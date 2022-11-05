Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Shine Pizza - Sugar Hill

30 Reviews

$

5019 W Broad St NE Suite M115

Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Knots Selection
BYOP Classic Large 16"
BYOP Classic Small 10"

Build Your Own Pizza

BYOP Classic Small 10"

$8.00

San Marzano d.o.p. tomato, mozzarella, provolone, basil

BYOP Classic Large 16"

$14.00

San Marzano d.o.p. tomato, mozzarella, provolone, basil

BYOP Great White Small 10"

$11.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta , Bufala, Pecorino, Basil, Gralic.

BYOP Great White Large 16"

$17.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta , Bufala, Pecorino, Basil, Gralic.

Specialty Pizzas

Margherita

$12.00+

San Marzano D.O.P. Tomato, Marinated Roasted Yellow Tomato, Bufala, Mozzarella, Provolone, Fresh Basil, Garlic

E-Center S.O.P.

$12.00+

San Marzano D.O.P. Tomato, Italian Sausage, Bufala, Mozzarella, Provolone, Caramelized Cipollini Onion and Caramelized Red Pepper.

Polpette

$12.00+

San Marzano D.O.P. Tomato, Meatball, Ricotta, Bufala, Mozzarella, Provolone, Fresh Basil, Pecorino

Carni

$12.00+

San Marzano D.O.P. Tomato, Pepperoni, Shaved Ham, sausage, Bufala, Mozzarella, Provolone, Fresh Basil

Vegetarian

$12.00+

San Marzano D.O.P. Tomato, Baby Bella, Fire-Roasted Artichokes, Caramelized Cipollini Onion & Red Pepper, Bufala, Mozzarella, Provolone, Garlic

Sweet Heat

$12.00+

San Marzano D.O.P. Tomato, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bufala, Mozzarella, Provolone, Chilies Infused Honey

Calazones

Four Cheese

$16.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, Bufala, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Pecorino

Spicy Italian

$16.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Pecorino

Meatball Lasagna

$16.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, Meatball, Fresh Basil, Pecorino.

Extra Marinara

$0.50

Shine Knots

Knots Selection

Deserts

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

BTM Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Killer Key Lime

$8.00Out of stock

Cannolis 3

$9.00

Cannoli

$3.00

Beverages

Fountain Beverage

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Classic Pizza

Cheese

$8.00+

Pepperoni

$10.00+
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Shine Pizza is a locally owned pizzeria serving creative hand stretched pizzas, calzones, salads, desserts, beer & wine.

Website

Location

5019 W Broad St NE Suite M115, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Directions

Shine Pizza image

