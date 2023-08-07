- Home
Shilos - EM 2604 North Aspen Avenue
2604 North Aspen Avenue
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Breakfast Served All Day
Country Breakfast
Omelets
CYO Omelet
Three eggs with choice of cheese. 6.99 Add any of the following for .49¢ each: Extra Cheese, Green Peppers, Jalapenos, Onions, Mushrooms, or Tomatoes. Add choice of meat for .99¢ each: Sausage, Bacon, Ham, or Chorizo.
Denver Omelet
Veggie Omelet
Meat Lovers Omelet
Santa Fe Omlet
Ethel's Griddle Cakes & Cinnamon Rolls
Traditional Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes
Fluffy pancakes with fresh blueberries in the batter.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Fluffy pancakes with chocolate chips in the batter.
Grandma Pam's French Toast
Strawberry & Banana French Toast
Grandma Pam’s French toast topped with strawberries, bananas, and whipped cream.
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Shiloh's Tantalizers
Breakfast Trash
Hash browns fried with onions, green peppers, sausage, cheese and topped with two eggs cooked to order. Your choice of toast or biscuit & gravy
Snow Cone
Hash browns topped with a jumbo split biscuit, sausage patties, two eggs cooked to order and smothered with gravy and shredded cheddar cheese.
Old Fashioned Biscuits & Gravy
Two huge biscuits with made from scratch cream or sausage gravy.
Grandpa's Special Breakfast
Two eggs, two pancakes and choice of two bacon or sausage.
Breakfast Sandwich
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Hand breaded, pan-fried country fried steak served with two eggs.
Ethel's Cinnamon Roll
Breakfast Burrito
Waffle & Eggs
Steak and Eggs 8 oz sirloin
Shiloh's A La Carte
1 Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
Bacon
Biscuit
Biscuit And Gravy
Biscuit and Sausage Gravy
Cottage Cheese
Crispy Hashbrowns
Cup of Fruit
Fried Potatoes
Grits
Hashbrowns
Old Fashioned Oatmeal
One Pancake
Sausage
Slice Tomato
Thick Sliced Ham
Toast
Yogurt
1/2 Order French Toast
Lunch/Dinner
Starters
Beer Battered Mushrooms
Delicious beer battered mushrooms.
Breaded Onion Rings
Homemade and deep fried to golden perfection. The best in town!
Breaded Pickle Slices
You have to try it to believe it. Thick sliced dill pickles breaded & fried to perfection
Potato Skins
Served with crispy bacon, cheese & chives.
Shiloh's Sampler Platter
Hard to decide what to order? Choose three of your favorite of the following: Onion Rings, Mushrooms, Pickle Slices, Potato Skins, Wings.
Salads
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach topped with fresh strawberries, bleu cheese crumbles & walnuts topped with strawberry poppy seed dressing.
Chicken Tender Salad
Salad Mix topped with red onion, chopped bacon, boiled egg, sliced parmesan chicken served with honey mustard or dressing of choice.
Waldorf Chicken Salad
Traditional Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, fresh veggies, cheese & a boiled egg.
House Salad
Caesar Salad
Hawaiian Salad - Dinner
Tossed Salad - Dinner
Soup &Salad
Soup & Sand
Homemade Fixins
Homemade Chicken & Dumplings
With choice of one side. • Cup 8.89 • Bowl 11.89
Shiloh's Stew
Served with crackers. • Cup 6.99 • Bowl 8.99
Southern Brown Beans
Served with cornbread! .• Cup 6.99 • Bowl 8.99
Hearty Homemade Chili
Perfect Angus beef chili cooked to perfection! • Cup 6.99 • Bowl 8.99
Teri's Goulash
Potato Soup
Potato Soup Side cornbread or crackers
Old Fashioned Burgers & Sandwiches
Old Fashioned Burger
Ultimate Burger
Cowboy Burger
Choice beef topped with cheddar, onion rings, bacon, & BBQ sauce.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Choice beef topped with sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese.
Patty Melt
Granny's Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich
Mom’s famous Waldorf chicken salad on a bread of your choice!
French Dip
Tender roast beef piled high with au jus.
The Shiloh's BLT
Loaded with crisp hickory smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Boston pork is slow-roasted and pulled and served on a toasted bun or bread of your choice.
Catfish Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwhich
Fried Boneless Chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a toasted bun or bread of your choice.
pastrami sandwich
California Chicken Sandwich
Ruben Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grandma's Entrees
Chicken Fried Chicken
Boneless breast, pan-fried or grilled, served on top of a bed of homemade gravy.
Hand Breaded Country Fried Steak
Pan-fried or beer battered, served on top of a bed of homemade gravy.
Chicken Tenders
The choice is yours...beer battered, grilled or parmesan crusted!
Grandma Pam's Meatloaf
Made Fresh Daily! VOTED TULSA'S FAVORITE MEATLOAF!!
Pork Tenderloin
Boneless pork tenderloin served grilled or beer battered. Better than a steak!
Roast Beef Plate
Generous portion of tender, luscious, slow roasted beef.
Vegetable Plate
Choose any four side items.
Smothered Baked potato
Shiloh's combo
Shiloh's half rack ribs
Shiloh's Full Rack Ribs
Pasta Alfredo Chicken
Pasta Alfredo Shrimp
Lunch Fajitas
Dinner Fajitas
Chicken Quesadilla
Steaks & Seafood
Salisbury Steak
Bacon Wrapped Hamburger Steak
Half pound of fresh ground beef wrapped in bacon & smothered with grilled onions & mushrooms.
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
Lightly breaded fresh shrimp.
Grilled Catfish
Southern Fried Catfish
Hand breaded and fried crisp.
Seafood Platter
Sirloin
Ribeye
Grilled Shrimp & Rice
Shiloh's Combo
Salmon Steak
Sides
Baked Potato - Starts at 5pm
Broccoli
Carrots
Cauliflower
Corn
Cornbread
Cottage Cheese
French Fries
Fried Cabbage
Fried Potatoes
Green Beans
Hashbrowns
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potato
Okra
Side of Brown Beans
Side of Fruit
Side of Onion Rings
Side Salad
Sweet Potato - Starts at 5pm
Side Caesar Salad
Erica's Kids Plates
Daily Features
Monday's Feature
Tuesday's Feature
Wednesday's Feature
Thursday's Feature
Friday's Feature
Saturday's Feature
Sunday's Feature
Beverages
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Fruit Punch
Half & Half Tea
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Mountain Dew
Orange Juice
Peach Tea
Pepsi
Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Sweet Tea
Tea
Water
White Milk
Strawberry Lemonade
Desserts
Pumpkin Pie
Pecan Pie
Lunch Specials
Grandma Pam's Meatloaf LUNCH
Made Fresh Daily! VOTED TULSA'S FAVORITE MEATLOAF!!
Roast Beef Plate LUNCH
Generous portion of tender, luscious, slow roasted beef.
Chicken Tenders LUNCH
The choice is yours...beer battered, grilled or parmesan crusted!
Chicken Fried Chicken LUNCH
Boneless breast, pan-fried or grilled, served on top of a bed of homemade gravy.
French Dip LUNCH
Tender roast beef piled high with au jus.
Hand Breaded Country Fried Steak LUNCH
Pan-fried or beer battered, served on top of a bed of homemade gravy.
