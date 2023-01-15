Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shiku Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

1277 Prospect Street

La Jolla, CA 92037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Miso Soup

$4.00

tofu, green onions, seaweed

Edamame

$6.00

salted or garlic soy

Garlic Edamame

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, seaweed salad, sesame seeds

House Green Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, housemade japanese dressing

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

rice vinegar, sesame, pickled gobo

Ahi Poke Salad

$17.00

tuna, mixed greens, seaweed salad, poke dressing

Stuffed Jalapeno

$10.00Out of stock

spicy crab, cream cheese, spicy aioli

Vegetable Egg Rolls

$8.00

sweet thai chili sauce, sriracha

Mixed Tempura

$18.00

mixed vegetables, shrimp

Shrimp Tempura

$11.00

Veggie Tempura

$10.00

Hamachi Kama

$19.00

grilled, served with a citrus soy sauce

Crispy Rice

$12.00

spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeno, gobo, balsamic glaze

Soft Shell Crab

$15.00

mixed greens, green onions, citrus soy sauce

Spicy Sake Fried Chicken

$8.00

sweet thai chili sauce, sriracha, green onions

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Takoyaki

$12.00

okonomi sauce, japanese mayo, aonori, bonito flakes

White Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$2.50

Bown Rice

$3.00

Fresh Wasabi

$2.00

Salmon Kama Special

$12.00

Shiku Signature Dishes

Pan Seared Scallops

$28.00

asparagus, blistered tomatoes, rice

Citrus Soy Salmon

$25.00

brown rice, asparagus

Hamachi Kama Dinner

$26.00

miso soup, house salad, rice

Panko Crusted Chicken

$18.00

house salad, rice

Bulgogi-BBQ Beef

$26.00

served on a sizzling skillet, rice

Kalbi Short Ribs

$29.00

served on a sizzling skillet, rice

Yakisoba

Veggie Yakisoba

$14.00

Chicken Yakisoba

$16.00

Beef Yakisoba

$18.00

Udon Soup

Veggie Udon Soup

$12.00

Chicken Udon Soup

$14.00

Beef Udon Soup

$17.00

Tempura Udon Soup

$15.00

Lunch Specials - Bowls

Tofu Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$14.00

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$16.00

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$15.00

Veggie Bowl

$11.00

Lunch Specials - Combination Meal

Tofu Steak Lunch Combo

$14.00

miso, salad, rice

Chicken Teriyaki Lunch Combo

$16.00

miso, salad, rice

Bulgogi-BBQ Beef Lunch Combo

$20.00

miso, salad, rice

Lunch Specials - Sushi Combo

Lunch Sushi Combo

$26.00

6 pc. nigiri (chef's choice) miso soup and california roll

SC Miso

Nigiri/Sushi

Bluefin Toro

$19.00

2 pc. nigiri

Golden Eye (Kin Medai)

$21.00

2 pc. nigiri

King Crab Leg

$29.00

2 pc. nigiri

Bluefin Tuna

$9.00

2 pc. nigiri

Fresh Salmon

$8.00

2 pc. nigiri

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$9.00

2 pc. nigiri

Halibut (Hirame)

$9.00

2 pc. nigiri

Red Snapper (Madai)

$8.00

2 pc. nigiri

Albacore

$7.00

2 pc. nigiri

Smoke Salmon

$7.00

2 pc. nigiri

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$8.00

2 pc. nigiri

Shrimp (Ebi)

$7.00

2 pc. nigiri

Freshwater Eel (Unagi)

$7.00

2 pc. nigiri

Jumbo Scallop

$9.00

2 pc. nigiri

Horse Mackerel (Aji)

$10.00

2 pc. nigiri

Mackerel (Saba)

$5.00

2 pc. nigiri

Octopus (Tako)

$7.00

2 pc. nigiri

Sea Urchin (Uni)

$19.00

2 pc. nigiri

Flying Fish Caviar (Tobiko)

$6.00

2 pc. nigiri

Squid (Ika)

$6.00

2 pc. nigiri

Sweet Egg (Tamago)

