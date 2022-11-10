Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shine

1229 Shine Ave

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Order Again

Popular Items

Bang Bang Grouper
Shine Burger
Coconut Shrimp

Appetizer Bites

Salmon Cakes

$14.50

avocado cilantro pesto, grilled lemon, arugula

Lobster Slider

$16.00

mixed lobster salad served on a toasted brioche bun

Calamari Rings

$15.00

lemon pepper, pickled thai chili, serrano, cilantro thai chili sauce

New Zealand Mussels

$11.00

roasted with french cocktail sauce

Deviled Eggs

$14.00

classic deviled eggs topped with lobster salad served over arugula

Little Neck Clams

$17.00

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

curry shrimp breaded with coconut flakes + panko, cilantro Thai chili sauce

Surimi Cajun Crab Dip

$10.00

surimi, grilled crostini

Pimento Cheese Dip

$10.00

parsley, served with grilled crostini

Bang Bang Grouper

$13.00

crispy grouper bites with bang bang sauce, cilantro

Crawfish Spring Rolls

$12.00

cajun seasoning, cabbage, carrots, cheddar served with cilantro Thai chili sauce

Edamame Falafel

$12.00

edamame, baby spinach, lemon zest + sesame aioli

Spinach + Mozzarella Spring Rolls

$9.50

served with house marinara

Sammies

Shine Burger

$15.00

Double smash burger, griddled onion, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, special sauce, brioche bun

Po Boy

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, baguette, shrimp, or oyster with cajun tartar sauce or grouper with tartar sauce

Salmon Burger

$17.00

salmon cake, romaine, tomato, tartar, brioche bun

Fried Chicken

$15.00

buttermilk brined, pimento cheese, house pickles & honey mustard, brioche bun

Edamame Falafel Burger

$13.00

edamame falafel, romaine, cucumber, sesame aioli, brioche bun

Bang Bang Grouper Sandwich

$15.00

bang bang grouper, housemade slaw, brioche bun

Fry Baskets

Choice of 1 Fried Item

$19.00

Choice of 2 Fried Items

$24.00

Choice of 3 Fried Items

$29.00

Boils

Viet Cajun Boil

$29.00

shrimp, mussels, clams, sausage, corn, red potato, cajun spices, cilantro, lime

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

grilled romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons

Cobb Salad

$13.00

romaine lettuce, egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato, red onion, croutons, avocado cilantro pesto

Asian Salad

$11.00

sliced cabbage, cilantro, shredded carrots, red onion, crispy onion, sweet lime vinaigrette

Sides

Homestyle Slaw

$4.00

Brussels with Bonita Flakes

$6.50

Curry Corn on the Cob

$4.00

French Fries

$4.50

Hush Puppies with Honey Butter

$4.00

Asian Cucumber Salad

$4.00

House Salad

$4.50

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

1229 Shine Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Directions

