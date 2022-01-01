Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shine Distillery & Grill

361 Reviews

$$

4232 N Williams Ave

Portland, OR 97217

Order Again

Popular Items

DISTILLERY BURGER
POPCORN CHICKEN
CODY'S SHRIMP TACOS

SHARABLES

BIG OL' PRETZEL

$9.00

Fresh made from Rob's Pretzel Palace and served a whole grain mustard cheese sauce. v

POPCORN CHICKEN

$10.00

Tossed in Stacy's island BBQ sauce, topped with sesame seeds and scallions. GF

ARTICHOKE SPINACH DIP

$8.00

Warmed artichoke, leek and spinach and parm dip served with pita bread. v

FRIED BRIE

$9.00

Panko coated and fried to crisp, severed with a Blueberry Apple Melba sauce. v

FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$8.00

Deep fried brussels, brewers yeast, shallots, garlic sauce and lemon. gf vg

PERSONAL POUTINE

$12.00

Fries, mushroom gravy, bacon braised collard greens, cheese curds. gf

SIDE FRIES

$5.00

SALADS & SOUPS

MATERIAL GIRL SALAD

$12.00

Seasonal mixed lettuces, cojita cheese, pickled onions, shaved celery, radish, and a sweet scallion vinaigrette • Add half avocado - $2 • Add organic smoked salmon -$8 • Vegan option available (no cheese) GF

SMOKED SALMON COBB

$15.00

Cold smoked salmon, mixed lettuces, lemon dill vinaigrette, pork belly, heirloom cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, pickled egg, pickled onion, asparagus GF

CEASARISH SALAD

$13.00

Organic mixed greens, garlic Caesar, garlic rye croutons, parm crisp. v

SQUASH BISQUE

$7.00+

Butternut squash, grilled bread, sour cream and crispy onions. Gluten free and vegan option

CUP OF BISQUE

$7.00

SANDWICHES

DISTILLERY BURGER

$14.00

1/3 pound of Angus Beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, and dijon. GFO

PORK BELLY BLT

$15.00

Smoked Pork belly, organic mixed greens, basil aioli, and tomato

RUEBEN

$14.00

Corned Beef, house made remoulade, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, served on marbled rye bread

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Herbed Garlic chicken breast, grilled and served on greens, pickled onions, tomato, swiss cheese, bacon, and a chimichurri aioli GFO

SUPPER

FISH N' CHIPS

$18.00

Cornmeal breaded red fish. house remoulade, fries, chow chow relish. gf

FRIED CHICKEN DINNER

$17.00

Fried chicken breast, bacon braised collard greens and creamy mashed potatoes. gf

PORK LOIN

$17.00

Bacon-wrapped pork loin, mashed potatoes, sauteed Brussels, and apple butter. gf

GNOCCHI

$16.00

Pumpkin cream sauce, Tuscan kale , herbs, crispy onions and gnocchi. v Add cold smoked pork belly $8 (not V)

CODY'S SHRIMP TACOS

$13.00

3 Crispy tacos filled with chopped shrimp, poblano peppers and cheese, served with side salad and chimi crema. gf

DESSERTS

CUP CAKE Choco Peanutbutter

$5.00

CHEESECAKE PUMPKIN

$8.00

ALLERGIES

CAPSAICIN ALLERGY

DAIRY ALLERGY

GARLIC ALLERGY

GLUTEN FREE

NIGHTSHADE ALLERGY

NUT ALLERGY

ONION ALLERGY

SHELLFISH ALLERGY

SOY ALLERGY

EGG ALLERGY

CELIACS ALLERGY

TO GO COCKTAILS

OREGON LAW REQUIRES ALL TAKEOUT COCKTAILS MUST COME WITH A SUBSTANTIAL FOOD PURCHASE.
ROSE NYLUND

ROSE NYLUND

$10.00

A light and lovely, easy-to-drink, fanciful vodka soda. | Shine Spirits Northwesty Vodka, Portland Syrups Rose Cordial, hop water | Cocktails to-go are prepared in a single serving size by our bartenders at time of your order and delivered in a sealed drink pouch intended only for adult consumption. OREGON LAW REQUIRES ALL TAKEOUT COCKTAILS MUST COME WITH A FOOD PURCHASE, 2 cocktails per 1 food item. | You must be 21 + years of age and present a valid ID to purchase alcoholic beverages |

WORDS OF AFFIRMATION

WORDS OF AFFIRMATION

$12.00

Shine Northwesty Vodka, Cherry Heering, ginger, honey, lemon • Cocktails to-go are prepared in a single serving size by our bartenders at time of your order and delivered in a sealed drink pouch intended only for adult consumption • OREGON LAW REQUIRES ALL TAKEOUT COCKTAILS MUST COME WITH A FOOD PURCHASE, 2 cocktails per 1 food item. | You must be 21 + years of age and present a valid ID to purchase alcoholic beverages

PINK 75

PINK 75

$13.00

Shine Pink Hibiscus Gin, Prosecco, lemon, simple syrup • Cocktails to-go are prepared in a single serving size by our bartenders at time of your order and delivered in a sealed drink pouch intended only for adult consumption • Garnish for cocktails to-go may not be available • OREGON LAW REQUIRES ALL TAKEOUT COCKTAILS MUST COME WITH A FOOD PURCHASE, 2 cocktails per 1 food item. | You must be 21 + years of age and present a valid ID to purchase alcoholic beverages |

MISS WILLIAMS

MISS WILLIAMS

$12.00

Shine Spirits Batch One Gin, lemon, simple, peach bitters, sugar rim • Cocktails to-go are prepared in a single serving size by our bartenders at time of your order and delivered in a sealed drink pouch intended only for adult consumption. Garnish may not be available for all cocktails to go • OREGON LAW REQUIRES ALL TAKEOUT COCKTAILS MUST COME WITH A FOOD PURCHASE, 2 cocktails per 1 food item. | You must be 21 + years of age and present a valid ID to purchase alcoholic beverages |

WILMORE LEMONADE

WILMORE LEMONADE

$12.00

Shine Bourbon Whiskey, lemon, rosemary simple •  Cocktails to-go are prepared in a single serving size by our bartenders at time of your order and delivered in a sealed drink pouch intended only for adult consumption. OREGON LAW REQUIRES ALL TAKEOUT COCKTAILS MUST COME WITH A FOOD PURCHASE, 2 cocktails per 1 food item. | You must be 21 + years of age and present a valid ID to purchase alcoholic beverages |

JONNY'S OLD FASHIONED

JONNY'S OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

Shine Bourbon Whiskey, sugar, house-made black walnut bitters • Cocktails to-go are prepared in a single serving size by our bartenders at time of your order and delivered in a sealed drink pouch intended only for adult consumption. OREGON LAW REQUIRES ALL TAKEOUT COCKTAILS MUST COME WITH A FOOD PURCHASE, 2 cocktails per 1 food item. | You must be 21 + years of age and present a valid ID to purchase alcoholic beverages |

WOODSMAN

WOODSMAN

$13.00

Shine Bourbon Whiskey, sweet vermouth, Cynar, orange bitters, dehydrated orange • Cocktails to-go are prepared in a single serving size by our bartenders at time of your order and delivered in a sealed drink pouch intended only for adult consumption. Garnish may not be available for all to-go cocktails • OREGON LAW REQUIRES ALL TAKEOUT COCKTAILS MUST COME WITH A FOOD PURCHASE, 2 cocktails per 1 food item. | You must be 21 + years of age and present a valid ID to purchase alcoholic beverages

BUMBLE BOURBON

BUMBLE BOURBON

$13.00

Shine Bourbon Whiskey, honey and Prosecco • Cocktails to-go are prepared in a single serving size by our bartenders at time of your order and delivered in a sealed drink pouch intended only for adult consumption • OREGON LAW REQUIRES ALL TAKEOUT COCKTAILS MUST COME WITH A FOOD PURCHASE, 2 cocktails per 1 food item • You must be 21 + years of age and present a valid ID to purchase alcoholic beverages •

BOTTLE SALES

Thank you for your order! Please call upon arrival for curbside pick-up. You must be 21+ and present a valid state issued ID to purchase alcoholic beverages.
CENTENNIAL GIN BTL

CENTENNIAL GIN BTL

$34.95
PINK HIBISCUS GIN BTL

PINK HIBISCUS GIN BTL

$29.95

750 ML | 42.5% ABV | 85 proof | Botanical gin with citrus and floral notes—very hibiscus forward for your daily antioxidants

BATCH ONE GIN BTL

BATCH ONE GIN BTL

$27.95

750 ML | 45% ABV | 90 proof | Small batch copper distilled. Citrus note, cinnamon, and finished with rose petals...because Portland.

CASCADIAN BLUE AGAVE SPIRIT BTL

CASCADIAN BLUE AGAVE SPIRIT BTL

$34.95

750 ML | 46% ABV | 92 proof | Small batch distilled with charred cherry wood, from authentic blue agave imported from Jalisco, Mexico.

CASCADIAN GOLD AGAVE BTL

CASCADIAN GOLD AGAVE BTL

$54.95

750 ML | 42.5% ABV | 85 proof | Our Portland version of a smooth, barrel-aged drinking tequila with smokey tones and pineapple notes

SHINE VODKA BTL

SHINE VODKA BTL

$24.95

750 ML | 45% ABV | 90 proof | Grain neutral spirits distilled over river rock and filtered through limestone

PEACH VODKA BTL

PEACH VODKA BTL

$29.95Out of stock

HELLO MANGO VODKA BTL

$29.95Out of stock
MINTY VODKA BTL

MINTY VODKA BTL

$29.95

45% ABV | 90 proof | Grain neutral spirits distilled over river rock and filtered through limestone and fresh mint

STRAIGHT BOURBON WHISKEY BTL

STRAIGHT BOURBON WHISKEY BTL

$39.95

750 ML | 46% ABV | 92 proof | Virgin charred American white oak barrels hold our blend of bourbon made from corn, barley and enough rye to spice things up.

COCKTAIL KITS

Do-it yourself tasty cocktail kits featuring Shine Spirits and a few of our favorite local mixers.
PINK 75 KIT

PINK 75 KIT

$60.00

New Cocktail Kit for a New Year! Celebrate and reboot with this bubbly DIY beverage kit. A classic French 75 made with our own hibiscus gin. | Shine Spirits Pink Hibiscus Gin, Prosecco, lemon squeeze, w/ dehydrated lemon garnish

ROSE NYLUND COCKTAIL KIT

ROSE NYLUND COCKTAIL KIT

$60.00

T.G.I.A (Thank Gawd It’s Afternoon) Shine Northwesty Vodka | Choice of either a Portland Syrup variety 3 pack including; strawberry lemon-lime, citrus-passionfruit, and ginger or a single 12oz bottle of our favorites rose or ginger cordials | Hop water 4 pack| Refreshing, light and easy to drink— beginning at noon.

OH MY AGAVE COCKTAIL KIT

OH MY AGAVE COCKTAIL KIT

$60.00

Shine Cascadian Blue Agave Spirit | Honeybee Mango Coconut Jasmine Lemonade Syrup | Tajin® A smooth agave cocktail complemented by the spicy kick of a Tajin® rim.

FIRESIDE BOURBON KIT

$60.00

TO GO BEER

MONTUCKY TALL BOY

MONTUCKY TALL BOY

$3.00

CAN LAGER (MT) 4.1% ABV

TRUMER PILS

$4.00

12oz bottle 4.9% abv CA

LEFT HAND MILK STOUT

$6.00

13oz can 6% abv

MONTUCKY 6 PACK

MONTUCKY 6 PACK

$10.00

6 TALL BOYS LAGER (MT) 4.1% ABV

TO GO WINE

HOUSE WINE SAV BLANC CAN

HOUSE WINE SAV BLANC CAN

$8.00

BRIGHT, BRISK, & CITRUSY TWO GLASSES PER CAN 12.5 ABV (WA)

HOUSE WINE RED BLEND CAN

HOUSE WINE RED BLEND CAN

$8.00

BIG, BOLD, JAMMY AND SMOOTH TWO GLASSES PER CAN 13% ABV (WA)

TO GO N/A DRINKS/MIXERS

RC COLA

RC COLA

$3.00

12oz Can

DIET RC

DIET RC

$3.00

12oz Can

7-UP

7-UP

$3.00

12oz Can

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

12oz

SODA WATER

$1.00

TONIC WATER

$1.00

LAGUNITAS HOP WATER

$3.00

N\A Hoppy bubbly water, great as a mixer

BREW DR KOMBUCHA

$4.00Out of stock

FEVER TREE SODA 4 PACK

$8.00Out of stock

1L SODA MIXER

$3.00

1L TONIC MIXER

$3.00

1L GINGER ALE MIXER

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

5.5 OZ

CRANBERRY

$2.00

5.5 OZ

GRAPEFRUIT

$2.00

5.5 OZ

PINEAPPLE

$2.00

5.5 OZ

HAND SANITIZER

Hand Sanitizer 4 oz bottle

Hand Sanitizer 4 oz bottle

$4.00

HOUSE DISTILLED | 80% ALC BY VOL FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY INGREDIENTS: ETHYL ALCOHOL, WATER, XANTHUM GUM

Hand Sanitizer 16 oz bottle

Hand Sanitizer 16 oz bottle

$12.00

HOUSE DISTILLED | 80% ALC BY VOL FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY INGREDIENTS: ETHYL ALCOHOL, WATER, XANTHUM GUM

Hand Sanitizer 32 oz Bottle

Hand Sanitizer 32 oz Bottle

$24.00

HOUSE DISTILLED | 80% ALC BY VOL FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY INGREDIENTS: ETHYL ALCOHOL, WATER, XANTHUM GUM

Hand Sanitizer 128 OZ (GALLON)

Hand Sanitizer 128 OZ (GALLON)

$32.00

HOUSE DISTILLED | 80% ALC BY VOL FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY INGREDIENTS: ETHYL ALCOHOL, WATER, XANTHUM GUM

TICKETS

DIRTY DISCO

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pacific Northwest affordable pub fare inspired by the hand crafted spirits we produce in-house.

Website

Location

4232 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97217

Directions

Gallery
Shine Distillery & Grill image
Shine Distillery & Grill image
Shine Distillery & Grill image

