  • Lafayette
  • Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
Shinto Japanese Restaurant 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300

2,058 Reviews

$$

3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300

Lafayette, LA 70503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

LSU Champs Roll
Haley’s Roll
Bang Bang Roll

Appetizers

BBQ Salmon

$6.95

Slices of salmon fillet grilled Japanese-style. Topped with a light teriyaki sauce.

BBQ Squid

BBQ Squid

$10.95

Grilled calamari squid in teriyaki sauce.

Beef Tataki

Beef Tataki

$7.95

Lightly seared steak served in Japanese vinaigrette.

Chicken Tempura

Chicken Tempura

$8.95

Lightly fried chunks of chicken in Japanese batter.

Chicken Yakitori

$6.95

Bite-sized cuts of chicken skewered with onion and green peppers. Served with teriyaki sauce.

Crispy Jumbo Shrimp

$8.95

Two pieces skewered jumbo prawns, onions, and carrots. Fried in Japanese batter.

Edamame

Edamame

$3.95

Lightly salted boiled soybeans.

Gyoza Dumplings

Gyoza Dumplings

$6.95

Seasoned ground meat wrapped in gyoza skin and pan-fried.

Sashimi Appetizer

$14.95

A sample variety of sashimi.

Shrimp & Avocado

Shrimp & Avocado

$6.95

Cooked shrimp and avocado prepared Japanese-style. Served with green onions, smelt roe, and ponzu sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$8.95

Large shrimp served with an assortment of fresh vegetables fried in a light Japanese batter.

Shumai

$6.95

Steamed pork and vegetables wrapped in wonton skin.

Soft-Shell Crab

Soft-Shell Crab

$11.95

A local favorite prepared Japanese-style with green leaf lettuce.

Squid Tempura

$8.95

Lightly fried squid in Japanese batter. Served in a tangy sauce.

Sushi Appetizer

$11.95

Tuna, fresh salmon, shrimp and crabstick sushi served with snow crab roll.

Tofu Steak

Tofu Steak

$6.95

Hearty chunks of fried tofu. Served with tangy sauce and bonito flakes.

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$7.95

Lightly seared tuna served in a Japanese vinaigrette.

Vegetable Tempura

$5.95

Squash, onions, sweet potato, and broccoli fried in light Japanese batter.

Hibachi Dinner

Hibachi Chicken Complete Dinner

Hibachi Chicken Complete Dinner

$21.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Hibachi Shrimp Complete Dinner

Hibachi Shrimp Complete Dinner

$26.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Hibachi Salmon Complete Dinner

Hibachi Salmon Complete Dinner

$25.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Hibachi Scallops Complete Dinner

Hibachi Scallops Complete Dinner

$30.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Hibachi Steak Complete Dinner

Hibachi Steak Complete Dinner

$27.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Vegetable Hibachi-Style Complete Dinner

$15.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Hibachi Filet Mignon Complete Dinner

$31.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Sukiyaki Steak Complete Dinner

$28.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Chicken & Shrimp Combination Dinner

$29.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Chicken & Steak Combination Dinner

$29.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Chicken & Scallop Combination Dinner

$30.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Chicken & Salmon Combination Dinner

$29.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Steak & Shrimp Combination Dinner

$30.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Steak & Scallops Combination Dinner

$31.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Steak & Salmon Combination Dinner

$30.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Steak & Lobster Combination Dinner

$42.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Shrimp & Scallop Combination Dinner

$31.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Fillet Mignon & Shrimp Combination Dinner

$34.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Fillet Mignon & Salmon Combination Dinner

$33.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Fillet Mignon & Scallops Combination Dinner

$35.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Fillet Mignon & Lobster Combination Dinner

$44.95

Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Shinto Combination Dinner

$53.95

Seafood combination of lobster, shrimp, and scallops. Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.

Hibachi Lunch (only available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Only available from 11 a.m to 2 p.m

Hibachi Steak Complete Lunch

$17.95

Served with fried rice, hibachi vegetables, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.

Hibachi Scallop Complete Lunch

$17.95

Served with fried rice, hibachi vegetables, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.

