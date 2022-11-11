Shiro Kuma

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

King salmon
Hamachi - Yellowtail
Saikyo Miso soup

White Fish

Kampachi - Amberjack

$5.00+

Kamasu - Barracuda

$6.00+

Bincho - Albacore

$3.00+

Bincho Toro

$4.00+

Escolar - Butter fish

$5.00+

Hamachi - Yellowtail

$4.00+

Hamachi Toro - Yellowtail belly

$5.00+

Hirame - Halibut

$4.00+

Vibrant Fish

Anago 穴子 - Sea Eel

$8.00+

less rich and oily than Unagi

Ankimo - Monk fish liver (Nigiri)

$6.00

Foie Gras - Duck liver(Marinated cured with sweet miso)

$8.00

Hudson Valley Farm,Ferndale New York

Hon Maguro - Bluefin Tuna

$8.00+

Iwashi イワシ - Japanese Sardine

$5.00+

Kamasu - Japanese Barracuda

$8.00+

Kanpachi - King amberjack

$5.00+
King salmon

King salmon

$5.00+

Kinmedai 金目鯛 - Golden eyes red snapper

$8.00+

Maguro - Bluefin tuna AAA grade

$5.00+

Ocean Trout

$5.00+

Sawara 鰆 - Spanish Mackerel

$6.00+

Saba - Mackerel

$4.00+

Sake - Atlantic salmon

$4.00+

Sake toro - Salmon belly

$5.00+

Smoked Salmon

$4.00+
Toro - Bluefin tuna belly

Toro - Bluefin tuna belly

$10.00+
Unagi - BBQ eel

Unagi - BBQ eel

$5.00+

Aji

$8.00+

Crustacean

Amaebi

$6.00+
Ebi

Ebi

$4.00+

Hotate

$4.00+
Tako

Tako

$3.00+
Ika

Ika

$3.00+
Zuwagani - Snow Crab Nigiri

Zuwagani - Snow Crab Nigiri

$5.00

Live Hokkaido Scallop

$6.00

Roe.Egg.Tofu

Kazunoko

$6.00

Herring Roe served with bonito flake

Uni - Sea Urchin from Hokkaido

$10.00
Ikura - Salmon Roe

Ikura - Salmon Roe

$4.00
Tobiko

Tobiko

$3.00

Flying Fish Roe

Inari

Inari

$3.00

Bean curd skin stuffed with sushi rice

Tamago -Jidori egg omelet

Tamago -Jidori egg omelet

$4.00

Homemade

Uramaki : Rice Outside roll

Alaskan

$10.00

Atlantic salmon, cucumber,avocado

Hamachi Asparagus

$10.00

Hamachi Chopped,Asparagus

Kuma Vegan

$12.00

Soy wrap,Green leaves,Gobo,Cucumber,Avocado,Shreded daikon

Philly Roll

$10.00

Cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber

Rock 'n Roll

$12.00

BBQ eel, cucumber,avocado

Sake Kawa

$12.00

Futomaki style, salmon skin,shiso leave,Cucumber,Gobo

Shrimp tempura roll

$10.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber

Spicy scallop roll

$10.00

Scallop chopped, cucumber ,tobiko,spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna

$10.00

Tuna Tartar mixed in spicy mayo,cucumber

California roll

$9.00+

Hosomaki : Rice Inside Roll

Negitoro

$10.00

Bluefin tuna AAAgrade chopped,negi

Negihama

$8.00

Hamachi chopped,negi

Toro Takyu

$10.00

Bluefin tuna chopped,pickled daikon

Saba Gari

Saba Gari

$10.00

Mackerel,chopped with gari ginger

Maguro natto

$10.00

Bluefin tuna, fermented soybean

Oshinko

Oshinko

$8.00

Pickled radish

Tekka Maki

$10.00

Tuna Roll

salmon Maki

$8.00

Atlantic salmon

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Cucumber & Avocado Roll

$8.00

Natto Roll

$7.00

Fermented Soybean

Shiitake Roll

$8.00

Ume Kyo Shiso

$8.00

Una-Cu

$10.00

Special Rolls

Lobster Roll

$25.00Out of stock

Maine lobster tempura, cucumber,avocado,spicy mayo, sweet chilli

49er Roll

$18.00

inside snow crab meat, cucumber,avocado, topped with salmon and sliced lemon

Caterpillar Roll

$18.00

inside shrimp tempura and cucumber, topped with avocado, unagi sauce,tobiko

A-Ra-Rae Roll

$18.00

Inside Spicy tuna and avocado topped with tuna and salmon,bubu arare,wakame

Aztecca

Aztecca

$18.00

Inside Crab, avocado ,gobo, outside topped with white fish, spicy mayo,jalapeno,tobiko

Dragon Roll

$18.00

Inside shrimp tempura and cucumber, topped with BBQ eel, avocado, tobiko, unagi sauce

Dynamite

$14.00

Inside chopped hamachi and avocado, topped with wasabi tobiko, chipotle sauce

Futomaki

$14.00

Ebi(boiled shrimp), cold spinach, tamale,seasoning shiitake, tobiko

Ichiban Roll (Fried Roll)

$18.00

Kuma Crunchy

$18.00

BBQ eel & avocado inside, topped with ebi, crunchy wedge, unagi sauce

Kuma Eyes (Fried Roll)

Kuma Eyes (Fried Roll)

$18.00
Kuma Low Carb

Kuma Low Carb

$18.00

No Rice/ Tuna, hamachi,Ebi,avocado wrapped with cucumber sheet

Kuma over de rainbow

Kuma over de rainbow

$18.00

Inside Ebi tempura, yama gobo,asparagus topped with assorted sashimi

Lion King

Lion King

$18.00

Inside snow crab,cucumber,avocado topped with Torched salmon,tobiko,spicy mayo

Lucky Lotus (Fried Roll)

$18.00

Ebi tempura, asparagus,spicy tuna,fried lotus root

Okinawa

Okinawa

$18.00

Inside salmon,kani,avocado topped with maguro, tobiko ,spicy mayo

Spider Roll

$15.00

Fried soft shell crab, lettuce, cucumber ,avocado, tobiko

Veggie Tempura Roll

$15.00

Yasuo's special

$20.00

Free style chef's roll with premium fish

Appetizer

Ankimo

$10.00

Monk fish liver, Dashi Soy

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

Fried tofu,negi,daikon ginger

Angry Edamame

$7.00

Garlic,soy,lemon,chilli,black bean sauce

Cheezy seaweed

$9.00

seaweed tempura with cheese powder

Creamy corn coroqque

Creamy corn coroqque

$6.00

2pcs,fried breaded ceamy corn mashed potato

Edamame & Corn sticks

$7.00

Fried baby octopus

$7.00

Gyoza Chicken

$9.00

Chix,cabbage,ginger

Gyoza Veggie

$9.00

veggie,tofu,edamame,carrot

Hamachi Kama

$16.00

Grilled yellowtail collar

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Fried chicken with matcha salt

Kuma Balls

$13.00

Spicy Tuna wrapped in avocado,deep fried,

Kuma Treat

Kuma Treat

$13.00

spicy tuna,tobiko,rice cracker

lobster tempura

$18.00

lobster tempura,fried kale,tobiko,honey sriracha

Nasu dengaku (Eggplant)

$9.00

seared eggplant,sweet miso glazed

Purple Yam Tempura

$7.00

served with kuromisu mayo

Salmon Kama

$12.00

Grilled salmon collar with ponzu sauce

Shumai Shrimps

$9.00

Tempura

$15.00+

deep fried crispy battered assorted vegetable and shrimps

Tofu Nuggets

Tofu Nuggets

$9.00

Fried tofu stuffed with greenpea,carrot,onion

Zurumeikai Ika- Grilled whole squid

$15.00

Side Dish

Gomae Spinach

$7.00

with Black sesame dressing

Gomae Asparagus

$7.00

with Black sesame dressing

Kelp Salad

$9.00

Assorted Fresh seaweed,creamy sesame dressing

Oshitashi

$6.00

Cold blanched spinach/bonito/dashi soy

Sashimi Salad

$12.00

Tuna,salmon,ebi,house salad,balsamic ginger dressing

Tsukemono (Japanese Pickle)

Tsukemono (Japanese Pickle)

$7.00

Assorted japanese pickle

Wakame

$5.00

Green seaweed with tangy sesame dressing

Yaki Onigiri Salmon

$6.00

Riceball stuffed with grilled salmon,seaweed wrapped

Edamame

$6.00

boiled soybean in the pod

Fresh root wasabi

$5.00

fresh grated wasabi from the wasabi root(japan)

Fresh Tofu (cold)

$5.00

House Salad

$8.00

Saikyo Miso soup

$5.00

white and mild

Steamed Vegetable

$6.00

Rice

$5.00

Sushi rice

$6.00

Riceball

$6.00

triangle riceball stuffed, wrapped with seaweed

Hass Avocado

$4.00

Sliced half avocado

Sunomono

$5.00+

Cucumber Salad

Entree

Beef Teriyaki

$22.00

NYK Steak w/homemade teriyaki sauce

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.00

Grilled Chicken w/ homemade teriyaki sauce

Tempura Entree

$18.00

deep fried crispy battered assorted vegetable and shrimps

Hokke

$19.00

Salted grilled the okhotsk atka mackarel

Saba Steak

$18.00

Grilled Mackerel

Salmon Teriyaki

$22.00

Atlantic salmon,grilled w/homemade teriyaki sauce

Tonkatsu

$18.00+

Lightly breaded,deep fried

Kushiyaki(Skewer)/Ishiyaki

Bacon wrapped enoki

$5.00

Bacon wrapped scallop

$5.00

NYK steak skewer

$10.00

Salmon skewer

$10.00

Yakitori chicken

$5.00

Hot Stone Sirloin

$18.00

Noodles

Udon

$12.00+

White thick wheat flour noodle

Soba

$12.00+

Buckwheat noodle

Cold Soba

$12.00+

Buckwheat noodle

Donburi/Rice Bowl

Chirashi Donburi

Assorted sashimi over sushi rice

Sake Chirashi (salmon) Don

Salmon sashimi,ikura over rice

Spicy tuna Don

$19.00

Chopped raw tuna,togarashi,spicy mayo,negi

Toro Tartare Don

$15.00

Chopped fatty bluefin tuna,negi,quail egg

Tuna Donburi

$20.00

Tuna AAA grade sashimi over rice

Unagi Don

$17.00+

BBQ eel over rice

Vegan Don

$18.00

Steamed veggie,yam&kambocha tempura, chilled spinach black sesame, seaweed

Chef's choices

Chirashi Toku-Jyo

$45.00

Toro/Sake Toro/Hamachi Toro/Hokkaido Uni&Ikura/ Ika&Caviar/KampachiToro

Moriwasa Nigiri

$29.00

(8pcs)Assorted Sushi Nigiri

Sashimi Tasting

$39.00

(12 pcs)Assorted Selected Premium Sashimi

Sushi Bento Trust Me - No.1

$39.00

Organic Edmame/Gomae Asparagus/MisoSoup, 2 pcs Wild Caught Salmon sashimiMaguro Nigiri 1pc, Wild Ocean Trout 1pc,DynamiteHand Roll ,Cucumber Roll

Sushi Bento Trust Me - No.2

$49.00

Organic Edmame/Gomae Asparagus/Miso Soup,2pcs Wild Caught Salmon&2pcs Hamachi Sashimi,Albacore Nigiri 2pcs, Yellowtail Nigiri -2pcs ,Maguro Nigiri 2pcs

Dessert

Crepe Cake

$7.00

layer milk cream japanese crepe

Mont Blanc

$7.00

Chestnut cream soft cake

Sushi Lunch

Chef's choice assorted of sashimi over sushi rice(7pcs)

Chirashi Lunch

$22.00

Sashimi lunch

$22.00

Sushi Lunch Set

$26.00

Noodle Lunch

Udon Noodle Soup

$12.00

Soba Noodle Soup

$12.00

Cold Soba

$12.00

Dry,grated daikon, neki

Rice Bowl ( Danburi ) Lunch

Gyudon

$18.00

Unagi Don

$18.00

Tendon

$16.00

Oyako Don

$16.00

Buta Kakuni Don

$16.00

Katsu Don

$16.00+

Lunch Set

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Served with rice, Saikyo miso soup, house salad, side dish

Beef Teriyaki

$18.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$18.00

Saba Shioyaki

$18.00

Yaki Hokke

$16.00

Tonkatsu

$16.00+

Refreshment

Soda

$4.00

Ramune

$5.00

Jap Soda Import

$6.00

Tea

$3.50

Draft Beer

Asahi Draft

$9.00

Suntory Drafts

$11.00

Beers BTL

Sapporo

$9.00+

Kirin Beer

$9.00+

Kawaba

$12.00

Lucky Beers

$12.00

Kyoto Beers

$12.00

Ichigo

$12.00

House Sake

House Sake Hot

$9.00+

House Sake Cold

$13.00

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Cabernet

$9.00

Merlot

$9.00

Sake Filtered / BTL

Dassai 35/300 ML

$25.00

Kurosawa Ginrei/300ML

$25.00

Kurosawa Junmai Kimoto

$25.00

Kubota Junmai Daiginjo

$25.00

Mizubasho Ginjo/300ML

$25.00

Hakushika Fresh Small/180ml

$18.00

