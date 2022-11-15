Rise Shine Restaurant 756 West Webster Avenue
No reviews yet
756 West Webster Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Hot Appetizers
Chilean Sea Bass Appetizer
marinated in miso soy, with red pepper, lettuce in ginger
Crab Rangoon
cream cheese and crab in crispy shell
Crisp Lettuce Wraps
chicken, snow peas, red peppers, scallions, eggs and cabbage with crushed roasted almonds with a bed of lettuce
Crispy Shrimp
crispy coated shrimp in a sweet glaze
Fresh Duck Wraps
shredded duck and cucumber rolled in soft rice paper with plum dipping sauce
Popcorn Shrimp
Potstickers (6)
dumplings served with sweet sesame soy sauce
Satay (4)
with peanut sauce and cucumber relish
Sesame Calamari
crispy coated calamari with jalapeno and dried onion
Shrimp Roll
shrimp, cream cheese, and scallions in crispy wonton wraps with dipping sauce
Shrimp Shumai (6)
Soft Shell Crab Appetizer
crisp soft shell crab and avocado with ponzu dipping sauce
Spring Rolls (2)
crispy vegetable and chicken egg rolls
Taro Root Fries
crisp taro root served with green curry aioli
Tempura Mix
fried shrimp and mix vegetable
Veggie Rolls (2)
crispy vegetable and mushroom egg rolls
Shanghai Soup Bao (6)
Cold Appetizers
Chippoke Sashimi
tuna, salmon, and yellowtail sashimi marinated in a soy ginger sauce, topped with jalapeno and cilantro
Edamame
soybeans in the pod
Gomae
chilled spinach in a sesame soy sauce dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
mix greens with glass noodles and grilled chicken
Hamachi Carpaccio
thinly sliced yellowtail, topped with ginger and citrus obha sauce
House Salad
mix greens with ginger dressing
Salmon Tartare
fresh salmon, with cilantro and sesame seeds, topped with crispy wonton strips
Seaweed Salad
marinated in sweet vinegar dressing
Sesame Tuna Dip
fresh tuna tartare, with cilantro and sesame sauce on crisp wontons
Summer Rolls
rice paper rolls with crab, shrimp and lettuce
Sunomono
cucumber with shredded crab in vinegar sauce
Noodles & Rice
Fried Rice
stir fried with chopped mixed vegetables & eggs
Pad Thai
thai rice noodles in savory sauce with egg, lettuce, cucumber, red pepper, lime and peanuts
Rice Noodles
wide rice noodles with vegetable in brown sauce
Singapore Noodles
yellow curry stir fried with cabbage, carrots, red onions, and snow peas and egg
Soft Noodles
chinese wheat flour noodles stir fried with vegetable in brown sauce
Tempura Udon
japanese thick wheat noodles in a savory hot broth garnished with crispy tempura vegetable and shrimp
Yaki Udon
stir-fried udon noodles with bok choy, red-bell peppers, red onion, zucchini and mushrooms on a light sauce
Yakisoba
japanese ramen noodles, wok tossed with shredded cabbage, carrots, napa, scallions and ginger
Stir-Fry
Almond Stir Fry
mixed vegetables, zucchini, carrots, celery, onions, and roasted almonds in light brown sauce
Cashew Stir Fry
mixed vegetables, zucchini, carrots, celery, onions, and roasted cashews in light brown sauce
Fresh Asparagus
fresh asparagus, mushroom, bell pepper, and onion stir-fried with teriyaki sauce
Fresh Broccoli
fresh stir-fried broccoli, green onion in light brown sauce
Garlic Sauce
zucchini, peapods, chestnuts, onions, mushrooms, and carrots in spicy sauce
General Tso
breaded morsels glazed in spicy sweet ginger sauec with red pepper, napa, zucchini, and carrots
Green Curry
japanese eggplant, peas, bamboo shoots, zucchini, red peppers, and fresh basil leaves in spicy green curry sauce
Green String Bean
string bean, green onion with garlic and oyster sauce
Harvest Stir Fry
a seasonal medley of steaming vegetables in light sauce
Hot Pot
japanese eggplant, bamboo shoots, peas, lemongrass, tomato and bell peppers in an aromatic pangang curry
Mongolian
wok-tossed scallions, carrots, bamboo shoots, and zucchini over crispy noodles in savory sauce
Mu Shu Wraps
with 4 pancake wraps and hoisin sauce
Orange Flavor
roasted orange peels in spicy sweet sauce with broccoli
Peapod Stir Fry
fresh peapods, black mushrooms, green onion, and water chestnuts in light brown sauce
Sesame Roast
crispy-coated morsels glazed in sweet sesame sauce with steamed broccoli
Spicy Basil
stir-fried fresh mushroom, eggplant, bell pepper, onion and jalapeno in a spicy sauce
Spicy Kung Pao
diced vegetable and roasted peanuts in spicy szechwan sauce
Soup
Coconut Milk Soup
citrus leaves, tomato, and straw mushrooms
Egg Drop Soup
Hot & Sour Soup
shredded chicken, tofu, and vegetable
Miso Soup
tofu, seaweed and green onions
Miso Soup Broth Only
Sizzling Rice Soup
carrots, broccoli, and zuchini
Tom-Yum Soup
straw mushrooms, tomato, red onions, cilantro and lemongrass, in a spicy thai broth
Wonton Soup
steamed dumpling with chicken broth
Noodle Soup
Traditional Rolls
Avocado Maki
Bagel Maki
smoked salmon, cream cheese and scallions
California Roll
crab,cucumber,avocado
Ebi Tempura Maki
shrimp tempura, fisheggs, cucumber and spicy mayo
Ebikyu Maki
shrimp and cucumber
Futo Maki
Kappa Maki
cucumber
Namasake Avocado Maki
salmon and avocado
Namasake Maki
salmon and cucumber
Negi Hamachi Maki
yellowtail and scallion
Shiitake Maki
sweet marinated mushrooms
Spicy Octopus Maki
octopus and spicy mayo
Spicy Salmon Maki
Spicy Scallop Maki
scallop and spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Maki
fresh tuna and spicy mayo
Spider Roll
softshell crab with cucumber and spicy mayo
Sweet Potato Maki
tempura sweet potato
Tekka Maki
fresh tuna
Tekkyu Maki
tuna cucumber
Tuna Avocado Maki
Unagi Maki
freshwater eel and cucumber
Vegetable Maki
cucumber, avocado, spinach and asparagus
Yellowtail Jalapeno Maki
Signature Rolls
92 Maki
Akuma Maki
tempura shrimp, cream cheese and avocado, covered in a light sweet glaze, tempura crunch and pecans
Chef's Spicy Maki
salmon, avocado, tomato and cilantro with spicy mayo
Crazy Maki
tuna, yellowtail, avocado and cucumber rolled in tobiko
Dragon Maki
unagi and tempura crunch wrapped in fresh avocado
Endo Maki
ebi, cilantro, tempura flakes, ginger dressing, topped with yellowtail, slices of jalapeno and yuzu sauce
Fatty Roll - Shiro
fatty tuna, avocado, cilantro, scallion, shiitake and tempura crunch with spicy mayo
Fatty Roll - Toro
fatty tuna, avocado, cilantro, scallion, shiitake and tempura crunch with spicy mayo
Fire Roll
salmon, sisho, jalapeno, topped with melted provolone cheese and shallots
Flaming Maki
fresh salmon and avocado crusted with baked spicy mayo
Ginza Maki
lobster tail and cucumber with spicy mayo, topped with red tobiko
Hawaii Maki
unagi, cream cheese, avocado, tempura crunch and macadamia nuts with spicy mayo and rolled in seaweed
Honey Roll
white tuna, cucumber and sesame honey sauce with mayo, rolled in tempura crunch
Ichiban Roll
unagi, cream cheese and tempura crunch with spicy sauce, wrapped in avocado and shrimp
Ishido Maki
tempura asapragus and a lemongrass sauce topped with marinated lobster
Kaiyo Maki
tuna, cilantro, avocado and spicy mayo topped with seared tuna, jalapeno slices, sriracha and unagi sauce
Kamado Maki
baked salmon, avocado and spicy mayo, rolled in tempura crunch, topped with grilled green onion and tangy sesame sauce
Karate Maki
crispy sweet potato and cream cheese, rolled in fresh salmon and topped with diced japanese pear, in a light wasabi-yuzu sauce
Kobe-Hito Maki
avocado, jalapeno and tempura sweet potato, topped with grilled American Kobe beef
Kochi Maki
marinated lobster and avocado wrapped in grilled eel and fish eggs
Mangoku Maki
fresh salmon wrapped in tempura crunch with spicy mayo wrapped in fresh mango
Mexican Maki
yellowtail, tobiko, cilantro, lime, avocado and jalapeno with spicy mayo
Snow Peak Maki
shrimp tempura, spicy crab, and asparagus wrapped in ebi topped with wasabi mayo & wasabi tobiko
New York Maki
tempura tuna, spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado and lettuce rolled in tobiko
Niku Maki
shrimp tempura and avocado, rolled in tempura crunch, topped with cilantro and yakiniku sauce
Okusei Maki
crispy shrimp and avocado coated in tempura crunch, topped with shiro, tobikio and a special osmanthus flower sauce
Oyshi Maki
crabstick, cream cheese, tempura crunch and topped with semi-cooked salmon and eel sauce
Pink Sakura
tempura softshell crab, cucumber, crabstick, fish eggs, avocado and spicy mayo wrapped in soy paper
Rainbow Maki
a jumbo roll with tempura crunch, salmon skin and unagi topped with asssorted sashimi
Red Dragon Maki
salmon and avocado, topped with spicy mayo and tuna
Rise & Shine Maki
crispy shrimp, spicy mayo and cucumber wrapped in baby tuna, topped with ginger dressing
Rock n Roll Maki
shrimp, crab, octopus and avocado wrapped in a crispy tempura coating
SA-B Roll
tempura salmon, jalapeno, avaocado and a specil sauce rolled in green soy paper
Sapporo Maki
fresh tuna rolled in avocado and unagi with spicy mayo
Satsuma Maki
sweet potato and groud topped with white tuna and honey sauce
Scallop Tempura Maki
crispy scallops, avocado with spicy mayo, topped with fresh salmon
Skinny Roll
Tochigi Maki
spicy tuna roll wrapped in slices of mango and avocado in a sweet and spicy sauce
Volcano Maki
Yuzu Maki
spicy tuna and avocado, topped with lime zest, salmon and homemade yuzu sauce
Nigiri & Sashimi
Amaebi
sweet shrimp
Conch
Ebi
shrimp
Hamachi
yellowtail
Hogigai
surf clam
Hotategai
baked scallop
Ika
squid
Ikura
salmon roe
Kani
alaskan crab
Kanikama
crabstick
Maguro
fresh tuna
Namasake
fresh salmon
Saba
mackerel
Sake
smoked salmon
Tai
red snapper
Tako
octopus
Tamago
Tobiko
flying fishroe
Toro
fatty tuna
Unagi
freshwater eel
Uni
sea urchin
White Maguro
albacore
White Toro
fatty tuna
Suzuki
Wasabi Tobiki
Sushi Dinners
Chef's 8 Piece
chef selection
Chirashi Rice
assortrd slice of sashimi and japanese garnish over sushi rice
SalmonDon
Slice raw fish over sushi rice
Sashimi Dinner
9 pieces
Spicy Handroll Trio
spicy tuna, spicy scallop, spicy octopus
Sushi & Sashimi Dinner
4 nigiri, 3 sashimi, 1 california roll
Sushi Combination
2 tuna,2 salmon,2 hamachi,2unagi,2 bi,1 california roll
Tekka Don
sliced raw fish over sushi rice
Una Don
broiled fresh wate eel over sushi rice
House Specials
Chicken Katsu
chicken breast with crispy panko breading, served with a mixture of shiitake mushrooms, baby corn, red bell peppers, baby broccoli in a tangy japanese katsu sauce
Country Style Tofu
braised tofu wok-tossed with mixed vegetables in spicy brown sauce
Fried Garlic Prawns
crispy-coated shrimp stir-fried with onion in sweet spicy glaze
Glazed Miso Salmon
8oz wild salmon filet, mushrooms and broccoli in a flavorful creamy miso soy sauce
Honey Crispy Chicken
breaded chicken, green peppers, onions, carrot and crispy vegetables in spicy sweet glaze vegetables
Lemongrass
lemongrass teriyaki sauce, with baby broccoli, shiitake mushrooms, and served with a tangy asian sweet dipping sauce
Neptune's Delight
shrimp, scallops, calamari and vegetables with light win sauce (DINE-IN ONLY served in crispy basket)
Salt and Pepper Fish Fillet
white fish fillet, bell peppers, onions wok-tossed with a salt and pepper sauce
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Tempura Dinner
japanese style crispy fried mixed vegetables, zucchini, broccoli, eggplant, green beans, sweet potatoes, and green peppers
Teriyaki Grill
classically marinated and grilled served with assorted vegetable in teriyaki sauce
Vegetable Triple Delight
asian baby eggplant, green string bean and fresh broccoli in a spicy chili sauce
Poke Bowl
Extra/Side
Brown Rice
Ginger Dressing
Gluten Free Soy Sauce
Homemade Hot oil
Peanut Sauce
Plain Noodle
Plum Sauce
Potstickers Sauce
Side of Avocado
Side of Cucumber
Soy Sauce (Container)
Soy Sauce (Packets)
Spicy Mayo
Sriracha
Steam Broccoli
Sushi Ginger
Sushi Rice
Sweet and Sour Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Unagi Sauce
Wasabi
White Rice
Extra Tuna Dip Cracker
Extra Rice Packet
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Come in and enjoy!
756 West Webster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614