Shiloh's imageView gallery
Bakeries
Bars & Lounges
American

Shiloh's Cleveland

review star

No reviews yet

50168 U.S. 64

Cleveland, OK 74020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Country Breakfast

1 Egg Breakfast

$4.49

2 Egg Breakfast

$5.99

Big Country Breakfast

$8.49

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$10.69

Ham steak and eggs

$9.99

steak and eggs

$21.99

Omelettes

CYO Omelette

$6.99

Denver omelet

$9.99

Vegggie omelet

$9.49

Meat lovers

$10.49

Griddle Cakes & More

Cake Stack

$3.99

Blueberry Pancakes

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$5.99

Grandma Pam's French Toast

$5.99

Strawberry & Banana French Toast

$7.49

Tantalizers

Ethel's Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Breakfast Trash

$7.99

Snow Cone

$8.49

Old Fashioned Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99

Grandpa's Special Breakfast

$7.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken and waffle sandwich

$7.49

A La Carte

Bacon

$3.50

Biscuit

$1.49

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Egg

$1.49

Fried Potatoes

$2.49

Fruit

$2.99

Grits

$1.99

Hashbrowns

$2.49

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$4.49

One Pancake

$1.99

Sausage

$2.99

Slice Tomato

$1.49

Thick Sliced Ham

$3.99

Toast

$0.99

Yogurt

$2.99

Biscuit And Gravy

$2.49

biscuit sausage gravy

$2.99

2 egg

$2.49

Half Order French Toast

$1.99

Crispy Bacon

$2.49

Crispy Hashbrown

$2.49

Waffle

Waffle

$1.99

Waffles

$1.99

Day Old Cinna Rol!

$1.00

Starters

Shiloh's Sampler

$9.49

Breaded Pickle Slices

$6.99

Potato Skins

$6.29

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$6.99

Breaded Onion Rings

$6.99

Fried Green Tomatos

$7.49

Queso

$7.99

spinach dip

$7.99

Fried Ravioli

$5.99

Mozzarella sticks

$9.99

Salad / Soup

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$7.99+

chicken tender salad

$7.99+

Traditional Chef Salad

$7.99+

Waldorf Chicken Salad

$7.99+

House salad

$4.99+

Caesar Salad

$4.99+

Chicken & Dumplings

$7.29+

hearty homade chilli

$7.29+

Vegetable Beef Stew

$7.29+

Teri Goulash

$7.29+

Southern Brown Beans

$7.29+

Soup & Salad

$10.49

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$10.49

Salad & 1/2 Sandwich

$10.49

Burgers & More

Old Fashioned Burger

$7.49

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.99

Cowboy Burger

$8.99

French Dip

$9.49

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Club

$9.99

Shiloh BLT

$9.49

Fowl Thing

$8.99

Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$8.99

Catfish sandwitch

$9.29

Okie Cheese Steak

$9.49

Pulled pork sandwich

$9.29

Shilohs Ultimate burger

$12.99

pattymelt

$8.99

Cuban

$9.99

Grandma's Entrees

CFC

$11.29

Chicken Tenders

$11.29

CFS

$12.49

Chicken Breast

$11.29

Meatloaf

$11.29

Pork Tenderloin

$14.29

Roast Beef Plate

$11.69

Vegetable Plate

$9.49

BBQ mix platter

$18.99

Sides

Broccoli

$2.49

Corn

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49

Fried Cabbage

$2.49

Mashed Potato

$2.49

French Fries

$2.49

Fried Potatoes

$2.49

Mac & Cheese

$2.49

Baked Potato

$2.49

Sweet Potato

$2.49

Okra

$2.49

cornbread

$0.99

Dinner Side salad

$3.49

Half order of Onion rings

$3.50

Brown Beans

$2.49

carrots

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Steak & Seafood

Shiloh's 12oz Rib-eye

$19.99

Bacon Wrapped Hamburger Steak

$11.29

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$14.29

Fried Catfish

$12.29

Grilled Catfish

$12.29

Seafood combo

$18.69

Surf and Turf

$28.99

salisbury steak

$11.29

Kidd's Place

Kid's Breakfast

$4.99

Kid's Pancake Breakfast

$3.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Kid's Junior Burger

$4.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Specials!

salmon patties

$8.99

turkey

$9.29

ruben

$8.99

Taco Tuesday

$8.99

Daily Special

$7.99

Soup Of Day

$6.99

Prime Rib Sandwich

$9.99

2 for 22.22

$22.22

Fish Taco

$8.99

bangers and Mash

$11.99

meal deals (Copy)

