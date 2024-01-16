- Home
- /
- Black Canyon City
- /
- Shiloh Coffeehouse
Shiloh Coffeehouse
34301 S Old Black Canyon Highway
Black Canyon City, AZ 85324
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DRINK
Espresso
- Plain Latte$4.50+
Espresso with milk
- Latte (w/ flavor)$5.25+
espresso, milk, flavor of your choice
- Americano$3.00+
espresso and water
- Caramel Latte Macchiato$5.75+
A layered drink consisting of caramel and vanilla at the bottom, and milk topped with espresso and caramel.
- Cafe Macchiato$2.75
espresso with a small dab of milk on top (small and very strong)
- Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso with steamed milk and milk foam (only hot ) 12oz
- Doppio$2.50
Double-shot of espresso
- Mocha$5.75+
Espresso, chocolate, milk (like a latte but with chocolate)
- affogato$6.50
A shot of espresso over a scoop of vanilla ice cream (shiloh style) topped with a strawberry and caramel sauce
- Mac-nut Mocha$6.75+
- Horchata Marcada$6.75+
Horchata, marked (marcada) with espresso topped with sweetened condensed milk drizzle and Cinnamon powder
- Mexican Mocha$6.25+
A mocha made with delicious "chocolate abuelita" a flavorful spiced hot chocolate mix
Tea
Other
Blended Drinks
Frappe
- Mocha Frappe$6.25+
Blended Espresso, milk, Chocolate and milk based emulsifier. Topped with Whipped cream and Chocolate drizzle 16oz-2 shot 20oz-3 shot 24oz-4 shot
- Caramel Frappe$6.25+
Blended Espresso, Ice, Caramel and a milk based emulsifier. Topped with whipped cream and Caramel Drizzle 16oz-2 shot 20oz-3 shot 24oz-4 shot
- Vanilla Frappe$6.25+
Blended Espresso, Ice, Vanilla , milk, and milk based emulsifier 16oz-2 shot 20oz-3 shot 24oz-4 shot
- Custom$6.25+
Choose up to 3 different Flavors to create your own concoction
Non-Coffee Frappes
Smoothies
FOOD
Pastry
- Cream Cheese Danish$4.50
Danish with cream cheese Filling
- apple & CC Danish$4.50
- Chocolate Croissant$4.50
chocolate filled croissant
- Blueberry Scone$4.50
- Ras W C Scone$4.50
- Choc Chip Scone$4.50
- Blueberry Muffin$4.50
- choc muffin$4.50
- Banana Muffin$4.50
selection of muffins
- Ham n Cheese Croissant$6.00Out of stock
yogurt
Snack Box
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
34301 S Old Black Canyon Highway, Black Canyon City, AZ 85324