Hibachi Salmon Complete Lunch

$15.95

Served with fried rice, hibachi vegetables, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.

Sukiyaki Steak Complete Lunch

$17.95

Served with fried rice, hibachi vegetables, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.

Hibachi Shrimp Complete Lunch

$16.95

Served with fried rice, hibachi vegetables, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.

Hibachi Chicken Complete Lunch

$13.95

Served with fried rice, hibachi vegetables, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.

Hibachi Filet Mignon Complete Lunch

$19.95

Served with fried rice, hibachi vegetables, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.

Combination Lunch Special

$19.95

Your choice of two proteins: chicken, steak, shrimp, or salmon. Served with fried rice, hibachi vegetables, and your choice of miso soup or house salad. *Cannot combine the same protein in one order.

Salads & Soups

House Salad

$3.00

Crispy lettuce topped with carrots and house dressing.

Oriental Salad

$3.95

Lightly steamed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, asparagus, and shiitake mushrooms. Served chilled with sesame oil dressing.

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

A variety of seaweed marinated in a sesame oil dressing.

Squid Salad

$12.95

A strip of squid marinated in a sesame oil dressing.

Cucumber Salad

$3.95

Your choice of style.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.00

Soybean paste broth with seaweed, tofu, and green onions.

Red Miso Soup

$5.95

Twenty-four ounces red soybean paste broth with shrimp, fish, crab stick, green mussels, and vegetables.

Clear Soup

$5.95

Twenty-four ounces clear broth with shrimp, fish, crab stick, green mussels, and vegetables.

Sushi

White Tuna Sushi

$5.75

Two pieces. White tuna.

Tuna Sushi

$6.50

Two pieces. Tuna.

Sweet Shrimp Sushi

$9.95

Two pieces. Sweet shrimp.

Squid Sushi

$5.50

Two pieces. Squid.

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$5.95

Two pieces. Smoked salmon.

Smelt Roe Sushi

$5.95

Two pieces. Smelt roe.

Shrimp Sushi

$5.25

Two pieces. Shrimp.

Scallop Sushi

$5.95

Two pieces. Scallop.

Salmon Roe Sushi

$5.50

Two pieces. Salmon roe.

Octopus Sushi

$5.50

Two pieces. Octopus.

Hokki Clam Sushi

$5.50

Two pieces. Hokki clam.

Fresh Yellowtail Sushi

$6.50

Two pieces. Yellowtail.

Fresh Salmon Sushi

$5.95

Two pieces. Salmon.

Flying Fish Roe Sushi

$5.75

Two pieces. Flying fish roe.

Eel (Unagi) Sushi

$6.50

Two pieces. Eel sushi.

Crab Stick Sushi

$4.75

Two pieces. Crab stick sushi.

Rolls

911 Roll

$10.95

Deep-fried roll with tuna, white tuna, salmon, snow crab, avocado, crunchy, crab stick, and cream cheese. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and chili sauce.

Acadian Roll

$14.95

Deep-fried roll wrapped in soy paper with cream cheese, crawfish, and snow crab. Topped with Tony's seasoning, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

Adrienne’s Roll

$13.95

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, and cream cheese. Topped with crunchy, tuna roe, and eel sauce.

Airborne Roll

$9.25

Wrapped in cucumber with snow crab, asparagus, boiled shrimp, jalapeños, and avocado. Topped with spicy mayo.

Alaska Roll

$6.95

Smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, and roe.

American Roll

$14.95

Filet mignon, asparagus, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, and eel sauce.

Angel Roll

$14.95

(Deep Fried) Tuna, white tuna, salmon, topped with salmon, and avocado, eel and spicy mayo.

Back for More Roll

$13.50

Snow crab, avocado, and cream cheese, topped with baked salmon, eel sauce, and red roe.

Bang Bang Roll

Bang Bang Roll

$14.50

Roll wrapped in soy paper with shrimp tempura, spicy shrimp, snow crab, avocado, cream cheese, and crunchy.

Bangkok Roll

$11.50

Snow crab and cream cheese topped with spicy tuna and black tobiko.

