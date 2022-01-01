Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon Irvine

3,590 Reviews

$$

6404 Irvine Blvd

Irvine, CA 92620

Order Again

Popular Items

Hakata Ramen
Spam Musubi
Gyoza

Ramen

Hakata Ramen

Hakata Ramen

$10.50

Hakata ramen will be made with regular options. We do not accept customization and extra items requests. Our signature Hakata ramen combines a tonkatsu (pork bone) broth with thin noodles and two slices of chashu pork. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side.

Overload

$20.75

Pork cutlet, pork belly, and pork spare rib.

Hakata Experience

$16.75

Spicy takana, bamboo, and kikurage mushroom,

Spicy Breakfast

$16.50

Crispy bacon, spicy miso, and hard flavored egg.

Red Tiger

$15.50

Poached Egg + GGC + Corn

Ramen Florentine

$15.75

Fried onion, spinach, and garlic chip.

Sushi

Ramen And California Roll

$17.00Out of stock

California Roll

$7.50Out of stock

Ramen And Spicy Tuna Roll

$22.50Out of stock

Spicy Tuna Roll

$13.00Out of stock

Ramen And Shrimp Tempura Roll

$20.50Out of stock

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00Out of stock

Ramen And Salmon Roll

$23.00Out of stock

Salmon Roll

$13.50Out of stock

Udon

Beef Kimchi Udon

$19.85

Sukiyaki soup Udon Hot Pot w/ beef, white onion, kimchi, shrimp tempura & poached egg

Nabeyaki Udon

Nabeyaki Udon

$19.85

Traditional style udon hot pot made with a variety of vegetables, various proteins from seared freshwater eel, chicken, poached egg, and tempura shrimp.

Chicken Udon

Chicken Udon

$11.50+

Cod Roe Udon

$11.50+
Cold Beef Udon

Cold Beef Udon

$17.25+
Deep Fried Tofu Udon

Deep Fried Tofu Udon

$10.50+

Hot udon broth made from kelp and bonito, topped with deep fried tofu, and green onion.

Duck Meat Udon

$14.95+
Egg Drop Soup Udon

Egg Drop Soup Udon

$9.50+

Udon noodle soup of wispy beaten eggs

Egg Drop Soup Udon w/ Mushroom

$11.50+

Egg Drop Soup Udon w/ shiitake mushroom, enoki mushroom, shimeji mushroom.

Miso Soy Udon

Miso Soy Udon

$12.95+
Niku Niku Udon

Niku Niku Udon

$15.95+

Kyushu style, simmered chunky beef cheek in sukiyaki soup, topped with grated ginger, and green onion.

Plain Udon

Plain Udon

$8.00+

Hot udon broth made from kelp and bonito and topped with green onion.

Prime Udon

$19.95+

Udon noodle soup of wispy beaten, shrimp & assorted vegetable tempura, and Angus beef

Shrimp Tempura Chilled Udon

$14.95+
Shrimp Tempura Udon

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$14.95+

Assorted vegetable and shrimp tempura with hot plain udon.

Spicy Miso Udon

Spicy Miso Udon

$14.95+

Shin-sen-gumi original spicy miso soup base filled with shiitake mushroom, enoki mushroom, pork belly, egg, and green onion.

Ultimate Curry Udon

Ultimate Curry Udon

$21.95

Shrimp tempura, pork cutlet, Kobe style shabu-shabu beef in our creamy curry sauce, and topped with green onion.

Beef Curry Udon

Beef Curry Udon

$14.95

Beef in our creamy curry sauce, and topped with green onion.

Kobe Style Shabu-Shabu Beef Curry Udon

Kobe Style Shabu-Shabu Beef Curry Udon

$19.50

Kobe style shabu-shabu beef in our creamy curry sauce and topped with green onion.

Pork Cutlet Curry Udon

Pork Cutlet Curry Udon

$17.50

Pork cutlet, beef in our creamy curry sauce, and topped with green onion.

Shrimp Tempura Curry Udon

Shrimp Tempura Curry Udon

$17.25

Shrimp tempura, beef in our creamy curry sauce, and topped with green onion.

Supreme Cream Udon

Supreme Cream Udon

$19.95+

Shrimp, chicken, cod roe, and sliced onion in an original cream sauce topped with kaiware sprouts.

Beef Innards Spicy Cream Udon

Beef Innards Spicy Cream Udon

$15.95+

Simmered beef innards & nappa cabbage in spicy cream sauce

Chicken Cream Udon

Chicken Cream Udon

$15.95+

Chicken and sliced onion in an original cream sauce topped with kaiware sprouts.

