Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Yakitori
No reviews yet
185 Center Street Promenade
Anaheim, CA 92805
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Utensils
Yakitori
Combo Yakitori
Negima (4pc)
Chicken thigh with green onion skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.
Tsukune (4pc)
Chicken meat ball skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.
Kawa (4pc)
Chicken skin skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.
Tebasaki (4pc)
Chicken wing skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.
Nankotsu (4pc)
Chicken cartilage skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.
Zuri (4pc)
Chicken Gizzard skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.
Liver (4pc)
Chicken Liver skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.
Hatsu (4pc)
Chicken Heart skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.
Bara (4pc)
Pork belly skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.
Shiro (4pc)
Pork intestine skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.
Sausage (4pc)
Pork Sausage skewer grilled over oak charcoal.
Asupara Maki (3pc)
Asparagus w/Pork Belly Slice skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.
Enoki Maki (3pc)
Enoki Mushroom w/Pork Belly Slice skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.
Shiso Maki (3pc)
Tongue (3pc)
Beef Tongue skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.
Harami (3pc)
Prime Beef Skirt skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.
Kobe Style Rib (3pc)
Kobe Style Beef Rib skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.
Kobe Style Beef Chuck Eye Log (3pc)
Kobe Style Beef Chuck Eye Log skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.
Ebi (3pc)
Black Tiger Shrimp skewer grilled over oak charcoal with Mayonnaise.
Hotate (3pc)
Scallop skewer grilled over oak charcoal with Soy sauce Butter flavor.
US Kobe Prime Beef (1pc)
US Kobe Prime Marble Beef skewer grilled over oak charcoal with salt flavor.
SP Hatsu (3pc)
Chicken Special Heart skewer grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.
Standard Party Plate
Serve 5 kind of Skewers (5 piece each) and Fried Chicken. Please expect some time to complete order.
Premium Party Plate
Serve 6 kind of Skewers (6 piece each) and Fried Chicken. Please expect some time to complete order.
Noodles
Hakata Ramen
Our Hakata ramen combines a tonkotsu, pork bone broth with thin noodles, and two slices of chashu pork. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side.
Spicy Hakata Ramen
Our Hakata ramen with spicy miso, packed with flavor and spice. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side.
Spicy Dandan Men
Hakata style spicy sesame miso ramen with Seasoned Tofu Meat.
Spicy Mazesoba
Noodles with seasoned Tofu meat in spicy sesame sauce.
Vegetarian Ramen
Miso based vegan ramen. With seasoned tofu meat and a medley of vegetables.
Build Your Own Ramen
Roasted Garlic Hakata Ramen
Roasted garlic in this tonkotsu broth further increases the complexity of flavors making for a very rich flavorful soup. Comes with two slices of chashu and egg. We do not accept customization and extra items requests.
Spicy Roasted Garlic Hakata Ramen
Roasted garlic in this Spicy tonkotsu broth further increases the complexity of flavors making for a very rich flavorful soup. Comes with two slices of chashu and egg. We do not accept customization and extra items requests.
Cilantro Hakata Ramen
Curry Ramen
Spicy Maze Udon
Udon Noodles with seasoned Tofu meat in spicy sesame sauce.
Rice
Beef Curry Rice
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices topped with simmered thin beef slices. Contains dairy.
Karaage Curry Rice
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices topped with fried chicken (Karaage). Contains dairy.
Pork Cutlet Curry Rice
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices topped with fried Pork Cutlet (Tonkatsu). Contains dairy.
Shrimp Tempura Curry Rice
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices topped with shrimp tempura. Contains dairy.
Soboro Curry Rice
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices topped with seasoned ground chicken. Contains dairy.
Plain Curry Rice
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices. Contains dairy.
Fried Shrimp Curry Rice
Curry sauce with rice with 3 pieces of deep-fried breaded shrimp.
Sausage Curry Rice
Curry sauce with rice with sausages.
Clam Chowder Croquette Curry Rice
Curry sauce with rice with 2 pieces of clam chowder croquettes.
Gyoza Curry Rice
Curry sauce with rice with 5 pieces of deep-fried potstickers.
Takoyaki Curry Rice
Curry sauce with rice with 5 pieces of wheat ball snacks filled with octopus.
Chicken Meatball Curry Rice
Curry sauce with rice with 6 pieces of chicken meatballs.
Chicken Thigh Skewers Curry Rice
Curry sauce with rice with 2 grilled chicken and green onion skewers.
Beef Rice
Simmered thin slice beef and onions over rice.
Chashu Rice
Rice topped with seasoned crumbled chashu, cabbage, egg, green onions, drizzled with mayonnaise, and shredded seaweed.
Soboro Rice
Seasoned minced chicken topped over rice.
Spicy Chashu Rice
Rice topped with spicy seasoned crumbled chashu, egg, green onions, shredded chili and drizzled with mayonnaise.
Karaage Rice
Spicy Karaage Rice
Plain White Rice
Yakitori & Soboro Rice
Toppings
Fireworks Topping Combo
Ground Chashu, Fire Cracker, Poached Egg
Popeye Topping Combo
Fried Onion, Garlic Chips, Spinach
Spicy Breakfast Topping Combo
Spicy Miso, Crispy Bacon, Flavored Egg