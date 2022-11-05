Pizza
Sandwiches
Shine Pizza - Sugar Hill
30 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Shine Pizza is a locally owned pizzeria serving creative hand stretched pizzas, calzones, salads, desserts, beer & wine.
5019 W Broad St NE Suite M115, Sugar Hill, GA 30518
