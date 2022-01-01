Steakhouses
Shiloh's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8939 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mr. Fries Man USC LA - 3844 south Figueroa
No Reviews
3844 south Figueroa Los Angeles, CA 90037
View restaurant
Zane's Restaurant - 1150 Hermosa Ave
4.5 • 4,638
1150 Hermosa Ave Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Angeles
Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory - Pico Robertson
4.8 • 5,800
8930 W. Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90035
View restaurant
Fish Grill - Pico - 9618 W Pico Blvd
4.4 • 1,197
9618 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90035
View restaurant
Got Kosher? Bakery - 8758 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90035, US
4.2 • 611
8758 West Pico Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90035
View restaurant
More near Los Angeles