporo CAN - SINGLE

Sapporo CAN - SINGLE

$1.75Out of stock
Sapporo CAN - 6PK

Sapporo CAN - 6PK

$8.99Out of stock
Asahi BTL - SINGLE

Asahi BTL - SINGLE

$2.15Out of stock
Asahi BTL - 6PK

Asahi BTL - 6PK

$11.50Out of stock

Orion BTL

$9.50
Suntory All Free (NA) Beer

Suntory All Free (NA) Beer

$2.25Out of stock

Crisp, light & refreshing, this non-alcoholic sparkling malt and hops beverage has 0 calories and is sugar free.

Sake

Awayuki Sparkling Sake 300ml

$14.00

Softly sweet sake with notes of peach, cucumber, watermelon, and just a hint of marshmallow creme

Ban Ryu 1.8L

Ban Ryu 1.8L

$84.00

Light and smoky, with a note of honeydew melon and cherry pits

Born Gold Muroka

$70.00
Choya Sparkling 187ml

Choya Sparkling 187ml

$7.00

The perfect balance of refreshing sparkling wine with aromas and mellow flavors of the “Ume” (plum) fruit

Choya Umeshu 750ml

$40.00

Echigo 720ml

$42.50

Joto 1.8L

$142.00

This Daiginjo is delicate, soft and clean, showing hints of green apple

Karatamba 300ml

Karatamba 300ml

$19.00

Light and smooth, sharp dry taste refined cleanness

Kikusui 1.8L

Kikusui 1.8L

$110.00

Light, fruity & aromatic

Kubota Senju 300ml

$30.00
Kurosawa Kimoto 300ml

Kurosawa Kimoto 300ml

$21.00

Quite good chilled, but it really blossoms at room temperature

Kurosawa Premium 720ml

Kurosawa Premium 720ml

$98.00

Ultimately smooth and delicate with trace hints of pear, butter, and floral overtones

Maboroshi 1.8L

$102.00Out of stock

Airy & polite at first, expressive & expansive with food

Ozeki One Cup 180ml

Ozeki One Cup 180ml

$8.50

180 ml

Shichi Hon Yari 1.8L

$102.00Out of stock

Open & food friendly, with notes of earth, mushroom & bright citrus. Reg. Priced: 102.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori 375ml

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori 375ml

$15.00

Silky, smooth and sweet

Wakatake 1.8L

Wakatake 1.8L

$100.00

Light and smooth, sharp dry taste refined cleanness

Winter Warrior 720ml

Winter Warrior 720ml

$44.50

Richly aromatic, lush guava, mango, apple and pear notes

Yuzu Jelly Sake

$4.75

Red Wine

BTL Hess Allomi Cab

$26.00

Generous blackberry and black cherry flavors draw you in

BTL La Crema Pinot Noir

$23.00

Aromas pomegranate, plum, and orange zest flavors

BTL Montpellier Cab

$31.00

A complex aroma and bouquet of blackberries and plum

BTL Murphy Goode Cab

$57.00

Intense blackberry with dark chocolate, herbs and oak spice

BTL Terrazas Malbec

BTL Terrazas Malbec

$43.00Out of stock

Intense blackberry with dark chocolate, herbs and oak spice

BTL Daou Cabernet

$57.00Out of stock

White Wine

BTL Amici Sauv Blanc

$41.00Out of stock
BTL Cape Mentelle Sauv Blanc

BTL Cape Mentelle Sauv Blanc

$37.00

Vibrant fresh fruit flavor of white peach and lychee

BTL Conundrum White Blend

$41.00
BTL Joel Gott Sauv Blanc

BTL Joel Gott Sauv Blanc

$33.00Out of stock

With tropical notes of mango, lemon, lime, citrus, lychee, pineapple, and guava

BTL KJ Chard

$39.00

Pineapple, mango, and papaya with citrus notes

BTL KJ Sauv Blanc

$35.00

Succulent melon, ripe pear and fresh lemon grass

BTL La Crema Chard

BTL La Crema Chard

$51.00

Citrus-laced, layered with yellow apple, and orange

BTL Snap Dragon Chard

$31.00

Shows vibrant tropical fruit with lovely vanilla notes

Sparkling/Other

Chandon Blanc

$10.50Out of stock

Chandon Brut Split

$10.50

187ml

Chandon Rose Split

$10.50

187ml

Choya Sparkling 187ml

Choya Sparkling 187ml

$7.00

The perfect balance of refreshing sparkling wine with aromas and mellow flavors of the “Ume” (plum) fruit

Choya Sparkling 750ml

$28.00

BTL Joel Gott Rosé

$33.00

BTL Mirabeau Rosé

$42.00

Wild strawberry and raspberry flavors taking centre stage

BTL Whispering Angel Rosé

$41.00

Sides & Salads

Edamame

$4.75

Young green soybeans

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.75

SM House Salad

$4.00

Spring mix and romaine (house miso mayo dressing)

