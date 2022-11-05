Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Shiki Bistro San Carlos

5,968 Reviews

$$

825 Laurel St

San Carlos, CA 94070

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Miso Soup
Sake Nigiri

Utensils

Please join us in reducing waste. We'll gladly provide utensils if needed. Otherwise they won't be included with your order.

NO UTENSILS NEEDED

Please join us in reducing waste. We'll gladly provide utensils if needed. Otherwise they won't be included with your order.

Chopsticks

Forks

Napkins

Spoons

Soda/Juice/Water

Calpico

Calpico

$3.75
Golden Oolong Tea

Golden Oolong Tea

$3.25

Ito En Golden Oolong Tea (Unsweetened)

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.25

Ito En Jasmine Green Tea (Unsweetened)

Lychee Marble Soda

$3.95Out of stock

Melon Marble Soda

$3.95Out of stock

Orange Marble Soda

$3.95Out of stock

Original Marble Soda

$3.95

Strawberry Marble Soda

$3.95

Beer

Sapporo BTL

Sapporo BTL

$7.50

20.3 oz

Asahi 32oz TOGO

$12.00Out of stock

Stella Pint

$6.50

Stella Pitcher

$24.00

Sake

Choya Sparkling Plum Wine

Choya Sparkling Plum Wine

$7.00Out of stock

The perfect balance of refreshing sparkling wine with aromas and mellow flavors of the “Ume” (plum) fruit. Reg. Priced: 7.00

Ozeki One Cup

Ozeki One Cup

$8.50

Natural flavor of the finest rice

Awayuki Sparkling Sake

$13.00

Softly sweet sake with notes of peach, cucumber, watermelon, and just a hint of marshmallow creme. Reg. Priced: 13.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$14.50

Silky, smooth and sweet

Karatamba 300ml

Karatamba 300ml

$18.50

Light and smooth, sharp dry taste refined cleanness

Kurosawa Kimoto 300ml

Kurosawa Kimoto 300ml

$20.50

Quite good chilled, but it really blossoms at room temperature

Kurosawa Premium 720ml

Kurosawa Premium 720ml

$98.00Out of stock

Fresh warm rice pudding, creamy cashew nougat, and coconut-raisin cake aromas with a silky fruity-yet-dry medium-to-full body. Reg. Priced: 98.00

Yoshinogawa Echigo 720ml

$42.50

A unique balance of earth, mineral and subtle fruit. Reg. Priced: 42.00

Yoshinogawa Winter Warrior 720ml

Yoshinogawa Winter Warrior 720ml

$44.50

Richly aromatic, lush guava, mango, apple and pear notes Reg. Priced: 44.00

Ban Ryu 1.8L

Ban Ryu 1.8L

$84.00

Light and smoky, with a note of honeydew melon and cherry pits Reg. Priced: 84.00

Kikusui 1.8L

Kikusui 1.8L

$92.00Out of stock

Light, fruity & aromatic Reg. Priced: 92.00

Wakatake 1.8L

Wakatake 1.8L

$100.00

Light and smooth, sharp dry taste refined cleanness Reg. Priced: 100.00

Maboroshi 1.8L

Maboroshi 1.8L

$102.00

Airy & polite at first, expressive & expansive with food Reg. Priced: 102.00

Shichi Hon Yari 1.8L

Shichi Hon Yari 1.8L

$102.00

Open & food friendly, with notes of earth, mushroom & bright citrus. Reg. Priced: 102.00

Born Gold Muroka 720ml

Born Gold Muroka 720ml

$96.00Out of stock

The absence of carbon filtration (Muroka) leads to a large presence of flavor and a lively aroma. Layers fruit tones of green grapes ripe pear, golden apple and a hint of citrus. Reg. Priced: 96.00

Kubota "Senju" 300ml

$30.00Out of stock

Eiko Fuji Ban Ryu 300ml

$24.00Out of stock

Kubota Manju 720ml

$98.00

Wakatake

$11.00

Red Wine

GLS Amici Cabernet

$18.00

CRF Amici Cabernet

$35.00

BTL Amici Cabernet

$65.00

BTL BV Georges De Latour Cab

$138.00

Rich, full-bodied structure. Well-integrated notes of caramel and toasted oak spice-from aging in new French oak barrels-heighten the aromas and linger on the finish

BTL Chateau De Carles Bordeaux

BTL Chateau De Carles Bordeaux

$54.00

This has a nice mix of dark pepper, tobacco and singed iron notes of embedded in a core of crushed, more flattering plum and a blackberry fruit.

