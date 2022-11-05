- Home
Shiki Bistro San Carlos
5,968 Reviews
$$
825 Laurel St
San Carlos, CA 94070
Order Again
Popular Items
Utensils
Soda/Juice/Water
Sake
Choya Sparkling Plum Wine
The perfect balance of refreshing sparkling wine with aromas and mellow flavors of the “Ume” (plum) fruit. Reg. Priced: 7.00
Ozeki One Cup
Natural flavor of the finest rice
Awayuki Sparkling Sake
Softly sweet sake with notes of peach, cucumber, watermelon, and just a hint of marshmallow creme. Reg. Priced: 13.00
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori
Silky, smooth and sweet
Karatamba 300ml
Light and smooth, sharp dry taste refined cleanness
Kurosawa Kimoto 300ml
Quite good chilled, but it really blossoms at room temperature
Kurosawa Premium 720ml
Fresh warm rice pudding, creamy cashew nougat, and coconut-raisin cake aromas with a silky fruity-yet-dry medium-to-full body. Reg. Priced: 98.00
Yoshinogawa Echigo 720ml
A unique balance of earth, mineral and subtle fruit. Reg. Priced: 42.00
Yoshinogawa Winter Warrior 720ml
Richly aromatic, lush guava, mango, apple and pear notes Reg. Priced: 44.00
Ban Ryu 1.8L
Light and smoky, with a note of honeydew melon and cherry pits Reg. Priced: 84.00
Kikusui 1.8L
Light, fruity & aromatic Reg. Priced: 92.00
Wakatake 1.8L
Light and smooth, sharp dry taste refined cleanness Reg. Priced: 100.00
Maboroshi 1.8L
Airy & polite at first, expressive & expansive with food Reg. Priced: 102.00
Shichi Hon Yari 1.8L
Open & food friendly, with notes of earth, mushroom & bright citrus. Reg. Priced: 102.00
Born Gold Muroka 720ml
The absence of carbon filtration (Muroka) leads to a large presence of flavor and a lively aroma. Layers fruit tones of green grapes ripe pear, golden apple and a hint of citrus. Reg. Priced: 96.00
Kubota "Senju" 300ml
Eiko Fuji Ban Ryu 300ml
Kubota Manju 720ml
Wakatake
Red Wine
GLS Amici Cabernet
CRF Amici Cabernet
BTL Amici Cabernet
BTL BV Georges De Latour Cab
Rich, full-bodied structure. Well-integrated notes of caramel and toasted oak spice-from aging in new French oak barrels-heighten the aromas and linger on the finish
BTL Chateau De Carles Bordeaux
This has a nice mix of dark pepper, tobacco and singed iron notes of embedded in a core of crushed, more flattering plum and a blackberry fruit.
GLS Daou Cabernet
CRF Daou Cabernet
BTL Daou Cabernet
BTL Hess Allomi Cab
Generous blackberry and black cherry flavors draw you in
BTL La Crema Pinot Noir
Aromas pomegranate, plum, and orange zest flavors
BTL Montpellier Cab
A complex aroma and bouquet of blackberries and plum
BTL Murphy Goode Cab
Intense blackberry with dark chocolate, herbs and oak spice
BTL Terrazas Malbec
Intense blackberry with dark chocolate, herbs and oak spice
GLS Line 39
CRF Line 39
BTL Line 39
White Wine
BTL Amici Sauv Blanc
BTL Anselmann Reisling
The fruity bouquet is reminiscent of peaches and apricots, grapefruit and crisp apples
BTL Benvolio Pinot Grigio
100% Pinot Grigio. Crisp acidity, peach and almond
BTL Cape Mentelle Sauv Blanc
Vibrant fresh fruit flavor of white peach and lychee
BTL Conundrum White Blend
GLS Joel Gott Rose
CRF Joel Gott Rose
BTL Joel Gott Rose
BTL Joel Gott Sauv Blanc
With tropical note of mango, lemon, lime, citrus, lychee, pineapple, and guava.
BTL KJ Chard
Pineapple, mango, and papaya with citrus notes
BTL KJ Sauv Blanc
Succulent melon, ripe pear and fresh lemon grass
BTL La Crema Chard
Citrus-laced, layered with yellow apple, and orange
BTL Rancho Sisquoc Riesling
Gently sweet in aroma and flavor with ripe melon to start, followed by a hint of honeysuckle blossom filing the palate with a round vanilla infused tea and a drop of caramel
BTL Snap Dragon Chard
Shows vibrant tropical fruit with lovely vanilla notes
GLS Flower Chardonnay
CRF Flower Chardonnay
BTL Flower Chardonnay
GLS Matus
CRF Matus
BTL Matus
Sparkling/Champagne
Sides & Salads
Edamame
Young green soybeans
Miso Soup
(S) House Salad
Spring mix and romaine (house miso mayo dressing)
(L) House Salad
Spring mix and romaine (house miso mayo dressing)
Sashimi Salad
Chef's choice fresh fish on spring mix with fresh honey mustard seeds dressing
Seaweed Salad
Wakame
Steamed Rice
Sunomono
Japanese cucumber salad
Sushi Rice
Tuna Poke
Cubed tuna & cucumber with spicy kimchi sauce
Tuna Salad
Fresh maguro on spring mix with fresh honey mustard seeds dressing
Appetizers
Age-Dashi Tofu
Deep Fried Tofu topped with Bonito Fish Flakes, Tempura Sauce on the side
Chicken Yakitori
Chicken on skewers in yaki sauce
Goma Tuna Tataki
Seared black-sesame-crusted tuna with goma sauce
Nikumaki/Gr Asprgus Beef
Rib-eye steak, asparagus, scallions topped with teriyaki sauce
Gyoza (Pork)
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers
Gyoza (Veggie)
Six vegetable pot stickers
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar sprinkled w/salt and pepper
Shrimp/Veg Tempura App
Tiger shrimp (2) & fried vegetables, tempura sauce on the side
Soft Shell Crab
Steak Skewers
Two skewers grilled kobe beef and vegetable in yaki sauce
Veggie Tempura
Seasonal vegetables, lightly battered then deep fried, tempura sauce on the side
Yaki Nasu
Grilled Japanese eggplant topped with miso paste &sesame seeds
Kobe Sushi
Marinated wagyu beef
Double Lobster Roll
Chef Specials
Nigiri
Amaebi Nigiri
Sweet shrimp
Ebi Nigiri
Cooked shrimp
Escolar/Walu Nigiri
Butter fish
Hamachi Nigiri
Yellowtail
Hamachi Toro
Hirame Nigiri
Halibut
Hotategai Nigiri
Scallop
Ika Nigiri
Squid
Inari Nigiri
Japan Tai Nigiri
Fresh snapper
Kampachi Nigiri
Amberjack
Maguro Nigiri
Tuna
Ocean Trout Nigiri
Saba Nigiri
Mackerel
Sake Nigiri
Salmon
Sake Toro Nigiri
Shiro Maguro Nigiri
White Tuna
Spicy Scallop Nigiri
Tako Nigiri
Octopus
Tamago Nigiri
Tobiko Nigiri
Flying fish roe
Toro Nigiri
Unagi Nigiri
Barbeque Eel
Sashimi
Chopped Wasabi
Escolar/Walu SAS
Butter Fish
Fresh Wasabi
Hamachi SAS
Yellowtail
Hirame SAS
Halibut
Hotategai SAS
Japan Tai SAS
Fresh Snapper
Kampachi SAS
Amberjack
Maguro SAS
Tuna
Ocean Trout SAS
Saba SAS
Mackerel
Sake SAS
Salmon
Sashimi Combo
10 pieces chef's choice fresh raw fish
Sashimi Deluxe
Chef's choice of 18 pieces of raw fish
Shiro Maguro SAS
White Tuna
Tako SAS
Octopus
Toro SAS
Hand Rolls
California HR
Crab meat with avocado & cucumber
Hamachi HR
Maguro HR
Sake HR
Salmon Skin HR
Grilled salmon skin with cucumber
Shrimp Tempura HR
Shrimp tempura, with crab meat, avocado and cucumber
Spicy Scallop HR
Diced spicy scallop with shiso leaf & cucumber
Spicy Tuna HR
Spicy tuna with avocado & cucumber
Spider HR
Soft shell crab with avocado and cucumber
Tobiko HR
Unagi HR
Barbeque eel, avocado & cucumber
Maki Rolls
Avocado Maki
Avocado
Futo Maki
Vegetables & egg wrapped with sushi rice on the inside and seaweed on the outside
Hamachi Maki
Yellowtail wrapped with sushi rice on the inside and seaweed on the outside
Kappa Maki
Cucumber and rice inside wrapped with seaweed on the outside
Oshinko Maki
Rice Maki
Sake Maki
Salmon and rice wrapped inside with seaweed on the outside
Tekka Maki
Tuna wrapped inside along with rice and seaweed on the outside
Tobiko Maki
