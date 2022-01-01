Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses

Shiloh's

review star

No reviews yet

8939 W Pico Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SPECIALS

Pan Con Tomate

$12.00

Market Baby Beets

$15.00

Hamachi Crudo

$19.00

Tunisian Tataki

$23.00

Trout Almandine

$47.00

Whole Grilled Dorado

$100.00

Orange Braised Fennel

$8.00

Honey Roasted Cipollini Onions

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:30 am
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8939 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035

Directions

Gallery
Shiloh's image
Shiloh's image
Shiloh's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dear John's
orange star4.1 • 589
11208 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90230
View restaurantnext
American Beauty - Venice
orange star4.3 • 509
425 Rose Ave Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Verse - Toluca Lake
orange starNo Reviews
4212 Lankershim Blvd Toluca Lake, CA 91602
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man USC LA - 3844 south Figueroa
orange starNo Reviews
3844 south Figueroa Los Angeles, CA 90037
View restaurantnext
Zane's Restaurant - 1150 Hermosa Ave
orange star4.5 • 4,638
1150 Hermosa Ave Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 3,831
1001 E. Green St Pasadena, CA 91106
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory - Pico Robertson
orange star4.8 • 5,800
8930 W. Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90035
View restaurantnext
Factor's Famous Deli
orange star4.1 • 1,852
9420 W PICO BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90035
View restaurantnext
Fish Grill - Pico - 9618 W Pico Blvd
orange star4.4 • 1,197
9618 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90035
View restaurantnext
Got Kosher? Bakery - 8758 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90035, US
orange star4.2 • 611
8758 West Pico Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90035
View restaurantnext
Star Juice
orange star4.7 • 143
8647 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90035
View restaurantnext
The Beverly Hills Bagel Company
orange star4.4 • 34
8947 W PICO BLVD LOS ANGELES, CA 90035
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Larchmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Century City
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
West Adams
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Silver Lake
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Westchester
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Palms
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston