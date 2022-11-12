- Home
- /
- Pequot Lakes
- /
- Salad
- /
- Shiners
Shiners
165 Reviews
$$
34174 2nd Ave
Jenkins, MN 56472
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
SUBS
Hot Ham & Cheese
Deliciously Toasted Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Jalapenos, & Cream Cheese!
Shiners Club
The Perfect Combination of Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Our Signature Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, & Cheddar Cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Try This Amazingly Toasted Chicken Salad Sandwich Made With Bacon, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese, & Chives, Laid on a Bed of Lettuce!
Philly
Perfectly Toasted Provolone, Roast Beef, our Special Philly Sauce, & Fire Roasted Peppers & Onions!
Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork & BBQ Combined With Our Signature Red Slaw & Apple slivers On a Perfectly Toasted Bun
Spinach Artichoke & Turkey
Toasted Cheesey, Delicious, Spinach Artichoke Dip & Turkey, Topped with Provolone and Parmesan.
Havana
Toasted Pulled Pork, Ham, & Pepperjack Topped With Shiners Pickles & Honey Mustard
Italian
A Delicious Combo of Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Garlic Parmesan, Provolone, and Onions Toasted to Perfection and Topped with Tomatoes, Lettuce, and our Creamy Italian Sauce!
Santa Fe Chicken
Toasted Shredded Chicken & Black Bean Corn Salsa Topped With Our Amazing Queso Dip & Street Sauce
Build Your Own
Have It Your Way! Get Creative & Try Our Signature Sauces!!
Shiners Meatballer
Try our Delicious Toasty NEW Sub! Italian Meatballs in Shiners Marinara Sauce Topped with our Garlic Parmesan and Provolone Cheese.
SOUPS
SALADS
Zesty Caesar Salad
Diced Chicken, Croutons, & Parmesan, On a Bed of Lettuce, Topped With Our Own Caesar Dressing!
Greens Salad
Perfect Vegetarian Salad, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Avocados, Onions, Sunflower Seeds, & Feta Cheese, Topped With Our Delicious Vinaigrette
Thai Chicken Salad
A Bed of Lettuce Topped With, Diced Chicken, Watermelon Radishes, Shredded Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, & Our Red Slaw(red cabbage and dressing), Served With Shiners Own Spicy Thai Dressing!
Southwest Salad
A Bed of Lettuce, Topped With Our Shredded Chicken, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Avocados, the Amazing Shiners Street Sauce, Queso, and Crushed Tortilla Chips!
APPETIZERS
Queso Dip (GF)
Shiners Perfect Combination of Peppers, Cheese, and Seasonings. A Mild Bite, Not Too Spicy, Just Enough!
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Shiners Special Mix of Spinach, Artichoke, Parmesan, & Seasonings
Bag Tortilla Chips
Cup of Veggies
Bag Kettle Chips
Please Specify In Special Instructions Which One for Pick-up Orders ORIGINAL - JALAPENO CHEDDAR - HICKORY BBQ - SOUR CREAM AND CHIVE
Nachos(GF)
Corn Chips Topped with Our Amazing Queso, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, and your choice of Meat! Add Feta and Street Sauce for Extra Favor!!
Black Bean & Corn Salsa(GF)
Flame Roasted Corn, Onions, Red & Green Peppers, Blended With Black Beans, Tomatoes, and Shiners Seasonings
KIDS
DESSERTS
Salted Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
Turtle Cheesecake
Hit the Sweet Spot with Our New York Style Turtle Cheesecake. Every Slice Is Heaven, Beginning with a Thick Layer of Fudge, Covered with Caramel Sauce, Garnished with Chopped Pecans, Sitting on a Graham Cracker Crust!
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake
N/A Drinks
Coffee/Tea/Hot Chocolate
Hooded Sweatshirts
Women's Flannel
Sweatpants
Baseball Hat
Black
Heather Grey/Black
Shiners Green/Grey
Army Green
Pink/Grey
Blue/White
Charcoal Grey\Black
Grey\red
Charcoal\orange
Red\black
Camo
Khaki\Brown
Black W/ Grey Shiners
Crew Neck
Grey Long Sleeve
Hooded Long Sleeve
Green Tie-Dye
Black Tie-Dye
Mesh Back Tank
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
34174 2nd Ave, Jenkins, MN 56472