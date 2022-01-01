Shin Yuki Japanese Restaurant imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Shin Yuki Japanese Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

151 Iron Skillet Ct

Bowling Green, KY 42104

NA Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

UnSweet Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Appetizers

Age Tofu

$9.00

Buta Kakuni

$7.00Out of stock

Chawan-mushi

$6.00

Chikuwa

$6.00

Edamame

$4.00

Egg Roll

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Geso Shoga

$7.00

Geso Tempura

$7.00

Gyoza

$6.00

Gyutan

$6.00

Hamachi Kama

$19.00

Hiya Yako

$4.00

Hokke app

$12.00

Hotaru Ika

$4.00Out of stock

Ika Kara Age

$6.00

Ika Natto

$6.00

Ikura Oroshi

$6.00

Japanese Sausage

$6.00

Jp Stk App

$23.00

Kaiso

$5.00

Kaki Fry

$6.00

Kani Kara-age

$13.00

Kara-age

$6.00

Katsuo Tofu

$9.00

Kisu tempura

$8.00

Maguro Natto

$8.00

Maguro Yamakake

$8.00

Mentaiko Onigiri

$5.00

Oden

$9.00Out of stock

Okaka onigiri

$3.25

Saba app

$7.00

Sake app

$6.00

Sake Onigiri

$4.00

Sanma app

$8.00Out of stock

Sashimi App

$23.00

Shimeji

$5.00Out of stock

Shishamo

$7.00

Shrimp Shumai

$6.00

Shrimp Temp app

$8.00

Soft Shell Shrimp

$8.00Out of stock

Spicy Octopus Salad

$6.00

Sunomono

$8.00

Surume Ika

$10.00

Tai Kabuto

$10.00

Takoyaki

$6.00

Tempura App

$9.00

Torikawa

$6.00

Tsukemono

$7.00

Tuna Tartare

$10.75

Ume Onigiri

$4.00

Vegetable Temp App

$7.00

Wasabi Shumai

$5.00

Yakitori

$6.00

Yamaimo

$5.00

Koroke

$4.00

Tsubugai

$6.00Out of stock

Tara Miso

$7.00Out of stock

Veggie Gyoza

$4.75

Toro Tartar

$20.00

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Gyusuji

$6.00

Bento Box

Yuki Bento Box

$38.00

Sushi Bento

$25.00

Create Your Own Dinner

Teriyaki Chicken

$12.00

Teriyaki Beef

$15.00

Teriyaki Shrimp

$15.00

Mixed Tempura Dinner

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$19.00

Japanese Style Steak

$23.00

Pork Katsu

$12.00

Teriyaki Tofu

$9.00

Vegetable teriyaki

$7.95

Steamed veggies

$7.95

Teriyaki Salmon

$13.00

Chicken Katsu

$11.00

Ponzu Beef

$15.00

Staminayaki

$13.50

Yakiniku

$13.50

Salmon Dinner

$13.00

Deep Fried Tempura Style

Longhorn

$11.00

Tempura roll

$11.00

Desserts

Red Bean

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Black Sesame

$5.00

Donburi

Katsu-don

$11.00

Oyako-don

$11.00

Ten-don

$15.00

Una-don

$18.00

Sukiyaki

$22.00

Gyu-Don

$10.00

Veggie Don

$8.50

Kid's Meals

Kids Teriyaki Chicken

$7.00

Kids Teriyaki Beef

$8.00

Kids Fried Chicken (Tori Kara-age)

$7.00

Kids Shrimp Teriyaki

$8.00

Kids Bento

$9.00

Maki

Aji

$6.00Out of stock

Avocado Roll

$4.00

Battera

$13.00

Big Daddy

$14.00

Big Red

$12.00

Blue Crunchy Shrimp

$6.00

Blue Moon Roll

$10.00

California

$6.00

Captain Ron

$18.00

Caterpillar

$10.00

Chop Chop

$7.00

Crunchy Scallop

$10.00

Crunchy Shrimp

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Dirty South

$9.00

Dynamite

$9.00

Eel Roll

$8.00

Farewell Roll

$7.00

Firecracker

$13.00

Fried Shrimp Roll

$7.00

Futo Maki

$9.00

Gyoza Roll

$8.00

Hilltopper

$16.00

Jenny

$15.00

Kanpyo Roll

$4.00

Kentucky

$7.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Marriage

$14.00

Mermaid

$9.00

Natto Roll

$5.00

Neptune

$9.00

Pat Handroll

$7.00

Oshinko roll

$4.00

Oyster

$10.00

Philadelphia

$9.00

Phoenix

$11.00

Piano

$15.00

Rainbow

$15.00

Rik

$15.00

Roswell

$9.50

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Salmon Skin

$7.00

San Francisco

$9.50

Snake

$14.00

South West

$9.00

Spider

$10.00

Tracy's American

$10.00

Tsunami

$15.00

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Turner

$13.00

Vegetable Roll

$6.00

Vess

$10.00

West Coast

$12.00

Yellow Tail Roll

$6.00

Modified Jenny

$9.00

Modified Hilltopper

$9.00

Negi Toro Roll

$8.00

Crab,shrimp,crm Chz,grn Onion

$7.00

John Roll

$14.50

Pat Handroll

$7.50

Nigiri

Aji

$6.00Out of stock

BF Toro

$8.00Out of stock

BF Tuna

$5.00

Bonito

$3.50

Chu toro

$7.00

Crab

$2.25

Eel Nigiri

$3.25

Egg

$2.50

Engawa

$6.00

Fresh Salmon

$3.25

Inari

$2.00

Kampachi

$2.75

Kin Madai

$3.75

Mackerel

$2.50

Madai

$3.75

Octopus

$3.00

Salmon Roe

$4.00

Scallop

$4.00

Sea Eel

$5.00Out of stock

Sea Urchin

$6.00

Shrimp

$2.00

Smelt Roe

$2.25

Smk Salmon

$3.25

Squid

$2.50

Surf Clam

$2.50

Swt Shrimp

$5.00

Toro

$8.00Out of stock

Tuna Nigiri

$3.50

Tuna tataki nigiri

$3.50

Wht Tuna

$3.00

Yellow Tail Nigiri

$3.25

Otoro

$8.00Out of stock

Kohada

$7.00Out of stock

Sea Bass

$2.75Out of stock

Hiramasa

$2.75Out of stock

Flounder

$3.00

Noodles

Tempura

$12.00

Tanuki

$9.00

Kitsune

$9.00

Yamakake

$10.00

Niku

$12.00

Nabayaki

$15.00

Zaru

$9.00

Tenzaru

$12.00

Plain Udon

$8.00

Side Orders

Clear Soup

$3.00

Extra Ginger

Extra Wasabi

House Salad

$4.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Chili Oil

$2.00

Eel Sauce

$0.25

Spicy Mayo

$0.25

Sushi Specials

7 Piece

$25.00

9 Piece

$30.00

Beginner Sushi

$17.00

Chirashi-zushi

$24.00

Vegetarian Sushi

$12.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
