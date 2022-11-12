Shiki Japanese Restaurant Laurelwood (Hillsdale)
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD
San Mateo, CA 94403
Popular Items
Utensils
NA Bev
Calpico
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Golden Oolong Tea
Ito En Golden Oolong Tea (Unsweetened)
Jasmine Green Tea
Ito En Jasmine Green Tea (Unsweetened)
Lychee Marble Soda
Melon Marble Soda
Orange Marble Soda
Original Marble Soda
Sparkling Water
Sprite
Strawberry Marble Soda
Sake
Ozeki One Cup
Natural flavor of the finest rice
Choya Sparkling Plum Wine
The perfect balance of refreshing sparkling wine with aromas and mellow flavors of the “Ume” (plum) fruit
Karatamba
Light and smooth, sharp dry taste refined cleanness
Kurosawa Kimoto
Quite good chilled, but it really blossoms at room temperature
Shirakabe Gura
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori
Silky, smooth and sweet
"Echigo" Junmai 720ml
A unique balance of earth, mineral and subtle fruit
Winter Warrior 720ml
Richly aromatic, lush guava, mango, apple and pear notes
Red Wine
BTL BV Coastal Cab
BTL Hess Allomi Cabernet
375 ml (1/2 Bottle) - Ripe flavors of blackberry mix with hints of cedar and graphite and a slight note of toasty oak
BTL La Crema Pinot Noir
375ml (1/2 Bottle) - Vibrant aromas of cherry pie and sassafras, supported by subtle earth tones and hints of rose petal and vanilla
BTL Smoke Tree Pinot Noir
Aromas of black cherry, Santa Rosa plum and licorice with a hint of oak
BTL Line 39 Cab
BTL Sea Sun Pinot Noir
White Wine
BTL Benvolio Pinot Grigio
100% Pinot Grigio. Crisp acidity, peach and almond
BTL BV Coastal Chard
This vintage reveals ripe apple fruit combined with hints of green almond and pear in the finish
BTL Conundrum White Blend
BTL Joel Gott Rose
BTL Joel Gott Sauv Blanc
BTL KJ Chard
Pineapple, mango, and papaya with citrus notes
BTL KJ Sauv Blanc
Succulent melon, ripe pear and fresh lemon grass
BTL Sterling Sauv Blanc
This wine reflects the vintage with clean tropical fruit
BTL Whispering Angel Rose
Sparkling/Other
Sides & Salads
Edamame
Young green soybeans
Miso Soup
SM House Salad
Spring mix and romaine (house miso mayo dressing)
LG House Salad
Spring mix and romaine (house miso mayo dressing)
Steamed Rice
Sushi Rice
Seaweed Salad
Wakame
Sunomono
Shrimp or octopus
Sashimi Salad
Chef's choice fresh fish on spring mix with fresh honey mustard seeds dressing
Tuna Poke
Cubed tuna & cucumber with spicy kimchi sauce
Tuna Salad
Fresh maguro on spring mix with fresh honey mustard seeds dressing
Appetizers
Age-Dashi Tofu
Deep Fried Tofu topped with Bonito Fish Flakes, Tempura Sauce on the side
Albacore Tataki
Seared White Tuna with Shichimi in Ponzu Sauce, Fresh Seaweed, Onions, Kaiware, Spicy Radish, Ground Garlic and Sesame Seeds
Bacon Scallop
Grilled scallops wrapped in bacon
Chicken Karaage
Chicken nuggets
Chicken Yakitori
Chicken on skewers in yaki sauce
Goma Tuna Tataki
Seared black-sesame-crusted tuna with goma sauce
Grilled Asparagus Beef
Rib-eye steak, asparagus, scallions topped with teriyaki sauce
Grilled Lamb Chops
Two grilled lamb chops in barbeque sauce
Grilled Vegetables
Gyoza (Pork)
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers
Gyoza (Veggie)
Six vegetable pot stickers
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar sprinkled w/salt and pepper
Salmon Kara Kara
Shrimp/Veg Tempura
Tiger shrimp (2) & fried vegetables, tempura sauce on the side
Soft Shell Crab
Veggie Tempura
Seasonal vegetables, lightly battered then deep fried, tempura sauce on the side
Yaki Nasu
Grilled japanese eggplant topped with miso paste and sesame seeds
Chef Specials
Crispy Honey Prawns
Goma Tuna Tataki
Hamachi Carpaccio
Tuna Heaven Roll
Spicy tuna & tempura crisps inside; topped with seared tuna with spicy mayo, tempura crisps, green onion, sesame seeds & house sauce
Creamy Korokke
Wagyu Steak Skewers
Tai Carpaccio
Tai Sashimi
Tai Nigiri
Sesame Wings
Nigiri
Amaebi Nigiri
Sweet shrimp
Ebi Nigiri
Cooked shrimp
Escolar/Walu Nigiri
Butter fish
Hamachi Nigiri
Yellowtail
Hotategai Nigiri
Scallop
Ika Nigiri
Squid
Inari Nigiri
Kampachi Nigiri
Amberjack
Maguro Nigiri
Tuna
Ocean Trout Nigiri
Saba Nigiri
Mackerel
Sake Nigiri
Salmon
Shiro Maguro Nigiri
White Tuna
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Tako Nigiri
Octopus
Tamago Nigiri
Tobiko Nigiri
Flying fish roe
Unagi Nigiri
Barbeque Eel
Sashimi
Chopped Wasabi
Escolar/Walu SAS
Butter Fish
Fresh Wasabi
Hamachi SAS
Yellowtail
Kampachi SAS
Amberjack
Maguro SAS
Tuna
Ocean Trout SAS
Saba SAS
Mackerel
Sake SAS
Salmon
Shiro Maguro SAS
White Tuna
Tako SAS
Octopus
Sashimi Combo/D
10 pieces chef's choice fresh raw fish
Sashimi Deluxe
Chef's choice of 20 pieces of raw fish
Hand Rolls
California HR
Crab meat with avocado & cucumber
Hamachi HR
Maguro HR
Sake HR
Salmon Skin HR
Grilled salmon skin with cucumber
Shrimp Tempura HR
Shrimp tempura, with crab meat, avocado and cucumber
Spicy Scallop HR
Diced spicy scallop with shiso leaf & cucumber
Spicy Tuna HR
Spicy tuna with avocado & cucumber
Spider HR
Soft shell crab with avocado and cucumber
Unagi HR
Barbeque eel, avocado & cucumber
Maki Rolls
Avocado Maki
Avocado
Hamachi Maki
Yellowtail wrapped with sushi rice on the inside and seaweed on the outside
Kappa Maki
Cucumber and rice inside wrapped with seaweed on the outside
Oshinko Maki
Rice Maki
Sake Maki
Salmon and rice wrapped inside with seaweed on the outside
Shitake Maki
Tekka Maki
Tuna wrapped inside along with rice and seaweed on the outside
Sushi Rolls
49ers
Unagi & avocado topped w/fresh salmon and lemon
Aki
Barbeque eel, avocado & cucumber; topped with cooked shrimp and house sauce
Alaska
Cucumber & avocado topped w/fresh salmon
California Roll
Crab meat & avocado
Caterpillar
Barbeque eel & cucumber topped with avocado
Chicken Teri Roll
Grilled chicken, cucumber and green onion
Deep Fried CA
Dragon
Deep fried shrimp with crab meat topped with barbeque eel & avocado
Dynamite
Hamachi, Unagi with Green Onion Deep Fried
Flying Dragon
Deep Fried Shrimp with Crab Meat topped with White Tuna
Fuji Mountain
Spicy tuna inside; topped with spicy scallops & tobiko
Fuyu
Deep fried shrimp & spicy tuna topped with avocado, fresh lemon, spicy & unagi sauce
Godzilla
Spicy tuna roll deep fried topped with hot sauce
Golden Scallop
Crab meat, unagi & tempura crisps topped with scallops & house sauce
Honey Crunch
Honey walnut, crab meat, & tempura shrimp with house sauce
Kappa & Avocado
King Dragon
Shrimp tempura with crab meat topped with fresh tuna and tobiko
Lion King
Crab meat, unagi & tobiko, topped w/salmon then baked
Oishi
Spicy tuna & avocado, topped with deep fried snapper, scallop, tobiko & house sauce
Philadelphia
Smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado
Phoenix
Marinated baby shrimp in spicy sauce, topped with hamachi, jalapeno & japanese spices
Rainbow
Crab meat & avocado topped with assorted raw fish
Red Evil
Spicy tuna & tempura shrimp topped with fresh tuna & spring mix with sliced red onion & vinegar dressing
Sake & Avocado
Salmon Skin Roll
Shrimp Temp Roll
Deep fried shrimp, crab meat, cucumber, avocado & tobiko
Snow Dragon
Crab meat with tempura shrimp topped with tuna, salmon, crabmeat
Spicy Delight
Deep fried shrimp & avocado, topped with spicy tuna, green onions, and tobiko
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna & avocado
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab with avocado, cucumber & tobiko
Spring Roll
Sweet potato, avocado, cucumber, with crab meat & tobiko
Tiger
Deep fried snapper & green onion in light spicy sauce topped with fresh salmon & avocado