Barbie Doll Roll

$13.50

Spicy shrimp, cucumber, avocado, topped with yellowtail, pokki sauce, chili sauce, kimchi sauce, and green onions.

Batman Roll

$12.95

(Soy Paper) Shrimp tempura, snow crab, cream cheese, crunchies, and spicy tuna.

Baton Rouge Roll

$12.95

Tuna, salmon, and white fish topped with crunchies and chili sauce.

BBQ Salmon Roll

$10.75

Snow crab, crab stick, and avocado wrapped with baked salmon. Topped with eel sauce.

Big Dog Roll

$18.95

Lobster, crab stick, cucumber, and avocado topped with snow crab and spicy tuna. Drizzled with eel sauce, chili sauce, and spicy mayo.

Big Easy Roll

$10.50

Wrapped in cucumber with shrimp tempura, crab stick, snow crab, crunchy, and avocado. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Cajun Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, calamari, crunchy, snow crab, and avocado. Topped with smelt roe, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

California Roll

$5.50

Crab stick, cucumber, avocado, and roe.

Caterpillar Roll

$12.95

BBQ eel, snow crab, and cucumber topped with avocado, crunchy, and eel sauce.

Christmas Roll

Christmas Roll

$15.95

Lobster, shrimp tempura, and cucumber. Topped with tuna, avocado, eel sauce, and red roe.

Crawfish Roll

$7.25

Spicy crawfish mix and asparagus.

Crispy Roll

Crispy Roll

$12.50

Spicy. Deep-fried roll with shrimp tempura, snow crab, and avocado. Topped with jalapeños, eel sauce, chili sauce, and spicy mayo.

Crunchy Roll with Shrimp

$7.95

Snow crab, boiled shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and crunchy.

Crunchy Spicy Tuna

$11.50

Deep-fried roll with spicy tuna and crunchy. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Cucumber Roll

$3.50
Cucumber Wrap Roll

Cucumber Wrap Roll

$8.50

Snow crab and avocado wrapped with cucumber. Topped with sweet mayo sauce.

Dynamite Roll

$7.50

Spicy tuna and asparagus.

Fat Boy Roll

$12.95

Spicy tuna, crabstick, cucumber, and avocado topped with roe.

FEMA Roll

FEMA Roll

$12.95

Shrimp tempura, snow crab, and crunchy topped with tuna and avocado.

Fire Dragon Roll

$13.95

Snow crab topped with bbq eel, avocado, and eel sauce.

Fourth of July Roll

$13.50

Spicy crawfish topped with spicy tuna, snow crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and chili sauce.

Frankenstein Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese, topped with avocado, crabstick, boiled shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and chili sauce.

Fresh Yellowtail Roll

$7.50

Futomaki Roll

$10.95

Geisha on Fire Roll

$14.95

Spicy shrimp, spicy scallop, cucumber, and jalapeños. Topped with tuna, smoked salmon, and crunchy. Drizzled with chili sauce.

Good Luck Shinto Roll

$12.95

Snow crab, cream cheese, and asparagus wrapped in baked salmon. Topped with crunchy, eel sauce, chili sauce, spicy mayo, and roe.

Gotta Be Kiddin Roll

$15.95

Spicy scallop, spicy tuna, spicy crawfish, and cucumber, topped with smoked salmon white tuna avocado, crunchies, and chili sauce.

Haley’s Roll

Haley’s Roll

$12.50

Deep-fried roll with snow crab, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, and avocado. Drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Halloween Roll

$12.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber and crunchy topped with black and red tobiko.

Hawaii Fruit Roll

Hawaii Fruit Roll

$13.25

Snow crab, shrimp teriyaki, and cucumber. Topped with kiwi, orange, and strawberries. Drizzled with sweet sauce.

Hip Hop Roll

$13.50

Crabstick, salmon, tuna, and white tuna topped with avocado, chili sauce, and red roe.

Hollywood Roll

$12.95

Wrapped in cucumber with snow crab, salmon, spicy tuna, asparagus, and crunchy.

