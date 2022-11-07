Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Shin-Sen-Gumi 2Go - Gardena



No reviews yet

18203 S Western Ave #104

Gardena, CA 90248

Order Again

Popular Items

Hakata Ramen
SSG Original Rice
Spicy Hakata Ramen

Ramen

Hakata Ramen

Hakata Ramen

$10.40

Our Hakata ramen combines a tonkotsu (pork bone) broth with thin noodles and two slices of chashu pork. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side. We do not accept customization and extra items requests.

Spicy Hakata Ramen

Spicy Hakata Ramen

$12.30

Our Hakata ramen with spicy miso, packed with flavor and spice. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side. We do not accept customization and extra items requests.

Roasted Garlic Hakata Ramen

$13.90
Spicy Satsuma Ramen

Spicy Satsuma Ramen

$13.10

Thick Noodles with two slices of chashu pork and bean sprouts garnished with shredded chili, green onions, fried onions in a spicy rich broth of chicken, pork, and vegetables.

Satsuma Ramen

Satsuma Ramen

$11.30

Thick noodles with 2 slices of chashu pork and bean sprouts garnished with green onions & fried onions in a rich broth of chicken, pork and vegetables. We do not accept customization and extra items requests.

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$10.90

Soy based ramen with hick noodles and 2 slices of chashu, garnished with bamboo shoots and green onions. In a broth made from chicken, pork, and vegetables. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side. We do not accept customization and extra items requests.

Spicy Dandan Men

Spicy Dandan Men

$12.00

Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen blended with rich spicy sesame miso. Topped with seasoned ground tofu, shredded chili pepper, cilantro and green onion.

Veggie Ramen

Veggie Ramen

$12.00

Miso based vegetarian ramen. With seasoned tofu meat and a medley of vegetables.

Mazesoba

Mazesoba

$12.00

Cold thick ramen noodles with rich spicy sesame sauce. Topped with seasoned ground tofu, shredded chili pepper, cilantro and green onion.

Udon

Beef Udon

Beef Udon

$11.15

Hot udon with thin slices of beef.

Tempura Udon

Tempura Udon

$10.95

2 pieces of shrimp tempura with hot udon.

Spicy Miso Udon

Spicy Miso Udon

$12.95

A spicy and hearty udon with a miso and dashi base. Piled with napa cabbage, carrot, onion, thin slices of pork, shiitake mushroom and poached egg. We do not accept customization and extra items requests.

Plain Udon

$8.15

Plain hot udon in flavorful dashi broth.

Kitsune Udon

Kitsune Udon

$9.45

Hot udon with marinated fried tofu skin.

Curry Udon

$9.65

Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry.

Curry Udon Chicken Karaage

Curry Udon Chicken Karaage

$12.65

Our curry udon topped with crispy fried chicken.

Curry Udon Pork Cutlet

Curry Udon Pork Cutlet

$12.65

Our curry udon topped with deep fried pork cutlet.

Curry Udon Beef

Curry Udon Beef

$12.65

Our curry udon topped with simmered beef and onion slices.

Cold Ume Shiso Udon

Cold Ume Shiso Udon

$10.15

A cold and refreshing combination of sour plum with a hint of minty shiso leaves in a light but flavorful dashi broth.

Rice

SSG Original Rice

SSG Original Rice

$11.75

Our original bowl with 1 chicken thigh with leeks skewer and 1 chicken meatball skewer on a bed of seasoned minced chicken and shredded egg over rice.

Yakitori Rice

Yakitori Rice

$10.65

3 Yakitori skewers, 2 chicken thigh with leeks and 1 chicken meatball on a bed of rice.

Soboro Rice

Soboro Rice

$9.65

Seasoned minced chicken topped over rice.

Curry Rice

$9.45

Plain Japanese style curry with rice.

Curry Rice Beef

Curry Rice Beef

$12.45

Japanese style curry rice with simmered beef and onion slices.

Curry Rice Pork Cutlet

Curry Rice Pork Cutlet

$12.45

Japanese style curry rice with deep fried pork cutlet.

