Shinto Japanese Restaurant 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
Popular Items
Appetizers
BBQ Salmon
Slices of salmon fillet grilled Japanese-style. Topped with a light teriyaki sauce.
BBQ Squid
Grilled calamari squid in teriyaki sauce.
Beef Tataki
Lightly seared steak served in Japanese vinaigrette.
Chicken Tempura
Lightly fried chunks of chicken in Japanese batter.
Chicken Yakitori
Bite-sized cuts of chicken skewered with onion and green peppers. Served with teriyaki sauce.
Crispy Jumbo Shrimp
Two pieces skewered jumbo prawns, onions, and carrots. Fried in Japanese batter.
Edamame
Lightly salted boiled soybeans.
Gyoza Dumplings
Seasoned ground meat wrapped in gyoza skin and pan-fried.
Sashimi Appetizer
A sample variety of sashimi.
Shrimp & Avocado
Cooked shrimp and avocado prepared Japanese-style. Served with green onions, smelt roe, and ponzu sauce.
Shrimp Tempura
Large shrimp served with an assortment of fresh vegetables fried in a light Japanese batter.
Shumai
Steamed pork and vegetables wrapped in wonton skin.
Soft-Shell Crab
A local favorite prepared Japanese-style with green leaf lettuce.
Squid Tempura
Lightly fried squid in Japanese batter. Served in a tangy sauce.
Sushi Appetizer
Tuna, fresh salmon, shrimp and crabstick sushi served with snow crab roll.
Tofu Steak
Hearty chunks of fried tofu. Served with tangy sauce and bonito flakes.
Tuna Tataki
Lightly seared tuna served in a Japanese vinaigrette.
Vegetable Tempura
Squash, onions, sweet potato, and broccoli fried in light Japanese batter.
Hibachi Dinner
Hibachi Chicken Complete Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Hibachi Shrimp Complete Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Hibachi Salmon Complete Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Hibachi Scallops Complete Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Hibachi Steak Complete Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Vegetable Hibachi-Style Complete Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Hibachi Filet Mignon Complete Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Sukiyaki Steak Complete Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Chicken & Shrimp Combination Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Chicken & Steak Combination Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Chicken & Scallop Combination Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Chicken & Salmon Combination Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Steak & Shrimp Combination Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Steak & Scallops Combination Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Steak & Salmon Combination Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Steak & Lobster Combination Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Shrimp & Scallop Combination Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Fillet Mignon & Shrimp Combination Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Fillet Mignon & Salmon Combination Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Fillet Mignon & Scallops Combination Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Fillet Mignon & Lobster Combination Dinner
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Shinto Combination Dinner
Seafood combination of lobster, shrimp, and scallops. Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
Hibachi Lunch (only available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Hibachi Steak Complete Lunch
Served with fried rice, hibachi vegetables, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.
Hibachi Scallop Complete Lunch
Served with fried rice, hibachi vegetables, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.
Hibachi Salmon Complete Lunch
Served with fried rice, hibachi vegetables, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.
Sukiyaki Steak Complete Lunch
Served with fried rice, hibachi vegetables, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.
Hibachi Shrimp Complete Lunch
Served with fried rice, hibachi vegetables, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.
Hibachi Chicken Complete Lunch
Served with fried rice, hibachi vegetables, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.
Hibachi Filet Mignon Complete Lunch
Served with fried rice, hibachi vegetables, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.
Combination Lunch Special
Your choice of two proteins: chicken, steak, shrimp, or salmon. Served with fried rice, hibachi vegetables, and your choice of miso soup or house salad. *Cannot combine the same protein in one order.
Salads & Soups
House Salad
Crispy lettuce topped with carrots and house dressing.
Oriental Salad
Lightly steamed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, asparagus, and shiitake mushrooms. Served chilled with sesame oil dressing.
Seaweed Salad
A variety of seaweed marinated in a sesame oil dressing.
Squid Salad
A strip of squid marinated in a sesame oil dressing.