Sushi Rolls
49ers
Unagi & avocado topped w/fresh salmon and lemon
Aki
Barbeque eel, avocado & cucumber; topped with cooked shrimp and house sauce
Alaska
Cucumber & avocado topped w/fresh salmon
California Roll
Crab meat & avocado
Deep Fried CA
Caterpillar
Barbeque eel & cucumber topped with avocado
Chicken Teri Roll
Grilled chicken, cucumber and green onion
Dragon
Deep fried shrimp with crab meat topped with barbeque eel & avocado
Flying Dragon
Deep Fried Shrimp with Crab Meat topped with White Tuna
Fuji Mountain
Spicy tuna inside; topped with spicy scallops & tobiko
Fuyu
Deep fried shrimp & spicy tuna topped with avocado, fresh lemon, spicy & unagi sauce
Godzilla
Spicy tuna roll deep fried topped with hot sauce
Golden Scallop
Crab meat, unagi & tempura crisps topped with scallops & house sauce
Haru
Honey Crunch
Honey walnut, crab meat, & tempura shrimp with house sauce
Kappa & Avocado
King Dragon
Shrimp tempura with crab meat topped with fresh tuna and tobiko
Lion King
Crab meat, unagi & tobiko, topped w/salmon then baked
New York Roll
Oishi
Spicy tuna & avocado, topped with deep fried snapper, scallop, tobiko & house sauce
Philadelphia
Smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado
Deep Fried Philadelphia
Phoenix
Marinated baby shrimp in spicy sauce, topped with hamachi, jalapeno & japanese spices
Rainbow
Crab meat & avocado topped with assorted raw fish
Red Evil
Spicy tuna & tempura shrimp topped with fresh tuna & spring mix with sliced red onion & vinegar dressing
Sake & Avocado
Salmon Skin Roll
SF Giants
Shrimp Temp Roll
Deep fried shrimp, crab meat, cucumber, avocado & tobiko
Snow Dragon
Crab meat with tempura shrimp topped with tuna, salmon, crabmeat
Spicy Delight
Deep fried shrimp & avocado, topped with spicy tuna, green onions, and tobiko
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna & avocado
Spider Man
Deep fried soft shell crab topped with eel, avocado & macadamia nuts
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab with avocado, cucumber & tobiko
Spring Roll
Sweet potato, avocado, cucumber, with crab meat & tobiko
Tuna & Avocado
Tuna Heaven
Spicy tuna & tempura crisps inside; topped with seared tuna with spicy mayo, tempura crisps, green onion, sesame seeds & house sauce
Ultimate Tuna
Spicy tuna and avocado, topped w/seared white tuna, ginger, green onion & teriyaki sauce
Unagi Roll
Barbeque Eel with cucumber and avocado
Veg Temp Roll
Deep fried assorted vegetables
Yuki
Fresh Tuna, Salmon & Avocado wrapped with soy srappers
Dinner Entrees
Beef Teriyaki/D
Rib-eye steak
Chicken Katsu/D
Fried breaded chicken cutlet
Chicken Teriyaki/D
Grilled Chicken
Saba Shioyaki/D
Salmon Teriyaki/D
Salmon fillet
Tempura/D
Four tiger shrimp & fried vegetables, tempura sauce on side
Tonkatsu/D
Fried breaded pork cutlet
Veg Tempura/D
Seasonal vegetables lightly battered & deep fried, tempura sauce on side
Dinner Noodles
Beef Udon/D
Thinly-Sliced Beef, Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth
Chicken Ramen/D
Chicken Breast Strips, Thin Noodles, Vegetables, Egg and Chopped Green Onion in the Pork Bone-Based Soup
Chicken Udon/D
Chicken Breast Strips, Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth
Hiyashi Ramen
Plain Ramen
Plain Udon
Pork Ramen/D
Marinated Pork Loin, Thin Noodles, Vegetables, Egg and Chopped Green Onion in Pork Bone Based Soup
Seafood Combo Udon/D
Seafood Combination. Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth
Shrimp/Veg Tempura Udon/D
Plate of two tiger shrimp and vegetable tempura with bowl of udon
Veg Tempura Udon/D
Veggie Ramen/D
Veggie Udon/D
Wide Assortment of Vegetable, Thick Wheat-Flour Noodle, Vegetable and Chopped Green Onion in the Broth
Dinner Combo
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!!
825 Laurel St, San Carlos, CA 94070