LG House Salad

$6.75

Spring mix and romaine (house miso mayo dressing)

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$3.75

Sushi Rice

$4.50
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Wakame

Sunomono

$8.50

Shrimp or octopus

Sashimi Salad

$16.75

Chef's choice fresh fish on spring mix with fresh honey mustard seeds dressing

Tuna Poke

$12.50

Cubed tuna & cucumber with spicy kimchi sauce

Tuna Salad

$16.75

Fresh maguro on spring mix with fresh honey mustard seeds dressing

Appetizers

Age-Dashi Tofu

$9.95

Deep Fried Tofu topped with Bonito Fish Flakes, Tempura Sauce on the side

Chicken Karaage

$8.75

Chicken nuggets

Chicken Yakitori

$10.25

Chicken on skewers in yaki sauce

Goma Tuna Tataki

Goma Tuna Tataki

$15.75

Seared black-sesame-crusted tuna with goma sauce

Grilled Asparagus Beef

$12.50

Rib-eye steak, asparagus, scallions topped with teriyaki sauce

Grilled Lamb Chops

Grilled Lamb Chops

$13.50

Two grilled lamb chops in barbeque sauce

Grilled Vegetables

$9.00
Gyoza (Pork)

Gyoza (Pork)

$7.75

Six pork and vegetable pot stickers

Gyoza (Veggie)

Gyoza (Veggie)

