Salad
Bars & Lounges

Shiners

165 Reviews

$$

34174 2nd Ave

Jenkins, MN 56472

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wild Rice
Havana
Chicken Bacon Ranch

SUBS

Hot Ham & Cheese

Hot Ham & Cheese

Deliciously Toasted Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Jalapenos, & Cream Cheese!

Shiners Club

Shiners Club

The Perfect Combination of Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Our Signature Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, & Cheddar Cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Try This Amazingly Toasted Chicken Salad Sandwich Made With Bacon, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese, & Chives, Laid on a Bed of Lettuce!

Philly

Philly

Perfectly Toasted Provolone, Roast Beef, our Special Philly Sauce, & Fire Roasted Peppers & Onions!

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork & BBQ Combined With Our Signature Red Slaw & Apple slivers On a Perfectly Toasted Bun

Spinach Artichoke & Turkey

Spinach Artichoke & Turkey

Toasted Cheesey, Delicious, Spinach Artichoke Dip & Turkey, Topped with Provolone and Parmesan.

Havana

Havana

Toasted Pulled Pork, Ham, & Pepperjack Topped With Shiners Pickles & Honey Mustard

Italian

Italian

A Delicious Combo of Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Garlic Parmesan, Provolone, and Onions Toasted to Perfection and Topped with Tomatoes, Lettuce, and our Creamy Italian Sauce!

Santa Fe Chicken

Santa Fe Chicken

Toasted Shredded Chicken & Black Bean Corn Salsa Topped With Our Amazing Queso Dip & Street Sauce

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

Have It Your Way! Get Creative & Try Our Signature Sauces!!

Shiners Meatballer

Shiners Meatballer

Try our Delicious Toasty NEW Sub! Italian Meatballs in Shiners Marinara Sauce Topped with our Garlic Parmesan and Provolone Cheese.

SOUPS

Chicken Wild Rice

Chicken Wild Rice

Creamy & Hearty Homemade Combination of Chicken, Wild Rice, Carrots, Mushrooms, & Onions

Red Pepper Gouda Bisque

Red Pepper Gouda Bisque

You won’t regret trying this!

(Soup Of The Day) Chili Bean(GF)

SALADS

Zesty Caesar Salad

Zesty Caesar Salad

$12.00

Diced Chicken, Croutons, & Parmesan, On a Bed of Lettuce, Topped With Our Own Caesar Dressing!

Greens Salad

Greens Salad

$11.00

Perfect Vegetarian Salad, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Avocados, Onions, Sunflower Seeds, & Feta Cheese, Topped With Our Delicious Vinaigrette

Thai Chicken Salad

Thai Chicken Salad

$13.00

A Bed of Lettuce Topped With, Diced Chicken, Watermelon Radishes, Shredded Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, & Our Red Slaw(red cabbage and dressing), Served With Shiners Own Spicy Thai Dressing!

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$13.00

A Bed of Lettuce, Topped With Our Shredded Chicken, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Avocados, the Amazing Shiners Street Sauce, Queso, and Crushed Tortilla Chips!

APPETIZERS

Queso Dip (GF)

Queso Dip (GF)

$7.00

Shiners Perfect Combination of Peppers, Cheese, and Seasonings. A Mild Bite, Not Too Spicy, Just Enough!

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Shiners Special Mix of Spinach, Artichoke, Parmesan, & Seasonings

Bag Tortilla Chips

Bag Tortilla Chips

$2.00
Cup of Veggies

Cup of Veggies

$2.00
Bag Kettle Chips

Bag Kettle Chips

$2.00

Please Specify In Special Instructions Which One for Pick-up Orders ORIGINAL - JALAPENO CHEDDAR - HICKORY BBQ - SOUR CREAM AND CHIVE

Nachos(GF)

Nachos(GF)

$9.00

Corn Chips Topped with Our Amazing Queso, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, and your choice of Meat! Add Feta and Street Sauce for Extra Favor!!

Black Bean & Corn Salsa(GF)

Black Bean & Corn Salsa(GF)

$7.50

Flame Roasted Corn, Onions, Red & Green Peppers, Blended With Black Beans, Tomatoes, and Shiners Seasonings

KIDS

PB & J

PB & J

$4.00

Smucker's Uncrustables, Creamy Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly Crimped within a Crustless Pocket on Wheat bread!

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$4.50

Toasted 5" Sub With Ham & Cheddar Cheese

Avocado BLT

Avocado BLT

$8.00

Toasted 5" Sub With Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, & Mayo

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

DESSERTS

Salted Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

Salted Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50
Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.50

Hit the Sweet Spot with Our New York Style Turtle Cheesecake. Every Slice Is Heaven, Beginning with a Thick Layer of Fudge, Covered with Caramel Sauce, Garnished with Chopped Pecans, Sitting on a Graham Cracker Crust!

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

$5.50

N/A Drinks

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00
JUICE BOX

JUICE BOX

$2.00
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.00
SOUR

SOUR

$2.00
SPRITE ZERO

SPRITE ZERO

$2.00
MELLO YELLO

MELLO YELLO

$2.00
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$2.00
OJ

OJ

$2.00
COKE

COKE

$2.00
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.00
TONIC

TONIC

$2.00
UNSWEET TEA

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00
CRAN

CRAN

$2.00

Kiddie

$2.50

N/A Bloody

$4.00
Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$1.50
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$1.50
Clamato

Clamato

$1.50

2% Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee/Tea/Hot Chocolate

Shiners Cold Brew

Shiners Cold Brew

$6.00

Perfect amount of cream and pure maple syrup.

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Chai Tea

$2.00

English Breakfast Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Hooded Sweatshirts

Black/Green

Black/Green

$40.00
Black/Grey

Black/Grey

$40.00
Koala Grey

Koala Grey

$40.00
Olive/Green

Olive/Green

$40.00
Olive/Grey

Olive/Grey

$40.00

Women's Flannel

Black & Grey

Black & Grey

$40.00

Sweatpants

Open Bottom - Black

Open Bottom - Black

$25.00

Beanies

Black, Grey S

Black, Grey S

$15.00
Grey

Grey

$15.00
Pom Top Black & Grey

Pom Top Black & Grey

$16.00
Black, Green S

Black, Green S

$15.00Out of stock

Baseball Hat

Black

Black

$20.00Out of stock
Heather Grey/Black

Heather Grey/Black

$20.00
Shiners Green/Grey

Shiners Green/Grey

$20.00Out of stock
Army Green

Army Green

$20.00Out of stock
Pink/Grey

Pink/Grey

$20.00
Blue/White

Blue/White

$20.00Out of stock
Charcoal Grey\Black

Charcoal Grey\Black

$20.00Out of stock

Grey\red

$20.00Out of stock

Charcoal\orange

$20.00

Red\black

$20.00

Camo

$20.00Out of stock

Khaki\Brown

$20.00

Black W/ Grey Shiners

$20.00

T-Shirt

White

$15.00

Grey

$15.00
Black

Black

$15.00

Crew Neck

Arrows

Arrows

$40.00
Trees

Trees

$40.00

Grey Long Sleeve

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Large

$25.00Out of stock

XL

$25.00Out of stock

2XL

$25.00Out of stock

Hooded Long Sleeve

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00Out of stock

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00Out of stock

2XL

$20.00Out of stock

Green Tie-Dye

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

XL

$15.00

2XL

$15.00

Black Tie-Dye

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

XL

$15.00

2XL

$15.00

Crop T

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

XL

$15.00Out of stock

Mesh Back Tank

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

XL

$15.00

Muscle Tank

Small

$18.00

Medium

$18.00

Large

$18.00

XL

$18.00

2XL

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

34174 2nd Ave, Jenkins, MN 56472

Directions

