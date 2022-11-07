Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Yakitori

185 Center Street Promenade

Anaheim, CA 92805

Popular Items

Pork Cutlet Curry Rice
Karaage Curry Rice

Yakitori

Combo Yakitori

Negima (4pc)

Negima (4pc)

Chicken thigh with green onion skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.

Tsukune (4pc)

Tsukune (4pc)

Chicken meat ball skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.

Kawa (4pc)

Kawa (4pc)

Chicken skin skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.

Tebasaki (4pc)

Tebasaki (4pc)

Chicken wing skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.

Nankotsu (4pc)

Nankotsu (4pc)

Chicken cartilage skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.

Zuri (4pc)

Zuri (4pc)

Chicken Gizzard skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.

Liver (4pc)

Liver (4pc)

Chicken Liver skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.

Hatsu (4pc)

Hatsu (4pc)

Chicken Heart skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.

Bara (4pc)

Bara (4pc)

Pork belly skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.

Shiro (4pc)

Shiro (4pc)

Pork intestine skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.

Sausage (4pc)

Sausage (4pc)

Pork Sausage skewer grilled over oak charcoal.

Asupara Maki (3pc)

Asupara Maki (3pc)

Asparagus w/Pork Belly Slice skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.

Enoki Maki (3pc)

Enoki Maki (3pc)

Enoki Mushroom w/Pork Belly Slice skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.

Shiso Maki (3pc)

Shiso Maki (3pc)

Tongue (3pc)

Tongue (3pc)

Beef Tongue skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.

Harami (3pc)

Harami (3pc)

Prime Beef Skirt skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.

Kobe Style Rib (3pc)

Kobe Style Rib (3pc)

Kobe Style Beef Rib skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.

Kobe Style Beef Chuck Eye Log (3pc)

Kobe Style Beef Chuck Eye Log (3pc)

Kobe Style Beef Chuck Eye Log skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.

Ebi (3pc)

Ebi (3pc)

Black Tiger Shrimp skewer grilled over oak charcoal with Mayonnaise.

Hotate (3pc)

Hotate (3pc)

Scallop skewer grilled over oak charcoal with Soy sauce Butter flavor.

US Kobe Prime Beef (1pc)

US Kobe Prime Beef (1pc)

US Kobe Prime Marble Beef skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.

SP Hatsu (3pc)

SP Hatsu (3pc)

Chicken Special Heart skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.

Standard Party Plate

Standard Party Plate

Serve 5 kind of Skewers (5 piece each) and Fried Chicken. Please expect some time to complete order.

Premium Party Plate

Premium Party Plate

Serve 6 kind of Skewers (6 piece each) and Fried Chicken. Please expect some time to complete order.

Noodles

Hakata Ramen

Hakata Ramen

Our Hakata ramen combines a tonkotsu, pork bone broth with thin noodles, and two slices of chashu pork. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side.

Spicy Hakata Ramen

Spicy Hakata Ramen

Our Hakata ramen with spicy miso, packed with flavor and spice. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side.

Spicy Dandan Men

Spicy Dandan Men

Hakata style spicy sesame miso ramen with Seasoned Tofu Meat.

Spicy Mazesoba

Spicy Mazesoba

Noodles with seasoned Tofu meat in spicy sesame sauce.

Vegetarian Ramen

Vegetarian Ramen

Miso based vegan ramen. With seasoned tofu meat and a medley of vegetables.

Build Your Own Ramen

Build Your Own Ramen

Roasted Garlic Hakata Ramen

Roasted Garlic Hakata Ramen

Roasted garlic in this tonkotsu broth further increases the complexity of flavors making for a very rich flavorful soup. Comes with two slices of chashu and egg. We do not accept customization and extra items requests.

Spicy Roasted Garlic Hakata Ramen

Spicy Roasted Garlic Hakata Ramen

Roasted garlic in this Spicy tonkotsu broth further increases the complexity of flavors making for a very rich flavorful soup. Comes with two slices of chashu and egg. We do not accept customization and extra items requests.

Cilantro Hakata Ramen

Cilantro Hakata Ramen

Curry Ramen

Curry Ramen

Spicy Maze Udon

Spicy Maze Udon

Udon Noodles with seasoned Tofu meat in spicy sesame sauce.

