  • Chicago
  • Rise Shine Restaurant - 756 West Webster Avenue
Rise Shine Restaurant 756 West Webster Avenue

No reviews yet

756 West Webster Avenue

Chicago, IL 60614

Popular Items

Tako
Maguro
Tobiko

Hot Appetizers

Chilean Sea Bass Appetizer

$18.00

marinated in miso soy, with red pepper, lettuce in ginger

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

cream cheese and crab in crispy shell

Crisp Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

chicken, snow peas, red peppers, scallions, eggs and cabbage with crushed roasted almonds with a bed of lettuce

Crispy Shrimp

$14.00

crispy coated shrimp in a sweet glaze

Fresh Duck Wraps

$14.00

shredded duck and cucumber rolled in soft rice paper with plum dipping sauce

Popcorn Shrimp

$14.00

Potstickers (6)

$10.00

dumplings served with sweet sesame soy sauce

Satay (4)

$12.00

with peanut sauce and cucumber relish

Sesame Calamari

$14.00

crispy coated calamari with jalapeno and dried onion

Shrimp Roll

$13.00

shrimp, cream cheese, and scallions in crispy wonton wraps with dipping sauce

Shrimp Shumai (6)

$8.00

Soft Shell Crab Appetizer

$14.00

crisp soft shell crab and avocado with ponzu dipping sauce

Spring Rolls (2)

$6.00

crispy vegetable and chicken egg rolls

Taro Root Fries

$8.00

crisp taro root served with green curry aioli

Tempura Mix

$13.00

fried shrimp and mix vegetable

Veggie Rolls (2)

$6.00

crispy vegetable and mushroom egg rolls

Shanghai Soup Bao (6)

$8.00

Cold Appetizers

Chippoke Sashimi

$20.00

tuna, salmon, and yellowtail sashimi marinated in a soy ginger sauce, topped with jalapeno and cilantro

Edamame

$5.00

soybeans in the pod

Gomae

$6.00

chilled spinach in a sesame soy sauce dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

mix greens with glass noodles and grilled chicken

Hamachi Carpaccio

$18.00

thinly sliced yellowtail, topped with ginger and citrus obha sauce

House Salad

$9.00

mix greens with ginger dressing

Salmon Tartare

$16.00

fresh salmon, with cilantro and sesame seeds, topped with crispy wonton strips

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

marinated in sweet vinegar dressing

Sesame Tuna Dip

$16.00

fresh tuna tartare, with cilantro and sesame sauce on crisp wontons

Summer Rolls

$10.00

rice paper rolls with crab, shrimp and lettuce

Sunomono

$6.00

cucumber with shredded crab in vinegar sauce

Noodles & Rice

Fried Rice

$13.00

stir fried with chopped mixed vegetables & eggs

Pad Thai

$15.00

thai rice noodles in savory sauce with egg, lettuce, cucumber, red pepper, lime and peanuts

Rice Noodles

$15.00

wide rice noodles with vegetable in brown sauce

Singapore Noodles

$15.00

yellow curry stir fried with cabbage, carrots, red onions, and snow peas and egg

Soft Noodles

$15.00

chinese wheat flour noodles stir fried with vegetable in brown sauce

Tempura Udon

$17.00

japanese thick wheat noodles in a savory hot broth garnished with crispy tempura vegetable and shrimp

Yaki Udon

$15.00

stir-fried udon noodles with bok choy, red-bell peppers, red onion, zucchini and mushrooms on a light sauce

Yakisoba

$15.00

japanese ramen noodles, wok tossed with shredded cabbage, carrots, napa, scallions and ginger

Stir-Fry

Almond Stir Fry

$17.00

mixed vegetables, zucchini, carrots, celery, onions, and roasted almonds in light brown sauce

Cashew Stir Fry

$17.00

mixed vegetables, zucchini, carrots, celery, onions, and roasted cashews in light brown sauce

Fresh Asparagus

$17.00

fresh asparagus, mushroom, bell pepper, and onion stir-fried with teriyaki sauce

Fresh Broccoli

$17.00

fresh stir-fried broccoli, green onion in light brown sauce

Garlic Sauce

$17.00

zucchini, peapods, chestnuts, onions, mushrooms, and carrots in spicy sauce

General Tso

$17.00

breaded morsels glazed in spicy sweet ginger sauec with red pepper, napa, zucchini, and carrots

