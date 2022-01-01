Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shiloh's Bistro

8939 west pico blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90035

Appetizers

Tarte Flambée

$25.00
Mushroom Eggrolls

$18.00
Chicken Drummets

$19.00
Seabass skewers

$26.00
Sliders

$24.00

Entree

BBQ Chicken

$30.00
Ahi Tuna Sandwhich

$48.00
Classic Burger

$29.00
Impossible Burger

$26.00

Caesar Salad

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:30 am
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8939 west pico blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035

Directions