$7.75

Six vegetable pot stickers

Hamachi Kama

$19.50Out of stock

Grilled yellowtail collar sprinkled w/salt and pepper

Shrimp/Veg Tempura

$13.25

Tiger shrimp (2) & fried vegetables, tempura sauce on the side

Soft Shell Crab

$10.25

Breaded Soft Shell Crab with Dipping Sauce

Steak Skewers

Steak Skewers

$11.75

Two skewers grilled kobe beef and vegetable in yaki sauce

Veggie Tempura

$11.95

Seasonal vegetables, lightly battered then deep fried, tempura sauce on the side

Nigiri

Fresh Wasabi

$4.25

Chopped Wasabi

$5.25
Amaebi Nigiri

Amaebi Nigiri

$10.95

Sweet shrimp

Ebi Nigiri

$5.95

Cooked shrimp

Escolar (Walu) Nigiri

$6.50

Butter fish

Hamachi Nigiri

$7.00

Yellowtail

Hamachi Toro Nigiri

$8.00

Hirame Nigiri

$8.00Out of stock

Halibut

Hotategai (Scallop) Nigiri

$7.75

Scallop

Ika Nigiri

Ika Nigiri

$5.75

Squid

Inari Nigiri

$5.00

Japan Tai Nigiri

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh snapper

Kani

$5.50

Kampachi Nigiri

$7.25

Amberjack

Kurodai

$7.50

Maguro Nigiri

$7.00

Tuna

New Zealand Tai

$8.00Out of stock

Ocean Trout Nigiri

$7.00

Saba Nigiri

$6.50

Mackerel

Sake Nigiri

$6.50

Salmon

Sake Toro Nigiri

$7.50

Shiro Maguro Nigiri

$6.50

White Tuna

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

Suzuki Nigiri

$7.00Out of stock

Tako Nigiri

$7.00

Octopus

Tamago Nigiri

$5.50
Tobiko Nigiri

Tobiko Nigiri

$7.00

Flying fish roe

Unagi Nigiri

$6.95

Barbeque Eel

Sashimi

Fresh Wasabi

$4.25

Chopped Wasabi

$5.25

Escolar (Walu) SAS

$12.75

Butter Fish

Hamachi SAS

Hamachi SAS

$14.50

Yellowtail

Hamachi Toro SAS

$15.50
Hirame SAS

Hirame SAS

$16.00Out of stock

Halibut

Japan Tai SAS

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh Snapper

Kampachi SAS

$14.50

Amberjack

Kurodai

$14.00Out of stock
Maguro SAS

Maguro SAS

$13.50

Tuna

New Zealand Tai Sas

$16.00Out of stock

Ocean Trout SAS

$14.00
Saba SAS

Saba SAS

$12.50

Mackerel

Sake SAS

Sake SAS

$13.25

Salmon

Sake Toro SAS

$14.50Out of stock

Shiro Maguro SAS

$13.00

White Tuna

Smoked Salmon SAS

$14.50

Suzuki SAS

$13.50Out of stock
Tako SAS

Tako SAS

$13.50

Octopus

Sashimi Combo/D

Sashimi Combo/D

$28.00

10 pieces chef's choice fresh raw fish

Sashimi Deluxe

$66.95

Chef's choice of 20 pieces of raw fish

Hand Rolls

California HR

$6.50

Crab meat with avocado & cucumber

Hamachi HR

$8.25

Maguro HR

$8.25

Sake HR

$7.50

Shrimp Tempura HR

$6.95

Shrimp tempura, with crab meat, avocado and cucumber

Spicy Scallop HR

$7.75

Diced spicy scallop with shiso leaf & cucumber

Spicy Tuna HR

$7.25

Spicy tuna with avocado & cucumber

Spider HR

$7.75

Soft shell crab with avocado and cucumber

Unagi HR

$6.95

Barbeque eel, avocado & cucumber

Maki Rolls

Sushi roll wrapped w/rice inside & seaweed outside

Avocado Maki

$5.75

Avocado

Hamachi Maki

Hamachi Maki

$7.25

Yellowtail wrapped with sushi rice on the inside and seaweed on the outside

Kappa Maki

Kappa Maki

$5.75

Cucumber and rice inside wrapped with seaweed on the outside

Oshinko Maki

$5.75

Rice Maki

$3.95
Sake Maki

Sake Maki

$6.50

Salmon and rice wrapped inside with seaweed on the outside

Shitake Maki

$5.75
Tekka Maki

Tekka Maki

$7.25

Tuna wrapped inside along with rice and seaweed on the outside

Sushi Rolls

49ers

49ers

$15.50

Unagi & avocado topped w/fresh salmon and lemon

Aki

Aki

$14.50

Barbeque eel, avocado & cucumber; topped with cooked shrimp and house sauce

Alaska

Alaska

$12.50

Cucumber & avocado topped w/fresh salmon

California Roll

$7.50

Crab meat & avocado

Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$15.25

Barbeque eel & cucumber topped with avocado

Chicken Teri Roll

$9.25

Grilled chicken, cucumber and green onion

Deep Fried CA

$9.50

Dragon

$16.25

Deep fried shrimp with crab meat topped with barbeque eel & avocado

Dynamite

$13.75

Hamachi, Unagi with Green Onion Deep Fried

Flying Dragon

$16.75

Deep Fried Shrimp with Crab Meat topped with White Tuna

Fuji Mountain

$16.50

Spicy tuna inside; topped with spicy scallops & tobiko

Fuyu

$15.50

Deep fried shrimp & spicy tuna topped with avocado, fresh lemon, spicy & unagi sauce

Godzilla

Godzilla

$13.50

Spicy tuna roll deep fried topped with hot sauce

Golden Crispy

$13.00
Golden Scallop

Golden Scallop

$16.95

Crab meat, unagi & tempura crisps topped with scallops & house sauce

Honey Crunch

Honey Crunch

$15.50

Honey walnut, crab meat, & tempura shrimp with house sauce

Kappa & Avocado

$6.50
King Dragon

King Dragon

$16.75

Shrimp tempura with crab meat topped with fresh tuna and tobiko

Lion King

$15.95

Crab meat, unagi & tobiko, topped w/salmon then baked

Oishi

Oishi

$17.50

Spicy tuna & avocado, topped with deep fried snapper, scallop, tobiko & house sauce

Philadelphia

$9.75

Smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado

Phoenix

Phoenix

$16.95

Marinated baby shrimp in spicy sauce, topped with hamachi, jalapeno & japanese spices

Rainbow

Rainbow

$14.35

Crab meat & avocado topped with assorted raw fish

Red Evil

Red Evil

$17.50

Spicy tuna & tempura shrimp topped with fresh tuna & spring mix with sliced red onion & vinegar dressing

Sake & Avocado

$7.75
Shrimp Temp Roll

Shrimp Temp Roll

$11.50

Deep fried shrimp, crab meat, cucumber, avocado & tobiko

Snow Dragon

Snow Dragon

$17.50

Crab meat with tempura shrimp topped with tuna, salmon, crabmeat

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.50

Spicy Delight

$16.25

Deep fried shrimp & avocado, topped with spicy tuna, green onions, and tobiko

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.75

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.75

Spicy tuna & avocado

Spider Man

Spider Man

$17.25Out of stock

Deep fried soft shell crab topped with eel, avocado & macadamia nuts

Spider Roll

$12.75

Soft shell crab with avocado, cucumber & tobiko

Spring Roll

$10.50

Sweet potato, avocado, cucumber, with crab meat & tobiko

Tiger

Tiger

$15.95

Deep fried snapper & green onion in light spicy sauce topped with fresh salmon & avocado

Tuna & Avocado

$8.00
Tuna Heaven

Tuna Heaven

$17.50

Spicy tuna & tempura crisps inside; topped with seared tuna with spicy mayo, tempura crisps, green onion, sesame seeds & house sauce

Ultimate Tuna

$14.75

Spicy tuna and avocado, topped w/seared white tuna, ginger, green onion & teriyaki sauce

Unagi Roll

$10.50

Barbeque Eel with cucumber and avocado

Veg Temp Roll

$9.95

Deep fried assorted vegetables

Dinner Entrees

Served with Miso Soup, House Salad & Steamed Rice

Beef Teriyaki/D

$25.00

Rib-eye steak

Chicken Katsu/D

Chicken Katsu/D

$23.00

Fried breaded chicken cutlet

Chicken Teriyaki/D

Chicken Teriyaki/D

$21.50

Grilled Chicken

Saba Shioyaki/D

$22.00

Salmon Teriyaki/D

$25.00

Salmon fillet

Tempura/D

$23.00

Four tiger shrimp & fried vegetables, tempura sauce on side

Tonkatsu/D

$23.00

Fried breaded pork cutlet

Veg Tempura/D

$23.00

Seasonal vegetables lightly battered & deep fried, tempura sauce on side

Dinner Donburi

Served with Miso Soup, House Salad & Steamed Rice

Chicken Katsu Donburi

$22.00

Curry Chicken Donburi

$21.50

Chicken with Japanese Curry over rice

Curry Chicken Katsu Donburi

$22.50

Curry Katsu Donburi

$22.50

Breaded pork cutlet with Japanese curry over rice

Curry Veggie Donburi

$20.00

Seasonal vegetables with japanese curry over rice

Katsu Donburi

Katsu Donburi

$22.00

Breaded pork cutlet with onion and egg over rice

Niku Donburi

$23.50

Beef with onion and egg over rice

Oyako Donburi

Oyako Donburi

$21.00

Chicken, egg, and sliced of onions simmered into a sauce and over rice

Unagi Donburi

Unagi Donburi

$24.00

Broiled egg

Dinner Noodles

Beef Udon

$15.50

Thinly-Sliced Beef, Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth

Chicken Ramen

$16.00

Chicken Breast Strips, Thin Noodles, Vegetables, Egg and Chopped Green Onion in the Pork Bone-Based Soup

Chicken Udon

Chicken Udon

$14.50

Chicken Breast Strips, Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth

Plain Ramen

$12.75

Plain Udon

$11.75

Pork Ramen

$16.00

Marinated Pork Loin, Thin Noodles, Vegetables, Egg and Chopped Green Onion in Pork Bone Based Soup

Seafood Combo Ramen

$18.50

Seafood Combo Udon

$17.00

Seafood Combination. Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth

Shrimp/Veg Tempura Udon

$17.50

Plate of two tiger shrimp and vegetable tempura with bowl of udon

Veg Tempura Udon

$16.50

Veggie Ramen

$14.95

Assortment of vegetables with chopped green onion

Veggie Udon

$13.95

Wide Assortment of Vegetable, Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth

Dinner Combo

Choice of 2 Entree Items: Served w/Miso Soup, House Salad & Steamed Rice

Dinner Combo

$27.00

Choice of 2 Entree Items: Served w/Miso Soup, House Salad & Steamed Rice

Sushi Dinner Combo

Chirashi/D

$28.00

Chef's choice 9 pieces fresh fish over sushi rice

Nigiri & Roll Sushi

$28.00

6 pieces of nigiri sushi & 6 pieces of spicy tuna roll or california roll

Sushi Don

$28.00

Sliced fresh fish with sushi rice

Sashimi & Nigiri

$28.00

Sashimi Combo

$28.00

Sushi & Rolls Trays

Nigiri

$130.00

16 pieces of Tuna and Salmon, 24 pieces of Yellowtail, Unagi, Scallop and Escolar

Nigiri & Rolls

Nigiri & Rolls

$125.00

16 pieces of Caterpillar Roll, 16 pieces of Rainbow Roll, 16 pieces of Philadelphia Roll, 12 pieces of Tekka Maki, 16 pieces of Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail and Cooked Shrimp Nigiri

Sushi Rolls

$90.00

16 pieces of California Roll, 16 pieces of Spicy Tuna Roll, 16 pieces of Alaska Roll, 16 pieces of Honey Crunch Roll, 12 pieces of Avocado Maki

Vegan & Vegetarian

Vegan & Vegetarian

$56.00

12 pieces of Shitaki Maki, 12 pieces of Oshinko Maki, 12 pieces of Asparagus Maki, 12 pieces of Avocado & Cucumber soy-wrapped Roll, 6 pieces of Futo Maki (without egg)

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 2:45 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned Japanese Restaurant offering FRESH food that's TASTY and DELIGHTFUL. Proud to be serving the Coastside since 2006.

Website

Location

20 Stone Pine Rd, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

Directions

Gallery
Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB image
Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB image
Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB image

Map
