Shiloh's Bistro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8939 west pico blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory - Pico Robertson
4.8 • 5,800
8930 W. Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90035
View restaurant
Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico - 8948 W Pico Blvd
No Reviews
8948 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90035
View restaurant
The Kosher Burger Joint - 9407 West Pico Boulevard
No Reviews
9407 West Pico Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90035
View restaurant
Full Proof Pizza- Beverly Hills - 371 south Doheny drive
No Reviews
371 South Doheny Drive Beverly Hills, CA 90211
View restaurant