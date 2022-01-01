  • Home
  • /
  • Provo
  • /
  • Shirley’s Bakery & Cafe - 1620 N Freedom Blvd
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shirley’s Bakery & Cafe 1620 N Freedom Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

1620 N Freedom Blvd

Provo, UT 84601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Ham and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$3.99

Ham and American cheese on a dinner roll.

Breakfast Croissant

$5.39

Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, and Spinach on a Croissant

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$5.39

Bacon, Egg, American Cheese on a Croissant

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$5.39

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese on a Croissant

Salads

Shirley's Seasonal Salad

$9.99

Spring mix and romaine lettuce, strawberries, walnuts, mozzarella cheese, onions, and pulled turkey, with raspberry vinaigrette.

Pulled Turkey Salad

$9.99

Spring mix and romaine lettuce, pulled turkey, cranberries, sunflower seeds, onions, and shredded mozzarella, with raspberry vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, onions, croutons, bacon, eggs, chicken, and avocado with ranch dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, chicken, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan, and croutons with homemade Caesar dressing

Soups

8oz Soup

$4.99

8oz soup of your choice

12oz Soup

$5.39

Each

8oz Soup in a Bread Bowl

$6.99

8oz soup in a bread bowl

Quart Of Soup

$15.99

Each

Gallon Of Soup

$49.99

Each

Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$9.49

Foccacia bread, specialty spread, provolone, pulled turkey, bacon, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, avocado

Turkey Stuffing Cranberry

$9.49

Each

Cali Club on Croissant

$9.49

Buttered croissant with mayo, provolone cheese, ham, turkey, roast beef, tomatoes, lettuce, and avocado.

French Dip

$9.49

Hoagie roll with roast beef, and swiss, with aju

B.L.T

$8.49

French bread, mayo, bacon, tomato, lettuce

Egg Salad

$8.49

French bread, provolone, egg salad, tomato, lettuce

Grilled Cheese

$8.49

French bread with american cheese, swiss cheese, and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwich on Croissant

$8.49

Croissant with chicken salad and lettuce

Ham and Swiss Sandwich

$8.49

French bread with specialty spread, swiss cheese, ham, tomatoes, onions and lettuce.

Chipotle Chicken Panini

$9.49

French bread with chipotle sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and onions. Served hot with chips and a pickle spear.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$9.49

French bread with ranch, chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and lettuce. Served hot with chips and a pickle spear.

Turkey Pesto Panini

$9.49

French bread with pesto sauce, mozzarella, pulled turkey, tomatoes and spinach. Served hot with chips and a pickle spear.

Veggie Pesto Panini

$9.49

French bread with pesto, swiss cheese, mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions. Served hot with chips and a pickle spear.

Ham and Swiss Panini

$9.49

French bread with specialty spread, swiss cheese, ham, onions, and tomato. Served hot with chips and a pickle spear.

Little Bun

$3.99

Parkerhouse roll with your choice of meat, cheese, sauce, and veggies.

Daily Special

$9.99

Half sandwich of the day with an 8oz soup, and drink of your choice.

Build Your Own Sandwich

$8.99

Full sandwich with your choice of bread, sauce, cheese, meat, and veggies.

Combo 1

$3.99

Chips, Soda, and sandwich

Combo 2

$4.49

8oz soup, soda, and sandwich

Italian Soda Upgrade

$2.49

upgrade in combo

Sides

Chips

$1.99

Each

Side Roll

$0.75

Each

8oz Icing

$3.99

Each

12oz Icing

$4.99

Each

Side Dressing

$1.25

Each

12oz Dressing

$4.99

Each

Quart of Chicken Salad

$19.99

Each

Caramels

$0.79

Each

Jams and Salsa

$8.99

Each

Popcorn Ball

$2.99

Each

Honey Bears

$6.99

Each

Butter Pad

$0.35

Each

Large Clam Shell

$0.75

Each

Small Clam Shell

$0.49

Each

Creamed Honey

$8.99

Each

Plastic Bags

$0.50

Each

Caramel Jar

$6.99

Each

Honey Butter

$9.99

Brown Box

$0.75

Salt Water Taffy

$6.99

Jumbo Pops

$16.99

Hard Candy Drops

$9.99

Drinks

32 oz Soda

$3.24

Each

24oz Soda

$2.79

Each

Italian Soda

$4.49

Each

2% Milk

$2.99

Each

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Each

Whole Milk

$2.99

Each

Coffee

$4.49

Each

Hot Chocolate

$4.49

Each

Hot Chocolate W/ Whip Cream

$4.49

Each

Apple Juice

$2.99

Each

Orange Juice

$2.99

Each

Bottled Water

$2.29

Each

Water Cup

$0.30

Shots

$0.39

Catering

12 Halves Sandwich Platter

$46.99

12 Half sandwiches of your choice.

Small Sandwich Platter

$46.99

18 Parkerhouse rolls made into any sandwich of your choice.

Lunch Box

$12.99

Full sandwich, drink, chips, and a cookie of your choice.

Assorted Cookie Platter

$26.99

24 assorted cookies in the following flavors: Snickerdoodle, Ginger Snap, Chocolate Chip, and Oatmeal Raisin.

Sweet Roll Platter

$39.99

18 individual sweetrolls in a flavor and frosting of your choice.

Pastry Platter

$49.99

12 pastries of your choice.

Salad Platter

$46.99

Large 25oz salad of your choice.

Half Salad Platter

$26.99

13.5oz salad of your choice.

Soup Bunch

$49.99

12 individual 8oz soup cups of choice. Includes spoons, napkins, butter packets, and a dozen white or wheat dinner rolls.

Chicken Salad Sandwich Platter

$46.99

6 Large croissants cut in half, or 12 mini croissants filled with chicken salad and green leaf lettuce.

Bowl of Chips

$12.99

Bowl of salted kettle chips.

Rolls

White Dinner Rolls

$5.69

Dozen

Wheat Dinner Rolls

$5.69

Dozen

Parkerhouse Rolls

$6.49

Dozen

Hard Rolls

$4.99

Dozen

Sandwich Buns

$6.49

Dozen

Slider Buns

$5.19

Dozen

8pk Hotdog Buns

$4.99

8 Pack

Bread Bowls

$2.49

Each

Pumpkin Bread Bowl

$3.29

Each

White Hoagie

$13.99

Dozen

Large Croissant DZ

$9.99

Dozen

Small Croissant DZ

$7.99

Dozen

Brown Box

$0.75

Each

Bread

Wheat Loaf

$4.79

Each

9 Grain Loaf

$4.99

Each

French Loaf

$4.79

Each

Swiss Egg Loaf

$5.99

Each

Bread Sticks 1\2 dz

$7.49

6 Pack

Pumpkin Spice Bread

$5.49

Each

pumpkin Chocolate Chip Spice Bread

$7.49

Each

Foccacia Rounds

$4.99

Sweetrolls

4 Pack Sweetrolls

$6.99

Each

12 Pack Sweetrolls

$13.99

Each

20 Pack Sweetrolls

$14.99

Each

Butterflake

12 Pack Butterflake

$9.99

Dozen

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$1.19

Each

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.19

Each

Ginger Snap

$1.19

Each

Snickerdoodle

$1.19

Each

Chocolate Chip Dz

$10.99

Dozen

Oatmeal Raisin Dz

$10.99

Dozen

Ginger Snap Dz

$10.99

Dozen

Snickerdoodle Dz

$10.99

Dozen

Sugar Cookie

$2.49

Each

4 Pack Sugar Cookies

$6.99

4 Pack

Sugar Cookies Dz

$17.99

Dozen

Raisin Filled Cookies

$2.49

Each

Raisin Filled Cookies Dz

$24.99

Dozen

Sugar Cookie Kit

$15.99

Dozen

Specialty Cookie Dz

$29.99

Dozen

Specialty Cookie

$3.49

Each

Sugar Bites

$1.19

Each

5" Sugar Cookie

$3.99

Each

10" Sugar Cookie

$14.99

Each

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$1.99

Each

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Dz

$19.99

Each

Ginger Bread

$3.99

Pasteries

Mini Eclair

$1.79

Each

Small Eclair

$2.29

Each

Large Eclair

$2.79

Cream Puffs

$1.79

Danish

$2.79

Each

Giant Sweet Roll

$3.99

Each

Mini Eclair DZ

$17.99

Dozen

Sm Eclair DZ

$19.99

Dozen

Cream Puff Dz

$17.99

Cinnamon Walnut Twist

$2.79

Each

Elephant Ear

$2.79

Each

Cinnamon Knot

$2.79

Each

Big Feet

$2.79

Each

Coconut Swirl

$2.79

Each

English Scone

$2.99

Each

Cheese Bread Stick

$1.69

Each

Sm Cinnamon Pullapart

$4.49

Each

Large Pullapart

$7.99

Fudge Brownie

$3.99

Individual

Mint Brownie

$3.99

Individual

Peanut Butter Bar

$3.99

Individual

Fudge Brownie 8X8

$10.99

8x8

Mint Brownie 8X8

$10.99

8x8

Peanut Butter Bar 8X8

$10.99

8x8

Fudge Brownie 1\4

$18.99

1/4 Sheet

Mint Brownie 1\4

$18.99

1/4 Sheet

Peanut Butter Bar 1\4

$18.99

1/4 Sheet

Fudge Brownie 1\2

$29.99

1/2 Sheet

Mint Brownie 1\2

$29.99

1/2 Sheet

Peanut Butter Bar 1\2

$29.99

1/2 Sheet

Pumpkin Cupcake

$3.99

Each

Hot Cross Buns

$6.49

Ind Hard Roll

$0.59

Scone Dough

$4.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned made from scratch baked goods including fresh soups, sandwiches and salads! Everything made on the daily to offer the best product for our customers!

Location

1620 N Freedom Blvd, Provo, UT 84601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Great Harvest Bread Co - 1774 N. University Parkway #48
orange starNo Reviews
1774 N. University Parkway #48 Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Tandoor - Indian Grill
orange star4.6 • 419
1600 N Freedom Blvd Provo, UT 84129
View restaurantnext
Goodly Cookies - Provo
orange star4.7 • 310
62 Cougar Boulevard #103 Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Kokonut Island Grill - Provo
orange starNo Reviews
62 W. Cougar Blvd #104 Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Batch Baked Goods - Provo
orange starNo Reviews
1270 N State St. Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Tucanos Brazilian Grill - Orem
orange starNo Reviews
545 East University Parkway, #109 Orem, UT 84097
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Provo

Bombay House - Provo
orange star4.8 • 4,566
463 N University Ave Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Fat Daddy's Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 1,809
223 W Center St Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
MOZZ
orange star4.7 • 407
145 North University Avenue Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000201 - Provo
orange star4.5 • 377
1774 N. University Pkwy #60 Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Goodly Cookies - Provo
orange star4.7 • 310
62 Cougar Boulevard #103 Provo, UT 84604
View restaurantnext
Java Junkie - 16 West Center Street
orange star4.9 • 28
16 West Center Street Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Provo
Orem
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Lindon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston