  • Home
  • /
  • San Mateo
  • /
  • Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Laurelwood (Hillsdale)
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shiki Japanese Restaurant Laurelwood (Hillsdale)

2,454 Reviews

$$

1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD

San Mateo, CA 94403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sake Nigiri
California Roll
Miso Soup

Utensils

Please join us in reducing waste. We'll gladly provide utensils if needed. Otherwise they won't be included with your order.

NO UTENSILS NEEDED

Please join us in reducing waste. We'll gladly provide utensils if needed. Otherwise they won't be included with your order.

Chopsticks

Forks

Napkins

Spoons

NA Bev

Calpico

Calpico

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.00
Golden Oolong Tea

Golden Oolong Tea

$3.25

Ito En Golden Oolong Tea (Unsweetened)

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.25

Ito En Jasmine Green Tea (Unsweetened)

Lychee Marble Soda

$3.95Out of stock

Melon Marble Soda

$3.95

Orange Marble Soda

$3.95

Original Marble Soda

$3.95

Sparkling Water

$3.25

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Marble Soda

$3.95

Beer

Sapporo BTL

Sapporo BTL

$7.50

20.3 oz

Orion BTL

$8.00

Sake

Ozeki One Cup

Ozeki One Cup

$6.50

Natural flavor of the finest rice

Choya Sparkling Plum Wine

Choya Sparkling Plum Wine

$7.50Out of stock

The perfect balance of refreshing sparkling wine with aromas and mellow flavors of the “Ume” (plum) fruit

Karatamba

Karatamba

$18.00

Light and smooth, sharp dry taste refined cleanness

Kurosawa Kimoto

Kurosawa Kimoto

$19.00

Quite good chilled, but it really blossoms at room temperature

Shirakabe Gura

$17.00
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$14.00

Silky, smooth and sweet

"Echigo" Junmai 720ml

$42.00

A unique balance of earth, mineral and subtle fruit

Winter Warrior 720ml

Winter Warrior 720ml

$44.00

Richly aromatic, lush guava, mango, apple and pear notes

Red Wine

BTL BV Coastal Cab

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Hess Allomi Cabernet

$26.00Out of stock

375 ml (1/2 Bottle) - Ripe flavors of blackberry mix with hints of cedar and graphite and a slight note of toasty oak

BTL La Crema Pinot Noir

$20.00

375ml (1/2 Bottle) - Vibrant aromas of cherry pie and sassafras, supported by subtle earth tones and hints of rose petal and vanilla

BTL Smoke Tree Pinot Noir

BTL Smoke Tree Pinot Noir

$41.00Out of stock

Aromas of black cherry, Santa Rosa plum and licorice with a hint of oak

BTL Line 39 Cab

$32.00

BTL Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$41.00

White Wine

BTL Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$31.00

100% Pinot Grigio. Crisp acidity, peach and almond

BTL BV Coastal Chard

$31.00

This vintage reveals ripe apple fruit combined with hints of green almond and pear in the finish

BTL Conundrum White Blend

$35.00

BTL Joel Gott Rose

$31.00

BTL Joel Gott Sauv Blanc

$31.00

BTL KJ Chard

$35.00

Pineapple, mango, and papaya with citrus notes

BTL KJ Sauv Blanc

$33.00

Succulent melon, ripe pear and fresh lemon grass

BTL Sterling Sauv Blanc

$34.00

This wine reflects the vintage with clean tropical fruit

BTL Whispering Angel Rose

$41.00

Sparkling/Other

BTL Chandon Brut Split

$9.50

187 ml

Sides & Salads

Edamame

$4.25

Young green soybeans

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.25

SM House Salad

$3.75

Spring mix and romaine (house miso mayo dressing)

LG House Salad

$5.95

Spring mix and romaine (house miso mayo dressing)

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$3.50

Sushi Rice

$3.95
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.75

Wakame

Sunomono

$8.25

Shrimp or octopus

Sashimi Salad

$15.00

Chef's choice fresh fish on spring mix with fresh honey mustard seeds dressing

Tuna Poke

$10.25

Cubed tuna & cucumber with spicy kimchi sauce

Tuna Salad

$15.00

Fresh maguro on spring mix with fresh honey mustard seeds dressing

Appetizers

Age-Dashi Tofu

$8.75

Deep Fried Tofu topped with Bonito Fish Flakes, Tempura Sauce on the side

Albacore Tataki

Albacore Tataki

$14.25

Seared White Tuna with Shichimi in Ponzu Sauce, Fresh Seaweed, Onions, Kaiware, Spicy Radish, Ground Garlic and Sesame Seeds

Bacon Scallop

Bacon Scallop

$11.95

Grilled scallops wrapped in bacon

Chicken Karaage

$8.95

Chicken nuggets

Chicken Yakitori

$8.50

Chicken on skewers in yaki sauce

Goma Tuna Tataki

Goma Tuna Tataki

$14.50

Seared black-sesame-crusted tuna with goma sauce

Grilled Asparagus Beef

$11.95

Rib-eye steak, asparagus, scallions topped with teriyaki sauce

Grilled Lamb Chops

Grilled Lamb Chops

$13.50

Two grilled lamb chops in barbeque sauce

Grilled Vegetables

$8.50
Gyoza (Pork)

Gyoza (Pork)

$7.50

Six pork and vegetable pot stickers

Gyoza (Veggie)

Gyoza (Veggie)

$7.50

Six vegetable pot stickers

Hamachi Kama

$17.50

Grilled yellowtail collar sprinkled w/salt and pepper

Salmon Kara Kara

$11.95

Shrimp/Veg Tempura

$12.35

Tiger shrimp (2) & fried vegetables, tempura sauce on the side

Soft Shell Crab

$9.75

Veggie Tempura

$11.50

Seasonal vegetables, lightly battered then deep fried, tempura sauce on the side

Yaki Nasu

$8.75

Grilled japanese eggplant topped with miso paste and sesame seeds

Chef Specials

Crispy Honey Prawns

Crispy Honey Prawns

$14.00
Goma Tuna Tataki

Goma Tuna Tataki

$14.50
Hamachi Carpaccio

Hamachi Carpaccio

$15.75
Tuna Heaven Roll

Tuna Heaven Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna & tempura crisps inside; topped with seared tuna with spicy mayo, tempura crisps, green onion, sesame seeds & house sauce

