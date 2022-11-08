Restaurant header imageView gallery
Shinmai - Oakland 1825 - 3 San Pablo Avenue

1825 - 3 San Pablo Avenue

Oakland, CA 94612

Corkage fee

corkage fee

$20.00

Brut

$46.00

White Sauv Blanc

$42.00

Pinot Noir

$50.00

Cabernet

$50.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Modern, minimalist spot that puts a California spin on Japanese izakaya & ramen served with fashion bar.

1825 - 3 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland, CA 94612