Chicken Curry Cream Udon

$15.95+

Chicken & sliced onion curry cream and udon noodles w/ roasted carrots, lotus root

Cod Roe Cream Udon

Cod Roe Cream Udon

$15.95+
Seafood Tomato Cream Udon

Seafood Tomato Cream Udon

$16.95+

Shrimp, squid, mussel, clam, and sliced onion in tomato cream sauce topped with kaiware sprouts.

Shrimp Cream Sauce Udon

$14.95+

Shrimp & sliced onion in original cream sauce

Vegan And Vegetarian

Vegetable Gyoza

$5.75

Vegetarian. Packed with veggies, pan fried.

Fried Vegetable Gyoza

$5.75

Vegetarian. Packed with veggies, deep fried.

Fried Soy Meat

$6.95

Vegan, fried seasoned soy meat patty.

Vegetable Croquette

$5.25

Vegetarian. Deep fried potato croquette with veggies.

Vegan Ahipoki Rice Bowl

$5.75

Vegan Ahipoki made from Diced tomato, with avocado, white onion, green onion, shredded seaweed and sesame seeds over a bed of rice.

Vegan Soboro Rice Bowl

$5.75

Vegan. Seasoned soy meat, vegan-egg, chopped pickled eggplant, shredded seaweed and green onion on a bed of rice.

Soy Milk Dandan Udon

$14.95

Vegan. Creamy soy milk and veggie stock base with onions, Shimeji mushroom、spinach, and seasoned soy "meat", topped with Kaiware sprouts.

Vegetarian Ramen

$11.50

Sides

Gyoza

Gyoza

$4.00+

True to the Hakata style and each piece are bite sized. Pan fried for a little bit of crispiness.

Deep Fried Tonsho Gyoza

Deep Fried Tonsho Gyoza

$5.75

Deep-fried pork dumplings with minced leek and garlic.

Beef & Rice Bowl

Beef & Rice Bowl

$5.00+

Simmered thin slice beef and onions over rice.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$4.75+

Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion, and egg.

Marinated Pork Chahan

$5.75+

Pickled mustard leaf, onion, braised pork fried rice, and with pork belly marinated in our ramen broth with savory sweet soy sauce.

Soboro Bowl

Soboro Bowl

$4.75+

Seasoned minced chicken topped over rice.

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$3.75

Slice of grilled spam dipped in plum sauce and savory sweet soy sauce wrapped with rice and seaweed.

Spicy Chashu Bowl

Spicy Chashu Bowl

$4.75+

A bowl of rice topped with crumbled pork, green onion, and spicy takana ra-yu.

Tsukune Rice Bowl

$9.75

Rice

$2.00

Calamari Salad

$8.25

Spring mix dressed with our original yuzu pepper dressing, topped with deep fried squid legs, shredded daikon radish, and green onion.

Mushroom Salad

$3.65+

Spring mix tossed with soy sauce dressing, topped with mushroom, and sprinkled with shredded seaweed.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.75

Mashed potato mixed with carrot, cucumber, onion, white pepper, and mayonnaise.

Seaweed Salad

$3.25+

Spring mix tossed with SSG Original, carrot, and yuzu dressing. Garnished with tomato slices, seaweed, kaiware sprouts, and sesame seeds.

Tuna Carpaccio

$12.80

Tuna Sashimi

$13.80
Cucumber w/ Plum

Cucumber w/ Plum

$4.50

Smashed cucumber with shredded sea kelp, plum sauce, and topped with sesame seeds.

Edamame

Edamame

$3.75

Boiled soybeans in the shell and lightly salted.

Goma Spinach

Goma Spinach

$3.95

Boiled spinach dressed with creamy black sesame sauce topped with more sesame seeds.

Kimchee

Kimchee

$4.25

Korean style spicy pickled napa cabbage sprinkled with sesame contains squid, shrimp, and tree nuts.

Takowasa

$4.00Out of stock
Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$5.50

Deep-fried tofu in a soy-based sauce, garnished with bonito flakes, grated ginger, grated daikon radish, and green onion.

Arabiki Sausage

Arabiki Sausage

$5.75

Pan-fried premium pork sausage, comes with ketchup, and mustard on the side.

Braised Pork Belly

Braised Pork Belly

$6.95

Pork braised in sweet soy sauce topped with green onion comes with Japanese mustard on the side.

Cheese Egg Roll

Cheese Egg Roll

$4.50

Deep-fried cheese egg rolls.

Creamy Croquette

Creamy Croquette

$5.75

Deep-fried potato croquette with a crab and creamy filling. Comes with tonkatsu sauce, shredded cabbage, and tomato on the side.

Deep Fried Squid Leg

$5.25

Deep-fried squid legs.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.75

Fried Cheese Fish Cake

$4.75

Deep-fried fish cake stuffed with cheese and with extra salt on the side.

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$6.95

Free-range fried chicken on a bed of spring mix with mayonnaise.

Fried Chicken Cartilage

Fried Chicken Cartilage

$5.75

Deep-fried chicken cartilage with a lime wedge on the side.

Fried Chicken Skin

$5.95

Deep-fried chicken skin with a lime wedge on the side.

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$4.75

Deep-fried green beans with wasabi mayonnaise sauce.

Fried Pork Ear

Fried Pork Ear

$5.95

Deep-fried pork ear.

Fried Soft Shell Crab

Fried Soft Shell Crab

$12.00

Deep-fried soft shell crab topped with green onion and kaiware sprouts. With grated daikon radish and ponzu sauce on the side.

Jumbo Shrimp Tempura

Jumbo Shrimp Tempura

$10.50

Shrimp tempura with soy-based dipping sauce, garnished with grated ginger, and grated daikon radish.

Negima Tapas

$8.50
Satsuma Gokoro

Satsuma Gokoro

$4.25

Deep-fried sweet potato with a buttery spread.

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$6.95

Assorted mix of Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

Takoyaki

$6.00

Deep-fried octopus pancake-ball with sweet-savory soy sauce and drizzled with mayonnaise. Topped with bonito flakes, green laver, and red ginger on the side.

Tsukune Tapas

$10.50

Vegetable Tempura

$6.00

Assorted Vegetable Tempura

Toppings

Bamboo

Bamboo

$2.00
Bean Sprouts

Bean Sprouts

$1.50
Beef Cheek

Beef Cheek

$4.00
Boiled Chicken

Boiled Chicken

$2.75
Cod Roe Topping

Cod Roe Topping

$2.50
Corn

Corn

$1.50
Crispy Bacon

Crispy Bacon

$2.00

Diablo

$2.00

Carolina reaper flavor bomb,

Extra Chashu

Extra Chashu

$3.25
Fire Cracker

Fire Cracker

$1.75

Spicy tempura bits.

Fried Onion

Fried Onion

$1.50
Garlic Chips

Garlic Chips

$1.75
Garlic Miso Butter

Garlic Miso Butter

$1.75
GGC

GGC

$2.00
Green Chili Butter Bomb

Green Chili Butter Bomb

$2.00
Hard Flavored Egg

Hard Flavored Egg

$2.00
Kikurage Mushroom

Kikurage Mushroom

$1.75
Kimchee Topping

Kimchee Topping

$2.50
Poached Egg

Poached Egg

$2.00
Pork Belly Topping

Pork Belly Topping

$3.95
Pork Cutlet

Pork Cutlet

$3.95

Pork Spare Rib

$3.95

RGB

$2.00

Roasted garlic bomb.

Shredded Seaweed

Shredded Seaweed

$1.75
Shrimp Tempura Topping

Shrimp Tempura Topping

$3.95

Shrimp Wonton

$3.75
Soft Boiled Flavored Egg

Soft Boiled Flavored Egg

$2.25
Spicy Miso Bomb

Spicy Miso Bomb

$2.25

Our most popular flavor bomb, packed with spices, and adds an umami depth.

Spicy Takana

Spicy Takana

$2.75
Spinach

Spinach

$2.25

Umami Spice

$2.75

Wonton

$3.25

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00+

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.00+

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.75+

Choco Lava Cake

$6.50+

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.75

Calpico

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Iced Green Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Oolong Tea

$2.75

Ramune Original

$3.25

Ramune Strawberry

$3.25

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Sprite

$2.75

VOSS Water

$3.00

Goods

Packaged Hakata Ramen

Packaged Hakata Ramen

$16.95

Now you can enjoy fresh Hakata Ramen at home. This Raw set comes with 2 servings of noodles and soup base. Cooking instructions included. Item is perishable and please consume within a week.

Packaged Spicy Hakata Ramen

Packaged Spicy Hakata Ramen

$18.95

Now you can enjoy fresh Hakata Ramen at home. This Raw spicy set comes with 2 servings of noodles and soup base. Cooking instructions included. Item is perishable and please consume within a week.

Yuzu Pepper

Yuzu Pepper

$8.00

Our own blend of yuzu pepper has been developed to have a fresh, clear heat. It is made to an original recipe and blended in a factory in Fukuoka, Kyushu. We use yuzu citrus grown by carefully selected farmers in Oita prefecture and the resulting condiment is richly fragranced, making it the perfect choice for stir-fried dishes, steak, and even grilled fish!

Shin-Sen-Gumi Original Dressing

Shin-Sen-Gumi Original Dressing

$6.45Out of stock

Our original dressing, made with carrot and yuzu for a refreshing zesty salad dressing. The very same dressing we use for our salads at our first location, Gardena Yakitori.

Shin-Sen-Gumi Green Onion & Garlic Dressing

Shin-Sen-Gumi Green Onion & Garlic Dressing

$7.45

A creamy salad dressing made with green onion and garlic for a bit of a kick.

Shin-Sen-Gumi Black Bean Vinaigrette Dressing

Shin-Sen-Gumi Black Bean Vinaigrette Dressing

$7.45Out of stock

An acidic, zesty black bean based Vinaigrette. Great for wakame/seaweed salads.

Shin-Sen-Gumi Ponzu Sauce

Shin-Sen-Gumi Ponzu Sauce

$6.45

Our own ponzu dressing recipe, tangy and refreshing, great for any hot pot dish.

Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori Sauce

Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori Sauce

$7.45

Our secret Yakitori sauce packs a potent umami punch. Try it at home with some grilled chicken!

Shin-Sen-Gumi Mirin Vinaigrette

Shin-Sen-Gumi Mirin Vinaigrette

$6.45

Our Mirin Vinaigrette mixed with some Yuzu Pepper. We serve this great, zesty and refreshing salad dressing with shredded cabbage at our first location, Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori.

Shin-Sen-Gumi Soy and Sesame Dressing

Shin-Sen-Gumi Soy and Sesame Dressing

$7.45

Japanese style soy-based salad dressing with sesame, with a semi-sweet taste.

Shin-Sen-Gumi BBQ Sauce

Shin-Sen-Gumi BBQ Sauce

$7.45

Our unmistakable BBQ sauce, made with a soy sauce base and is enriched with fruit and vegetables ripened under the California sun.

Shin-Sen-Gumi Sesame Sauce

Shin-Sen-Gumi Sesame Sauce

$8.45

Our very own sesame dipping sauce. Perfect for Shabu-Shabu or even salads!

Spicy Miso (16 oz)

Spicy Miso (16 oz)

$18.95

Our most most popular Ramen topping. Enjoy this with any of your favorite noodles. This versatile sauce can be used with just about any of your favorite recipes.

Spicy Miso Mini Jar (5.29 oz)

Spicy Miso Mini Jar (5.29 oz)

$8.00Out of stock

Our most most popular Ramen topping. Enjoy this with any of your favorite noodles. This versatile sauce can be used with just about any of your favorite recipes.

Packaged Shrimp Udon

Packaged Shrimp Udon

$12.95

Cold style udon noodles with bonito-based dipping sauce and shrimp tempura.

Packaged Kakiage Udon

Packaged Kakiage Udon

$12.95

Cold style udon noodles with bonito based dipping sauce, comes with kakiage (crispy vegetable and shrimp tempura cake).

Choco Lava Pack

Choco Lava Pack

$4.00

A great combination of creamy liquid chocolate center within a chocolate cake, each made by our very own patissier. Serve with some ice-cream for a dessert perfect for any meal. Chocolate lave cake is frozen, but simply bake for a bit in the oven to enjoy this gooey chocolatey goodness.

Curry Sauce

Curry Sauce

$4.50

Shin-Sen-Gumi curry now available in packaged form. Made with a blend of spices, great with rice for the typical curry dish. Or add some dashi and water bring to a boil and add some noodles for some curry noodles!

Soboro

Soboro

$4.50Out of stock

Seasoned minced chicken, simmered in a blend of sauces and spices. Pair with rice, curry, ramen or any dish for a protein boost.

Seasoned Wood Ear Mushroom

Seasoned Wood Ear Mushroom

$8.45Out of stock

Made with Wood Ear Mushroom from Tokunoshima island in Japan. Seasoned and simmered with soy sauce, cooking sake, some sugar and togarashi (a mixture of Japanese citrus peels and chili peppers). This sweet savory and crunchy seasoned mushroom is the perfect pair with hot hot steaming rice.

Spicy Takana Pack

Spicy Takana Pack

$7.00

Takana or pickled mustard leaf is a great addition to any dish. Pickled with chili peppers it gives a slight kick. A great addition to ramen or add to fried rice to recreate Hakata style Takana Fried Rice.

Vanilla Creme Brulee ToGo

Vanilla Creme Brulee ToGo

$3.70

Made by our very own patissier, this Creme Brulee is rich and creamy. Sprinkle some sugar and torch it or broil in the oven for a nice caramel crust.

Green Tea Creme Brulee ToGo

Green Tea Creme Brulee ToGo

$3.70

Made by our very own patissier, this Matcha Creme Brulee is creamy but also a deep green tea flavor. Sprinkle some sugar and torch it or broil in the oven for a nice caramel crust.

check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine, CA 92620

Directions

