Shiloh's is an American-style Steakhouse on the banks of the Indian River, directly facing NASA's VAB and launch site complexes. The building is a two-story architectural design focused on a beautiful open air and timber atmosphere with 7-foot windows in every dining area to take full advantage of the view, as well as a large covered deck with a bar and several big screen TVs. Our philosophy is to use high quality ingredients and to make almost everything in-house. We believe that even though there may be easier, cheaper, and quicker ways of doing things, the best possible result comes from effort, attention, and care for our ingredients and dishes, and we believe it shows in the final results that we deliver to you.