Curry Rice Chicken Karaage

Curry Rice Chicken Karaage

$12.45

Japanese style curry rice with crispy fried chicken.

Beef Rice

Beef Rice

$11.45

Simmered thin slice beef and onions over rice.

Katsu Rice

Katsu Rice

$11.45

Deep-fried pork cutlet in savory egg and browned onions over steamed rice.

Karaage Oyako Rice

Karaage Oyako Rice

$11.45

Fried Chicken in savory egg and browned onions over steamed rice.

Tempura Rice

Tempura Rice

$11.45

Select mix of 2 shrimp tempura, pumpkin, 1shishito pepper, eggplant, shiitake and shiso tempura with tempura sauce over rice.

Tokachi Pork Rice

Tokachi Pork Rice

$11.45

Slices of pork in Tokachi sauce, a sweet savory sauce, on a bed of shredded cabbage over rice.

Teriyaki Chashu Rice

$11.15

Spicy Karaage Bowl

$10.45

White Rice

$2.15+

Salad

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$2.75
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$3.75
Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$3.75
Spicy Tuna Salad

Spicy Tuna Salad

$3.75

Yakitori

Tsukune

Tsukune

$2.75

Chicken meatball skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.

Negima

Negima

$2.75

Chicken thigh with green onion skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.

Kawa (Skin)

Kawa (Skin)

$2.75

Crispy and chewy chicken skin skewer basted in sweet savory sauce.

Arabiki Sausage

Arabiki Sausage

$3.00

Coarse ground sausage.

Aspara Maki

Aspara Maki

$3.25

Asparagus in rolled pork belly skewer grilled with salt.

Enoki Maki

Enoki Maki

$3.25

Enoki mushroom in rolled pork belly skewer grilled with salt.

Bara

$2.75

Pork Belly skewer grilled with salt.

Uzura Bacon

Uzura Bacon

$3.50Out of stock

Quail eggs in rolled pork belly skewer.

Sagari Beef Flap

$3.75

Hanging Tender beef skewer.

Yakitori Happy Plate

Yakitori Happy Plate

$72.00

Perfect for parties! 5 skewers each of Negima, Tsukune, Asparagus w/ Pork Belly, Chicken Skin, Sausage. Comes with Karaage.

Yakitori Small Set 24pc

Yakitori Small Set 24pc

$60.00

12 each of Negima and Tsukune Yakitori

Yakitori Large Set 40pc

Yakitori Large Set 40pc

$99.00

24 each of Negima and Tsukune Yakitori

Yuzu Pepper 5oz

Yuzu Pepper 5oz

$0.85

Topping

Flavored Egg

Flavored Egg

$1.50
Poached Egg

Poached Egg

$1.50
Corn

Corn

$1.00
Bamboo Shoots

Bamboo Shoots

$1.00
Bean Sprouts

Bean Sprouts

$1.00
Boiled Veggies

Boiled Veggies

$1.50

Mix of boiled cabbage, onions and carrots.

Spicy Miso

Spicy Miso

$1.50
Chili Bomb

Chili Bomb

$1.50
Extra Chashu Pork

Extra Chashu Pork

$2.00
Crispy Bacon

Crispy Bacon

$1.80
Garlic Chips

Garlic Chips

$1.00
Fried Onion

Fried Onion

$1.00
Miso Butter

Miso Butter

$1.50
Spinach

Spinach

$2.00
Cilantro

Cilantro

$0.70
Dried Seaweed

Dried Seaweed

$1.00
Kimchi

Kimchi

$2.00Out of stock
Extra Green Onion

Extra Green Onion

$1.00
Fire Cracker

Fire Cracker

$1.00

Spicy tempura crisps.

Karashi Takana

Karashi Takana

$1.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Calpico

$2.25

Ramune

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$2.75

Niagara

$2.25
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Get fast fresh meals made with the same Shin-Sen-Gumi quality. Serving our famous dishes, Hakata Ramen, Yakitori and other japanese fare.

18203 S Western Ave #104, Gardena, CA 90248

