Shiku Sushi
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Voted "Best Sushi" by local residents in The La Jolla Light newspaper, Thrillist magazine & Trip Advisor!
Location
1277 Prospect Street, La Jolla, CA 92037
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurant
Birdseye Rooftop Restaurant and Bar - 1110 Prospect st
No Reviews
1110 Prospect st La jolla, CA 92037
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in La Jolla
Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurant