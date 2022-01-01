Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon Irvine

Yuzu Pepper

$8.00

Our own blend of yuzu pepper has been developed to have a fresh, clear heat. It is made to an original recipe and blended in a factory in Fukuoka, Kyushu. We use yuzu citrus grown by carefully selected farmers in Oita prefecture and the resulting condiment is richly fragranced, making it the perfect choice for stir-fried dishes, steak, and even grilled fish!