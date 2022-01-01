Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shipyard Hollywood 1924 Tyler Street

review star

No reviews yet

1924 Tyler Street

Hollywood, FL 33020

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria
Kimchi Spicy Tuna Crunch Poke
Gobernador

Specialty Cocktails

Gin Bouquet

Gin Bouquet

$14.00

Gin / butterfly pea flower syrup / lavender / lime

Floridian Old Fashioned

Floridian Old Fashioned

$14.00

Woodford Reserve / spiced cherry bitters / orange peel

Celosia Dragon Mule

$14.00

Dragonberry rum / St. Germain / strawberry puree / lime juice / ginger beer

Passion Rita

Passion Rita

$14.00

Hornitos blanco / lime / Passion fruit puree

Wild Rose Sangria

Wild Rose Sangria

$14.00

rosé wine / St. Germain / rose petal simple syrup

Mezcal Piña

Mezcal Piña

$14.00

Mezcal / St. Germain / pineapple / lime juice / brown sugar syrup

Shipyard Sling

Shipyard Sling

$14.00

vodka / Benedictine / spiced cherry bitters / pineapple

Midori Elixir

Midori Elixir

$14.00

Absolut / Midori / rosemary syrup / lemon juice / mint

Hollywood Sidecar

$14.00

Cognac / lemon / orgeat syrup

Classic Cocktails

Margarita

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00Out of stock

Vodka Soda

$10.00

Vodka Cranberry

$10.00

Cuba Libre

$10.00

Seltzer Cocktails

Lemonade Hibiscus Lemongrass Sake

$8.00

Grapefruit Elderflower Ginger Sake

$8.00

Whiteclaw Hard Seltzer - Strawberry

$8.00

Whiteclaw Hard Seltzer - Blackberry

$8.00

Whiteclaw Hard Seltzer - Pineapple

$8.00

Whiteclaw Hard Seltzer - Mango

$8.00

Domestic Beer

Corona Extra - 12oz Can

Corona Extra - 12oz Can

$6.00
Modelo Especial - 12oz

Modelo Especial - 12oz

$6.00

Bud Light - 12oz Can

$6.00

Miller Lite - 12oz Can

$6.00

Craft Beer

Hollywood Brewing Mango IPA - 12oz

Hollywood Brewing Mango IPA - 12oz

$8.00Out of stock
Cigar City Maduro Brown - 12oz

Cigar City Maduro Brown - 12oz

$8.00Out of stock
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider - 12oz

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider - 12oz

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Mint Lemonade

$6.00

By the Glass

Tito's Vodka

Tito's Vodka

$7.00+
Bacardi Rum

Bacardi Rum

$5.00+
Captain Morgan Dark Rum

Captain Morgan Dark Rum

$7.00+
Tanqueray Gin

Tanqueray Gin

$7.00+
Henessy Cognac

Henessy Cognac

$12.00+
Jameson Whiskey

Jameson Whiskey

$7.00+
Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00+
Bailey's Irish Cream

Bailey's Irish Cream

$5.00+
Kahlúa Liqueur

Kahlúa Liqueur

$5.00+
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00
Josh Cabernet

Josh Cabernet

$9.00
Ruffino Prosecco

Ruffino Prosecco

$7.00
Fleurs de Prairie Rosé

Fleurs de Prairie Rosé

$7.00
Jack Daniels Whiskey

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$10.00
Woodford Reserve Bourbon

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$12.00Out of stock
Jose Cuervo Tequila

Jose Cuervo Tequila

$5.00

Casamigos Tequila

$9.00

Don Julio 70

$12.00Out of stock

Milagro Reposado

$12.00

Happy Hour

Corona Extra - 12oz Can

Corona Extra - 12oz Can

$6.00

Bud Light - 12oz Can

$6.00

Miller Lite - 12oz Can

$6.00
Modelo Especial - 12oz

Modelo Especial - 12oz

$6.00

Margarita

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Vodka Soda

$10.00

Vodka Cran

$10.00

Cuba Libre

$10.00

Specialty Tacos

Gobernador

Gobernador

$6.00

Grilled shrimp, chihuahua cheese and bell peppers.

Pastor Taco

Pastor Taco

$5.00

Achiote-marinated pork, served with onions, cilantro and pineapple chunks.

Birria

Birria

$5.00

Slow-braised beef and pork quesotaco, served with birria dip, onions and cilantro.

Portobello

Portobello

$4.00

Grilled portobello mushrooms, fresh guacamole, cilantro and onions.

Street Tacos

Chicken

$3.00

House braised pulled chicken breast, cilantro and onions.

Chorizo

$3.00

Spicy mexican ground chorizo, cilantro and onions.

Barbacoa

$3.00

Tangy and spicy shredded beef, cilantro and onions.

Carne Asada

$4.00

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

House braised pulled chicken breast, cheese, avocado lime crema

Birria Quesadilla

$14.00

Slow-braised beef, cheese, avocado lime crema.

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$10.00

Tangy and spicy shredded beef, cheese, avocado lime crema.

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled marinated steak, cheese, avocado lime crema.

Portobello Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled portobello mushrooms, cheese, avocado lime crema

Bowls

Birria Bowl

$15.00

Mexican rice or spring mix, pinto beans, corn, pico, guacamole, crema.

Carne Asada Bowl

$13.00

Mexican rice or spring mix, pinto beans, corn, pico, guacamole, crema.

Chorizo Bowl

$13.00

Mexican rice or spring mix, pinto beans, corn, pico, guacamole, crema.

Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Mexican rice or spring mix, pinto beans, corn, pico, guacamole, crema.

Barbacoa Bowl

$13.00

Mexican rice or spring mix, pinto beans, corn, pico, guacamole, crema.

Portobello Bowl

$14.00

Mexican rice or spring mix, pinto beans, corn, pico, guacamole, crema.

Pastor Bowl

$15.00

Mexican rice or spring mix, pineapple chunks, pico, guacamole, crema.

Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

Mexican rice or spring mix, roasted peppers, corn, pico, guacamole, crema.

Sides

Guac + Tortillas

Guac + Tortillas

$6.00

Fresh made guacamole/Homemade tortilla chips.

Street Corn + Tortillas

Street Corn + Tortillas

$6.00

Jalapeño corn dip with tajin and queso fresco/Homemade tortilla chips.

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Pico de Gallo + Tortillas

$5.00

House pico de gallo and warm tortilla chips.

Jarritos

Cola Jarrito

$3.95Out of stock

Sidral Mundet Jarrito

$3.95

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.95

Mango Jarrito

$3.95

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.95

Guava Jarrito

$3.95

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.95Out of stock

Maki

California Roll

$10.00

8pcs - Kani kama mix, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

8pcs - Spicy tuna mix, avocado, spicy mayo, sesame seeds

Yuzu Salmon

$13.00

8pcs - Salmon yuzu mix, cucumber, masago, sesame seeds

Dragon Roll

$15.00

8pcs - Fried panko shrimp, tar tar sauce, avocado, unagi sauce, sesame seeds.

Truffle Avocado

$11.00

8pcs - Avocado, cucumber, carrots, truffle aioli, sesame seeds

Sous Vide Wagyu

$15.00

8pcs - Sous vide wagyu eye round, avocado, kani kama, sesame seeds

Crunchy Shrimp

$14.00

8pcs - Fried panko Shrimp, kani kama mix, avocado, crispy onions, spicy mayo, unagi sauce.

Dynamite

$14.00

8pcs - spicy tuna, cucumber, kani kama salad, masago, sriracha dynamite sauce, unagi sauce, sesame seeds

Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$9.00

4pcs - Fried rice cakes topped with avocado, spicy ahi tuna, sesame seeds and jalapeño

Kani Salad Crispy Rice

$9.00

4pcs - Fried rice cakes topped with avocado, baked kani kama crab, sesame seeds and jalapeño

Salmon Crispy Rice

$9.00

4pcs - Fried rice cakes topped with avocado, salmon yuzu mix, sesame seeds and jalapeño

Truffle Avocado Crispy Rice

$9.00

4pcs - Fried rice cakes topped with truffle avocado mix, sesame seeds, and jalapeño

Bites

Wakame Salad

$9.00

Seaweed salad with sesame seeds.

Kani Salad

$9.00

Kani kama, spicy mayo, cucumber and carrot

Pork Gyoza

$11.00

5pcs - Pork and vegetable deep fried dumplings, served with soy sauce.

Shrimp Panko

$15.00

5pcs - Fried panko shrimp, Sriracha sauce, and Shichimi togarashi

Crab Rangoons

$15.00

4pcs - Wonton filled with imitation crab and cream cheese

Signature Bowls

Honey Glaze Chili Shrimp Poke

Honey Glaze Chili Shrimp Poke

$14.00

Sushi rice, shrimp, edamame, sliced avocado, scallions, cucumber, crispy onions, honey chili glaze and furikake.

Kimchi Spicy Tuna Crunch Poke

Kimchi Spicy Tuna Crunch Poke

$16.00

Sushi rice, spicy tuna, scallions, edamame, avocado, crispy onions, carrots, cilantro, kimchi , spicy mayo, honey chili glaze and furikake.

Gochujang Mango Tuna Poke

Gochujang Mango Tuna Poke

$17.00

Sushi rice, tuna, edamame, wakame salad, scallions, carrots, avocado, eel sauce, korean Gochujang sauce, and furikake.

Yuzu Barbecue Tofu Poke

Yuzu Barbecue Tofu Poke

$14.00

Sushi rice, avocado, tofu, cucumbers, scallions, edamame, cilantro, Japanese Yuzu barbecue sauce, and furikake.

Wakame Avocado Salmon Poke

Wakame Avocado Salmon Poke

$17.00

Sushi rice, fresh salmon, avocado, wakame salad, edamame, scallions, Korean BBQ sauce, and furikake.

Teriyaki Pineapple Chicken Poke

Teriyaki Pineapple Chicken Poke

$15.00

Sushi rice, grilled chicken, edamame, carrots, scallions, avocado, pineapple chunks, teriyaki sauce, pineapple glaze and furikake.

Build Your Own

Build Your Poke

Craft Burgers

Classy Burger

Classy Burger

$12.00+

Fresh Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Ketchup and Mayo. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Portobello Truffle

Portobello Truffle

$15.00

Portobello mushroom, Swiss, truffle aioli, sautéed onions, guacamole, roasted peppers.

Lone Star Burger

Lone Star Burger

$13.00+

Fresh ground chuck patty, cheddar cheese, tangy BBQ sauce, thick bacon, crispy onions.

Revielle

$15.00+

Fresh ground chuck patty, American cheese, hash browns, fried egg, thick cut bacon.

Moody Blue

$14.00+

Fresh ground patty, American cheese, maple bacon jam, sautéed onions, peanut butter.

La Jefa

$15.00+

Fresh ground chuck patty, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, barbacoa.

Impossible

$17.00+

Impossible® burger patty, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, yellow mustard.

Honolulu

$14.00+

Fresh ground chuck patty, smoked ham, grilled pineapple, Swiss cheese.

Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Sandwich

Crispy Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Pickles and Mayo. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Nashville Sandwich

Nashville Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tossed in House Spice Blend, Pickles and Mayo. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

The Lafayette Sandwich

The Lafayette Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Served on Baguette.

Chicken Avocado

$15.00

Grilled chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo, Swiss cheese,

Picadas and Meat Boards

Ribeye 10oz Picada

$25.00

10oz Ribeye steak, fried cheese, french fries, and chimichurri.

Skirt 10oz Picada

$35.00

10oz Skirt, Fried Cheese, French Fries, and Chimichurri

Wagyu Eye Round Picada

$20.00

10oz Wagyu beef eye round, fried cheese, french fries, and chimichurri.

Angus Beef Hot Dogs

Tomatoes, Mustard, Mayonaise, Sweet Relish
Galley Hot Dog

Galley Hot Dog

$8.00

100% Angus beef hot dog, diced onions, diced tomato, and Galley secret sauce.

Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$8.00

100% Angus Beef hot dog, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, secret sauce, served on a toasted hoagie.

Sides

Steak Cut Fries

Steak Cut Fries

$6.00
Crinkle Sweet Potato Fries

Crinkle Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Truffle Parmesan Fries

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Fried Cheese

$8.00

6 strips of fried Queso fresco with your sauce of choice.

Gourmet Pizzas

Speziata Pizza

Speziata Pizza

$10.00+

Spicy chorizo, chili oil, shredded mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce.

Sorpressata Pizza

Sorpressata Pizza

$10.00+

Pepperoni, blend of mozzarella, parmesan and pecorino romano, and tomato sauce.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$10.00+

Fresh basil, Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

Prosciutto Pizza

$10.00+

Prosciutto, shredded mozzarella, fresh arugula, and tomato sauce.

Pollo Funghi Pizza

Pollo Funghi Pizza

$9.00+

Grilled chicken strips, sautéed mushrooms, and Alfredo sauce.

Formaggi Pizza

Formaggi Pizza

$8.00+

Blend of mozzarella, parmesan and pecorino romano, and tomato sauce.

Hawaina Pizza

Hawaina Pizza

$8.00+

Smoked diced ham, pineapple chunks, and tomato sauce.

Verdure Pizza

Verdure Pizza

$8.00+

Assorted peppers, black olives, white onions, mushrooms, artichoke and pizza sauce.

Pancetta Pizza

Pancetta Pizza

$9.00+

Caramelized onions, crispy bacon, shredded mozzarella and tomato sauce.

Hot Wings

6 Wings

$10.99

12 Wings

$15.99

24 Wings

$27.99

Milkshakes

Fudge Brownie

$12.00

Chocolate gelato, chocolate syrup, dutch cocoa brownie, chocolate fudge, whipped cream

Dulce de Churro

$12.00

Vanilla gelato, dulce de leche, churro, whipped cream and caramel sauce.

S'mores Milkshake

$11.00

Chocolate gelato, chocolate syrup, chocolate fudge, marshmallow fluff, graham cracker crumbs and torched marshmallow

Key Lime Pie Milkshake

$15.00

Vanilla gelato, key lime extract, condensed milk, graham cracker crumbs, and whipped cream.

Salted Caramel Milkshake

$15.00

Vanilla gelato, salted caramel, flaky salt, caramel candy bar, caramel syrup, whipped cream and crushed peanuts.

Birthday Milkshake

$15.00

Vanilla gelato, birthday sprinkles, confetti blondie brownie, whipped cream, and birthday candle (optional)

Waffle Cream Sandwiches

Build Your Own

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Downtown Hollywood's first ever food hall.

Location

1924 Tyler Street, Hollywood, FL 33020

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

