Shilling Canning Company
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Shilling Canning Company is a modern Mid-Atlantic restaurant where Executive Chef Reid Shilling serves his take on seasonal cuisine highlighting ingredients from around the Chesapeake region.
360 Water Street SE, Washington, DC 20003
