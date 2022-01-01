Shipyard Pub imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Shipyard Pub Canton

review star

No reviews yet

3500 O'Donnell St.

Baltimore, MD 21224

Starters & Shareables

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00Out of stock

Crab Dip

$15.00

French Fry Basket

$5.00

Jerk Salmon SLIDERS

$16.00

Jerk Salmon TACOS

$14.00

Onion & Cilantro

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00Out of stock

Pico & Chips

$6.00

Pretzel Roll Refill

$3.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Cheese & Onion

Seafood Quesadilla

$22.00

Shrimp Basket & Fries

$15.00

Tortilla Chip Basket

$3.00

Crab Balls App

$16.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$13.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo

Cheesesteak Sliders (3)

$14.00

Cheese, Grilled Onions, Mayo

Catfish Sliders

$15.00

Shipyard Burger

$14.00

Blackened Chicken Sand

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$14.00

Jerk Salmon SLIDERS

$16.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Sides

Broccoli

$4.00

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Pico

$2.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Pizza Slice

$4.00

Plates

Pan Seared Salmon

$20.00

Pico Chicken

$15.00

Food Specials

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Burger & Beer

Burger & Beer

$20.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Just a great corner pub with elevated pub grub, friendly bartenders, and a couple of decent games on the tube. Featuring Fresh Crushes & Cocktails Fresh Salads & Vegetarian Options 8 craft drafts on tap TV's

Location

3500 O'Donnell St., Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

Shipyard Pub image

