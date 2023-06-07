Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shimuja Julia & Henry's

200 East Flagler Street

Miami, FL 33131

FOOD

Appetizers

Japanese Karaage Fried Chicken

$13.00Out of stock

Shrimp Mayo

$14.00Out of stock

Salmon Japanese Onigiri

$15.00Out of stock

Tonkotsu Ramen

Satsuma Tonkotsu Ramen

$18.00

smoked pork belly, bean sprout, sesame oil braised kikurage mushroom, scallion, half soft boiled egg, thick wavy noodles

Hakata

$18.00

natural pork broth, pork belly, bean sprout, kikurage, mushroom, scallion, half soft boiled egg, thin straight noodles

Yucatan Spicy Ramen

$20.00

smoked pork belly, bean sprout, sesame oil braised kikurage mushroom, scallion, half soft boiled egg, thick wavy noodles, habanero spicy miso

Kagoshima Special

$23.00Out of stock

smoked pork belly, mixed vegetables, scallion, naruto, whole soft boiled egg, fried burdock, thick wavy noodles

Kagoshima Spicy Special

$25.00Out of stock

smoked pork belly, mixed vegetables, scallion, naruto, whole soft boiled egg, fried burdock, thick wavy noodles, habanero spicy miso

Chicken Ramen

Chicken Paitan

$18.00Out of stock

chicken, chicken yuzu meat ball, cilantro, scallion, half soft boiled egg, yellow straight noodles

Keylime Ramen

$18.00

chicken, keylime juice inspired by Key West’s Key Lime, lettuce, red onion, scallion, half soft boiled egg, thin straight noodles

Vegetable Ramen

Champon

$18.00Out of stock

mixed vegetables & fried tofu, yellow straight noodles

Sansai Veggie

$18.00

natural growing japanese mountain vegetables & fried, tofu, bean sprout, scallion, thin straight noodles

Soupless Ramen

Mazesoba

$18.00

niboshi fish shoyu sauce, piece pork belly, menma, scallion, naruto, whole soft boiled egg, thick wavy noodles

Mazesoba spicy

$19.00

niboshi fish shoyu sauce, piece pork belly, menma, scallion, naruto, whole soft boiled egg, thick wavy noodlesniboshi fish shoyu sauce, piece pork belly, menma, scallion, naruto, whole soft boiled egg, thick wavy noodles

Toppings

Soft boiled eggs

$3.00

Chashu Pork

$5.00

Mix Vegetable

$4.00

Scallion

$3.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Tofu Steam/Fried

$5.00

Spicy Miso

$3.00

Kaedama Extra Noodle

$4.00

Corn

$3.00Out of stock

Rice

Karaage Don

$15.00Out of stock

white rice, eel sauce, shredded lettuce, kewpie mayo, fried chicken, sansho powder, green onion

Katsu Don

$19.00Out of stock

white rice, red onion, fish, shredded egg, green onion, japanese dashi sauce

Sansai Vegetable Curry

$18.00Out of stock

white rice, curry sauce, pickled ginger

Fish Broth Ramen

Tokyo Shoyu

$18.00

DRINKS

Tea

Kagoshima Chiran Organic Green Tea

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Shimuja Ramen brings the authentic flavors of Kagoshima, the Best Ramen in Town in Japan to Miami. Known for its 18-hour, 100% pork-bone, house made ramen, Shimuja Ramen is the brainchild of Japanese-born chef Keiichi Maemura.

Location

200 East Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

