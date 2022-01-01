- Home
Shine Distillery & Grill
361 Reviews
$$
4232 N Williams Ave
Portland, OR 97217
Popular Items
SHARABLES
BIG OL' PRETZEL
Fresh made from Rob's Pretzel Palace and served a whole grain mustard cheese sauce. v
POPCORN CHICKEN
Tossed in Stacy's island BBQ sauce, topped with sesame seeds and scallions. GF
ARTICHOKE SPINACH DIP
Warmed artichoke, leek and spinach and parm dip served with pita bread. v
FRIED BRIE
Panko coated and fried to crisp, severed with a Blueberry Apple Melba sauce. v
FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS
Deep fried brussels, brewers yeast, shallots, garlic sauce and lemon. gf vg
PERSONAL POUTINE
Fries, mushroom gravy, bacon braised collard greens, cheese curds. gf
SIDE FRIES
SALADS & SOUPS
MATERIAL GIRL SALAD
Seasonal mixed lettuces, cojita cheese, pickled onions, shaved celery, radish, and a sweet scallion vinaigrette • Add half avocado - $2 • Add organic smoked salmon -$8 • Vegan option available (no cheese) GF
SMOKED SALMON COBB
Cold smoked salmon, mixed lettuces, lemon dill vinaigrette, pork belly, heirloom cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, pickled egg, pickled onion, asparagus GF
CEASARISH SALAD
Organic mixed greens, garlic Caesar, garlic rye croutons, parm crisp. v
SQUASH BISQUE
Butternut squash, grilled bread, sour cream and crispy onions. Gluten free and vegan option
CUP OF BISQUE
SANDWICHES
DISTILLERY BURGER
1/3 pound of Angus Beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, and dijon. GFO
PORK BELLY BLT
Smoked Pork belly, organic mixed greens, basil aioli, and tomato
RUEBEN
Corned Beef, house made remoulade, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, served on marbled rye bread
CHICKEN SANDWICH
Herbed Garlic chicken breast, grilled and served on greens, pickled onions, tomato, swiss cheese, bacon, and a chimichurri aioli GFO
SUPPER
FISH N' CHIPS
Cornmeal breaded red fish. house remoulade, fries, chow chow relish. gf
FRIED CHICKEN DINNER
Fried chicken breast, bacon braised collard greens and creamy mashed potatoes. gf
PORK LOIN
Bacon-wrapped pork loin, mashed potatoes, sauteed Brussels, and apple butter. gf
GNOCCHI
Pumpkin cream sauce, Tuscan kale , herbs, crispy onions and gnocchi. v Add cold smoked pork belly $8 (not V)
CODY'S SHRIMP TACOS
3 Crispy tacos filled with chopped shrimp, poblano peppers and cheese, served with side salad and chimi crema. gf
ALLERGIES
TO GO COCKTAILS
ROSE NYLUND
A light and lovely, easy-to-drink, fanciful vodka soda. | Shine Spirits Northwesty Vodka, Portland Syrups Rose Cordial, hop water | Cocktails to-go are prepared in a single serving size by our bartenders at time of your order and delivered in a sealed drink pouch intended only for adult consumption. OREGON LAW REQUIRES ALL TAKEOUT COCKTAILS MUST COME WITH A FOOD PURCHASE, 2 cocktails per 1 food item. | You must be 21 + years of age and present a valid ID to purchase alcoholic beverages |
WORDS OF AFFIRMATION
Shine Northwesty Vodka, Cherry Heering, ginger, honey, lemon • Cocktails to-go are prepared in a single serving size by our bartenders at time of your order and delivered in a sealed drink pouch intended only for adult consumption • OREGON LAW REQUIRES ALL TAKEOUT COCKTAILS MUST COME WITH A FOOD PURCHASE, 2 cocktails per 1 food item. | You must be 21 + years of age and present a valid ID to purchase alcoholic beverages
PINK 75
Shine Pink Hibiscus Gin, Prosecco, lemon, simple syrup • Cocktails to-go are prepared in a single serving size by our bartenders at time of your order and delivered in a sealed drink pouch intended only for adult consumption • Garnish for cocktails to-go may not be available • OREGON LAW REQUIRES ALL TAKEOUT COCKTAILS MUST COME WITH A FOOD PURCHASE, 2 cocktails per 1 food item. | You must be 21 + years of age and present a valid ID to purchase alcoholic beverages |
MISS WILLIAMS
Shine Spirits Batch One Gin, lemon, simple, peach bitters, sugar rim • Cocktails to-go are prepared in a single serving size by our bartenders at time of your order and delivered in a sealed drink pouch intended only for adult consumption. Garnish may not be available for all cocktails to go • OREGON LAW REQUIRES ALL TAKEOUT COCKTAILS MUST COME WITH A FOOD PURCHASE, 2 cocktails per 1 food item. | You must be 21 + years of age and present a valid ID to purchase alcoholic beverages |
WILMORE LEMONADE
Shine Bourbon Whiskey, lemon, rosemary simple • Cocktails to-go are prepared in a single serving size by our bartenders at time of your order and delivered in a sealed drink pouch intended only for adult consumption. OREGON LAW REQUIRES ALL TAKEOUT COCKTAILS MUST COME WITH A FOOD PURCHASE, 2 cocktails per 1 food item. | You must be 21 + years of age and present a valid ID to purchase alcoholic beverages |
JONNY'S OLD FASHIONED
Shine Bourbon Whiskey, sugar, house-made black walnut bitters • Cocktails to-go are prepared in a single serving size by our bartenders at time of your order and delivered in a sealed drink pouch intended only for adult consumption. OREGON LAW REQUIRES ALL TAKEOUT COCKTAILS MUST COME WITH A FOOD PURCHASE, 2 cocktails per 1 food item. | You must be 21 + years of age and present a valid ID to purchase alcoholic beverages |
WOODSMAN
Shine Bourbon Whiskey, sweet vermouth, Cynar, orange bitters, dehydrated orange • Cocktails to-go are prepared in a single serving size by our bartenders at time of your order and delivered in a sealed drink pouch intended only for adult consumption. Garnish may not be available for all to-go cocktails • OREGON LAW REQUIRES ALL TAKEOUT COCKTAILS MUST COME WITH A FOOD PURCHASE, 2 cocktails per 1 food item. | You must be 21 + years of age and present a valid ID to purchase alcoholic beverages
BUMBLE BOURBON
Shine Bourbon Whiskey, honey and Prosecco • Cocktails to-go are prepared in a single serving size by our bartenders at time of your order and delivered in a sealed drink pouch intended only for adult consumption • OREGON LAW REQUIRES ALL TAKEOUT COCKTAILS MUST COME WITH A FOOD PURCHASE, 2 cocktails per 1 food item • You must be 21 + years of age and present a valid ID to purchase alcoholic beverages •
BOTTLE SALES
CENTENNIAL GIN BTL
PINK HIBISCUS GIN BTL
750 ML | 42.5% ABV | 85 proof | Botanical gin with citrus and floral notes—very hibiscus forward for your daily antioxidants
BATCH ONE GIN BTL
750 ML | 45% ABV | 90 proof | Small batch copper distilled. Citrus note, cinnamon, and finished with rose petals...because Portland.
CASCADIAN BLUE AGAVE SPIRIT BTL
750 ML | 46% ABV | 92 proof | Small batch distilled with charred cherry wood, from authentic blue agave imported from Jalisco, Mexico.
CASCADIAN GOLD AGAVE BTL
750 ML | 42.5% ABV | 85 proof | Our Portland version of a smooth, barrel-aged drinking tequila with smokey tones and pineapple notes
SHINE VODKA BTL
750 ML | 45% ABV | 90 proof | Grain neutral spirits distilled over river rock and filtered through limestone
PEACH VODKA BTL
HELLO MANGO VODKA BTL
MINTY VODKA BTL
45% ABV | 90 proof | Grain neutral spirits distilled over river rock and filtered through limestone and fresh mint
STRAIGHT BOURBON WHISKEY BTL
750 ML | 46% ABV | 92 proof | Virgin charred American white oak barrels hold our blend of bourbon made from corn, barley and enough rye to spice things up.
COCKTAIL KITS
PINK 75 KIT
New Cocktail Kit for a New Year! Celebrate and reboot with this bubbly DIY beverage kit. A classic French 75 made with our own hibiscus gin. | Shine Spirits Pink Hibiscus Gin, Prosecco, lemon squeeze, w/ dehydrated lemon garnish
ROSE NYLUND COCKTAIL KIT
T.G.I.A (Thank Gawd It’s Afternoon) Shine Northwesty Vodka | Choice of either a Portland Syrup variety 3 pack including; strawberry lemon-lime, citrus-passionfruit, and ginger or a single 12oz bottle of our favorites rose or ginger cordials | Hop water 4 pack| Refreshing, light and easy to drink— beginning at noon.
OH MY AGAVE COCKTAIL KIT
Shine Cascadian Blue Agave Spirit | Honeybee Mango Coconut Jasmine Lemonade Syrup | Tajin® A smooth agave cocktail complemented by the spicy kick of a Tajin® rim.
FIRESIDE BOURBON KIT
TO GO BEER
TO GO WINE
TO GO N/A DRINKS/MIXERS
RC COLA
12oz Can
DIET RC
12oz Can
7-UP
12oz Can
LEMONADE
GINGER BEER
12oz
SODA WATER
TONIC WATER
LAGUNITAS HOP WATER
N\A Hoppy bubbly water, great as a mixer
BREW DR KOMBUCHA
FEVER TREE SODA 4 PACK
1L SODA MIXER
1L TONIC MIXER
1L GINGER ALE MIXER
ORANGE JUICE
5.5 OZ
CRANBERRY
5.5 OZ
GRAPEFRUIT
5.5 OZ
PINEAPPLE
5.5 OZ
HAND SANITIZER
Hand Sanitizer 4 oz bottle
HOUSE DISTILLED | 80% ALC BY VOL FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY INGREDIENTS: ETHYL ALCOHOL, WATER, XANTHUM GUM
Hand Sanitizer 16 oz bottle
HOUSE DISTILLED | 80% ALC BY VOL FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY INGREDIENTS: ETHYL ALCOHOL, WATER, XANTHUM GUM
Hand Sanitizer 32 oz Bottle
HOUSE DISTILLED | 80% ALC BY VOL FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY INGREDIENTS: ETHYL ALCOHOL, WATER, XANTHUM GUM
Hand Sanitizer 128 OZ (GALLON)
HOUSE DISTILLED | 80% ALC BY VOL FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY INGREDIENTS: ETHYL ALCOHOL, WATER, XANTHUM GUM
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Pacific Northwest affordable pub fare inspired by the hand crafted spirits we produce in-house.
4232 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97217