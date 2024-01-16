This restaurant does not have any images
Shipwrecks Bar and Grill 9356 Neck Yoke Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for dining at Shipwrecks! Online Ordering now available!
Location
9356 Neck Yoke Rd, Rapid City, SD 57702
