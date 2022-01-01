Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon Irvine
6404 Irvine Blvd
Irvine, CA 92620
Popular Items
Ramen
Hakata Ramen
Hakata ramen will be made with regular options. We do not accept customization and extra items requests. Our signature Hakata ramen combines a tonkatsu (pork bone) broth with thin noodles and two slices of chashu pork. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side.
Overload
Pork cutlet, pork belly, and pork spare rib.
Hakata Experience
Spicy takana, bamboo, and kikurage mushroom,
Spicy Breakfast
Crispy bacon, spicy miso, and hard flavored egg.
Red Tiger
Poached Egg + GGC + Corn
Ramen Florentine
Fried onion, spinach, and garlic chip.
Sushi
Ramen And California Roll
California Roll
Ramen And Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Ramen And Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Ramen And Salmon Roll
Salmon Roll
Udon
Beef Kimchi Udon
Sukiyaki soup Udon Hot Pot w/ beef, white onion, kimchi, shrimp tempura & poached egg
Nabeyaki Udon
Traditional style udon hot pot made with a variety of vegetables, various proteins from seared freshwater eel, chicken, poached egg, and tempura shrimp.
Chicken Udon
Cod Roe Udon
Cold Beef Udon
Deep Fried Tofu Udon
Hot udon broth made from kelp and bonito, topped with deep fried tofu, and green onion.
Duck Meat Udon
Egg Drop Soup Udon
Udon noodle soup of wispy beaten eggs
Egg Drop Soup Udon w/ Mushroom
Egg Drop Soup Udon w/ shiitake mushroom, enoki mushroom, shimeji mushroom.
Miso Soy Udon
Niku Niku Udon
Kyushu style, simmered chunky beef cheek in sukiyaki soup, topped with grated ginger, and green onion.
Plain Udon
Hot udon broth made from kelp and bonito and topped with green onion.
Prime Udon
Udon noodle soup of wispy beaten, shrimp & assorted vegetable tempura, and Angus beef
Shrimp Tempura Chilled Udon
Shrimp Tempura Udon
Assorted vegetable and shrimp tempura with hot plain udon.
Spicy Miso Udon
Shin-sen-gumi original spicy miso soup base filled with shiitake mushroom, enoki mushroom, pork belly, egg, and green onion.
Ultimate Curry Udon
Shrimp tempura, pork cutlet, Kobe style shabu-shabu beef in our creamy curry sauce, and topped with green onion.
Beef Curry Udon
Beef in our creamy curry sauce, and topped with green onion.
Kobe Style Shabu-Shabu Beef Curry Udon
Kobe style shabu-shabu beef in our creamy curry sauce and topped with green onion.
Pork Cutlet Curry Udon
Pork cutlet, beef in our creamy curry sauce, and topped with green onion.
Shrimp Tempura Curry Udon
Shrimp tempura, beef in our creamy curry sauce, and topped with green onion.
Supreme Cream Udon
Shrimp, chicken, cod roe, and sliced onion in an original cream sauce topped with kaiware sprouts.
Beef Innards Spicy Cream Udon
Simmered beef innards & nappa cabbage in spicy cream sauce
Chicken Cream Udon
Chicken and sliced onion in an original cream sauce topped with kaiware sprouts.
Chicken Curry Cream Udon
Chicken & sliced onion curry cream and udon noodles w/ roasted carrots, lotus root
Cod Roe Cream Udon
Seafood Tomato Cream Udon
Shrimp, squid, mussel, clam, and sliced onion in tomato cream sauce topped with kaiware sprouts.
Shrimp Cream Sauce Udon
Shrimp & sliced onion in original cream sauce
Vegan And Vegetarian
Vegetable Gyoza
Vegetarian. Packed with veggies, pan fried.
Fried Vegetable Gyoza
Vegetarian. Packed with veggies, deep fried.
Fried Soy Meat
Vegan, fried seasoned soy meat patty.
Vegetable Croquette
Vegetarian. Deep fried potato croquette with veggies.
Vegan Ahipoki Rice Bowl
Vegan Ahipoki made from Diced tomato, with avocado, white onion, green onion, shredded seaweed and sesame seeds over a bed of rice.
Vegan Soboro Rice Bowl
Vegan. Seasoned soy meat, vegan-egg, chopped pickled eggplant, shredded seaweed and green onion on a bed of rice.
Soy Milk Dandan Udon
Vegan. Creamy soy milk and veggie stock base with onions, Shimeji mushroom、spinach, and seasoned soy "meat", topped with Kaiware sprouts.
Vegetarian Ramen
Sides
Gyoza
True to the Hakata style and each piece are bite sized. Pan fried for a little bit of crispiness.
Deep Fried Tonsho Gyoza
Deep-fried pork dumplings with minced leek and garlic.
Beef & Rice Bowl
Simmered thin slice beef and onions over rice.
Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion, and egg.
Marinated Pork Chahan
Pickled mustard leaf, onion, braised pork fried rice, and with pork belly marinated in our ramen broth with savory sweet soy sauce.
Soboro Bowl
Seasoned minced chicken topped over rice.
Spam Musubi
Slice of grilled spam dipped in plum sauce and savory sweet soy sauce wrapped with rice and seaweed.
Spicy Chashu Bowl
A bowl of rice topped with crumbled pork, green onion, and spicy takana ra-yu.
Tsukune Rice Bowl
Calamari Salad
Spring mix dressed with our original yuzu pepper dressing, topped with deep fried squid legs, shredded daikon radish, and green onion.
Mushroom Salad
Spring mix tossed with soy sauce dressing, topped with mushroom, and sprinkled with shredded seaweed.
Potato Salad
Mashed potato mixed with carrot, cucumber, onion, white pepper, and mayonnaise.
Seaweed Salad
Spring mix tossed with SSG Original, carrot, and yuzu dressing. Garnished with tomato slices, seaweed, kaiware sprouts, and sesame seeds.
Tuna Carpaccio
Tuna Sashimi
Cucumber w/ Plum
Smashed cucumber with shredded sea kelp, plum sauce, and topped with sesame seeds.
Edamame
Boiled soybeans in the shell and lightly salted.
Goma Spinach
Boiled spinach dressed with creamy black sesame sauce topped with more sesame seeds.
Kimchee
Korean style spicy pickled napa cabbage sprinkled with sesame contains squid, shrimp, and tree nuts.
Takowasa
Agedashi Tofu
Deep-fried tofu in a soy-based sauce, garnished with bonito flakes, grated ginger, grated daikon radish, and green onion.
Arabiki Sausage
Pan-fried premium pork sausage, comes with ketchup, and mustard on the side.
Braised Pork Belly
Pork braised in sweet soy sauce topped with green onion comes with Japanese mustard on the side.
Cheese Egg Roll
Deep-fried cheese egg rolls.
Creamy Croquette
Deep-fried potato croquette with a crab and creamy filling. Comes with tonkatsu sauce, shredded cabbage, and tomato on the side.
Deep Fried Squid Leg
Deep-fried squid legs.
French Fries
Fried Cheese Fish Cake
Deep-fried fish cake stuffed with cheese and with extra salt on the side.
Fried Chicken
Free-range fried chicken on a bed of spring mix with mayonnaise.
Fried Chicken Cartilage
Deep-fried chicken cartilage with a lime wedge on the side.
Fried Chicken Skin
Deep-fried chicken skin with a lime wedge on the side.
Fried Green Beans
Deep-fried green beans with wasabi mayonnaise sauce.
Fried Pork Ear
Deep-fried pork ear.
Fried Soft Shell Crab
Deep-fried soft shell crab topped with green onion and kaiware sprouts. With grated daikon radish and ponzu sauce on the side.
Jumbo Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp tempura with soy-based dipping sauce, garnished with grated ginger, and grated daikon radish.
Negima Tapas
Satsuma Gokoro
Deep-fried sweet potato with a buttery spread.
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Assorted mix of Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Takoyaki
Deep-fried octopus pancake-ball with sweet-savory soy sauce and drizzled with mayonnaise. Topped with bonito flakes, green laver, and red ginger on the side.
Tsukune Tapas
Vegetable Tempura
Assorted Vegetable Tempura
Toppings
Bamboo
Bean Sprouts
Beef Cheek
Boiled Chicken
Cod Roe Topping
Corn
Crispy Bacon
Diablo
Carolina reaper flavor bomb,
Extra Chashu
Fire Cracker
Spicy tempura bits.
Fried Onion
Garlic Chips
Garlic Miso Butter
GGC
Green Chili Butter Bomb
Hard Flavored Egg
Kikurage Mushroom
Kimchee Topping
Poached Egg
Pork Belly Topping
Pork Cutlet
Pork Spare Rib
RGB
Roasted garlic bomb.
Shredded Seaweed
Shrimp Tempura Topping
Shrimp Wonton
Soft Boiled Flavored Egg
Spicy Miso Bomb
Our most popular flavor bomb, packed with spices, and adds an umami depth.
Spicy Takana
Spinach
Umami Spice
Wonton
Drinks
Goods
Packaged Hakata Ramen
Now you can enjoy fresh Hakata Ramen at home. This Raw set comes with 2 servings of noodles and soup base. Cooking instructions included. Item is perishable and please consume within a week.
Packaged Spicy Hakata Ramen
Now you can enjoy fresh Hakata Ramen at home. This Raw spicy set comes with 2 servings of noodles and soup base. Cooking instructions included. Item is perishable and please consume within a week.
Yuzu Pepper
Our own blend of yuzu pepper has been developed to have a fresh, clear heat. It is made to an original recipe and blended in a factory in Fukuoka, Kyushu. We use yuzu citrus grown by carefully selected farmers in Oita prefecture and the resulting condiment is richly fragranced, making it the perfect choice for stir-fried dishes, steak, and even grilled fish!
Shin-Sen-Gumi Original Dressing
Our original dressing, made with carrot and yuzu for a refreshing zesty salad dressing. The very same dressing we use for our salads at our first location, Gardena Yakitori.
Shin-Sen-Gumi Green Onion & Garlic Dressing
A creamy salad dressing made with green onion and garlic for a bit of a kick.
Shin-Sen-Gumi Black Bean Vinaigrette Dressing
An acidic, zesty black bean based Vinaigrette. Great for wakame/seaweed salads.
Shin-Sen-Gumi Ponzu Sauce
Our own ponzu dressing recipe, tangy and refreshing, great for any hot pot dish.
Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori Sauce
Our secret Yakitori sauce packs a potent umami punch. Try it at home with some grilled chicken!
Shin-Sen-Gumi Mirin Vinaigrette
Our Mirin Vinaigrette mixed with some Yuzu Pepper. We serve this great, zesty and refreshing salad dressing with shredded cabbage at our first location, Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori.
Shin-Sen-Gumi Soy and Sesame Dressing
Japanese style soy-based salad dressing with sesame, with a semi-sweet taste.
Shin-Sen-Gumi BBQ Sauce
Our unmistakable BBQ sauce, made with a soy sauce base and is enriched with fruit and vegetables ripened under the California sun.
Shin-Sen-Gumi Sesame Sauce
Our very own sesame dipping sauce. Perfect for Shabu-Shabu or even salads!
Spicy Miso (16 oz)
Our most most popular Ramen topping. Enjoy this with any of your favorite noodles. This versatile sauce can be used with just about any of your favorite recipes.
Spicy Miso Mini Jar (5.29 oz)
Our most most popular Ramen topping. Enjoy this with any of your favorite noodles. This versatile sauce can be used with just about any of your favorite recipes.
Packaged Shrimp Udon
Cold style udon noodles with bonito-based dipping sauce and shrimp tempura.
Packaged Kakiage Udon
Cold style udon noodles with bonito based dipping sauce, comes with kakiage (crispy vegetable and shrimp tempura cake).
Choco Lava Pack
A great combination of creamy liquid chocolate center within a chocolate cake, each made by our very own patissier. Serve with some ice-cream for a dessert perfect for any meal. Chocolate lave cake is frozen, but simply bake for a bit in the oven to enjoy this gooey chocolatey goodness.
Curry Sauce
Shin-Sen-Gumi curry now available in packaged form. Made with a blend of spices, great with rice for the typical curry dish. Or add some dashi and water bring to a boil and add some noodles for some curry noodles!
Soboro
Seasoned minced chicken, simmered in a blend of sauces and spices. Pair with rice, curry, ramen or any dish for a protein boost.
Seasoned Wood Ear Mushroom
Made with Wood Ear Mushroom from Tokunoshima island in Japan. Seasoned and simmered with soy sauce, cooking sake, some sugar and togarashi (a mixture of Japanese citrus peels and chili peppers). This sweet savory and crunchy seasoned mushroom is the perfect pair with hot hot steaming rice.
Spicy Takana Pack
Takana or pickled mustard leaf is a great addition to any dish. Pickled with chili peppers it gives a slight kick. A great addition to ramen or add to fried rice to recreate Hakata style Takana Fried Rice.
Vanilla Creme Brulee ToGo
Made by our very own patissier, this Creme Brulee is rich and creamy. Sprinkle some sugar and torch it or broil in the oven for a nice caramel crust.
Green Tea Creme Brulee ToGo
Made by our very own patissier, this Matcha Creme Brulee is creamy but also a deep green tea flavor. Sprinkle some sugar and torch it or broil in the oven for a nice caramel crust.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
6404 Irvine Blvd, Irvine, CA 92620