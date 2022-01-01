  • Home
Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori - Gardena - 18517 S. Western

Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori Gardena - 18517 S. Western

review star

No reviews yet

18517 S Western Ave, Gardena

Gardena, CA 90248

Popular Items

Yakitori Platter S
Shoyu Ramen

Sides

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

Deep fried tofu in the soy sauce based sauce

Cheese Eggroll

Cheese Eggroll

$4.50

Deep fried cheese wrapped with eggroll skin

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$6.95

Deep fried chicken with special sweet and sour green onion sauce

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$2.75

Chicken stock broth with green onion and sesame seeds

Chikuwa Isobeage

Chikuwa Isobeage

$4.95

Deep fried chikuwa fish cake with dried green seaweed

Crab Cream Croquette

Crab Cream Croquette

$7.50

Creamy filling with crab meat surrounded by a crispy shell

Ebi Mayo

Ebi Mayo

$7.00

Deep fried shrimp marinated w/ mayo, topped w/ sesame seeds

Edamame

Edamame

$4.25

Boiled soy beans in the shell, lightly salted

Goma Spinach

Goma Spinach

$4.25

Boiled spinach, original creamy black sesame sauce, a sprinkle of black sesame seeds.

Grilled Mackerel

Grilled Mackerel

$4.95

Grilled mackerel, grated daikon

Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.00

Homemade style pan-fried pork dumpling

Japanese Pork Omelet

Japanese Pork Omelet

$7.50

Japanese style pork omelet with okonomi sauce and mayonnaise, topped with bonito flakes, red ginger.

Kintaro Croquette

Kintaro Croquette

$7.00

Deep fried bacon and mashed potato croquette w/ mayo

Stewed Pork Feet

Stewed Pork Feet

$6.50

Soy sauce flavored pork feet stew with green onion.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.00

Deep fried octopus pancake-ball, okonomi sauce & mayo

Yakko

Yakko

$4.95

Chilled tofu topped with bonito flakes, green onion, and grated ginger

Yakitori

Yakitori Platter M

Yakitori Platter M

$90.00

5 each of, Chicken Wing, Chicken Cartilage, Chicken Skin, Chicken Meatball, Chicken Thigh & Green Onion, Shrimp. Comes with Edamame.

Yakitori Platter S

Yakitori Platter S

$55.00

3 each of, Chicken Wing, Chicken Cartilage, Chicken Skin, Chicken Meatball, Chicken Thigh & Green Onion, Shrimp. Comes with Edamame.

Cartilage

Cartilage

$3.50

Crunchy chicken cartilage skewer.

Meatball

Meatball

$4.00

Skewered chicken meatball grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.

Pork Intestines

Pork Intestines

$3.50

Crispy and chewy pork intestine skewer dipped in our savory sweet sauce.

Potato

Quail Egg w/ Bacon

Quail Egg w/ Bacon

$4.50

Quail eggs in rolled pork belly skewer.

$5.25

Grilled Shrimp skewer.

Skin

Skin

$3.50

Crispy and chewy chicken skin skewer basted in sweet savory sauce.

Thigh w/ Green Onion Salt

Thigh w/ Green Onion Salt

$3.25

Skewered chicken thigh with leeks grilled over oak charcoal.

Thigh w/ Green Onion Sauce

Thigh w/ Green Onion Sauce

$3.25

Skewered chicken thigh with leeks grilled over oak charcoal dipped in our secret sauce.

Wing

$3.50

Chicken wing skewer.

Yuzu Pepper

$0.50

An original blend of chilli pepper and yuzu citrus peel.

Rice & Plates

Yakitori Bowl

Yakitori Bowl

$10.50+

Three BBQ chicken skewers of your choice served over rice with salad on the side. Contains wheat and soy.

Yakitori Plate

Yakitori Plate

$11.25+

Three BBQ chicken skewers of your choice with seasoned ground chicken garnished with shredded egg with salad on the side. Contains wheat, egg, and soy.

SSG Combo Plate

SSG Combo Plate

$12.25+

Two BBQ chicken skewers, crispy fried chicken fried white fish, and salad on the side. Contains wheat, egg, and soy.

Deluxe SSG Combo Plate

Deluxe SSG Combo Plate

$14.50+

Two Yakitori Skewers, Chicken Karaage, Fried Oyster and Creamy Croquette with rice and salad.

Grilled Mackerel Set

Grilled Mackerel Set

$11.00

Lightly salted mackerel grilled slowly to perfection over charcoal. Comes with salad on the side. Contains wheat, soy, and fish.

Karaage Plate

Karaage Plate

$10.50

Lightly coated and crispy fried chicken coated with a refreshing and original sweet, sour, and soy based sauce. Comes with salad on the side.

Nori Taru Plate

Nori Taru Plate

$11.00+

Negima & tsukune, deep-fried white fish with tartar sauce, seaweed sheet, bonito flakes & konbu on rice.

Pork Katsu Bowl

Pork Katsu Bowl

$10.00

Deep-fried pork cutlet in savory egg and browned onions over steamed rice.

Prime Beef Plate

Prime Beef Plate

$14.95Out of stock

3 charcoal grilled grilled prime beef skewers with original sauce. Comes with salad and rice.

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$12.50

Soy based ramen made with our chicken broth combined with pork and vegetables. Comes with thick noodles and slices of chashu, garnished with shredded and chopped green onions, and sesame seeds.

Spicy Ramen

Spicy Ramen

$12.50

Spicy ramen made with kelp, fish, miso and veggies broth. Comes with thick noodles and slices of chashu, garnished with shredded and chopped green onions, and sesame seeds.

Takana Rice Set

Takana Rice Set

$12.00+

Takana mixed rice, 2 Yakitori (thigh & meatball), agedashi tofu.

Drinks

$2.75

$2.75

$3.25

$3.50

Asahi Super Dry Small Bottle

$3.50

Sapporo Beer Small Bottle

$50.00

$25.00+

Otokoyama Sake Bottle

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

18517 S Western Ave, Gardena, Gardena, CA 90248

Directions