Green Curry

$17.00

japanese eggplant, peas, bamboo shoots, zucchini, red peppers, and fresh basil leaves in spicy green curry sauce

Green String Bean

$16.00

string bean, green onion with garlic and oyster sauce

Harvest Stir Fry

$17.00

a seasonal medley of steaming vegetables in light sauce

Hot Pot

$17.00

japanese eggplant, bamboo shoots, peas, lemongrass, tomato and bell peppers in an aromatic pangang curry

Mongolian

$17.00

wok-tossed scallions, carrots, bamboo shoots, and zucchini over crispy noodles in savory sauce

Mu Shu Wraps

$17.00

with 4 pancake wraps and hoisin sauce

Orange Flavor

$20.00

roasted orange peels in spicy sweet sauce with broccoli

Peapod Stir Fry

$17.00

fresh peapods, black mushrooms, green onion, and water chestnuts in light brown sauce

Sesame Roast

$16.00

crispy-coated morsels glazed in sweet sesame sauce with steamed broccoli

Spicy Basil

$17.00

stir-fried fresh mushroom, eggplant, bell pepper, onion and jalapeno in a spicy sauce

Spicy Kung Pao

$17.00

diced vegetable and roasted peanuts in spicy szechwan sauce

Soup

Coconut Milk Soup

$7.00

citrus leaves, tomato, and straw mushrooms

Egg Drop Soup

$11.00

Hot & Sour Soup

$6.00

shredded chicken, tofu, and vegetable

Miso Soup

$5.00

tofu, seaweed and green onions

Miso Soup Broth Only

$3.00

Sizzling Rice Soup

$12.00

carrots, broccoli, and zuchini

Tom-Yum Soup

$7.00

straw mushrooms, tomato, red onions, cilantro and lemongrass, in a spicy thai broth

Wonton Soup

$6.00

steamed dumpling with chicken broth

Noodle Soup

$7.00

Traditional Rolls

Avocado Maki

$7.00

Bagel Maki

$9.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese and scallions

California Roll

$7.00

crab,cucumber,avocado

Ebi Tempura Maki

$10.00

shrimp tempura, fisheggs, cucumber and spicy mayo

Ebikyu Maki

$8.00

shrimp and cucumber

Futo Maki

$13.00

Kappa Maki

$7.00

cucumber

Namasake Avocado Maki

$9.00

salmon and avocado

Namasake Maki

$9.00

salmon and cucumber

Negi Hamachi Maki

$9.00

yellowtail and scallion

Shiitake Maki

$7.00

sweet marinated mushrooms

Spicy Octopus Maki

$9.00

octopus and spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon Maki

$9.00

Spicy Scallop Maki

$9.00

scallop and spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Maki

$9.00

fresh tuna and spicy mayo

Spider Roll

$10.00

softshell crab with cucumber and spicy mayo

Sweet Potato Maki

$8.00

tempura sweet potato

Tekka Maki

$8.00

fresh tuna

Tekkyu Maki

$9.00

tuna cucumber

Tuna Avocado Maki

$9.00

Unagi Maki

$9.00

freshwater eel and cucumber

Vegetable Maki

$7.00

cucumber, avocado, spinach and asparagus

Yellowtail Jalapeno Maki

$9.00

Signature Rolls

92 Maki

$14.00

Akuma Maki

$15.00

tempura shrimp, cream cheese and avocado, covered in a light sweet glaze, tempura crunch and pecans

Chef's Spicy Maki

$13.00

salmon, avocado, tomato and cilantro with spicy mayo

Crazy Maki

$14.00

tuna, yellowtail, avocado and cucumber rolled in tobiko

Dragon Maki

$15.00

unagi and tempura crunch wrapped in fresh avocado

Endo Maki

$15.00

ebi, cilantro, tempura flakes, ginger dressing, topped with yellowtail, slices of jalapeno and yuzu sauce

Fatty Roll - Shiro

$16.00

fatty tuna, avocado, cilantro, scallion, shiitake and tempura crunch with spicy mayo

Fatty Roll - Toro

$20.00

fatty tuna, avocado, cilantro, scallion, shiitake and tempura crunch with spicy mayo

Fire Roll

$15.00

salmon, sisho, jalapeno, topped with melted provolone cheese and shallots

Flaming Maki

$14.00

fresh salmon and avocado crusted with baked spicy mayo

Ginza Maki

$15.00

lobster tail and cucumber with spicy mayo, topped with red tobiko

Hawaii Maki

$14.00

unagi, cream cheese, avocado, tempura crunch and macadamia nuts with spicy mayo and rolled in seaweed

Honey Roll

$14.00

white tuna, cucumber and sesame honey sauce with mayo, rolled in tempura crunch

Ichiban Roll

$17.00

unagi, cream cheese and tempura crunch with spicy sauce, wrapped in avocado and shrimp

Ishido Maki

$15.00

tempura asapragus and a lemongrass sauce topped with marinated lobster

Kaiyo Maki

$15.00

tuna, cilantro, avocado and spicy mayo topped with seared tuna, jalapeno slices, sriracha and unagi sauce

Kamado Maki

$14.00

baked salmon, avocado and spicy mayo, rolled in tempura crunch, topped with grilled green onion and tangy sesame sauce

Karate Maki

$14.00

crispy sweet potato and cream cheese, rolled in fresh salmon and topped with diced japanese pear, in a light wasabi-yuzu sauce

Kobe-Hito Maki

$20.00

avocado, jalapeno and tempura sweet potato, topped with grilled American Kobe beef

Kochi Maki

$18.00

marinated lobster and avocado wrapped in grilled eel and fish eggs

Mangoku Maki

$15.00

fresh salmon wrapped in tempura crunch with spicy mayo wrapped in fresh mango

Mexican Maki

$13.00

yellowtail, tobiko, cilantro, lime, avocado and jalapeno with spicy mayo

Snow Peak Maki

$16.00

shrimp tempura, spicy crab, and asparagus wrapped in ebi topped with wasabi mayo & wasabi tobiko

New York Maki

$16.00

tempura tuna, spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado and lettuce rolled in tobiko

Niku Maki

$14.00

shrimp tempura and avocado, rolled in tempura crunch, topped with cilantro and yakiniku sauce

Okusei Maki

$16.00

crispy shrimp and avocado coated in tempura crunch, topped with shiro, tobikio and a special osmanthus flower sauce

Oyshi Maki

$14.00

crabstick, cream cheese, tempura crunch and topped with semi-cooked salmon and eel sauce

Pink Sakura

$15.00

tempura softshell crab, cucumber, crabstick, fish eggs, avocado and spicy mayo wrapped in soy paper

Rainbow Maki

$22.00

a jumbo roll with tempura crunch, salmon skin and unagi topped with asssorted sashimi

Red Dragon Maki

$15.00

salmon and avocado, topped with spicy mayo and tuna

Rise & Shine Maki

$16.00

crispy shrimp, spicy mayo and cucumber wrapped in baby tuna, topped with ginger dressing

Rock n Roll Maki

$20.00

shrimp, crab, octopus and avocado wrapped in a crispy tempura coating

SA-B Roll

$15.00

tempura salmon, jalapeno, avaocado and a specil sauce rolled in green soy paper

Sapporo Maki

$16.00

fresh tuna rolled in avocado and unagi with spicy mayo

Satsuma Maki

$15.00

sweet potato and groud topped with white tuna and honey sauce

Scallop Tempura Maki

$16.00

crispy scallops, avocado with spicy mayo, topped with fresh salmon

Skinny Roll

$16.00

Tochigi Maki

$15.00

spicy tuna roll wrapped in slices of mango and avocado in a sweet and spicy sauce

Volcano Maki

$14.00

Yuzu Maki

$15.00

spicy tuna and avocado, topped with lime zest, salmon and homemade yuzu sauce

Nigiri & Sashimi

Amaebi

$4.00

sweet shrimp

Conch

$4.00

Ebi

$4.00

shrimp

Hamachi

$4.00

yellowtail

Hogigai

$4.00

surf clam

Hotategai

$4.00

baked scallop

Ika

$4.00

squid

Ikura

$4.00

salmon roe

Kani

$6.00

alaskan crab

Kanikama

$3.00

crabstick

Maguro

$4.00

fresh tuna

Namasake

$4.00

fresh salmon

Saba

$4.00

mackerel

Sake

$4.00

smoked salmon

Tai

$4.00

red snapper

Tako

$4.00

octopus

Tamago

$3.00

Tobiko

$4.00

flying fishroe

Toro

$10.00

fatty tuna

Unagi

$4.00

freshwater eel

Uni

$10.00

sea urchin

White Maguro

$4.00

albacore

White Toro

$5.00

fatty tuna

Suzuki

$4.00

Wasabi Tobiki

$4.00

Sushi Dinners

Chef's 8 Piece

$28.00

chef selection

Chirashi Rice

$25.00

assortrd slice of sashimi and japanese garnish over sushi rice

SalmonDon

$24.00

Slice raw fish over sushi rice

Sashimi Dinner

$34.00

9 pieces

Spicy Handroll Trio

$22.00

spicy tuna, spicy scallop, spicy octopus

Sushi & Sashimi Dinner

$36.00

4 nigiri, 3 sashimi, 1 california roll

Sushi Combination

$40.00

2 tuna,2 salmon,2 hamachi,2unagi,2 bi,1 california roll

Tekka Don

$24.00

sliced raw fish over sushi rice

Una Don

$22.00

broiled fresh wate eel over sushi rice

House Specials

Chicken Katsu

$20.00

chicken breast with crispy panko breading, served with a mixture of shiitake mushrooms, baby corn, red bell peppers, baby broccoli in a tangy japanese katsu sauce

Country Style Tofu

$18.00

braised tofu wok-tossed with mixed vegetables in spicy brown sauce

Fried Garlic Prawns

$23.00

crispy-coated shrimp stir-fried with onion in sweet spicy glaze

Glazed Miso Salmon

$26.00

8oz wild salmon filet, mushrooms and broccoli in a flavorful creamy miso soy sauce

Honey Crispy Chicken

$20.00

breaded chicken, green peppers, onions, carrot and crispy vegetables in spicy sweet glaze vegetables

Lemongrass

$20.00

lemongrass teriyaki sauce, with baby broccoli, shiitake mushrooms, and served with a tangy asian sweet dipping sauce

Neptune's Delight

$22.00

shrimp, scallops, calamari and vegetables with light win sauce (DINE-IN ONLY served in crispy basket)

Salt and Pepper Fish Fillet

$21.00

white fish fillet, bell peppers, onions wok-tossed with a salt and pepper sauce

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$20.00

Tempura Dinner

$12.00

japanese style crispy fried mixed vegetables, zucchini, broccoli, eggplant, green beans, sweet potatoes, and green peppers

Teriyaki Grill

$18.00

classically marinated and grilled served with assorted vegetable in teriyaki sauce

Vegetable Triple Delight

$16.00

asian baby eggplant, green string bean and fresh broccoli in a spicy chili sauce

Poke Bowl

Crunch Bowl

$18.00

cucumber,scallion,tempura crunch,edemame,tobiko,avocado,nori,red onion,ginger

Island Bowl

$18.00

pineapple,mango,cucumber,avocado,red onion,nori,tamago,coconut flakes,ginger

Volcano Bowl

$18.00

nori,edemame,jalapino,cilantro,ginger,avocado,red onion,tobiko,cucumber

Extra/Side

Brown Rice

$3.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.50

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$2.00

Homemade Hot oil

$1.50

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Plain Noodle

$6.00

Plum Sauce

$1.00

Potstickers Sauce

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Cucumber

$3.00

Soy Sauce (Container)

$1.00

Soy Sauce (Packets)

Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Sriracha

$1.00

Steam Broccoli

$6.00

Sushi Ginger

$0.50

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Unagi Sauce

$1.00

Wasabi

$0.50

White Rice

$2.00

Extra Tuna Dip Cracker

$1.00

Extra Rice Packet

$1.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
756 West Webster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614