Tuna & Avocado
Tuna Heaven
Spicy tuna & tempura crisps inside; topped with seared tuna with spicy mayo, tempura crisps, green onion, sesame seeds & house sauce
Ultimate Tuna
Spicy tuna and avocado, topped w/seared white tuna, ginger, green onion & teriyaki sauce
Unagi Roll
Barbeque Eel with cucumber and avocado
Veg Temp Roll
Deep fried assorted vegetables
Dinner Entrees
Beef Teriyaki/D
Rib-eye steak
Saba Shioyaki/D
Chicken Katsu/D
Fried breaded chicken cutlet
Chicken Teriyaki/D
Grilled Chicken
Salmon Teriyaki/D
Salmon fillet
Tempura/D
Four tiger shrimp & fried vegetables, tempura sauce on side
Tonkatsu/D
Fried breaded pork cutlet
Veg Tempura/D
Seasonal vegetables lightly battered & deep fried, tempura sauce on side
Dinner Donburi
Dinner Noodles
Beef Udon/D
Thinly-Sliced Beef, Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth
Chicken Ramen/D
Chicken Breast Strips, Thin Noodles, Vegetables, Egg and Chopped Green Onion in the Pork Bone-Based Soup
Chicken Udon/D
Chicken Breast Strips, Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth
Plain Ramen
Plain Udon
Pork Ramen/D
Marinated Pork Loin, Thin Noodles, Vegetables, Egg and Chopped Green Onion in Pork Bone Based Soup
Seafood Combo Udon/D
Seafood Combination. Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth
Shrimp/Veg Tempura Udon/D
Plate of two tiger shrimp and vegetable tempura with bowl of udon
Veggie Ramen/D
Veg Tempura Udon/D
Veggie Udon/D
Wide Assortment of Vegetable, Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth
Dinner Combo
Sushi Dinner Combo
Chirashi/D
Chef's choice 9 pieces fresh fish over sushi rice, topped with ikura
Nigiri & Roll Sushi/D
6 pieces of nigiri sushi & 6 pieces of spicy tuna roll or california roll
Sashimi & Nigiri/D
6 pcs each Chef's Choice Sashimi & Nigiri
Sashimi Combo/D
10 pieces chef's choice fresh raw fish
Sushi Don
Sliced fresh fish with sushi rice
Appetizers
Edamame
Young Green Soybeans
Goma Tuna Tataki
Seared Black Sesame-Crusted Tuna with Goma Sauce
White Tuna Tataki
Seared White Tuna with Shichimi in Ponzu Sauce, Fresh Seaweed, Onions, Kaiware, Spicy Radish, Ground Garlic, Sesame Seeds
Crispy Honey Wasabi Chicken
Chicken nuggets in Honey wasabi sauce with pine nuts on top
Chicken Yakitori
Chicken on skewers in Yaki Sauce
Rainbow Shrimp
Bacon wrapped with Shrimp
Yaki Nasu
Grilled Japanese Eggplant topped with Miso Paste and Sesame Seeds
Grilled Asparagus
Pork or Vegetable Gyoza
Pork and Vegetable OR Vegetable Pot Stickers
Teriyaki Platters
Fried Rice & Noodles
Curry Platters
Nigiri/SAS & Rolls Trays
Nigiri
16 pieces of Tuna and Salmon, 24 pieces of Yellowtail, Unagi, Scallop and Escolar
Nigiri & Rolls
16 pieces of Caterpillar Roll, 16 pieces of Rainbow Roll, 16 pieces of Philadelphia Roll, 12 pieces of Tekka Maki, 16 pieces of Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail and Cooked Shrimp Nigiri
Sushi Rolls
16 pieces of California Roll, 16 pieces of Spicy Tuna Roll, 16 pieces of Alaska Roll, 16 pieces of Honey Crunch Roll, 12 pieces of Avocado Maki
Sushi Burrito Tray
Crispy Chicken
Fried Chicken, katsu sauce, kimchi sauce mixed green, lettuce, house salad dressing & sesame seed
Buddha
Mixed green, lettuce, house salad dressing & sesame seeds, Tempura seasonal vegetable & spicy mayo
Sashimi Lover
Mixed green, lettuce, house salad dressing & sesame seed, Fresh Salmon, tuna, avocado, yuzu mayo, spicy mayo & kimchi sauce
Holy Cow
Mixed green, lettuce, house salad dressing & sesame seeds, NY steak, avocado, asparagus, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & kimchi sauce
Flaming Fish
Mixed green, lettuce, house salad dressing & sesame seeds, Fried red snapper, jalapeno, green onion, spicy mayo, yuzu mayo & kimchi sauce
Shrimp Meets Tuna
Mixed green, lettuce, house salad dressing & sesame seed, Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!!
