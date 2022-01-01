Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Little Tokyo

3,549 Reviews

$$

132 S Central Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Order Again

Popular Items

Hakata Ramen
Karaage Bowl Large
F Set - Chashu Bowl S

Lunch Ramen Combo

A Set - 1/2 Gyoza

A Set - 1/2 Gyoza

$12.75

Our signature Hakata Ramen with 6 pieces of Hakata style "One Bite" Gyoza.

B Set - Soboro S

B Set - Soboro S

$13.50

Our signature Hakata Ramen with a small Soboro bowl.

D Set - Spam Musubi

D Set - Spam Musubi

$12.50

Our signature Hakata Ramen with Spam Musubi.

F Set - Chashu Bowl S

F Set - Chashu Bowl S

$13.50

Our signature Hakata Ramen with a small Chashu Bowl.

G Set - Beef Rice Bowl S

G Set - Beef Rice Bowl S

$13.75

Our signature Hakata Ramen with a small Beef Rice bowl.

E Set - Curry Rice S

E Set - Curry Rice S

$13.25

Our signature Hakata Ramen with a small curry rice bowl.

Ramen & Ramen Sides

Hakata Ramen

Hakata Ramen

$10.50

Hakata ramen combines a tonkatsu (pork bone) broth with thin noodles and two slices of chashu pork. This comes with green onion and chashu pork (red ginger not included).

Dan Dan Men

Dan Dan Men

$11.50

Hakata style spicy sesame miso ramen with flavored ground pork.

Yaki Ramen

Yaki Ramen

$9.75

Stir-fried ramen w/pork, bean sprout, cabbage, onion, carrots, green onion, Hakata soup stock and Yakisoba sauce, topped w/ red ginger, bonito flakes, and mayo

Cold Noodle

Cold Noodle

$10.95

Cold ramen noodle with chicken, shredded Japanese thin omelet, spinach, cucumber, bamboo, kikurage mushroom, tomato, red ginger and Japanese mustard.

Rice

$1.50

Bowl of white rice.

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$3.75

A slice of grilled spam between blocks of rice, wrapped together with nori seaweed.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.50

True to the Hakata style and each piece are bite sized. Pan fried for a little bit of crispiness. 12 pieces.

1/2 Gyoza

$4.00

True to the Hakata style and each piece are bite sized. Pan fried for a little bit of crispiness. 6 pieces.

Tonsho Gyoza

Tonsho Gyoza

$5.75

Pan fried regular sized pork dumpling w/ minced leeks and garlic flavor

Veggie Gyoza (5pc)

Veggie Gyoza (5pc)

$4.80

Taste so good you won't believe it's just veggies! Filled with cabbage and vegetable protein granules, seasoned with a hint of apples, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, soybean paste, doubanjiang and sesame.

Rice Bowls

Takana Fried Rice Small

Takana Fried Rice Small

$4.75

Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion and egg.

Takana Fried Rice Large

Takana Fried Rice Large

$9.25

Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion and egg.

Soboro Bowl Small

Soboro Bowl Small

$4.75

A bowl of rice topped with minced chicken, shredded seaweed and shredded Japanese thin omelet.

Soboro Bowl Large

Soboro Bowl Large

$8.00

A bowl of rice topped with minced chicken, shredded seaweed and shredded Japanese thin omelet.

Chashu Rice Bowl Small

Chashu Rice Bowl Small

$4.75

Crumbled chashu with spicy takana ra-yu over rice, garnished with green onion.

Chashu Rice Bowl Large

Chashu Rice Bowl Large

$9.25

Crumbled chashu with spicy takana ra-yu over rice, garnished with green onion.

Beef Rice Bowl Small

Beef Rice Bowl Small

$5.00

Simmered thin slices of beef and onion over rice garnished with pickled ginger.

Beef Rice Bowl Large

Beef Rice Bowl Large

$8.75

Simmered thin slices of beef and onion over rice garnished with pickled ginger.

Pork Cutlet Bowl

Pork Cutlet Bowl

$6.25

Pork cutlet & shredded cabbage rice bowl garnished with mayonnaise.

Karaage Bowl Large

Karaage Bowl Large

$9.95

Fried chicken rice bowl with shredded cabbage, mayo and red ginger.

SSG Curry Rice

SSG Curry Rice

$7.25

Japanese style curry with our blend of spices.

DX Curry

DX Curry

$14.50

Our own curry blend of spices, this deluxe set comes with Fried Shrimp, Chicken Karaage and Takoyaki.

Karaage Curry Rice

Karaage Curry Rice

$11.75

Our own curry blend of spices, comes with Chicken Karaage.

Fried Shrimp Curry Rice

Fried Shrimp Curry Rice

$11.75

Our own curry blend of spices, comes with Fried Shrimp.

Beef Curry Rice

Beef Curry Rice

$11.75

Our own curry blend of spices, comes with simmered beef and onion slices.

Takoyaki Curry Rice

$11.75

Our own curry blend of spices, comes with Takoyaki.

Sides

Avocado Chicken Salad

Avocado Chicken Salad

$6.25

Mixed greens, avocado, chicken breast with original dressing, and mayonnaise.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Green salad with seaweed topped with fried wonton strips and sesame seeds.

Kyuri Tataki

Kyuri Tataki

$4.00

Cracked Japanese cucumber with soy dressing.

Yakko

Yakko

$3.75

Cold tofu garnished with bonito flakes and green onion.

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$5.25

Deep-fried tofu with grated radish, ginger, green onion, dried bonito flakes, and seaweed.

Arabiki Sausage

Arabiki Sausage

$5.75

Premium pork sausage with ketchup and mustard.

Cheese Egg Roll

Cheese Egg Roll

$4.50

Deep fried cheese wrapped with eggroll skin

Cheese Layered Pork Cutlet

$10.75Out of stock
Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$5.25

Monterey jack cheese in hot egg roll skins.

Creamy Croquette

Creamy Croquette

$5.75

Deep-fried creamy croquette.

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$6.75

Deep-fried chicken with curry powder.

Deep Fried Oyster

Deep Fried Oyster

$7.50

Deep fried breaded oyster.

Ebi Fry

Ebi Fry

$5.95

Japanese-Style deep fried shrimp with tartar sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$3.75

Boiled soybean sprinkled with salt.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.95

Wedge cut fried potatoes.

Fried Green Bean

Fried Green Bean

$4.75

Deep fried green bean with Kusabi Sauce

Geso Kara

Geso Kara

$5.25

Deep-fried squid leg.

Goma Chicken

Goma Chicken

$6.75

Deep-fried chicken with special sesame sauce.

Jido Kara

Jido Kara

$6.75

Crispy fried free-range chicken.

Teba Kara

Teba Kara

$6.95

Deep-fried chicken cartilage.

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$12.00

Deep-fried soft shell crab with ponzu sauce and green onion.

Tako Kara

Tako Kara

$6.50

Deep Fried Squid

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$6.00

Fried octopus dough ball.

Yuzu-Pepper Chicken

Yuzu-Pepper Chicken

$6.75

Deep-fried chicken with yuzu citrus chili pepper.

Chashu tacos

$6.95

Toppings

Extra Chashu

Extra Chashu

$3.25
Bacon

Bacon

$2.00
Bamboo

Bamboo

$2.00
Bean Sprouts

Bean Sprouts

$1.50
Boiled Vegetable

Boiled Vegetable

$2.50

Chilli Oil

$2.00

Cilantro

$2.25
Cod Roe

Cod Roe

$2.50
Corn

Corn

$1.50
Crispy Onion

Crispy Onion

$1.50

Curry Bomb

$2.00

Diablo

$2.00

Carolina Reaper flavor bomb.

Firecracker

Firecracker

$1.75

Spicy deep fried Tempura batter bits.

Flavored Egg

Flavored Egg

$2.00
Garlic Chips

Garlic Chips

$1.75
GGC

GGC

$2.00

Garlic, Ginger and Chili flavor bomb.

Green Chilli Butter Bomb

Green Chilli Butter Bomb

$2.00
Kikurage

Kikurage

$1.75
Miso Flavored Butter

Miso Flavored Butter

$1.75
Miso Ground Pork

Miso Ground Pork

$2.40

Mozzarella Cheese

$2.00
Poached Egg

Poached Egg

$2.00
Pork Cutlet

Pork Cutlet

$3.95

Pork Wonton

$3.25

RGB

$2.00

Roasted Garlic Bomb

Seaweed

$1.75

Nori/Seaweed Sheets.

Shredded Seaweed

Shredded Seaweed

$1.75

Shrimp Topping (5pcs)

$3.80

Fried shrimp.

Shrimp Wonton

$3.75
Soft Flavored Egg

Soft Flavored Egg

$2.25

Soft Boiled flavored egg.

Spare Rib

$3.95
Spicy Miso

Spicy Miso

$2.25
Spinach

Spinach

$2.25
Takana

Takana

$2.75

Spicy pickled mustard leaf.

Tofu

Tofu

$1.25
Wakame Seaweed

Wakame Seaweed

$1.75

Drink

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Calpico Can

$2.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Ramune Original

$2.75

Voss Still

$3.00Out of stock

Voss Sparkling

$4.00Out of stock

Green Tea Can

$2.00

Oolong Tea Can

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.50Out of stock

Calpico Water

$2.75

Iced Green Tea

$2.75

Goods

Packaged Hakata Ramen

Packaged Hakata Ramen

$14.95

Now you can enjoy fresh Hakata Ramen at home. This Raw set comes with 2 servings of noodles and soup base. Cooking instructions included. Item is perishable and please consume within a week.

Packaged Spicy Hakata Ramen

Packaged Spicy Hakata Ramen

$16.95

Now you can enjoy fresh Hakata Ramen at home. This Raw spicy set comes with 2 servings of noodles and soup base. Cooking instructions included. Item is perishable and please consume within a week.

Mini Spicy Miso Jar

Mini Spicy Miso Jar

$8.00

5.29oz (5 servings of Spicy Miso)

Spicy Takana

Spicy Takana

$7.00

Our Spicy Takana now available in a shrink wrap pack. Have it with our ramen or as a side dish with some white rice, or fry it to make Spicy Takana Fried Rice

Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori Sauce

Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori Sauce

$6.95

Our secret Yakitori sauce packs a potent umami punch. Try it at home with some grilled chicken!

Motsu Nabe Spicy

Motsu Nabe Spicy

$35.00

This is a classic Kyushu dish, made with carefully selected horumon(offal). It combines spicy broth melt-in-the-mouth and chewy textures. This Spicy Motsu Nabe set comes with our dashi based spicy broth, horumon, noodles, shredded chili and our signature Yuzu Kosho.

Motsu Nabe Shio

Motsu Nabe Shio

$35.00

This is a classic Kyushu dish, made with carefully selected horumon(offal). It combines both melt-in-the-mouth and chewy textures. This Shio Motsu Nabe kit comes with our shio or salt-based broth, horumon, noodles, shredded chili, and our signature Yuzu Kosho.

Motsu Nabe Shoyu

Motsu Nabe Shoyu

$35.00

This is a classic Kyushu dish, made with carefully selected horumon(offal). It combines both melt-in-the-mouth and chewy textures. This set comes with our dashi based broth, horumon, noodles, shredded chili and our signature Yuzu Kosho.

Shin-Sen-Gumi Green Onion & Garlic Dressing

Shin-Sen-Gumi Green Onion & Garlic Dressing

$6.95

A creamy salad dressing made with green onion and garlic for a bit of a kick.

Shin-Sen-Gumi Original Dressing

Shin-Sen-Gumi Original Dressing

$5.95

Our original dressing, made with carrot and yuzu for a refreshing zesty salad dressing. The very same dressing we use for our salads at our first location, Gardena Yakitori.

Shin-Sen-Gumi Black Bean Vinaigrette Dressing

Shin-Sen-Gumi Black Bean Vinaigrette Dressing

$6.95

An acidic, zesty black bean based Vinaigrette. Great for wakame/seaweed salads.

Shin-Sen-Gumi Ponzu Sauce

Shin-Sen-Gumi Ponzu Sauce

$5.95

Our own ponzu dressing recipe, tangy and refreshing, great for any hot pot dish.

Shin-Sen-Gumi Soy and Sesame Dressing

Shin-Sen-Gumi Soy and Sesame Dressing

$7.95

Japanese style soy-based salad dressing with sesame, with a semi-sweet taste.

Shin-Sen-Gumi Mirin Vinaigrette

Shin-Sen-Gumi Mirin Vinaigrette

$4.95

Our Mirin Vinaigrette mixed with some Yuzu Pepper. We serve this great, zesty and refreshing salad dressing with shredded cabbage at our first location, Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

132 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Directions

Gallery
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen image
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen image
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen image