Creamy Korokke

Creamy Korokke

$6.95
Wagyu Steak Skewers

Wagyu Steak Skewers

$9.95
Tai Carpaccio

Tai Carpaccio

$13.95Out of stock

Tai Sashimi

$12.95Out of stock

Tai Nigiri

$6.50Out of stock
Sesame Wings

Sesame Wings

$8.95

Nigiri

Amaebi Nigiri

Amaebi Nigiri

$9.95

Sweet shrimp

Ebi Nigiri

$5.75

Cooked shrimp

Escolar/Walu Nigiri

$5.75

Butter fish

Hamachi Nigiri

$6.25

Yellowtail

Hotategai Nigiri

$6.50

Scallop

Ika Nigiri

Ika Nigiri

$5.50

Squid

Inari Nigiri

$5.00

Kampachi Nigiri

$6.50

Amberjack

Maguro Nigiri

$6.25

Tuna

Ocean Trout Nigiri

$6.75

Saba Nigiri

$6.65

Mackerel

Sake Nigiri

$5.75

Salmon

Shiro Maguro Nigiri

$5.75

White Tuna

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$6.75

Tako Nigiri

$6.15

Octopus

Tamago Nigiri

$5.50
Tobiko Nigiri

Tobiko Nigiri

$6.00

Flying fish roe

Unagi Nigiri

$6.50

Barbeque Eel

Sashimi

Chopped Wasabi

$5.25

Escolar/Walu SAS

$11.50

Butter Fish

Fresh Wasabi

$4.25
Hamachi SAS

Hamachi SAS

$12.50

Yellowtail

Kampachi SAS

$12.95

Amberjack

Maguro SAS

Maguro SAS

$12.50

Tuna

Ocean Trout SAS

$13.50
Saba SAS

Saba SAS

$11.25

Mackerel

Sake SAS

Sake SAS

$11.50

Salmon

Shiro Maguro SAS

$11.50

White Tuna

Tako SAS

Tako SAS

$12.25

Octopus

Sashimi Combo/D

Sashimi Combo/D

$26.75

10 pieces chef's choice fresh raw fish

Sashimi Deluxe

$52.00

Chef's choice of 20 pieces of raw fish

Hand Rolls

California HR

$6.00

Crab meat with avocado & cucumber

Hamachi HR

$8.75

Maguro HR

$8.75

Sake HR

$8.25

Salmon Skin HR

$6.00

Grilled salmon skin with cucumber

Shrimp Tempura HR

$6.25

Shrimp tempura, with crab meat, avocado and cucumber

Spicy Scallop HR

$7.00

Diced spicy scallop with shiso leaf & cucumber

Spicy Tuna HR

$6.25

Spicy tuna with avocado & cucumber

Spider HR

$6.75

Soft shell crab with avocado and cucumber

Unagi HR

$7.00

Barbeque eel, avocado & cucumber

Maki Rolls

Avocado wrapped inside with rice and seaweed on the outside

Avocado Maki

$5.00

Avocado

Hamachi Maki

Hamachi Maki

$6.50

Yellowtail wrapped with sushi rice on the inside and seaweed on the outside

Kappa Maki

Kappa Maki

$4.50

Cucumber and rice inside wrapped with seaweed on the outside

Oshinko Maki

$4.50

Rice Maki

$4.25
Sake Maki

Sake Maki

$5.50

Salmon and rice wrapped inside with seaweed on the outside

Shitake Maki

$4.50
Tekka Maki

Tekka Maki

$6.25

Tuna wrapped inside along with rice and seaweed on the outside

Sushi Rolls

49ers

49ers

$14.25

Unagi & avocado topped w/fresh salmon and lemon

Aki

Aki

$14.75

Barbeque eel, avocado & cucumber; topped with cooked shrimp and house sauce

Alaska

Alaska

$12.00

Cucumber & avocado topped w/fresh salmon

California Roll

$7.00

Crab meat & avocado

Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$13.75

Barbeque eel & cucumber topped with avocado

Chicken Teri Roll

$7.95

Grilled chicken, cucumber and green onion

Deep Fried CA

$9.00

Dragon

$14.95

Deep fried shrimp with crab meat topped with barbeque eel & avocado

Dynamite

$12.75

Hamachi, Unagi with Green Onion Deep Fried

Flying Dragon

$15.35

Deep Fried Shrimp with Crab Meat topped with White Tuna

Fuji Mountain

$15.75

Spicy tuna inside; topped with spicy scallops & tobiko

Fuyu

Fuyu

$15.95

Deep fried shrimp & spicy tuna topped with avocado, fresh lemon, spicy & unagi sauce

Godzilla

Godzilla

$12.00

Spicy tuna roll deep fried topped with hot sauce

Golden Scallop

Golden Scallop

$14.95

Crab meat, unagi & tempura crisps topped with scallops & house sauce

Honey Crunch

Honey Crunch

$12.75

Honey walnut, crab meat, & tempura shrimp with house sauce

Kappa & Avocado

$6.95
King Dragon

King Dragon

$14.75

Shrimp tempura with crab meat topped with fresh tuna and tobiko

Lion King

$14.50

Crab meat, unagi & tobiko, topped w/salmon then baked

Oishi

Oishi

$15.75

Spicy tuna & avocado, topped with deep fried snapper, scallop, tobiko & house sauce

Philadelphia

$8.75

Smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado

Phoenix

Phoenix

$15.75

Marinated baby shrimp in spicy sauce, topped with hamachi, jalapeno & japanese spices

Rainbow

Rainbow

$13.00

Crab meat & avocado topped with assorted raw fish

Red Evil

Red Evil

$15.75

Spicy tuna & tempura shrimp topped with fresh tuna & spring mix with sliced red onion & vinegar dressing

Sake & Avocado

$8.25

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.95
Shrimp Temp Roll

Shrimp Temp Roll

$10.95

Deep fried shrimp, crab meat, cucumber, avocado & tobiko

Snow Dragon

Snow Dragon

$15.75

Crab meat with tempura shrimp topped with tuna, salmon, crabmeat

Spicy Delight

$14.95

Deep fried shrimp & avocado, topped with spicy tuna, green onions, and tobiko

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.25

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.25

Spicy tuna & avocado

Spider Roll

$12.00

Soft shell crab with avocado, cucumber & tobiko

Spring Roll

$9.25

Sweet potato, avocado, cucumber, with crab meat & tobiko

Tiger

Tiger

$15.95

Deep fried snapper & green onion in light spicy sauce topped with fresh salmon & avocado

Tuna & Avocado

$8.25
Tuna Heaven

Tuna Heaven

$16.50

Spicy tuna & tempura crisps inside; topped with seared tuna with spicy mayo, tempura crisps, green onion, sesame seeds & house sauce

Ultimate Tuna

$13.50

Spicy tuna and avocado, topped w/seared white tuna, ginger, green onion & teriyaki sauce

Unagi Roll

$9.35

Barbeque Eel with cucumber and avocado

Veg Temp Roll

$9.00

Deep fried assorted vegetables

Dinner Entrees

Served with Miso Soup, House Salad & Steamed Rice

Beef Teriyaki/D

$23.50

Rib-eye steak

Saba Shioyaki/D

$20.00
Chicken Katsu/D

Chicken Katsu/D

$20.50

Fried breaded chicken cutlet

Chicken Teriyaki/D

Chicken Teriyaki/D

$20.00

Grilled Chicken

Salmon Teriyaki/D

$23.50

Salmon fillet

Tempura/D

$21.00

Four tiger shrimp & fried vegetables, tempura sauce on side

Tonkatsu/D

$20.50

Fried breaded pork cutlet

Veg Tempura/D

$19.00

Seasonal vegetables lightly battered & deep fried, tempura sauce on side

Dinner Donburi

Served with Miso Soup, House Salad & Steamed Rice

Chicken Katsu Donburi/D

$21.00
Katsu Donburi/D

Katsu Donburi/D

$21.00
Oyako Donburi/D

Oyako Donburi/D

$21.00

Niku Donburi/D

$22.00
Unagi Donburi/D

Unagi Donburi/D

$24.00

Broiled egg

Curry Chicken Donburi/D

$21.00

Curry Chicken Katsu Donburi/D

$21.00

Curry Katsu Donburi/D

$21.00

Curry Veggie Donburi/D

$20.00

Dinner Noodles

Beef Udon/D

$14.50

Thinly-Sliced Beef, Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth

Chicken Ramen/D

$14.95

Chicken Breast Strips, Thin Noodles, Vegetables, Egg and Chopped Green Onion in the Pork Bone-Based Soup

Chicken Udon/D

Chicken Udon/D

$13.75

Chicken Breast Strips, Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth

Plain Ramen

$11.25

Plain Udon

$10.25

Pork Ramen/D

$14.95

Marinated Pork Loin, Thin Noodles, Vegetables, Egg and Chopped Green Onion in Pork Bone Based Soup

Seafood Combo Udon/D

$15.50

Seafood Combination. Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth

Shrimp/Veg Tempura Udon/D

$17.00

Plate of two tiger shrimp and vegetable tempura with bowl of udon

Veggie Ramen/D

$14.00

Veg Tempura Udon/D

$16.00

Veggie Udon/D

$13.95

Wide Assortment of Vegetable, Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth

Dinner Combo

Choice of 2 Entree Items: Served w/Miso Soup, House Salad & Steamed Rice

Dinner Combo

$24.50

Choice of 2 Entree Items: Served w/Miso Soup, House Salad & Steamed Rice

Sushi Dinner Combo

Chirashi/D

$26.75

Chef's choice 9 pieces fresh fish over sushi rice, topped with ikura

Nigiri & Roll Sushi/D

$26.00

6 pieces of nigiri sushi & 6 pieces of spicy tuna roll or california roll

Sashimi & Nigiri/D

$26.75

6 pcs each Chef's Choice Sashimi & Nigiri

Sashimi Combo/D

Sashimi Combo/D

$26.75

10 pieces chef's choice fresh raw fish

Sushi Don

$26.75

Sliced fresh fish with sushi rice

Appetizers

Edamame

$36.00

Young Green Soybeans

Goma Tuna Tataki

Goma Tuna Tataki

$88.00

Seared Black Sesame-Crusted Tuna with Goma Sauce

White Tuna Tataki

$88.00

Seared White Tuna with Shichimi in Ponzu Sauce, Fresh Seaweed, Onions, Kaiware, Spicy Radish, Ground Garlic, Sesame Seeds

Crispy Honey Wasabi Chicken

Crispy Honey Wasabi Chicken

$70.00

Chicken nuggets in Honey wasabi sauce with pine nuts on top

Chicken Yakitori

$70.00

Chicken on skewers in Yaki Sauce

Rainbow Shrimp

$76.00

Bacon wrapped with Shrimp

Yaki Nasu

$46.00

Grilled Japanese Eggplant topped with Miso Paste and Sesame Seeds

Grilled Asparagus

$50.00

Pork or Vegetable Gyoza

$50.00

Pork and Vegetable OR Vegetable Pot Stickers

Sides

House Salad

$25.00

Seaweed Salad

$42.00

Steamed Rice

$20.00

Sushi Rice

$30.00

Teriyaki Platters

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$80.00

Grilled chicken leg meat with teriyaki sauce (ask your server for white meat option)

Beef Teriyaki

$90.00

Grilled Rib Eye Steak with teriyaki sauce

Salmon Teriyaki

$90.00

Grilled salmon fillet with teriyaki sauce

Fried Rice & Noodles

Japanese Fried Rice

$72.00

Stir-fried rice with carrots, peas, egg, onions, barbeque eel and chicken

Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon

$72.00

Thick noodle stir fried with chicken & vegetable

Yaki Ramen

$72.00

Stir-fried ramen with chicken breast strips, bacon, vegetables, shichimi, and chopped green onion

Curry Platters

Grilled Chicken Curry

$78.00

Grilled chicken with Japanese Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

$78.00

Breaded chicken cutlet with Japanese Curry

Ton Katsu Curry

$78.00

Breaded pork cutlet with Japanese Curry

Vegetable Curry

$76.00

Seasonal vegetables with Japanese Curry

Nigiri/SAS & Rolls Trays

Nigiri

$130.00

16 pieces of Tuna and Salmon, 24 pieces of Yellowtail, Unagi, Scallop and Escolar

Nigiri & Rolls

Nigiri & Rolls

$125.00

16 pieces of Caterpillar Roll, 16 pieces of Rainbow Roll, 16 pieces of Philadelphia Roll, 12 pieces of Tekka Maki, 16 pieces of Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail and Cooked Shrimp Nigiri

Sushi Rolls

$90.00

16 pieces of California Roll, 16 pieces of Spicy Tuna Roll, 16 pieces of Alaska Roll, 16 pieces of Honey Crunch Roll, 12 pieces of Avocado Maki

Sushi Burrito Tray

Crispy Chicken

$70.00

Fried Chicken, katsu sauce, kimchi sauce mixed green, lettuce, house salad dressing & sesame seed

Buddha

$70.00

Mixed green, lettuce, house salad dressing & sesame seeds, Tempura seasonal vegetable & spicy mayo

Sashimi Lover

$70.00

Mixed green, lettuce, house salad dressing & sesame seed, Fresh Salmon, tuna, avocado, yuzu mayo, spicy mayo & kimchi sauce

Holy Cow

$70.00

Mixed green, lettuce, house salad dressing & sesame seeds, NY steak, avocado, asparagus, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & kimchi sauce

Flaming Fish

$70.00

Mixed green, lettuce, house salad dressing & sesame seeds, Fried red snapper, jalapeno, green onion, spicy mayo, yuzu mayo & kimchi sauce

Shrimp Meets Tuna

$70.00

Mixed green, lettuce, house salad dressing & sesame seed, Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD, San Mateo, CA 94403

Directions

Gallery
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale image
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brothers Cafe - San Mateo - 1338 West Hillsdale Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1338 West Hillsdale Boulevard San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
Neal's Coffee Shop - San Mateo
orange star4.5 • 826
114 De Anza Blvd San Mateo, CA 94402
View restaurantnext
Jack's Restaurant and Bar - San Mateo
orange starNo Reviews
1750 S. El Camino Real San Mateo, CA 94402
View restaurantnext
Beach Hut Deli - San Mateo
orange starNo Reviews
1798 S Delaware Street San Mateo, CA 94402
View restaurantnext
REFUGE SAN MATEO
orange starNo Reviews
66 31st Ave. San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
Fieldwork Brewing - San Mateo
orange starNo Reviews
3030 South Delaware Street San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Mateo

Pacific Catch - San Mateo
orange star4.5 • 8,978
243 South B Street San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings San Mateo - San Mateo
orange star4.6 • 5,821
206 S B St. San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
LUCETI'S ON 25TH AVE
orange star4.6 • 1,775
109 W 25th Ave San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000129 - San Mateo
orange star4.5 • 1,256
48 East 4th Ave. San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Rise Woodfire
orange star4.4 • 1,012
2 N B ST SAN MATEO, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Neal's Coffee Shop - San Mateo
orange star4.5 • 826
114 De Anza Blvd San Mateo, CA 94402
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Mateo
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
San Carlos
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Redwood City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Pacifica
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Menlo Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston