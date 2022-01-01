Shinmai imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Ramen

Shinmai

3,082 Reviews

$$

1825-3 San Pablo Ave

Oakland, CA 94612

Appetizers

Gyoza

Gyoza

$9.44

spicy pork or mushroom potstickers

Spicy Fries

Spicy Fries

$10.62

Crispy french fries with house spicy sauce, green onion, cilantro, garlic, szechuan pepper

Pork Belly Bao

Pork Belly Bao

$14.16

Skinless prime pork belly, sweet soy aioli, pickled cucumber, scallions. two per order

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$14.16

miso tartar and tsuyu barbeque sauce

Mushroom Tempura

Mushroom Tempura

$16.52

Maitake mushroom

Japanese Caesar Salad

Japanese Caesar Salad

$17.70

romaine hearts, miso parmesan sauce, cherry radish

Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$8.26

garlic, soy sauce, olive oil

Takoyaki Roulette

Takoyaki Roulette

$11.80

deep-fried octopus doughnuts, bonito flakes(one is stuffed with ghost peppers, good luck!)

Age Mochi Oyster

Age Mochi Oyster

$17.70Out of stock

eep-fried oyster, mochi, oroshi, mentaiko

Ika leg karaage

$17.70

Fried squid legs with yuzu aioli, togarashi, lemon

Hamachi Crudo

$22.42

Heirloom tomato salad

$17.70

Bread oysters

$17.70

Brussels sprouts

$16.52

Piedmont Ribeye steak

$34.22

Ramen

Tonkotso Ramen

Tonkotso Ramen

$20.06

chashu, shoyu egg, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo, corn, and scallions

Black Tonkotsu Ramen

Black Tonkotsu Ramen

$21.24Out of stock

chashu, shoyu egg, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo, scallions, and black garlic oil

Red Tonkotsu Ramen

$21.24

chashu, shoyu egg, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo, scallions, spicy himitsu paste, chili oil

Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen

$20.06

shoyu egg, wood ear mushrooms, pickled snow spinach, corn, cherry tomato, and scallions

Soda

Choya Yuzu Soda

$4.00

Lg. Sparkling Saratoga

$9.00

Dessert

Cheese cake

$7.08

Single slice. Choice of Yuzu or Matcha

Matcha Cream Red Bean cake

$10.03

Matcha Cream, Red bean paste

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1825-3 San Pablo Ave, Oakland, CA 94612

Directions

Gallery
Shinmai image

Shinmai - Oakland - 1825 - 3 San Pablo Avenue