GLS Daou Cabernet

$15.00

CRF Daou Cabernet

$29.00

BTL Daou Cabernet

$57.00

BTL Hess Allomi Cab

$30.00

Generous blackberry and black cherry flavors draw you in

BTL La Crema Pinot Noir

$23.00

Aromas pomegranate, plum, and orange zest flavors

BTL Montpellier Cab

$29.00Out of stock

A complex aroma and bouquet of blackberries and plum

BTL Murphy Goode Cab

$57.00

Intense blackberry with dark chocolate, herbs and oak spice

BTL Terrazas Malbec

BTL Terrazas Malbec

$39.00Out of stock

Intense blackberry with dark chocolate, herbs and oak spice

GLS Line 39

$8.00

CRF Line 39

$15.00

BTL Line 39

$29.00

White Wine

BTL Amici Sauv Blanc

$41.00Out of stock
BTL Anselmann Reisling

BTL Anselmann Reisling

$38.00

The fruity bouquet is reminiscent of peaches and apricots, grapefruit and crisp apples

BTL Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$28.00Out of stock

100% Pinot Grigio. Crisp acidity, peach and almond

BTL Cape Mentelle Sauv Blanc

BTL Cape Mentelle Sauv Blanc

$41.00

Vibrant fresh fruit flavor of white peach and lychee

BTL Conundrum White Blend

$37.00

GLS Joel Gott Rose

$9.00

CRF Joel Gott Rose

$17.00

BTL Joel Gott Rose

$33.00
BTL Joel Gott Sauv Blanc

BTL Joel Gott Sauv Blanc

$33.00

With tropical note of mango, lemon, lime, citrus, lychee, pineapple, and guava.

BTL KJ Chard

$39.00

Pineapple, mango, and papaya with citrus notes

BTL KJ Sauv Blanc

$35.00

Succulent melon, ripe pear and fresh lemon grass

BTL La Crema Chard

BTL La Crema Chard

$53.00

Citrus-laced, layered with yellow apple, and orange

BTL Rancho Sisquoc Riesling

BTL Rancho Sisquoc Riesling

$38.00Out of stock

Gently sweet in aroma and flavor with ripe melon to start, followed by a hint of honeysuckle blossom filing the palate with a round vanilla infused tea and a drop of caramel

BTL Snap Dragon Chard

$31.00

Shows vibrant tropical fruit with lovely vanilla notes

GLS Flower Chardonnay

$17.00

CRF Flower Chardonnay

$33.00

BTL Flower Chardonnay

$65.00Out of stock

GLS Matus

$9.00

CRF Matus

$17.00

BTL Matus

$33.00

Sparkling/Champagne

BTL Coastal Vines Brut

BTL Coastal Vines Brut

$28.00

BTL Chandon Brut Split

$10.50

187ML

BTL Chandon Rosé Split

$10.50Out of stock

187ML

BTL Chandon Garden Spritz

$10.00

BTL Moet Champagne Split

$17.50

BTL Chadon Blanc Split

$10.50Out of stock

BTL Joel Gott Rosé

$33.00

BTL Whispering Angel Rosé

$41.00

Sides & Salads

Edamame

$4.75

Young green soybeans

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.75

(S) House Salad

$3.95

Spring mix and romaine (house miso mayo dressing)

(L) House Salad

$6.75

Spring mix and romaine (house miso mayo dressing)

Sashimi Salad

$16.50

Chef's choice fresh fish on spring mix with fresh honey mustard seeds dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Wakame

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$3.50

Sunomono

$7.95

Japanese cucumber salad

Sushi Rice

$3.95

Tuna Poke

$12.25

Cubed tuna & cucumber with spicy kimchi sauce

Tuna Salad

$16.50

Fresh maguro on spring mix with fresh honey mustard seeds dressing

Appetizers

Age-Dashi Tofu

$9.50

Deep Fried Tofu topped with Bonito Fish Flakes, Tempura Sauce on the side

Chicken Yakitori

$9.75

Chicken on skewers in yaki sauce

Goma Tuna Tataki

Goma Tuna Tataki

$15.35

Seared black-sesame-crusted tuna with goma sauce

Nikumaki/Gr Asprgus Beef

$11.95

Rib-eye steak, asparagus, scallions topped with teriyaki sauce

Gyoza (Pork)

Gyoza (Pork)

$7.50

Six pork and vegetable pot stickers

Gyoza (Veggie)

Gyoza (Veggie)

$7.50

Six vegetable pot stickers

Hamachi Kama

$19.50

Grilled yellowtail collar sprinkled w/salt and pepper

Shrimp/Veg Tempura App

$12.75

Tiger shrimp (2) & fried vegetables, tempura sauce on the side

Soft Shell Crab

$9.95
Steak Skewers

Steak Skewers

$10.75

Two skewers grilled kobe beef and vegetable in yaki sauce

Veggie Tempura

$11.75

Seasonal vegetables, lightly battered then deep fried, tempura sauce on the side

Yaki Nasu

$9.75

Grilled Japanese eggplant topped with miso paste &sesame seeds

Kobe Sushi

Kobe Sushi

$10.95Out of stock

Marinated wagyu beef

Double Lobster Roll

$29.95

Chef Specials

Crispy Honey Prawns

Crispy Honey Prawns

$14.00

Six tiger shrimp deep fried in honey wasabi sauce with pine nuts on top

Halibut Truffle

Halibut Truffle

$16.95
Hamachi Carpaccio

Hamachi Carpaccio

$16.95
Jalapeno Popper

Jalapeno Popper

$14.50

Salmon Wraps

$16.95

Double Lobster Roll

$29.95

Nigiri

Amaebi Nigiri

Amaebi Nigiri

$10.75

Sweet shrimp

Ebi Nigiri

$5.65

Cooked shrimp

Escolar/Walu Nigiri

$6.20

Butter fish

Hamachi Nigiri

$7.35

Yellowtail

Hamachi Toro

$8.35

Hirame Nigiri

$7.00

Halibut

Hotategai Nigiri

$7.20

Scallop

Ika Nigiri

Ika Nigiri

$5.20

Squid

Inari Nigiri

$5.95

Japan Tai Nigiri

$7.20Out of stock

Fresh snapper

Kampachi Nigiri

$7.95

Amberjack

Maguro Nigiri

$6.95

Tuna

Ocean Trout Nigiri

$7.25

Saba Nigiri

$6.20

Mackerel

Sake Nigiri

$6.75

Salmon

Sake Toro Nigiri

$7.75Out of stock

Shiro Maguro Nigiri

$6.20

White Tuna

Spicy Scallop Nigiri

$8.50

Tako Nigiri

$6.45

Octopus

Tamago Nigiri

$5.75
Tobiko Nigiri

Tobiko Nigiri

$7.00

Flying fish roe

Toro Nigiri

$22.00Out of stock

Unagi Nigiri

$6.75

Barbeque Eel

Sashimi

Chopped Wasabi

$5.50

Escolar/Walu SAS

$12.35

Butter Fish

Fresh Wasabi

$4.50
Hamachi SAS

Hamachi SAS

$14.50

Yellowtail

Hirame SAS

Hirame SAS

$14.00

Halibut

Hotategai SAS

$14.40

Japan Tai SAS

$14.35Out of stock

Fresh Snapper

Kampachi SAS

$15.35

Amberjack

Maguro SAS

Maguro SAS

$13.25

Tuna

Ocean Trout SAS

$14.50
Saba SAS

Saba SAS

$12.35

Mackerel

Sake SAS

Sake SAS

$13.25

Salmon

Sashimi Combo

Sashimi Combo

$36.00

10 pieces chef's choice fresh raw fish

Sashimi Deluxe

$65.00

Chef's choice of 18 pieces of raw fish

Shiro Maguro SAS

$13.00

White Tuna

Tako SAS

Tako SAS

$12.85

Octopus

Toro SAS

$44.00Out of stock

Hand Rolls

California HR

$6.50

Crab meat with avocado & cucumber

Hamachi HR

$8.75

Maguro HR

$8.75

Sake HR

$8.25

Salmon Skin HR

$6.20

Grilled salmon skin with cucumber

Shrimp Tempura HR

$6.95

Shrimp tempura, with crab meat, avocado and cucumber

Spicy Scallop HR

$7.75

Diced spicy scallop with shiso leaf & cucumber

Spicy Tuna HR

$6.95

Spicy tuna with avocado & cucumber

Spider HR

$7.45

Soft shell crab with avocado and cucumber

Tobiko HR

$8.20

Unagi HR

$6.95

Barbeque eel, avocado & cucumber

Maki Rolls

Avocado wrapped inside with rice and seaweed on the outside

Avocado Maki

$6.20

Avocado

Futo Maki

$13.00

Vegetables & egg wrapped with sushi rice on the inside and seaweed on the outside

Hamachi Maki

Hamachi Maki

$7.50

Yellowtail wrapped with sushi rice on the inside and seaweed on the outside

Kappa Maki

Kappa Maki

$5.70

Cucumber and rice inside wrapped with seaweed on the outside

Oshinko Maki

$6.50

Rice Maki

$4.70
Sake Maki

Sake Maki

$6.70

Salmon and rice wrapped inside with seaweed on the outside

Tekka Maki

Tekka Maki

$7.20

Tuna wrapped inside along with rice and seaweed on the outside

Tobiko Maki

$7.20

Sushi Rolls

49ers

49ers

$15.00

Unagi & avocado topped w/fresh salmon and lemon

Aki

Aki

$14.75

Barbeque eel, avocado & cucumber; topped with cooked shrimp and house sauce

Alaska

Alaska

$12.50

Cucumber & avocado topped w/fresh salmon

California Roll

$7.50

Crab meat & avocado

Deep Fried CA

$9.50
Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$14.25

Barbeque eel & cucumber topped with avocado

Chicken Teri Roll

$9.50

Grilled chicken, cucumber and green onion

Dragon

$15.75

Deep fried shrimp with crab meat topped with barbeque eel & avocado

Flying Dragon

$16.75

Deep Fried Shrimp with Crab Meat topped with White Tuna

Fuji Mountain

$16.95

Spicy tuna inside; topped with spicy scallops & tobiko

Fuyu

Fuyu

$15.75

Deep fried shrimp & spicy tuna topped with avocado, fresh lemon, spicy & unagi sauce

Godzilla

Godzilla

$12.65

Spicy tuna roll deep fried topped with hot sauce

Golden Scallop

Golden Scallop

$16.75

Crab meat, unagi & tempura crisps topped with scallops & house sauce

Haru

$15.95
Honey Crunch

Honey Crunch

$14.90

Honey walnut, crab meat, & tempura shrimp with house sauce

Kappa & Avocado

$6.50
King Dragon

King Dragon

$16.25

Shrimp tempura with crab meat topped with fresh tuna and tobiko

Lion King

$15.50

Crab meat, unagi & tobiko, topped w/salmon then baked

New York Roll

$10.25
Oishi

Oishi

$16.90

Spicy tuna & avocado, topped with deep fried snapper, scallop, tobiko & house sauce

Philadelphia

$10.25

Smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado

Deep Fried Philadelphia

$12.25
Phoenix

Phoenix

$16.90

Marinated baby shrimp in spicy sauce, topped with hamachi, jalapeno & japanese spices

Rainbow

Rainbow

$14.50

Crab meat & avocado topped with assorted raw fish

Red Evil

Red Evil

$16.90

Spicy tuna & tempura shrimp topped with fresh tuna & spring mix with sliced red onion & vinegar dressing

Sake & Avocado

$8.25

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.40

SF Giants

$18.65Out of stock
Shrimp Temp Roll

Shrimp Temp Roll

$11.25

Deep fried shrimp, crab meat, cucumber, avocado & tobiko

Snow Dragon

Snow Dragon

$16.90

Crab meat with tempura shrimp topped with tuna, salmon, crabmeat

Spicy Delight

$15.90

Deep fried shrimp & avocado, topped with spicy tuna, green onions, and tobiko

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.25

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.65

Spicy tuna & avocado

Spider Man

Spider Man

$16.90

Deep fried soft shell crab topped with eel, avocado & macadamia nuts

Spider Roll

$12.75

Soft shell crab with avocado, cucumber & tobiko

Spring Roll

$10.25

Sweet potato, avocado, cucumber, with crab meat & tobiko

Tuna & Avocado

$8.25
Tuna Heaven

Tuna Heaven

$16.90

Spicy tuna & tempura crisps inside; topped with seared tuna with spicy mayo, tempura crisps, green onion, sesame seeds & house sauce

Ultimate Tuna

$15.25

Spicy tuna and avocado, topped w/seared white tuna, ginger, green onion & teriyaki sauce

Unagi Roll

$10.25

Barbeque Eel with cucumber and avocado

Veg Temp Roll

$9.95

Deep fried assorted vegetables

Yuki

$15.75

Fresh Tuna, Salmon & Avocado wrapped with soy srappers

Dinner Entrees

Served with Miso Soup, House Salad & Steamed Rice

Beef Teriyaki/D

$24.50

Rib-eye steak

Chicken Katsu/D

Chicken Katsu/D

$22.00

Fried breaded chicken cutlet

Chicken Teriyaki/D

Chicken Teriyaki/D

$21.00

Grilled Chicken

Saba Shioyaki/D

$23.00

Salmon Teriyaki/D

$24.50

Salmon fillet

Tempura/D

$22.00

Four tiger shrimp & fried vegetables, tempura sauce on side

Tonkatsu/D

$22.00

Fried breaded pork cutlet

Veg Tempura/D

$21.00

Seasonal vegetables lightly battered & deep fried, tempura sauce on side

Dinner Noodles

Beef Udon/D

$15.50

Thinly-Sliced Beef, Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth

Chicken Ramen/D

$16.00

Chicken Breast Strips, Thin Noodles, Vegetables, Egg and Chopped Green Onion in the Pork Bone-Based Soup

Chicken Udon/D

Chicken Udon/D

$14.00

Chicken Breast Strips, Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth

Hiyashi Ramen

Hiyashi Ramen

$15.95

Plain Ramen

$11.50

Plain Udon

$10.50

Pork Ramen/D

$16.00

Marinated Pork Loin, Thin Noodles, Vegetables, Egg and Chopped Green Onion in Pork Bone Based Soup

Seafood Combo Udon/D

$16.75

Seafood Combination. Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth

Shrimp/Veg Tempura Udon/D

$17.25

Plate of two tiger shrimp and vegetable tempura with bowl of udon

Veg Tempura Udon/D

$16.25

Veggie Ramen/D

$14.50

Veggie Udon/D

$13.75

Wide Assortment of Vegetable, Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth

Dinner Combo

Choice of 2 Entree Items: Served w/Miso Soup, House Salad & Steamed Rice

Dinner Combo

$27.00

Choice of 2 Entree Items: Served w/Miso Soup, House Salad & Steamed Rice

Sushi Dinner Combo

Chirashi/D

$27.50

Chef's choice 9 pieces fresh fish over sushi rice, topped with Ikura

Nigiri & Roll Sushi/D

$26.50

6 pieces of nigiri sushi & 6 pieces of spicy tuna roll or california roll

Sushi Don

$27.50

Sliced fresh fish with sushi rice

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

825 Laurel St, San Carlos, CA 94070

Directions