Cucumber Salad
Your choice of style.
Miso Soup
Soybean paste broth with seaweed, tofu, and green onions.
Red Miso Soup
Twenty-four ounces red soybean paste broth with shrimp, fish, crab stick, green mussels, and vegetables.
Clear Soup
Twenty-four ounces clear broth with shrimp, fish, crab stick, green mussels, and vegetables.
Sushi
White Tuna Sushi
Two pieces. White tuna.
Tuna Sushi
Two pieces. Tuna.
Sweet Shrimp Sushi
Two pieces. Sweet shrimp.
Squid Sushi
Two pieces. Squid.
Smoked Salmon Sushi
Two pieces. Smoked salmon.
Smelt Roe Sushi
Two pieces. Smelt roe.
Shrimp Sushi
Two pieces. Shrimp.
Scallop Sushi
Two pieces. Scallop.
Salmon Roe Sushi
Two pieces. Salmon roe.
Octopus Sushi
Two pieces. Octopus.
Hokki Clam Sushi
Two pieces. Hokki clam.
Fresh Yellowtail Sushi
Two pieces. Yellowtail.
Fresh Salmon Sushi
Two pieces. Salmon.
Flying Fish Roe Sushi
Two pieces. Flying fish roe.
Eel (Unagi) Sushi
Two pieces. Eel sushi.
Crab Stick Sushi
Two pieces. Crab stick sushi.
Rolls
911 Roll
Deep-fried roll with tuna, white tuna, salmon, snow crab, avocado, crunchy, crab stick, and cream cheese. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and chili sauce.
Acadian Roll
Deep-fried roll wrapped in soy paper with cream cheese, crawfish, and snow crab. Topped with Tony's seasoning, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
Adrienne’s Roll
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, and cream cheese. Topped with crunchy, tuna roe, and eel sauce.
Airborne Roll
Wrapped in cucumber with snow crab, asparagus, boiled shrimp, jalapeños, and avocado. Topped with spicy mayo.
Alaska Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, and roe.
American Roll
Filet mignon, asparagus, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, and eel sauce.
Angel Roll
(Deep Fried) Tuna, white tuna, salmon, topped with salmon, and avocado, eel and spicy mayo.
Back for More Roll
Snow crab, avocado, and cream cheese, topped with baked salmon, eel sauce, and red roe.
Bang Bang Roll
Roll wrapped in soy paper with shrimp tempura, spicy shrimp, snow crab, avocado, cream cheese, and crunchy.
Bangkok Roll
Snow crab and cream cheese topped with spicy tuna and black tobiko.
Barbie Doll Roll
Spicy shrimp, cucumber, avocado, topped with yellowtail, pokki sauce, chili sauce, kimchi sauce, and green onions.
Batman Roll
(Soy Paper) Shrimp tempura, snow crab, cream cheese, crunchies, and spicy tuna.
Baton Rouge Roll
Tuna, salmon, and white fish topped with crunchies and chili sauce.
BBQ Salmon Roll
Snow crab, crab stick, and avocado wrapped with baked salmon. Topped with eel sauce.
Big Dog Roll
Lobster, crab stick, cucumber, and avocado topped with snow crab and spicy tuna. Drizzled with eel sauce, chili sauce, and spicy mayo.
Big Easy Roll
Wrapped in cucumber with shrimp tempura, crab stick, snow crab, crunchy, and avocado. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Cajun Roll
Shrimp tempura, calamari, crunchy, snow crab, and avocado. Topped with smelt roe, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
California Roll
Crab stick, cucumber, avocado, and roe.
Caterpillar Roll
BBQ eel, snow crab, and cucumber topped with avocado, crunchy, and eel sauce.
Christmas Roll
Lobster, shrimp tempura, and cucumber. Topped with tuna, avocado, eel sauce, and red roe.
Crawfish Roll
Spicy crawfish mix and asparagus.
Crispy Roll
Spicy. Deep-fried roll with shrimp tempura, snow crab, and avocado. Topped with jalapeños, eel sauce, chili sauce, and spicy mayo.
Crunchy Roll with Shrimp
Snow crab, boiled shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and crunchy.
Crunchy Spicy Tuna
Deep-fried roll with spicy tuna and crunchy. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber Wrap Roll
Snow crab and avocado wrapped with cucumber. Topped with sweet mayo sauce.
Dynamite Roll
Spicy tuna and asparagus.
Fat Boy Roll
Spicy tuna, crabstick, cucumber, and avocado topped with roe.
FEMA Roll
Shrimp tempura, snow crab, and crunchy topped with tuna and avocado.
Fire Dragon Roll
Snow crab topped with bbq eel, avocado, and eel sauce.
Fourth of July Roll
Spicy crawfish topped with spicy tuna, snow crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and chili sauce.
Frankenstein Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese, topped with avocado, crabstick, boiled shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and chili sauce.
Fresh Yellowtail Roll
Futomaki Roll
Geisha on Fire Roll
Spicy shrimp, spicy scallop, cucumber, and jalapeños. Topped with tuna, smoked salmon, and crunchy. Drizzled with chili sauce.
Good Luck Shinto Roll
Snow crab, cream cheese, and asparagus wrapped in baked salmon. Topped with crunchy, eel sauce, chili sauce, spicy mayo, and roe.
Gotta Be Kiddin Roll
Spicy scallop, spicy tuna, spicy crawfish, and cucumber, topped with smoked salmon white tuna avocado, crunchies, and chili sauce.
Haley’s Roll
Deep-fried roll with snow crab, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, and avocado. Drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Halloween Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber and crunchy topped with black and red tobiko.
Hawaii Fruit Roll
Snow crab, shrimp teriyaki, and cucumber. Topped with kiwi, orange, and strawberries. Drizzled with sweet sauce.
Hip Hop Roll
Crabstick, salmon, tuna, and white tuna topped with avocado, chili sauce, and red roe.
Hollywood Roll
Wrapped in cucumber with snow crab, salmon, spicy tuna, asparagus, and crunchy.
Honolulu Roll
Tuna smoked salmon, and cream cheese topped with avocado, shrimp, eel, and eel sauce.
Hot Scallop Roll
Spicy scallop, jalapeños, and cucumber. Topped with seared tuna, pokki sauce, hot sauce, and spicy mayo.
Hurricane Roll
Crab stick mix with crunchy and cream cheese. Topped with spicy tuna and drizzled with eel sauce, chili sauce, and spicy mayo.
Incredible Hulk Roll
(Soy Paper) Baked salmon, seaweed salad, and crunchies topped with red roe and hot sauce.
Inside Out Roll
Wrapped in cucumber with crawfish and snow crab.
Jackpot Roll
Deep-fried roll with tuna, salmon, and white fish. Topped with black tobiko, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
Jaya Jalapeños Roll
Deep-fried roll with crab stick, cream cheese, and jalapeños. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and roe.
Kamikaze Roll
Deep-fried roll with spicy tuna and avocado. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and red roe.
Lafayette Hot Roll
Deep-fried roll with salmon, white fish, tuna, crab stick, snow crab, cream cheese, avocado, and crunchy. Topped with eel sauce, chili sauce, and spicy mayo.
Let It Roll Roll
(Soy paper - no rice) Fresh salmon, tuna snow crab, cucumber, crunchies, and topped with seared white tuna (escolar), red roe.
Lobster Roll
Lobster, snow crab, and cucumber. Topped with avocado, eel sauce, and red roe.
Louisiana Roll
LoveLe Roll
Boiled shrimp, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and topped with red roe, snow crab, tuna, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
LSU Champs Roll
Snow crab, shrimp tempura, and crunchy. Topped with crab stick, avocado, eel sauce, chili sauce and spicy mayo.
Mardi Gras Roll
Snow crab, crunchies, and cream cheese topped with crabstick, black tobiko, and spicy mayo.
Marias Cross Roll
Boiled shrimp and crawfish topped with crabstick and spicy mayo.
Marilyn Monroe Roll
Fresh salmon, cucumber, cream cheese,avocado, crunchies, topped with red, black, yellow roe.
Miami Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado.
Million Dollar Roll
Mojo Jana Roll
New Orleans Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish, and shrimp tempura. Topped with avocado, red roe, and eel sauce.
New Year Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, asparagus, and crunchies, topped with red tobiko.
New York Roll
Snow crab, crabsticks, asparagus, wrapped in cucumber, topped with red roe.
Oh No You Didn’t Roll
Spicy shrimp, spicy scallop, spicy tuna, and jalapeno, topped with crabstick and crunchies and drizzled with spicy mayo.
Oyster Roll
Fried oyster and fresh cucumber.
Pam Anderson Roll
Spicy scallop, spicy tuna, and jalapenos topped with crunchies.
Papa’s Seared Tuna Roll
Freshly seared tuna and jalapeños topped with seared tuna, green onions, pokki sauce, and kimchi sauce.
Pink Cadillac Roll
Roll wrapped in soy paper with chicken teriyaki, snow crab, crunchy, shrimp tempura, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
Pink Lady Roll
Avocado, tuna, crab stick, and salmon. Topped with avocado, tuna, and crab stick.
Playboy Bunny Roll
Fresh tuna, white tuna, salmon, crab stick, and avocado wrapped in cucumber. Topped with pokki sauce, kimchi sauce, and red roe.
Rainbow Roll
Snow crab topped with white fish, tuna, and salmon.
Redhead Roll
Fresh salmon, tuna, jalapeños, avocado, and crunchy. Topped with seared tuna, ponzu sauce, and kimchi sauce.
Rock-N-Roll
Shrimp tempura, snow crab, crunchy, avocado, and cucumber topped with roe.
Ryan’s Hot Momma Roll
Shrimp tempura, crunchy, spicy tuna, and asparagus. Topped with tuna, salmon, cucumber, avocado, crunchy, and hot sauce.
Saints Roll
Roll wrapped in soy paper with shrimp tempura, fried oyster, cucumber, avocado, and cream cheese. Topped with snow crab, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and chili sauce.
Salmon Delight Roll
Roll wrapped in soy paper with snow crab, tuna, and avocado. Topped with fresh salmon and crunchy.
Salmon on Fire Roll
Salmon and jalapeño topped with spicy salmon, crunchy mix, pokki sauce, chili sauce, and spicy mayo.
Scallop on the Run Roll
Spicy scallop and asparagus topped with smoked salmon and red roe.
Seafood Hot Roll
Shinto Love Roll
Spicy tuna and avocado topped with baked eel, avocado, and eel sauce.
Shinto Summer Roll
Crab stick and avocado wrapped with seaweed and cucumber. Topped with kimchi sauce and pokki sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber.
Smokey Roll
Tuna, salmon, cream cheese, crunchies, topped with snow crab, smoked salmon, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
Snow Crab Roll
Snow crab and asparagus.
Snowman Roll
Roll wrapped in soy paper with shrimp tempura, crab stick, and cucumber. Topped with snow crab, crunchy, and sweet mayo sauce.
Soft-Shell Crab Roll
Southern Belle Roll
Roll wrapped in soy paper with shrimp tempura, crab mix, and crunchy. Topped with snow crab, red roe, and spicy mayo.
Special Crab Roll
Crab mix with crunchy and cream cheese. Topped with crab stick, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
Special Eel Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy scallop mixed with egg sauce and asparagus.
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Spicy shrimp mix and asparagus.
Spider Roll
Whole soft-shell crab deep-fried with snow crab, cucumber, avocado, and crunchy. Topped with roe and eel sauce.
Sunrise Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with spicy tuna, snow crab, eel sauce, chili sauce, and spicy mayo.
Sunshine Roll
Snow crab roll topped with tuna, fresh salmon, white tuna, and yellowtail tuna with kimchi sauce.
Super Bowl Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, crunchy, and cream cheese topped with eel, avocado, crab stick, and eel sauce.
Superman Roll
Roll wrapped in soy paper with shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, and crunchy.
Sushi Box Roll
Snow crab, avocado, molded into a box shape, topped with your choice of eel, shrimp, salmon, tuna, or white fish.
Tempura Roll
Snow crab mix with crunchy and crab stick.
Thai Roll
Spicy scallops, seared tuna, cucumber, topped with spicy salmon and jalapenos.
Tiger Eye Roll
Deep-fried roll with tuna, squid, salmon, and white fish. Topped with eel sauce, chili sauce, and spicy mayo.
Tongue Burner Roll
Spicy salmon, seared tuna, cucumber, topped with fresh salmon and jalapenos.
Touchdown Roll
Tuna, white tuna, salmon, and cream cheese. Topped with crab stick, crunchy, eel sauce, chili sauce, and spicy mayo.
Tuna Rock Roll
Roll wrapped in soy paper with tuna, avocado, and bbq eel. topped with eel sauce.
Tuna Roll
Ultimate Roll
Valentine Roll
Deep-fried soft-shell crab, crunchy, and snow crab. Topped with fresh tuna, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
Vampire Roll
Roll wrapped in soy paper with chicken teriyaki, shrimp tempura, snow crab, and crunchy. Topped with crab stick, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Vegetable Roll
Volcano Roll
California roll topped with snow crab, spicy tuna, eel sauce, chili sauce, spicy mayo, and red roe.
Yummy Tummy Roll
Spicy tuna, boiled shrimp, crabnstick, cucumber, and crunchy. Topped with crab stick, hot sauce, spicy mayo, and a dash of Tony's seasoning.
Sashimi & Boat Combos
Yellowtail Sashimi
Seven pieces yellowtail sashimi.
Yellowtail & Salmon Sashimi
Four pieces yellowtail and four pieces of salmon sashimi.
White Fish Sashimi
Seven pieces white fish sashimi.
Tuna Sashimi
Seven pieces tuna sashimi.
Tuna & Salmon Sashimi
Four pieces of tuna and four pieces of salmon sashimi.
Shinto Sashimi for 2
35 pieces yellowtail, salmon, mackerel, shrimp, tuna, crab stick, and octopus.
Salmon Sashimi
Seven pieces of salmon sushi.
Octopus Sashimi
Seven pieces of octopus sashimi.
Love Boat for 4
28 pieces of chef's choice sashimi, four pieces each tuna, salmon, white tuna, shrimp, and crab stick sushi, a California roll, a tuna roll, a rainbow roll, a spider roll, and tuna tataki.
Love Boat for 3
21 pieces chef's choice sashimi, three pieces each tuna, salmon, white tuna, shrimp, and crab stick sushi, a California roll, a tuna roll, a rainbow roll, and tuna tataki.
Love Boat for 2
Four pieces tuna, four pieces white tuna, four pieces salmon, and four pieces white fish sashimi with two pieces each tuna, salmon, white tuna, shrimp, and crab stick sushi, a California roll, a tuna roll, and tuna tataki.
Love Boat for 1
Three pieces tuna, three pieces white tuna, and three pieces salmon sashimi with five pieces chef's choice sushi, a California roll, and tuna tataki.
Christine’s Boat
California roll, crunchy with shrimp roll, nine-one-one roll, spicy shrimp roll, snow crab roll, and the rock-n-roll.
Noodles & More
Yakisoba Chicken
Japanese-style pan-fried yellow noodles, vegetables, and your choice of protein.
Fried Rice Chicken
Japanese-style fried rice with your choice of protein.
Tempura Udon
Wide Japanese noodles in a broth with shrimp. Served with vegetable tempura.
Beef Udon
Wide Japanese noodles and slices of beef in a broth.
Nabeyaki Udon
Japanese noodle soup with chicken, vegetables, and egg.
Large Plain Fried Rice
A large portion of fried rice without meat.
Seaweed Soba
Buckwheat noodles in a broth with two kinds of seaweed.
Tempura Soba
Buckwheat noodles in a broth served with shrimp and vegetables, tempura on the side.
Beef Soba
Buckwheat noodles and slices of beef in a broth.
Seafood Nabeyaki Udon
Japanese noodle soup with chicken, vegetables, and egg.
Cold Soba
Buckwheat noodles served chilled with seaweed, crabstick, and cucumber.
Fried Rice Shrimp
Fried Rice Beef
Fried Rice 2 Combination
Fried Rice 3 Combination
Yakisoba Shrimp
Yakisoba Beef
Yakisoba 2 Combination
Yakisoba 3 Combination
Dinner Entrees
Beef Teriyaki
Sizzling steak over a bed of sautéed vegetables in teriyaki sauce. Served with steamed rice and your choice of miso soup or house salad.
Special Grilled Fish Teriyaki
Grilled tuna or salmon over a bed of sautéed vegetables in teriyaki sauce. Served with your choice of protein, steamed rice, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.
Sushi & Tempura Combo
Chef's choice of tuna, fresh salmon, white fish, shrimp sushi, and your choice of roll. Served with shrimp and vegetable tempura, steamed rice, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.
Sashimi & Tempura Combo
Chef's choice of tuna, fresh salmon, and white fish sashimi. Served with shrimp and vegetable tempura, steamed rice, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.
Tempura & Chicken Teriyaki
Served with steamed rice and your choice of miso soup or house salad.
Chicken Teriyaki, Sushi or Sashimi Combo
Chef's choice of sushi and sashimi. Served with steamed rice and your choice of miso soup or house salad.
Chicken & Beef Teriyaki
Served with steamed rice and your choice of miso soup or house salad.
Sushi Combination Dinner
8 pieces of nigiri sushi, California roll, and spicy tuna hand roll. Served with house salad, miso soup, and rice.
Sashimi Dinner
Variety of slices of sashimi. Served with house salad, miso soup, and rice.
Chirashi
A variety of sashimi served on a bed of rice. Served with house salad, miso soup, and rice.
Unagi Donburi
BBQ eel on a bed of rice. Served with house salad, miso soup, and rice.
Tekka Donburi
Tuna sashimi on a bed of rice. Served with house salad, and miso soup.
Sashimi and Sushi Combination
5 pieces nigiri sushi, California roll, and a variety of sashimi. Served with house salad, miso soup, and rice.
Salads
Peter Salad
Served with tuna blended with crab stick, cucumber, avocado, green onions, and masago with spicy mayo, chili sauce, and kim che sauce.
Snow Crab & Avocado Salad
Served with shredded snow crab topped with avocado and roe.
Cucumber with Crab Salad
Served with chopped cucumber in ponzu sauce.
Spicy Seafood Salad
Served with cucumber, tuna, salmon, and whitefish in pooky and kimche sauce.
Cucumber Original Salad
Served with chopped cucumber in ponzu sauce.
Cucumber with Octopus Salad
Served with chopped cucumber in ponzu sauce.
Cucumber with Seafood Salad
Served with chopped cucumber in ponzu sauce.
Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Squid Salad
Chelseas Salad
Angelas Salad
Sheilas Salad
Mojo Janas Salad
SAUCES
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Our chefs take great pride in serving only the freshest sushi, hibachi, and Japanese cuisine to our customers. We take great care in selecting only the finest ingredients and creating delicious meals for you to enjoy.
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300, Lafayette, LA 70503