Rice

Beef Curry Rice

Beef Curry Rice

Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices topped with simmered thin beef slices. Contains dairy.

Karaage Curry Rice

Karaage Curry Rice

Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices topped with fried chicken (Karaage). Contains dairy.

Pork Cutlet Curry Rice

Pork Cutlet Curry Rice

Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices topped with fried Pork Cutlet (Tonkatsu). Contains dairy.

Shrimp Tempura Curry Rice

Shrimp Tempura Curry Rice

Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices topped with shrimp tempura. Contains dairy.

Soboro Curry Rice

Soboro Curry Rice

Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices topped with seasoned ground chicken. Contains dairy.

Plain Curry Rice

Plain Curry Rice

Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices. Contains dairy.

Fried Shrimp Curry Rice

Fried Shrimp Curry Rice

Curry sauce with rice with 3 pieces of deep-fried breaded shrimp.

Sausage Curry Rice

Sausage Curry Rice

Curry sauce with rice with sausages.

Clam Chowder Croquette Curry Rice

Clam Chowder Croquette Curry Rice

Curry sauce with rice with 2 pieces of clam chowder croquettes.

Gyoza Curry Rice

Gyoza Curry Rice

Curry sauce with rice with 5 pieces of deep-fried potstickers.

Takoyaki Curry Rice

Takoyaki Curry Rice

Curry sauce with rice with 5 pieces of wheat ball snacks filled with octopus.

Chicken Meatball Curry Rice

Chicken Meatball Curry Rice

Curry sauce with rice with 6 pieces of chicken meatballs.

Chicken Thigh Skewers Curry Rice

Chicken Thigh Skewers Curry Rice

Curry sauce with rice with 2 grilled chicken and green onion skewers.

Beef Rice

Beef Rice

Simmered thin slice beef and onions over rice.

Chashu Rice

Chashu Rice

Rice topped with seasoned crumbled chashu, cabbage, egg, green onions, drizzled with mayonnaise, and shredded seaweed.

Soboro Rice

Soboro Rice

Seasoned minced chicken topped over rice.

Spicy Chashu Rice

Spicy Chashu Rice

Rice topped with spicy seasoned crumbled chashu, egg, green onions, shredded chili and drizzled with mayonnaise.

Karaage Rice

Karaage Rice

Spicy Karaage Rice

Spicy Karaage Rice

Plain White Rice

Yakitori & Soboro Rice

Yakitori & Soboro Rice

Toppings

Fireworks Topping Combo

Ground Chashu, Fire Cracker, Poached Egg

Popeye Topping Combo

Fried Onion, Garlic Chips, Spinach

Spicy Breakfast Topping Combo

Spicy Miso, Crispy Bacon, Flavored Egg

Bamboo

Bamboo

Bean Sprouts

Bean Sprouts

Corn

Corn

Crispy Bacon

Crispy Bacon

Diablo

Diablo

Dried Seaweed

Dried Seaweed

Extra Chashu

Extra Chashu

Firecracker - Spicy Tempura Bits

Firecracker - Spicy Tempura Bits

Flavored Egg

Flavored Egg

Fried Onion

Fried Onion

Fried Pork Wonton

Fried Pork Wonton

Fried Shrimp Wonton

Fried Shrimp Wonton

Garlic Chips

Garlic Chips

GGC

GGC

Ginger

Green onion

Green onion

Ground Chashu

Ground Chashu

Poached Egg

Poached Egg

Pork Belly Chashu

Pork Belly Chashu

Spicy Miso

Spicy Miso

Spinach

Spinach

Yuzukosho

Yuzukosho

Beef Slices

Chicken Karaage (Topping)

Shrimp Tempra (2pc)

Pork Cutlet(Topping)

Soboro (topping)

Cod Roe

Cod Roe

Garlic Miso Butter

Garlic Miso Butter

Green Chili Butter Bomb

Green Chili Butter Bomb

Fried Onion Bomb

Fried Onion Bomb

Kitsune (topping)

Kakiage (topping)

Veg Mix

Veg Mix

Sausage

Cheese

Extra Cilantro

Sides

Shake Fries

Shake Fries

Fries coated with your choice of flavoring