$5.00

2 pc. nigiri

Sashimi

Bluefin Toro Sashimi

$38.00

Golden Eye Sashimi

$41.00

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

$21.00

Salmon Sashimi

$17.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$19.00

Halibut Sashimi

$21.00

Red Snapper Sashimi

$19.00

Albacore Sashimi

$17.00

Smoke Salmon Sashimi

$17.00

Salmon Roe Sashimi

$19.00

Ebi Sashimi

$17.00

Unagi Sashimi

$17.00

Jumbo Scallop Sashimi

$19.00

Horse Mackarel Sashimi

$23.00

Mackerel Sashimi

$12.00

Octopus Sashimi

$17.00

Uni Sashimi

$38.00

Tobiko Sashimi

$15.00

Squid Sashimi

$15.00

Tamago Sashimi

$12.00

Shiku Signature Sashimi

Tuna Tango

$21.00

tuna sasimi w/ truffle oil, basil, sliced avocado

Hamachi Heaven

$19.00

sliced yellowtail w/jalapeno, cilantro, citrus chili oil

Citrus Salmon

$18.00

sliced salmon w/asian pesto sauce, lemon sliced

Chef's Choice 5 pc. Sashimi

$19.00

Chef's Choice 9 pc. Sashimi

$32.00

Chef's Choice 15 pc. Sashimi

$46.00

Unagi Bowl

$25.00

Chirashi Bowl

$29.00

Classic Roll

California Roll

$7.00

cut roll

Crispy Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

cut roll

Philly Roll

$8.00

cut roll

Tuna Roll

$8.00

cut roll

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

cut roll

Negi Toro Roll

$10.00

cut roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

cut roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

cut roll

Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

cut roll

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

cut roll

Red King Crab Leg Roll

$27.00

cut Roll

Maine Lobster Roll

$19.00

cut roll

Toro Roll

$19.00

cut roll

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.00

cut roll

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

cut roll

Avocado Roll

$7.00

cut roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

cut roll

Soft Shell Crab (Spider) Roll

$14.00

cut roll

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

cut roll

Catepillar Roll

$16.00

cut roll

Crunchy Roll

$12.00

cut roll

Crispy Salmon Skin HR

$8.00

hand roll

Philly HR

$8.00

hand roll

Tuna HR

$8.00

hand roll

Spicy Salmon HR

$8.00

hand roll

Yellowtail (Hamachi) HR

$9.00

hand roll

Spicy Yellowtail (Hamachi) HR

$9.00

hand roll

Red King Crab Leg HR

$27.00

hand roll

Maine Lobster HR

$19.00

hand roll

Toro HR

$19.00

hand roll

Spicy Scallop HR

$8.00

hand roll

Cucumber HR

$5.00

hand roll

Avocado HR

$7.00

hand roll

Soft Shell Crab (Spider) HR

$14.00

hand roll

Eel Avocado HR

$10.00

Signature Specialty Rolls

Summer Beach Body

$19.00

no rice! spicy ahi tuna, crab wrapped in soy paper - topped with tuna, yellowtail, fresh salmon, served with garlic, ginger, sriracha, apple cider soy vinaigrette, chopped fresh basil, avocado.

La Jolla

$18.00

no rice! steamed sweet potato, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, crab, wrapped with soy paper - topped with halibut, tuna, yellowtail, salmon served with soy mustard sauce.

Jewel

$18.00

no rice! tuna, yellowtail, fresh salmon, crab, avocado. all wrapped in cucumber - served with ponzu vinaigrette.

Tiger Roll

$19.00

Casanova

$18.00

spicy crab, avocado, cucumber - topped with yellowtail, cilantro, jalapeno, finished with a house special casanova sauce.

The Prospect

$18.00

spicy ahi tuna, cucumber -topped with tuna, avocado, basil, truffle oil. (a tuna lover's delight)

Sun Kiss

$17.00

asparagus, cucumber, basil, cilantro - topped with fresh salmon, thin slices of lemon and served with an asian pesto.

Yoga Fire

$19.00

spicy scallops, crab, cucumber - topped with tuna, habanero tobiko, jalapeno.

El Cartel

$17.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, serrano chiles, avocado - topped with albacore and cartel garlic salsa.

Pimp' N Shrimp 'N

$18.00

jumbo shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber - topped with sushi ebi, avocado, chipotle lime aioli, with sprigs of cilantro.

Dragon

$18.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber - topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce.

Hunny

$18.00

jumbo shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber - topped with fresh salmon, sriracha honey aioli, torched to perfection.

Green Monstah Lobstah

$24.00

quarter pound of maine lobster! maine lobster, cucumber, sprouts, gobo - topped with avocado, maine lobster, basil, green onion, chipotle aioli, lemon.

I'm So Baked

$19.00

no rice! spicy crab, spicy tuna, cream cheese, wrapped with white fish - topped with langostino, baked with jalapeno and dynamite sauce.

Shiku

$17.00

crab, cream cheese, avocado, salmon, tempura fried - served with spicy aioli and sweet soy glaze.

Indy-ana Jones & The Tempura of the Doom

$19.00

shrimp tempura, crab - topped with avocado, chopped soft shell crab, spicy aioli & sweet soy glaze.

Green Lantern

$14.00

tempura green beans, cucumber, avocado, sprouts, serrano chillis served with a side of salsa fresca.

Tofu Geisha

$14.00

tofu, sweet potato tempura - topped with grilled zuchini.

Hippie Gangsta

$15.00

cucumber, sprouts, asparagus - draped with avocado & sun dried tomatoes.

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.00

16" Tray

The Classics - 16" Tray

$56.00

The Roll Out - 16" Tray

$96.00

The Traditionalist - 16" Tray

$135.00

The Shiku Experience - 16" Tray

$250.00

18" Tray

The Classics - 18" Tray

$98.00

The Roll Out - 18" Tray

$160.00

The Traditionalist - 18" Tray

$250.00

The Shiku Experience - 18" Tray

$250.00

NA Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Saratoga Still Small

$5.00

Saratoga Still Large

$9.00

Saratoga Sparkling Small

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling Large

$9.00

Ramune

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Voted "Best Sushi" by local residents in The La Jolla Light newspaper, Thrillist magazine & Trip Advisor!

Website

Location

1277 Prospect Street, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Deli-icious - La Jolla
orange star4.6 • 280
1237 Prospect St La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
orange star4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Duke’s La Jolla
orange starNo Reviews
1216 Prospect Street La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Birdseye Rooftop Restaurant and Bar - 1110 Prospect st
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Prospect st La jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Jose's Courtroom
orange star4.3 • 1,198
1037 Prospect St La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Coffee Cup Cafe
orange star4.6 • 391
1109 Wall St La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in La Jolla

Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
orange star4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods
orange star4.5 • 1,833
7660 Fay Ave La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Isola Pizza Bar - 7734 Girard Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,826
7734 Girard Ave La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Catania
orange star4.8 • 1,368
7863 Girard Ave. La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Shore Rider
orange star4.5 • 1,367
2168 Avenida de la Playa La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
The Promiscuous Fork
orange star4.3 • 1,305
6984 La Jolla Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near La Jolla
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Poway
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston