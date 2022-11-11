- Home
Shiro Kuma
1518 4th St
San Rafael, CA 94901
Popular Items
White Fish
Vibrant Fish
Anago 穴子 - Sea Eel
less rich and oily than Unagi
Ankimo - Monk fish liver (Nigiri)
Foie Gras - Duck liver(Marinated cured with sweet miso)
Hudson Valley Farm,Ferndale New York
Hon Maguro - Bluefin Tuna
Iwashi イワシ - Japanese Sardine
Kamasu - Japanese Barracuda
Kanpachi - King amberjack
King salmon
Kinmedai 金目鯛 - Golden eyes red snapper
Maguro - Bluefin tuna AAA grade
Ocean Trout
Sawara 鰆 - Spanish Mackerel
Saba - Mackerel
Sake - Atlantic salmon
Sake toro - Salmon belly
Smoked Salmon
Toro - Bluefin tuna belly
Unagi - BBQ eel
Aji
Crustacean
Roe.Egg.Tofu
Uramaki : Rice Outside roll
Alaskan
Atlantic salmon, cucumber,avocado
Hamachi Asparagus
Hamachi Chopped,Asparagus
Kuma Vegan
Soy wrap,Green leaves,Gobo,Cucumber,Avocado,Shreded daikon
Philly Roll
Cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber
Rock 'n Roll
BBQ eel, cucumber,avocado
Sake Kawa
Futomaki style, salmon skin,shiso leave,Cucumber,Gobo
Shrimp tempura roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber
Spicy scallop roll
Scallop chopped, cucumber ,tobiko,spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna
Tuna Tartar mixed in spicy mayo,cucumber
California roll
Hosomaki : Rice Inside Roll
Negitoro
Bluefin tuna AAAgrade chopped,negi
Negihama
Hamachi chopped,negi
Toro Takyu
Bluefin tuna chopped,pickled daikon
Saba Gari
Mackerel,chopped with gari ginger
Maguro natto
Bluefin tuna, fermented soybean
Oshinko
Pickled radish
Tekka Maki
Tuna Roll
salmon Maki
Atlantic salmon
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber & Avocado Roll
Natto Roll
Fermented Soybean
Shiitake Roll
Ume Kyo Shiso
Una-Cu
Special Rolls
Lobster Roll
Maine lobster tempura, cucumber,avocado,spicy mayo, sweet chilli
49er Roll
inside snow crab meat, cucumber,avocado, topped with salmon and sliced lemon
Caterpillar Roll
inside shrimp tempura and cucumber, topped with avocado, unagi sauce,tobiko
A-Ra-Rae Roll
Inside Spicy tuna and avocado topped with tuna and salmon,bubu arare,wakame
Aztecca
Inside Crab, avocado ,gobo, outside topped with white fish, spicy mayo,jalapeno,tobiko
Dragon Roll
Inside shrimp tempura and cucumber, topped with BBQ eel, avocado, tobiko, unagi sauce
Dynamite
Inside chopped hamachi and avocado, topped with wasabi tobiko, chipotle sauce
Futomaki
Ebi(boiled shrimp), cold spinach, tamale,seasoning shiitake, tobiko
Ichiban Roll (Fried Roll)
Kuma Crunchy
BBQ eel & avocado inside, topped with ebi, crunchy wedge, unagi sauce
Kuma Eyes (Fried Roll)
Kuma Low Carb
No Rice/ Tuna, hamachi,Ebi,avocado wrapped with cucumber sheet
Kuma over de rainbow
Inside Ebi tempura, yama gobo,asparagus topped with assorted sashimi
Lion King
Inside snow crab,cucumber,avocado topped with Torched salmon,tobiko,spicy mayo
Lucky Lotus (Fried Roll)
Ebi tempura, asparagus,spicy tuna,fried lotus root
Okinawa
Inside salmon,kani,avocado topped with maguro, tobiko ,spicy mayo
Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab, lettuce, cucumber ,avocado, tobiko
Veggie Tempura Roll
Yasuo's special
Free style chef's roll with premium fish
Appetizer
Ankimo
Monk fish liver, Dashi Soy
Agedashi Tofu
Fried tofu,negi,daikon ginger
Angry Edamame
Garlic,soy,lemon,chilli,black bean sauce
Cheezy seaweed
seaweed tempura with cheese powder
Creamy corn coroqque
2pcs,fried breaded ceamy corn mashed potato
Edamame & Corn sticks
Fried baby octopus
Gyoza Chicken
Chix,cabbage,ginger
Gyoza Veggie
veggie,tofu,edamame,carrot
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar
Chicken Karaage
Fried chicken with matcha salt
Kuma Balls
Spicy Tuna wrapped in avocado,deep fried,
Kuma Treat
spicy tuna,tobiko,rice cracker
lobster tempura
lobster tempura,fried kale,tobiko,honey sriracha
Nasu dengaku (Eggplant)
seared eggplant,sweet miso glazed
Purple Yam Tempura
served with kuromisu mayo
Salmon Kama
Grilled salmon collar with ponzu sauce
Shumai Shrimps
Tempura
deep fried crispy battered assorted vegetable and shrimps
Tofu Nuggets
Fried tofu stuffed with greenpea,carrot,onion
Zurumeikai Ika- Grilled whole squid
Side Dish
Gomae Spinach
with Black sesame dressing
Gomae Asparagus
with Black sesame dressing
Kelp Salad
Assorted Fresh seaweed,creamy sesame dressing
Oshitashi
Cold blanched spinach/bonito/dashi soy
Sashimi Salad
Tuna,salmon,ebi,house salad,balsamic ginger dressing
Tsukemono (Japanese Pickle)
Assorted japanese pickle
Wakame
Green seaweed with tangy sesame dressing
Yaki Onigiri Salmon
Riceball stuffed with grilled salmon,seaweed wrapped
Edamame
boiled soybean in the pod
Fresh root wasabi
fresh grated wasabi from the wasabi root(japan)
Fresh Tofu (cold)
House Salad
Saikyo Miso soup
white and mild
Steamed Vegetable
Rice
Sushi rice
Riceball
triangle riceball stuffed, wrapped with seaweed
Hass Avocado
Sliced half avocado
Sunomono
Cucumber Salad
Entree
Beef Teriyaki
NYK Steak w/homemade teriyaki sauce
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled Chicken w/ homemade teriyaki sauce
Tempura Entree
deep fried crispy battered assorted vegetable and shrimps
Hokke
Salted grilled the okhotsk atka mackarel
Saba Steak
Grilled Mackerel
Salmon Teriyaki
Atlantic salmon,grilled w/homemade teriyaki sauce
Tonkatsu
Lightly breaded,deep fried
Kushiyaki(Skewer)/Ishiyaki
Noodles
Donburi/Rice Bowl
Chirashi Donburi
Assorted sashimi over sushi rice
Sake Chirashi (salmon) Don
Salmon sashimi,ikura over rice
Spicy tuna Don
Chopped raw tuna,togarashi,spicy mayo,negi
Toro Tartare Don
Chopped fatty bluefin tuna,negi,quail egg
Tuna Donburi
Tuna AAA grade sashimi over rice
Unagi Don
BBQ eel over rice
Vegan Don
Steamed veggie,yam&kambocha tempura, chilled spinach black sesame, seaweed
Chef's choices
Chirashi Toku-Jyo
Toro/Sake Toro/Hamachi Toro/Hokkaido Uni&Ikura/ Ika&Caviar/KampachiToro
Moriwasa Nigiri
(8pcs)Assorted Sushi Nigiri
Sashimi Tasting
(12 pcs)Assorted Selected Premium Sashimi
Sushi Bento Trust Me - No.1
Organic Edmame/Gomae Asparagus/MisoSoup, 2 pcs Wild Caught Salmon sashimiMaguro Nigiri 1pc, Wild Ocean Trout 1pc,DynamiteHand Roll ,Cucumber Roll
Sushi Bento Trust Me - No.2
Organic Edmame/Gomae Asparagus/Miso Soup,2pcs Wild Caught Salmon&2pcs Hamachi Sashimi,Albacore Nigiri 2pcs, Yellowtail Nigiri -2pcs ,Maguro Nigiri 2pcs
Sushi Lunch
Rice Bowl ( Danburi ) Lunch
Lunch Set
Draft Beer
Sake Filtered / BTL
Sushi Set
Sashimi Tasting (12pcs)
Assorted selected sashimi
Moriwasa nigiri (8pcs)
Assorted sushi nigiri
Chirashi Toku-jyo
sushi rice with assorted premium sushi, toro, sake toro, hamachi toro,hokkaido uni,ikura
Sushi bento trust me No.1
Saikyo Miso,Organic Edamame,side dish sashimi : salmon 2pcs and Hamachi 2pcs nigiri : albacore ,hamachi, maguro ,ocean trout hand roll & hosomaki
Sushi bento trust me No.2
Saikyo Miso,Organic Edamame,side dish sashimi : salmon 2pcs and Hamachi 2pcs nigiri : albacore 2pcs ,hamachi 2 pcs, maguro 2pcs ,ocean trout 2pcs hand roll & hosomaki
Special Small Dish
Kuma Shooter
Live kushin oyster, sake,quail egg yolk,ponzu
Kusshi oyster (5pcs)
Kuma Poke
Tuna cut, onion,wakame
Kuma Surf 'n Turf
Snow crab, asparagus wrapped with sliced sirloin beef, creme fraiche,ikura
Hamachi Ceviche
Chopped hamachi,jalapeno,avocado,fried lotus root
Trio mini handroll
Hamachi,salmon,tuna,negi
Hot pockets (2pcs)
scallop, salmon,picy mayo,tobiko stuffed in tofu skin
Carpaccio
Hamachi Jalapeno
Wagyu A5 Nigiri
Wagyu Gunkun with quail egg
