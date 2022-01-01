Bakeries
Shiloh's Cleveland
50168 U.S. 64
Cleveland, OK 74020
Country Breakfast
Griddle Cakes & More
Tantalizers
A La Carte
Bacon
$3.50
Biscuit
$1.49
Cottage Cheese
$1.99
Egg
$1.49
Fried Potatoes
$2.49
Fruit
$2.99
Grits
$1.99
Hashbrowns
$2.49
Old Fashioned Oatmeal
$4.49
One Pancake
$1.99
Sausage
$2.99
Slice Tomato
$1.49
Thick Sliced Ham
$3.99
Toast
$0.99
Yogurt
$2.99
Biscuit And Gravy
$2.49
biscuit sausage gravy
$2.99
2 egg
$2.49
Half Order French Toast
$1.99
Crispy Bacon
$2.49
Crispy Hashbrown
$2.49
Waffle
Waffle
$1.99
Waffles
$1.99
Day Old Cinna Rol!
$1.00
Starters
Salad / Soup
Strawberry Spinach Salad
$7.99+
chicken tender salad
$7.99+
Traditional Chef Salad
$7.99+
Waldorf Chicken Salad
$7.99+
House salad
$4.99+
Caesar Salad
$4.99+
Chicken & Dumplings
$7.29+
hearty homade chilli
$7.29+
Vegetable Beef Stew
$7.29+
Teri Goulash
$7.29+
Southern Brown Beans
$7.29+
Soup & Salad
$10.49
Soup & 1/2 Sandwich
$10.49
Salad & 1/2 Sandwich
$10.49
Burgers & More
Old Fashioned Burger
$7.49
Mushroom Swiss Burger
$8.99
Cowboy Burger
$8.99
French Dip
$9.49
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$9.99
Club
$9.99
Shiloh BLT
$9.49
Fowl Thing
$8.99
Fried Chicken Sandwhich
$8.99
Catfish sandwitch
$9.29
Okie Cheese Steak
$9.49
Pulled pork sandwich
$9.29
Shilohs Ultimate burger
$12.99
pattymelt
$8.99
Cuban
$9.99
Grandma's Entrees
Sides
Steak & Seafood
Kidd's Place
Specials!
meal deals (Copy)
Lunch Entrees
Pumpkin Pie
Pecan Pie
Bread Pudding
Cookie cake
Bulk
1 Roll
$0.83
6 Rolls
$6.00
Butter 1 Oz
$0.49
Rhubarb 1 Oz
$0.49
1 Dozen Rolls
$12.00
DO 6 Rolls
$2.50
DO 1 Dozen Rolls
$5.00
DO Cinnamon Roll
$1.00
1/2 PT Conserve
$6.00
1/2 PT Cranberry Rel
$4.00
Pint Butter
$5.00
QT Butter
$8.00
QT Roast
$12.00
Pan Cornbread
$10.00
1 LB Turkey
$9.00
1 LB Ham
$10.00
QT Mashed Potato
$10.00
Pan Mashed Potato
$28.00
Pint Chic Salad
$4.99
QT Chic Salad
$8.99
QT Turkey Gravy
$7.00
Pan Turkey Gravy
$19.00
QT Dressing
$11.00
Pan Dressing
$30.00
QT GB Casserole
$8.99
Pan GB Casserole
$27.00
QT Sweet Potato
$10.00
Pan Sweet Potato
$28.00
Loaf Bread
$3.50
Pint Conserve
$7.99
QT Green Beans
$9.00
Pan Green Beans
$26.00
QT Corn
$9.00
Pan Corn
$26.00
QT Dumplings
$8.99
QT Potato Salad
$8.99
QT Fried Potatoes
$8.99
qt mac and cheese
$11.00
pan mac and cheese
$30.00
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Mason Jar Drinks
Cocktails A - F
Cocktails G - L
Cocktails M - R
Cocktails S - Z
Shots
Bomb Pop
$4.00
Buttery Nipple
$3.00
Irish Car Bomb
$5.00
Jager Barrel
$4.00
Kamikaze
$3.00
Lemon Drop
$3.00
Melon Bomb
$3.00
Oatmeal Cookie
$4.00
Orgasm
$4.00
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$3.00
Red Headed Slut
$4.00
Royal Flush
$3.00
Screaming Orgasm
$4.00
Southern Peach
$3.00
Sex with an Alligator
$4.00
Surfer on Acid
$4.00
Vegas Bomb
$4.00
Washington Apple
$3.00
Main Course/Sides
Desserts
Chocolate Meringue
$20.00
Lemon Meringue
$20.00
Butterscotch Meringue
$20.00
Coconut Meringue
$20.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Meringue
$20.00
Chocolate Cream
$20.00
Lemon Cream
$20.00
Butterscotch Cream
$20.00
Coconut Cream
$20.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream
$20.00
Pecan Pie
$20.00
Pumplkin Pie
$15.00
Cherry Fruit Pie
$20.00
Blackberry Fruit Pie
$20.00
Apple Fruit Pie
$20.00
Peach Fruit Pie
$20.00
Strawberry Rhubarb Fruit Pie
$20.00
Cherry Cobbler
$35.00
Blackberry Cobbler
$35.00
Apple Cobbler
$35.00
Peach Cobbler
$35.00
Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler
$35.00
Italian Cream Cake
$35.00
Kahlua Chocolate Cake
$35.00
Thanksgiving Day Meal - Adult
Kid's Meal Age 5-11
Kids Meals 4 and Under
Single Topping
Original Calizone
Specialty Calizone
Bread sticks
Specialty Pizza
dressing side
breakfast
Sandwich & Tray Options
Salads and More
Desserts
Hot Entrée Options
Breakfast-Until 11:00 am
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
50168 U.S. 64, Cleveland, OK 74020
Gallery