Honolulu Roll

$13.95

Tuna smoked salmon, and cream cheese topped with avocado, shrimp, eel, and eel sauce.

Hot Scallop Roll

$15.95

Spicy scallop, jalapeños, and cucumber. Topped with seared tuna, pokki sauce, hot sauce, and spicy mayo.

Hurricane Roll

$12.95

Crab stick mix with crunchy and cream cheese. Topped with spicy tuna and drizzled with eel sauce, chili sauce, and spicy mayo.

Incredible Hulk Roll

$12.95

(Soy Paper) Baked salmon, seaweed salad, and crunchies topped with red roe and hot sauce.

Inside Out Roll

$9.95

Wrapped in cucumber with crawfish and snow crab.

Jackpot Roll

$12.95

Deep-fried roll with tuna, salmon, and white fish. Topped with black tobiko, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

Jaya Jalapeños Roll

Jaya Jalapeños Roll

$8.50

Deep-fried roll with crab stick, cream cheese, and jalapeños. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and roe.

Kamikaze Roll

$12.95

Deep-fried roll with spicy tuna and avocado. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and red roe.

Lafayette Hot Roll

$13.25

Deep-fried roll with salmon, white fish, tuna, crab stick, snow crab, cream cheese, avocado, and crunchy. Topped with eel sauce, chili sauce, and spicy mayo.

Let It Roll Roll

$14.95

(Soy paper - no rice) Fresh salmon, tuna snow crab, cucumber, crunchies, and topped with seared white tuna (escolar), red roe.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$19.95

Lobster, snow crab, and cucumber. Topped with avocado, eel sauce, and red roe.

Louisiana Roll

$12.95

LoveLe Roll

$13.95

Boiled shrimp, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and topped with red roe, snow crab, tuna, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

LSU Champs Roll

LSU Champs Roll

$13.75

Snow crab, shrimp tempura, and crunchy. Topped with crab stick, avocado, eel sauce, chili sauce and spicy mayo.

Mardi Gras Roll

$13.50

Snow crab, crunchies, and cream cheese topped with crabstick, black tobiko, and spicy mayo.

Marias Cross Roll

$13.50

Boiled shrimp and crawfish topped with crabstick and spicy mayo.

Marilyn Monroe Roll

$12.95

Fresh salmon, cucumber, cream cheese,avocado, crunchies, topped with red, black, yellow roe.

Miami Philly Roll

$7.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado.

Million Dollar Roll

$15.95

Mojo Jana Roll

$12.95

New Orleans Roll

$13.50

Tuna, salmon, white fish, and shrimp tempura. Topped with avocado, red roe, and eel sauce.

New Year Roll

$12.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, asparagus, and crunchies, topped with red tobiko.

New York Roll

$12.95

Snow crab, crabsticks, asparagus, wrapped in cucumber, topped with red roe.

Oh No You Didn’t Roll

$13.95

Spicy shrimp, spicy scallop, spicy tuna, and jalapeno, topped with crabstick and crunchies and drizzled with spicy mayo.

Oyster Roll

$7.95

Fried oyster and fresh cucumber.

Pam Anderson Roll

$10.95

Spicy scallop, spicy tuna, and jalapenos topped with crunchies.

Papa’s Seared Tuna Roll

$14.95

Freshly seared tuna and jalapeños topped with seared tuna, green onions, pokki sauce, and kimchi sauce.

Pink Cadillac Roll

Pink Cadillac Roll

$13.50

Roll wrapped in soy paper with chicken teriyaki, snow crab, crunchy, shrimp tempura, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

Pink Lady Roll

Pink Lady Roll

$13.95

Avocado, tuna, crab stick, and salmon. Topped with avocado, tuna, and crab stick.

Playboy Bunny Roll

Playboy Bunny Roll

$13.50

Fresh tuna, white tuna, salmon, crab stick, and avocado wrapped in cucumber. Topped with pokki sauce, kimchi sauce, and red roe.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$12.50

Snow crab topped with white fish, tuna, and salmon.

Redhead Roll

$14.50

Fresh salmon, tuna, jalapeños, avocado, and crunchy. Topped with seared tuna, ponzu sauce, and kimchi sauce.

Rock-N-Roll

$8.95

Shrimp tempura, snow crab, crunchy, avocado, and cucumber topped with roe.

Ryan’s Hot Momma Roll

$14.50

Shrimp tempura, crunchy, spicy tuna, and asparagus. Topped with tuna, salmon, cucumber, avocado, crunchy, and hot sauce.

Saints Roll

$14.95

Roll wrapped in soy paper with shrimp tempura, fried oyster, cucumber, avocado, and cream cheese. Topped with snow crab, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and chili sauce.

Salmon Delight Roll

$13.95

Roll wrapped in soy paper with snow crab, tuna, and avocado. Topped with fresh salmon and crunchy.

Salmon on Fire Roll

$13.95

Salmon and jalapeño topped with spicy salmon, crunchy mix, pokki sauce, chili sauce, and spicy mayo.

Scallop on the Run Roll

$14.50

Spicy scallop and asparagus topped with smoked salmon and red roe.

Seafood Hot Roll

$12.95

Shinto Love Roll

$13.95

Spicy tuna and avocado topped with baked eel, avocado, and eel sauce.

Shinto Summer Roll

$12.95

Crab stick and avocado wrapped with seaweed and cucumber. Topped with kimchi sauce and pokki sauce.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.95

Shrimp tempura and cucumber.

Smokey Roll

$14.95

Tuna, salmon, cream cheese, crunchies, topped with snow crab, smoked salmon, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

Snow Crab Roll

$6.50

Snow crab and asparagus.

Snowman Roll

Snowman Roll

$13.95

Roll wrapped in soy paper with shrimp tempura, crab stick, and cucumber. Topped with snow crab, crunchy, and sweet mayo sauce.

Soft-Shell Crab Roll

$13.50

Southern Belle Roll

$13.95

Roll wrapped in soy paper with shrimp tempura, crab mix, and crunchy. Topped with snow crab, red roe, and spicy mayo.

Special Crab Roll

$13.25

Crab mix with crunchy and cream cheese. Topped with crab stick, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

Special Eel Roll

$7.50

Spicy Scallop Roll

$7.95

Spicy scallop mixed with egg sauce and asparagus.

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$6.50

Spicy shrimp mix and asparagus.

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$13.95

Whole soft-shell crab deep-fried with snow crab, cucumber, avocado, and crunchy. Topped with roe and eel sauce.

Sunrise Roll

$13.50

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with spicy tuna, snow crab, eel sauce, chili sauce, and spicy mayo.

Sunshine Roll

$12.95

Snow crab roll topped with tuna, fresh salmon, white tuna, and yellowtail tuna with kimchi sauce.

Super Bowl Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, crunchy, and cream cheese topped with eel, avocado, crab stick, and eel sauce.

Superman Roll

$12.95

Roll wrapped in soy paper with shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, and crunchy.

Sushi Box Roll

$13.95

Snow crab, avocado, molded into a box shape, topped with your choice of eel, shrimp, salmon, tuna, or white fish.

Tempura Roll

$5.50

Snow crab mix with crunchy and crab stick.

Thai Roll

$12.95

Spicy scallops, seared tuna, cucumber, topped with spicy salmon and jalapenos.

Tiger Eye Roll

$9.95

Deep-fried roll with tuna, squid, salmon, and white fish. Topped with eel sauce, chili sauce, and spicy mayo.

Tongue Burner Roll

$13.95

Spicy salmon, seared tuna, cucumber, topped with fresh salmon and jalapenos.

Touchdown Roll

$13.95

Tuna, white tuna, salmon, and cream cheese. Topped with crab stick, crunchy, eel sauce, chili sauce, and spicy mayo.

Tuna Rock Roll

$12.95

Roll wrapped in soy paper with tuna, avocado, and bbq eel. topped with eel sauce.

Tuna Roll

$7.25

Ultimate Roll

$15.95

Valentine Roll

$13.50

Deep-fried soft-shell crab, crunchy, and snow crab. Topped with fresh tuna, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

Vampire Roll

$13.95

Roll wrapped in soy paper with chicken teriyaki, shrimp tempura, snow crab, and crunchy. Topped with crab stick, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Vegetable Roll

$4.95

Volcano Roll

$13.50

California roll topped with snow crab, spicy tuna, eel sauce, chili sauce, spicy mayo, and red roe.

Yummy Tummy Roll

$13.50

Spicy tuna, boiled shrimp, crabnstick, cucumber, and crunchy. Topped with crab stick, hot sauce, spicy mayo, and a dash of Tony's seasoning.

Sashimi & Boat Combos

Yellowtail Sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

$16.95

Seven pieces yellowtail sashimi.

Yellowtail & Salmon Sashimi

$15.95

Four pieces yellowtail and four pieces of salmon sashimi.

White Fish Sashimi

White Fish Sashimi

$13.95

Seven pieces white fish sashimi.

Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$17.50

Seven pieces tuna sashimi.

Tuna & Salmon Sashimi

$16.50

Four pieces of tuna and four pieces of salmon sashimi.

Shinto Sashimi for 2

$49.95

35 pieces yellowtail, salmon, mackerel, shrimp, tuna, crab stick, and octopus.

Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$15.95

Seven pieces of salmon sushi.

Octopus Sashimi

Octopus Sashimi

$13.95

Seven pieces of octopus sashimi.

Love Boat for 4

$125.95

28 pieces of chef's choice sashimi, four pieces each tuna, salmon, white tuna, shrimp, and crab stick sushi, a California roll, a tuna roll, a rainbow roll, a spider roll, and tuna tataki.

Love Boat for 3

$85.95

21 pieces chef's choice sashimi, three pieces each tuna, salmon, white tuna, shrimp, and crab stick sushi, a California roll, a tuna roll, a rainbow roll, and tuna tataki.

Love Boat for 2

$59.95

Four pieces tuna, four pieces white tuna, four pieces salmon, and four pieces white fish sashimi with two pieces each tuna, salmon, white tuna, shrimp, and crab stick sushi, a California roll, a tuna roll, and tuna tataki.

Love Boat for 1

$37.95

Three pieces tuna, three pieces white tuna, and three pieces salmon sashimi with five pieces chef's choice sushi, a California roll, and tuna tataki.

Christine’s Boat

$39.95

California roll, crunchy with shrimp roll, nine-one-one roll, spicy shrimp roll, snow crab roll, and the rock-n-roll.

Noodles & More

Yakisoba Chicken

Yakisoba Chicken

$12.95

Japanese-style pan-fried yellow noodles, vegetables, and your choice of protein.

Fried Rice Chicken

Fried Rice Chicken

$11.95

Japanese-style fried rice with your choice of protein.

Tempura Udon

$10.95

Wide Japanese noodles in a broth with shrimp. Served with vegetable tempura.

Beef Udon

$12.95

Wide Japanese noodles and slices of beef in a broth.

Nabeyaki Udon

$12.95

Japanese noodle soup with chicken, vegetables, and egg.

Large Plain Fried Rice

$8.95

A large portion of fried rice without meat.

Seaweed Soba

$14.95

Buckwheat noodles in a broth with two kinds of seaweed.

Tempura Soba

$14.95

Buckwheat noodles in a broth served with shrimp and vegetables, tempura on the side.

Beef Soba

$14.95

Buckwheat noodles and slices of beef in a broth.

Seafood Nabeyaki Udon

$14.95

Japanese noodle soup with chicken, vegetables, and egg.

Cold Soba

$10.95

Buckwheat noodles served chilled with seaweed, crabstick, and cucumber.

Fried Rice Shrimp

$11.95

Fried Rice Beef

$11.95

Fried Rice 2 Combination

$14.45

Fried Rice 3 Combination

$15.45

Yakisoba Shrimp

$12.95

Yakisoba Beef

$12.95

Yakisoba 2 Combination

$15.45

Yakisoba 3 Combination

$16.45

Dinner Entrees

Beef Teriyaki

$21.95

Sizzling steak over a bed of sautéed vegetables in teriyaki sauce. Served with steamed rice and your choice of miso soup or house salad.

Special Grilled Fish Teriyaki

$18.95

Grilled tuna or salmon over a bed of sautéed vegetables in teriyaki sauce. Served with your choice of protein, steamed rice, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.

Sushi & Tempura Combo

$21.95

Chef's choice of tuna, fresh salmon, white fish, shrimp sushi, and your choice of roll. Served with shrimp and vegetable tempura, steamed rice, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.

Sashimi & Tempura Combo

$21.95

Chef's choice of tuna, fresh salmon, and white fish sashimi. Served with shrimp and vegetable tempura, steamed rice, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.

Tempura & Chicken Teriyaki

$19.95

Served with steamed rice and your choice of miso soup or house salad.

Chicken Teriyaki, Sushi or Sashimi Combo

$21.95

Chef's choice of sushi and sashimi. Served with steamed rice and your choice of miso soup or house salad.

Chicken & Beef Teriyaki

$21.95

Served with steamed rice and your choice of miso soup or house salad.

Sushi Combination Dinner

$22.95

8 pieces of nigiri sushi, California roll, and spicy tuna hand roll. Served with house salad, miso soup, and rice.

Sashimi Dinner

$24.95

Variety of slices of sashimi. Served with house salad, miso soup, and rice.

Chirashi

$22.95

A variety of sashimi served on a bed of rice. Served with house salad, miso soup, and rice.

Unagi Donburi

$18.95

BBQ eel on a bed of rice. Served with house salad, miso soup, and rice.

Tekka Donburi

$19.95

Tuna sashimi on a bed of rice. Served with house salad, and miso soup.

Sashimi and Sushi Combination

$25.95

5 pieces nigiri sushi, California roll, and a variety of sashimi. Served with house salad, miso soup, and rice.

Salads

Peter Salad

Peter Salad

$9.95

Served with tuna blended with crab stick, cucumber, avocado, green onions, and masago with spicy mayo, chili sauce, and kim che sauce.

Snow Crab & Avocado Salad

Snow Crab & Avocado Salad

$6.95

Served with shredded snow crab topped with avocado and roe.

Cucumber with Crab Salad

Cucumber with Crab Salad

$5.95

Served with chopped cucumber in ponzu sauce.

Spicy Seafood Salad

$9.95

Served with cucumber, tuna, salmon, and whitefish in pooky and kimche sauce.

Cucumber Original Salad

$3.95

Served with chopped cucumber in ponzu sauce.

Cucumber with Octopus Salad

$6.95

Served with chopped cucumber in ponzu sauce.

Cucumber with Seafood Salad

$7.95

Served with chopped cucumber in ponzu sauce.

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Marinated seaweed sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Squid Salad

$5.95

Chelseas Salad

$9.95

Angelas Salad

$12.95

Sheilas Salad

$8.95

Mojo Janas Salad

$10.95

SAUCES

SPICY MAYO

$1.00

Eel sauce

$1.50

Yum yum sauce

$1.00

Chili sauce

$1.00

Ponzou sauce

$1.00

Kimchi sauce

$2.00

Triple sauce

$2.00

Sweet mayo

$2.00

Teriyaki sauce

$1.50

Ginger sauce

$1.00

Ginger dressing

$0.50

Sushi Roll Add Ons

Crunchy

$0.50

Roe

$1.00

Cream cheese

$1.00

Soy paper

$2.50

Boiled shrimp

$2.50

Shrimp tempura

$2.50

Cucumber

$1.00

Avocado

$1.00

Crabstick

$1.50

Snowcrab

$2.50

Tuna

$2.50

Salmon

$2.50

Jalapeños

$1.00

Sesame seeds

$0.50

Pickled ginger

$1.00

Wasabi

$1.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Our chefs take great pride in serving only the freshest sushi, hibachi, and Japanese cuisine to our customers. We take great care in selecting only the finest ingredients and creating delicious meals for you to enjoy.

3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300, Lafayette, LA 70503

Shinto Japanese Restaurant image
Shinto Japanese Restaurant image

