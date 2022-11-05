Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Fountain Valley

18315 Brookhurst St #1

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Order Again

Popular Items

Hakata Ramen
Chashu
Spam Musubi

Ramen

Hakata Ramen

Hakata Ramen

$10.50

Our Hakata ramen combines a tonkotsu (pork bone) broth with thin noodles and two slices of chashu pork. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side.

Hakata Dandan Men

Hakata Dandan Men

$11.50

Hakata style spicy sesame miso ramen with flavored ground pork.

K-SET

$8.00

Ex Soup

$3.00

Wonton

$3.25

Shrimp Wonton

$3.75
Bean Sprout

Bean Sprout

$1.50
Chashu

Chashu

$3.25

Diablo

$2.00
Spicy Miso

Spicy Miso

$2.25
Miso Butter

Miso Butter

$1.75
Green Chili Butter Bomb

Green Chili Butter Bomb

$2.00
Cilantro Bomb

Cilantro Bomb

$2.25

Pork Spare Rib

$3.95

Seared Pork Belly Chashu

$3.95

Pork Cutlet

$3.95
Crispy Bacon

Crispy Bacon

$2.00

Naruto

$2.25
Flavored Egg

Flavored Egg

$2.00
Soft Flavored Egg

Soft Flavored Egg

$2.25
Poached Egg

Poached Egg

$2.00
Fire Cracker

Fire Cracker

$1.75
Fried Garlic Chips

Fried Garlic Chips

$1.75
Fried Onion

Fried Onion

$1.50
Shredded Seaweed

Shredded Seaweed

$1.75
Spicy Takana

Spicy Takana

$2.75
Bamboo

Bamboo

$2.00
Spinach

Spinach

$2.25
Kimchee

Kimchee

$2.50
Corn

Corn

$1.50
Kikurage

Kikurage

$1.75

Extra Noodles

$1.50

OVERLOAD

$10.25

H EXPERIENCE

$6.25

S BREAKFAST

$6.25

Side Order

Yaki Ramen

Yaki Ramen

$9.75

Stir fried thin noodles with pork, bean sprouts, cabbage, onion, and carrots. Garnished with green onion, bonito flakes on top, red ginger, and mayonnaise on the side.

6PC Hakata Gyoza

$4.00

True to the Hakata style and each piece are bite sized. Pan fried for a little bit of crispiness.

12PC Hakata Gyoza

$7.50
Takana Fried Rice

Takana Fried Rice

$4.75+

Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet, savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion, and egg.

Soboro Bowl

Soboro Bowl

$4.75+

Bowl of rice topped with seasoned minced chicken garnished with shredded omelette strips.

Spicy Chashu Bowl

Spicy Chashu Bowl

$4.75+

A bowl of rice topped with crumbled pork, green onion, and spicy takana ra-yu.

Beef Rice Bowl

Beef Rice Bowl

$5.00+
Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$3.75

Grilled spam basted with plum, savory sweet sauce wrapped with rice, and seaweed.

Rice

$1.50

Miso Soup

$1.25

Chicken Skewer Plate

$12.00
Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$9.85
Avocado Chicken Salad

Avocado Chicken Salad

$6.25

Mixed green, avocado & chicken breast w/ original dressing & mayo.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Spring mix tossed with our original carrot, yuzu dressing topped with seaweed, kaiware sprouts, sesame seeds, and tomato on the side.

Goma Spinach

Goma Spinach

$3.95

Boiled spinach w/ creamy black sesame sauce.

Kimchi

Kimchi

$4.25

Contains squid & pine nuts.

Kyuri Tataki

Kyuri Tataki

$4.00

Cracked Japanese cucumber with soy dressing.

Takowasa

Takowasa

$4.00
Edamame

Edamame

$3.75

Boiled soy beans.

Geso Kara

Geso Kara

$5.25

Deep fried squid legs.

Tako Kara

Tako Kara

$6.50
Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$5.25
Ebi Fry

Ebi Fry

$5.95

Breaded deep fried shrimp w/ tartar sauce.

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$7.75

Deep fried soft shell crab w/ ponzu sauce & green onion.

Cheese Eggroll

Cheese Eggroll

$4.50

Deep-fried cheese wrapped in egg roll skins.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$6.00

Wheat ball snacks filled with octopus with savory sauce garnished with bonito shavings and green laver.

Creamy Croquette

Creamy Croquette

$5.75

Deep fried croquette with a creamy filling & crab meat.

Arabiki Sausage

$5.75

Premium pork sausage w/ ketchup & mustard.

Fried Oyster

Fried Oyster

$7.50

Deep fried oyster w/ mayo.

Plain SSG Curry Rice

Plain SSG Curry Rice

$7.25
Pork Curry

Pork Curry

$11.75

Our very own curry with deep fried pork cutlet.

Beef Curry

Beef Curry

$11.75

Our very own curry with simmered thin slice beef and onions.

Sausage Curry Rice

Sausage Curry Rice

$11.75

Our very own curry with sausage

Ex Curry Sauce

$1.50Out of stock

Jido Kara

$6.75

Yuzu pepper chicken

$6.75
Goma Chicken

Goma Chicken

$6.75

Deep fried chicken w/ special sesame sauce.

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$6.75

Deep fried chicken w/ curry powder.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

18315 Brookhurst St #1, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Directions