Meatloaf Dinner For 4

$39.99

Roast Beef Dinner For 4

$42.99

Chicken Fried Chicken For 4

$42.99

Chicken Fried Steak For 4

$48.99

Assorted Sandwich or Burger For 4

$37.99

Chicken Tenders For 4

$41.99

Assorted Salad For 4

$36.99

Assorted Homemade Fixins For 4

$38.99

Catfish Dinner For 4

$42.99

Lunch Entrees

lunch Chicken Fried Chicken

$7.99

lunch Hand Breaded Country Fried Steak

$7.99

lunch chicken tenders

$7.99

Lunc meatloaf

$7.99

Lunch roast beef

$7.99

Lunch french dip

$7.99

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Water

White Milk

$2.99

Cobbler

Slice cobbler

$4.99

Whole cobbler

$35.00

W/Ice Cream

$1.49

Fruit Pie

Slice fruit pie

$5.49

Whole fruit

$28.00

W/Ice Cream

$1.49

Meringue & Cream

Slice meringue

$5.49

Slice cream

$5.49

Whole meringue

$28.00

Whole cream

$28.00

Cake

Choc kahlua slice

$4.99

Itl cream slice

$4.99

whole choc kahlua

$35.00

whole itl cream

$35.00

Pumpkin Pie

Pumkin slice

$5.00

Whole Pumpkin

$20.00

Pecan Pie

Pecan Slice

$4.99

Whole Pecan

$25.00

Bread Pudding

Bread pudding slice

$2.99

Bread pudding whole

$35.00

Cookie cake

Chocolate chip cookie

$5.95

Bulk

1 Roll

$0.83

6 Rolls

$6.00

Butter 1 Oz

$0.49

Rhubarb 1 Oz

$0.49

1 Dozen Rolls

$12.00

DO 6 Rolls

$2.50

DO 1 Dozen Rolls

$5.00

DO Cinnamon Roll

$1.00

1/2 PT Conserve

$6.00

1/2 PT Cranberry Rel

$4.00

Pint Butter

$5.00

QT Butter

$8.00

QT Roast

$12.00

Pan Cornbread

$10.00

1 LB Turkey

$9.00

1 LB Ham

$10.00

QT Mashed Potato

$10.00

Pan Mashed Potato

$28.00

Pint Chic Salad

$4.99

QT Chic Salad

$8.99

QT Turkey Gravy

$7.00

Pan Turkey Gravy

$19.00

QT Dressing

$11.00

Pan Dressing

$30.00

QT GB Casserole

$8.99

Pan GB Casserole

$27.00

QT Sweet Potato

$10.00

Pan Sweet Potato

$28.00

Loaf Bread

$3.50

Pint Conserve

$7.99

QT Green Beans

$9.00

Pan Green Beans

$26.00

QT Corn

$9.00

Pan Corn

$26.00

QT Dumplings

$8.99

QT Potato Salad

$8.99

QT Fried Potatoes

$8.99

qt mac and cheese

$11.00

pan mac and cheese

$30.00

Bottled Beer

Bud

$3.95

Bud Light

$3.95

Modelo

$3.95

Blue Moon

$3.95

Cabin Boys

$5.95Out of stock

Coors Light

$2.00

Corona

$4.95

Tecate

$4.95

Fat Tire

$4.95Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$3.95

Miller Light

$3.95

Shiner Bock

$3.95Out of stock

Shocktop

$4.95

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$4.95

Guiness

$4.95

Dog Fish 60

$4.95

Draft Beer

Bud

$5.95

Michelob ultra ligt

$4.95

Wine

Glass

Bottle

Liquors

Vodka

Rum

Tequila

Gin

Scotch

Whiskey

Schnapps

Premium Liquor

$5.25

Mason Jar Drinks

Southern Tea

$10.00

Grandma's Punch

$7.00

Grandpa's Lemonade

$6.00

Grandmarita

$7.00

Grandma's Island

$7.00

Hawaii-5-0

$8.00

Breakfast Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cocktails A - F

Amaretto Sour

$3.95

Apple Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$4.50

Bay Breeze

$3.95

Bloody Mary

$4.50

Cape Cod

$3.95

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

Cuba Libre

$3.95

Dirty Martini

$3.95

Electric Lemonade

$4.50

Fuzzy Naval

$4.50

fuzzy leprechaun

$4.00

Cocktails G - L

Georgia Peach

$4.50

Gibson

$3.95

Gimlet

$3.95

Godfather

$4.50

Godmother

$4.50

Golden Margarita

$6.00

Greyhound

$3.95

Hairy Navel

$4.50

Hurricane

$6.00

Keystone Sunrise

$6.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$6.00

Killer Smurf

$5.00

LIT

$6.95

Cocktails M - R

Mai Tai

$4.50

Mimosa

$3.95

Mojito

$4.50

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Peach Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Perfect Manhattan

$10.00

Perfect Margarita

$10.00

Press

$4.50

Rob Roy

$6.00

Rusty Nail

$6.00

Cocktails S - Z

Salty Dog

$3.95

Sangria - Red

$5.00

Sangria - White

$5.00

Sex on the Beach

$4.50

Zombie Juice

$5.00

St Patrick's day sunrise

$4.00

Shots

Bomb Pop

$4.00

Buttery Nipple

$3.00

Irish Car Bomb

$5.00

Jager Barrel

$4.00

Kamikaze

$3.00

Lemon Drop

$3.00

Melon Bomb

$3.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.00

Orgasm

$4.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$3.00

Red Headed Slut

$4.00

Royal Flush

$3.00

Screaming Orgasm

$4.00

Southern Peach

$3.00

Sex with an Alligator

$4.00

Surfer on Acid

$4.00

Vegas Bomb

$4.00

Washington Apple

$3.00

Main Course/Sides

Turkey 1lb (Deboned) - Hot

$8.00

Ham 1lb (Sliced) - Hot

$8.00

Turkey 1lb (Deboned) - Cold

$8.00

Ham 1lb (Sliced) - Cold

$8.00

Rolls

Butter

Strawberry Rhubarb Conserve

$5.00

Cranberry Relish

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

Turkey Gravy

Dressing

Sweet Potatoe Casserole

Mac & Cheese

Green Beans

Corn

Desserts

Chocolate Meringue

$20.00

Lemon Meringue

$20.00

Butterscotch Meringue

$20.00

Coconut Meringue

$20.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Meringue

$20.00

Chocolate Cream

$20.00

Lemon Cream

$20.00

Butterscotch Cream

$20.00

Coconut Cream

$20.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream

$20.00

Pecan Pie

$20.00

Pumplkin Pie

$15.00

Cherry Fruit Pie

$20.00

Blackberry Fruit Pie

$20.00

Apple Fruit Pie

$20.00

Peach Fruit Pie

$20.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Fruit Pie

$20.00

Cherry Cobbler

$35.00

Blackberry Cobbler

$35.00

Apple Cobbler

$35.00

Peach Cobbler

$35.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler

$35.00

Italian Cream Cake

$35.00

Kahlua Chocolate Cake

$35.00

Thanksgiving Day Meal - Adult

Adult thanksgiving

$17.00

Kid's Meal Age 5-11

Kids Meal Age 5-11

$8.99

Kids Meals 4 and Under

Thanksgiving Day Meal -kid Under 4

Single Topping

one Toping pizza

$7.99+

Original Calizone

orginal calizone

$11.99

Specialty Calizone

supreme calizone

$13.99

Meatza calizone

$13.99

Tripple cheese calizone

$13.99

Bread sticks

Alpine bread sticks

$6.99

Garlic bread sticks

$6.99

Specialty Pizza

Supreme pizza

$9.99+

Meatza pizza

$9.99+

Pepperoni Pounder pizza

$9.99+

Triple Cheese pizza

$9.99+

Bacon Cheddar pizza

$9.99+

Wings

Hot Wings

$7.99+

Bbq Wings

$7.99+

dressing side

side ranch dressing

$0.59

side marinara sauce

$0.59

side alpine sauce

$0.59

side garlic sauce

$0.59

2 litter soda

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet dr pepper

$2.49

dr pepper

$2.49

seria mist

$2.49

moutian dew

$2.49

breakfast

Biscuit Sandwich

$6.00

Assorted Muffins, Fruit, and Yogart

$5.00

Old Fashion Biscuits & gravy

Country Breakfast

$8.50

Breakfast Casserole

$30.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$13.00+

Sandwich & Tray Options

Deluxe Sandwich Tray

$7.00

Traditional sandwich Tray

$6.00

Fresh Fruit Tray

$5.00

vegie tray

$5.00

Salads and More

Catering Chicken and Dumplings

$9.00

Garden Salad

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.00

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$9.00

Grandma Ethel's Vegetable Beef Stew

$9.00

Teri's Famous Goulash

$9.00

Chicken Bacon Penne

$11.00

Desserts

Grandma Glady's Cake

Aunt Fern's Mountain High meringue and Cream pies

Grandma Pam's Cobbler and Pies

Hot Entrée Options

Hot option # 1

$10.00

Breakfast-Until 11:00 am

Grandma Pam's French Toast Veterans

Ham & Cheese Omelet Veterans

Grampa's Special Breakfast- Veterans

Lunch/Dinner

Meatloaf Veterans

Roast Beef plate Veterans

Chicken Tender Salad Veterans

Chicken Tenders Veterans

Southern Fried Catfish Veterans

Grilled Catfish Veterans

Cheese Burger Veterans

Cup Goulash Veterans

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

50168 U.S. 64, Cleveland, OK 74020

Directions

Gallery
Shiloh's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Godofredo's Pizzeria & Tap Room
orange starNo Reviews
209 E. Broadway St. Cushing, OK 74023
View restaurantnext
Dry Hollow Bar - 517 Kihekah Ave
orange starNo Reviews
517 Kihekah Ave Pawhuska, OK 74056
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
review star
Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston