Bars & Lounges
Shipyard Pub Canton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Just a great corner pub with elevated pub grub, friendly bartenders, and a couple of decent games on the tube. Featuring Fresh Crushes & Cocktails Fresh Salads & Vegetarian Options 8 craft drafts on tap TV's
Location
3500 O'Donnell St., Baltimore, MD 21224
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lee's Pint and Shell - Chef-Crafted Meals
4.4 • 1,006
2844 Hudson St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Baltimore
Captain James seafood palace - 2127 Boston St
4.3 • 2,381
2127 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurant
Lee's Pint and Shell - Chef-Crafted Meals
4.4 • 1,006
2844 Hudson St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurant