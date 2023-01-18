A map showing the location of Shiloh's BA 2604 North Aspen AvenueView gallery

Shiloh's BA 2604 North Aspen Avenue

2604 North Aspen Avenue

Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Country Breakfast

Shiloh's 1 Egg Breakfast

$4.99

Shiloh's 2 Egg Breakfast

$6.29

Big Country Breakfast

$8.99

Three Egg Breakfast

$7.49

8 Oz Sirloin And Eggs

$11.99

Omelets

CYO Omelet

$6.99

Denver Omelet

$9.99

Veggie Omelet

$9.49

Meat Lovers Omelet

$10.99

Santa Fe Omelet

$10.99

Ethel's Griddle Cakes & Cinnamon Rolls

Traditional Pancakes

$5.99

Blueberry Pancakes

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$5.99

Grandma Pam's French Toast

$5.99

Strawberry & Banana French Toast

$7.49

Ethel's Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Day Old Cinnamon Roll

$1.99

Shiloh's Tantalizers

Breakfast Trash

$8.49

Snow Cone

$8.49

Old Fashioned Biscuits and Gravy

$5.99

Grandpa's Special Breakfast

$7.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$10.99

Grandpas special veterans

Shiloh's A la Carte

1 Egg

$1.49

2 Eggs

$2.99

3 Eggs

$4.50

Bacon

$2.49

Biscuit

$1.49

Biscuit & Gravy

$2.49

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Crispy Hashbrowns

$2.49

Cup of Fruit

$2.99

Fried Potatoes

$2.49

Grits

$1.99

Hashbrowns

$2.49

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$4.49

1 Pancake

$1.99

Sausage

$2.49

Slice Tomato

$1.49

Thick Sliced Ham

$3.99

Toast

$0.99

Yogurt

$2.99

1/2 Order French Toast

$1.99

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Half & Half Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Peach Tea

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Water

White Milk

$2.99

Large Juice

$3.99

Large Milk

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Starters

Shiloh's Sampler Platter

$10.99

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$7.99

Breaded Onion Rings

$7.99

Breaded Pickle Slices

$7.99

Potato Skins

$5.99

Wings And Fries

$9.99

Chips and Queso

$5.99+

Salads & Fixins

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$8.99+

Chicken Tender Salad

$8.99+

Waldorf Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Traditional Chef Salad

$8.99+

Shiloh's House

$5.99+

Homemade Chicken & Dumplins

$7.99+

Teri's Goulash

$7.99+

Southern Brunswick Stew

$7.99+

Southern Brown Beans

$7.99+

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Chili

$7.99+

Potato Soup

$7.25+

Entrees

Grandma Pam's Meatloaf

$11.69

Roast Beef Plate

$11.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.29

Chicken Tenders

$11.29

Salisbury Steak

$11.29

Country Fried Steak

$12.49

Bacon Wrapped Steak

$11.49

Smothered Potato

$11.29

Fried Shrimp Plate

$13.99

Southern Fried or Blackened Catfish

$13.99

Seafood Platter

$19.99

Vegetable Plate

$9.49

Ribeye

$17.99

Pork Chops

$11.49

1\2 Ribs

$13.99

Whole Ribs

$19.99

Sirlion STk 8 Oz

$12.99

T Bone

$15.99

Burger & More

Old Fashion Burger

$8.99

Shiloh's Ultimate Burger

$13.99

Cowboy Burger

$9.99

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$9.99

Patty Melt

$9.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Shiloh's BLT

$10.99

Granny's Club

$10.99

Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Catfish Sandwich

$9.99

French Dip

$10.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Buffalo Wrap

$10.99

Rueban

$12.99

Pastramy

$12.99

Weekly Specials

Monday - Turkey Dinner

$10.99

Tuesday - Open Face Roast Beef

$10.99

Wednesday - Chicken Noodle Soup

$9.99

Thursday - Bacon Chicken Penne

$10.99

Friday - Catfish Dinner

$10.99

Saturday - Open Face Roast Beef

$10.99

Sunday - Turkey Dinner

$10.99

Friday salmon patties

$9.99

Ribeye

$16.99

Monday - Fried Chicken

$11.99

10 Oz Sirloin

$13.99

Desserts

Grandma Pam's Fruit Pie

$5.49+

Grandma Pam's Fresh Cobbler

$4.99+

Aunt Fern's Mountain High Pies

$5.49+

Grandma Glady's Homemade Cakes

$4.99+

Bread Pudding

$2.99+

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.99+

Dozen Rolls

$13.00

Ice cream scoop

$1.00

Kids Meals

Kid 1 Pancake Breakfast

$4.99

Grandpa's Kids Breakfast

$4.99

Kid's Hamburger Steak

$4.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kid Tenders

$4.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.69

Broccoli

$2.69

Carrots

$2.69

Green Beans

$2.69

Fried Cabbage

$2.69

Redskin Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.69

French Fries

$2.69

Fried Okra

$2.69

Mac 'n Cheese

$2.69

Southern Brown Beans

$2.69

Side Salad

$3.69

Corn

$2.69

1\2 Onion Rings

$2.69

Catering

Dozen

$13.00

Half Dozen

$6.50

Rhubarb

$7.00

Thanksgiving Menu

Turkey

$16.99

Ham

$16.99

1/2 Turkey 1/2 Ham

$16.99

Kids Turkey

$8.99

Kids Ham

$8.99

1/2 Turkey 1/2 Ham

Kids Free Turkey

Kids Free Ham

Kids Free 1/2 & 1/2

Slice Pie

$1.99

Meats

Turkey

$9.50

Ham

$12.00

Breads/Condiments

Rolls

$6.50+

Butter

$6.00+

Strawberry Rhubarb Conserve

$7.00

Cranberry Relish

$5.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$11.00+

Turkey Gravy

$8.00+

Dressing

$14.00+

Sweet Potato Casserole

$13.00+

Mac & Cheese

$12.00+

Green Beans

$10.00+

Corn

$9.00+

Pies

Chocolate Pie

$25.00

Lemon Pie

$25.00

Butterscotch Pie

$25.00

Coconut Pie

$25.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$25.00

Meringue Pie

$25.00

Cream Pie

$25.00

Pecan Pie

$25.00

Pumpkin Pie

$20.00

Cherry Pie

$25.00

Apple Pie

$25.00

Black Berry Pie

$25.00

Peach Pie

$25.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$25.00

Cakes

Italian Cream

$35.00

Kaluha Chocolate

$35.00

Cobblers

Cherry Cobbler

$35.00

Apple Cobbler

$35.00

Blackberry Cobbler

$35.00

Peach Cobbler

$35.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler

$35.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2604 North Aspen Avenue, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

