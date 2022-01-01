Restaurant header imageView gallery
Shiloh's of Broken Arrow

2,604 Reviews

$$

2604 N Aspen Ave

Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kid's Junior Cheeseburger
Half Dozen Rolls
Slice cobbler

Starters

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$7.99

Delicious beer battered mushrooms.

Breaded Onion Rings

$7.99

Homemade and deep fried to golden perfection. The best in town!

Breaded Pickle Slices

$7.99

You have to try it to believe it. Thick sliced dill pickles breaded & fried to perfection

Potato Skins

$7.99

Served with crispy bacon, cheese & chives.

Shiloh's Sampler Platter

$10.99

Hard to decide what to order? Choose three of your favorite of the following: Onion Rings, Mushrooms, Pickle Slices, Potato Skins, Wings.

Salads

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Fresh spinach topped with fresh strawberries, bleu cheese crumbles & walnuts topped with strawberry poppy seed dressing.

Chicken Tender Salad

Salad Mix topped with red onion, chopped bacon, boiled egg, sliced parmesan chicken served with honey mustard or dressing of choice.

Chicken Salad Salad

Traditional Chef Salad

Turkey, ham, fresh veggies, cheese & a boiled egg.

House Salad

Caesar Salad

Hawaiian Salad - Dinner

$9.99

Tossed Salad - Dinner

$9.99

Homemade Fixins

Homemade Chicken & Dumplings

With choice of one side. • Cup 6.99 • Bowl 8.99

Souther Brunwick Stew

Out of stock

Served with crackers. • Cup 6.99 • Bowl 8.99

Southern Brown Beans

Served with cornbread! .• Cup 6.99 • Bowl 8.99

Hearty Homemade Chili

Out of stock

Perfect Angus beef chili cooked to perfection! • Cup 6.99 • Bowl 8.99

Teri's Goulash

Old Fashioned Burgers & Sandwiches

Old Fashioned Burger

$8.99

Ultimate Burger

$13.99

Cowboy Burger

$9.99

Choice beef topped with cheddar, onion rings, bacon, & BBQ sauce.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Choice beef topped with sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese.

Patty Melt

$9.99

Granny's Club

$10.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Mom’s famous Waldorf chicken salad on a bread of your choice!

French Dip

$10.99Out of stock

Tender roast beef piled high with au jus.

The Shiloh's BLT

$10.99

Loaded with crisp hickory smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Boston pork is slow-roasted and pulled and served on a toasted bun or bread of your choice.

Catfish Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$10.99

Fried Boneless Chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a toasted bun or bread of your choice.

Grandma's Entrees

Served with choice of two sides & a homemade roll.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.29

Boneless breast, pan-fried or grilled, served on top of a bed of homemade gravy.

Hand Breaded Country Fried Steak

$12.49Out of stock

Pan-fried or beer battered, served on top of a bed of homemade gravy.

Chicken Tenders

$11.29

The choice is yours...beer battered, grilled or parmesan crusted!

Grandma Pam's Meatloaf

$11.69

Made Fresh Daily! VOTED TULSA'S FAVORITE MEATLOAF!!

Pork Tenderloin

$14.29Out of stock

Boneless pork tenderloin served grilled or beer battered. Better than a steak!

Roast Beef Plate

$11.99Out of stock

Generous portion of tender, luscious, slow roasted beef.

Vegetable Plate

$9.49

Choose any four side items.

Smothered Baked potato

$11.29

Steaks & Seafood

Served with choice of two sides and a homemade roll.

Salisbury Steak

$11.29

Bacon Wrapped Hamburger Steak

$11.49

Half pound of fresh ground beef wrapped in bacon & smothered with grilled onions & mushrooms.

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$13.99Out of stock

Lightly breaded fresh shrimp.

Grilled Catfish

$13.99Out of stock

Southern Fried Catfish

$13.99Out of stock

Hand breaded and fried crisp.

Seafood Combo

$19.99

Sides

Baked Potato - Starts at 5pm

$2.69Out of stock

Broccoli

$2.69Out of stock

Carrots

$2.69Out of stock

Cauliflower

$2.69Out of stock

Corn

$2.69

Cornbread

$0.99Out of stock

Cottage Cheese

$2.69Out of stock

French Fries

$2.69

Fried Cabbage

$2.69

Fried Potatoes

$2.69Out of stock

Green Beans

$2.69

Hashbrowns

$2.69

Mac & Cheese

$2.69Out of stock

Mashed Potato

$2.69

Okra

$2.69Out of stock

Side of Brown Beans

$2.69Out of stock

Side of Fruit

$2.69

Side of Onion Rings

$3.70

Side Salad

$3.69

Sweet Potato - Starts at 5pm

$2.69Out of stock

Side Caesar Salad

$3.69

Erica's Kids Plates

Little People’s meals come with a choice of one side and drink.

Grandpa's Kid Breakfast

$4.99

With choice of bacon or sausage.

Kid's Pancake Breakfast

$3.99

With your choice of bacon or sausage.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Kid's Junior Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kid Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

kids hambuger steak

$4.99

Monday's Feature

Turkey and Dressing Dinner

$10.99Out of stock

Tuesday's Feature

Open Faced Roast Beef Dinner

$10.99

Wednesday's Feature

Bowl of Chicken Noodle

$9.99

Thursday's Feature

Bacon Chicken Ranch Penne

$10.99

Bangers & Mash

$11.99

Friday's Feature

Salmon Patties

$10.99

catfish

$10.99

Saturday's Feature

Open Faced Roast Beef Dinner

$10.99

Sunday's Feature

Turkey and Dressing Dinner

$10.99Out of stock

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$0.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Half & Half Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Peach Tea

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Water

White Milk

$2.99

Cobbler

Slice cobbler

$4.99

Whole cobbler

$35.00

W/Ice Cream

$1.49

Fruit Pie

Slice Fruit Pie

$5.49

Whole Fruit Pie

$28.00

W/Ice Cream

$1.49

Meringue & Cream

Slice meringue

$5.49

Slice cream

$5.49

Whole meringue

$28.00

Whole cream

$28.00

Cake

Choc kahlua slice

$4.99

Itl cream slice

$4.99

whole choc kahlua

$35.00

whole itl cream

$35.00

Pumpkin Pie

pumpkin slice

$4.99

Whole Pumpkin

$20.00

Pecan Pie

Pecan Slice

$4.99

Whole Pecan

$25.00

Bread Pudding

Order of Bread Pudding

$2.99

Pan of Bread Pudding

$18.00

Add-Ons

1 Roll

$1.00

Butter 1 Oz

$0.49

Rhubarb 1 Oz

$0.49

Day Old Cinnamon Roll

$1.00

Half Dozen Rolls

$6.00

Dozen Rolls

$12.00

Pint of Butter

$3.99

Jar of Rhubarb

$5.99

Pint of Chicken Salad

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2604 N Aspen Ave, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Directions

Gallery
Shiloh's image
Shiloh's image

Map
