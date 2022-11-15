Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe imageView gallery

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave

Saint Paul, MN 55105

Popular Items

Gyro Pita
Chicken Shawarma Bowl
Housemade Falafel (5)

Family Meal

Gyro Family Dinner (Feeds 3-4)

Gyro Family Dinner (Feeds 3-4)

$55.00

One pound of thinly sliced lamb gyro, served with a generous portion of saffron rice, family-size salad, cucumber sauce and 4 whole pitas.

Chicken Shawarma Family Dinner (Feeds 3-4)

Chicken Shawarma Family Dinner (Feeds 3-4)

$55.00

One pound of marinated and roasted chicken shawarma served with a generous portion of saffron rice, family-size salad, cucumber sauce and 4 whole pitas.

Falafel Family Dinner (Feeds 3-4)

$40.00

18 of our house made falafel served with a generous portion of our saffron rice, house-made tahini, house-made hummus, Jerusalem salad, family-size side salad and 4 whole pitas.

Chicken Curry Family Dinner (Feeds 3-4)

$45.00

House marinated and roasted chicken and veggies in a yellow coconut curry served with a generous portion of saffron rice and a family-size salad.

Veggie Curry Family Dinner (Feeds 3-4)

$40.00

House made vegetarian yellow curry with zucchini squash, chickpeas, cauliflower and red pepper, served with a generous portion of saffron rice, and a family-size salad.

Daily Specials

Gorgonzola Burger

Gorgonzola Burger

$11.95Out of stock

Beef patty with caramelized onions, pickles and Gorgonzola cheese.

Leo’s Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich

Leo’s Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Fried Amish Chicken Sandwich breaded with 14 Spices, Garlic Sriracha Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, served with Garlic Sauce and Fries

Loaded Falafel Burger-Feta

Loaded Falafel Burger-Feta

$13.45

Our signature Falafel blend, generously stuffed with Feta Cheese topped with Shish Hummus and Shuta Hot Sauce and stacked with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Pickles.

Loaded Falafel Burger-Sumac Onions

Loaded Falafel Burger-Sumac Onions

$13.45

Our signature Falafel blend, generously stuffed with Carmelized Sumac Onions, topped with Shish Hummus and Shuta Hot Sauce and stacked with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Pickles.

Starters

Shish Maza Mix

Shish Maza Mix

$11.95

A traditional mixed plate of all house-made hummus, babaganoush, falafel, feta cheese, tabbouli salad, tomatoes, peppers and Kalamata olives. Served with 2 whole pitas. Perfect for sharing! (V)

Babaganoush

Babaganoush

$6.95

Roasted eggplant dip with garlic, lemon, tahini, olive oil and spices, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. Served with pita bread (V)

Housemade Falafel (5)

Housemade Falafel (5)

$5.95

5 pieces of house-made falafel. Ground garbanzos beans, blended with fresh herbs and Mediterranean spices. Served with tahini sauce (gf, v)

Dolmas (5)

Dolmas (5)

$5.95

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, garnished with lemon and served with Jerusalem salad and extra virgin olive oil (gf, v)

Spinach Pie (3)

Spinach Pie (3)

$6.95

Flaky filo dough filled with spinach and spices and fried to a golden brown (v)

Cheese Pie (3)

$6.95

Flaky filo dough filled with feta cheese and fried to a golden brown (v)

Pie Combo (4)

$7.95

Two each of our spinach pies and cheese pies, fried to a golden brown (v)

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$6.95

Marinated and flash-fried cauliflower finished off with a house spice blend. Served with cucumber sauce. (gf, v)

Hummus and Pita

House made hummus served with warm pita bread and olive oil. (V)

Traditional Hummus

$5.95

Our original house-made hummus, topped with extra virgin olive oil and served with pitas. (v)

Gyro Hummus

Gyro Hummus

$13.95

Our traditional house-made hummus topped with thin slices of gyro meat and served with Jerusalem salad and warm pita bread.

Chicken Shawarma Hummus

$13.95

Our traditional house-made hummus topped with marinated and roasted chicken shawarma and served with Jerusalem salad and warm pita bread.

Jerusalem Hummus

$13.95

Our traditional house-made hummus topped with spiced ground beef and served with Jerusalem salad and warm pita bread.

Fried Chickpea Hummus (vg)

Fried Chickpea Hummus (vg)

$10.95

Our traditional house-made hummus topped with fried and seasoned chickpeas and served with Jerusalem salad warm pita bread.

Cauliflower Hummus (vg)

Cauliflower Hummus (vg)

$11.95

Our traditional house-made hummus topped with our famous seasoned and flash-fried cauliflower and served with Jerusalem salad and warm pita bread.

Mushroom & Onion Hummus (vg)

$11.95

Our traditional house-made hummus topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions and served with Jerusalem salad and warm pita bread.

Salad & Soups

Shish Salad

Shish Salad

$9.95

Tomato, cucumber, onion and feta cheese tossed with house dressing (gf) (V)

Tabbouli

$9.95

Finely diced tomatoes, mint and parsley mixed with cracked wheat, fresh lemon and extra virgin olive oil.

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cuumbers, red bell peppers, parsley, mint and toasted pita chips topped with house dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.95

Spinach, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, oinions, feta cheese, kalamata olives and pepperoncinis. Dressed with Greek feta dressing.

Lentil Soup

$6.95

Served with warm pita bread (gf) (V)

Roasted Tomato Basil Soup

$7.95
Chicken wild Rice

Chicken wild Rice

$7.95

Sandwiches and Bowls

Gyro Pita

Gyro Pita

$7.95

Warm Greek pita stuffed with thinly sliced lamb gyro, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki.

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$9.95

Lightly grilled flat bread stuffed with thinly slice lamb gyro, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki.

Gyro Bowl

Gyro Bowl

$13.95

Thinly slice lamb gyro with lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki all on a bed of homemade saffron rice. (In case you’re wondering, the sauce already comes on the side)

Chicken Shawarma Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$7.95

Warm Greek pita stuffed with marinated and roasted chicken shawarma, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$9.95

Lightly grilled flatbread stuffed with marinated and roasted chicken shawarma, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki.

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$13.95

Roasted and marinated chicken shawarma, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki all on a bed of homemade saffron rice. (In case you’re wondering, the sauce already comes on the side)

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$7.95

Warm pocket pita stuffed with homemade falafel, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, house-made hummus and Shish tahini.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$9.95

Lightly grilled flatbread stuffed with homemade falafel, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, house-made hummus and Shish tahini.

Falafel Bowl

Falafel Bowl

$13.95

Prepared to order homemade falafel, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, house-made hummus and Shish tahini all on a bed of house-made saffron rice. (In case you’re wondering, the sauce already comes on the side)

Roasted Vegetables Bowl

$12.95

Saffron cardamom rice topped with butternut squash, Jerusalem Salad, dill roasted carrots, roasted red pepper, radish, cauliflower and wild mushrooms. Served with Sriracha tahini.

Lamb Belly Bowl

Lamb Belly Bowl

$13.95

House-cured lamb belly served in a bowl with homemade saffron rice, fresh Jerusalem salad and tzatziki.

Burgers

The Leo Burger

The Leo Burger

$12.95

Thinly sliced gyro on top of a ground beef patty. Finished with lettuce, tomato, and house-made tzatziki sauce. A burger so perfect it could only have one name on it.

Shish Burger

$10.95

A ground beef patty seasoned to perfection and finished with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our famous traditional house-made hummus.

Lamb Burger

$13.95

Ground lamb, mint, wheat bulgar and spices perfectly blended in a 1/3 pound patty. Finished with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our traditional house-made hummus.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95

Change the way you think about bacon cheeseburgers forever with our seasoned ground beef patty topped with cheddar cheese and lamb bacon. Finished with lettuce and tomato.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$10.95

A classic. A ground beef patty topped with savory sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Finished with lettuce and tomato.

Falafel Burger With Avovado

Falafel Burger With Avovado

$11.95

Our famous house-made falafel pattied and topped with hummus, shuta (hot sauce), cilantro, lettuce and tomato.

Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich

Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast marinated with cilantro and garlic. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato and mozzarella.

All American Burger

$9.95

All beef patty finished with lettuce and tomato.

Entrees

Lamb Kebab

$18.95

Two marinated lamb kebabs grilled to perfection and served with sautéed veggies, homemade saffron rice and side salad.

Taouk Kebab

Taouk Kebab

$17.95

Two tender marinated chicken breast kebabs served with a mix of sautéed veggies, saffron rice and side salad.

Beef Tenderloin Kebab

Beef Tenderloin Kebab

$18.95

Two tender marinated beef tenderloin kebabs grilled to perfection and served with a mix of sautéed veggies, homemade saffron rice and side salad.

Kefta Kebab

Kefta Kebab

$15.95

Spiced ground beef medallions grilled to perfection and served with a mix of sautéed veggies, homemade saffron rice and side salad.

Feast Combo Kebab

$18.95

One chicken breast kebab and one beef tenderloin kebab served with sautéed veggies, saffron rice and side salad

Kebab Trio

$23.95

One chicken breast, one lamb, and one beef tenderloin kebab served with sautéed veggies, homemade saffron rice and side salad.

Curry

Curry

$16.95+

Homemade yellow coconut curry with vegetables. Your choice of chicken, lamb, or vegetarian. Served with saffron rice and side salad. Medium spicy.

Gyro Dinner Plate

$14.95

Thinly sliced gyro served with a mix of sautéed veggies, homemade saffron rice and side salad.

Chicken Shawarma Dinner Plate

$14.95

Roasted and marinated chicken shawarma served with homemade saffron rice, sautéed vegetables and salad.

Desserts

Walnut Baklava

Walnut Baklava

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$12.95

Triple layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and walnuts

Towering Chocolate Cake

$11.95

Three layers, ALL CHOCOLATE

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.95

Cheesecake with chocolate swirled in and walnuts

P-Nut Butter Chocolate

$7.95

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$7.95

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

Turtle Chocolate Lava

$7.95

Chocolate Blonde Brownie

$4.95

Chocolate Chip Bar

$4.95

Lemon Bar

$4.95

Macadamia Nut Bar

$4.95

Apple Tart

$5.95Out of stock

Sides

Side Gyro

$4.95

Side Chicken Shawarma

$4.95

Rice

$3.95

Side Salad

$5.50

Fries

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Sautèed Vegetables

$5.95

Side Raw Vegetables

$3.95

Side Pita

$1.00

Side Tzatizki

$0.95

Side Garlic Sauce

$0.95

Gyro--1 Pound

$22.00

Chicken Shawarma--1 Pound

$22.00

Side extra spinach

$1.00

Kids Menu

Gyro Kids

$6.95

Chicken Shawarma Kids

$6.95

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids Burger

$6.95

Retail

Hummus (Retail)

$4.00

Babaganoush (Retail)

$5.00

Garlic Sauce (Retail)

$5.00

Chaksuka Dip (Retail)

$4.00

Spicy Feta (Retail)

$6.95

Tzatziki (Retail)

$5.00

Tabbouli (Retail)

$5.50

Feta Cheese (Retail)

$7.95

Kalamata Olives (Retail)

$4.95

Banana Peppers (Retail)

$3.50

1 # Coffee

$19.95

Qt. Lentil Soup

$12.95

Qt. Curry

$14.95

T-Shirt

$20.00

Tahini (Retail)

$5.95

Quart of Soup

$14.95

Veggie Broth

$8.99

Chicken Broth

$10.99

Beef Broth

$12.99

6 Pita

$5.60

Garden Herb Hummus (retail.gr)

$5.00

Coffee

Coffee-Sm

$2.50

Coffee-Lg

$2.95

Turkish Coffee

$4.95

Americano-Sm

$2.50

Americano-Lg

$2.95

Café Au Lait-Sm

$2.95

Café Au Lait-Lg

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.75

Chai Latte-Sm

$4.95

Chai Latte-Lg

$5.95

Depth Charge-Sm

$3.25

Depth Charge-Lg

$3.75

Espresso

$2.50

Horchata-Sm

$3.95

Horchata-Lg

$4.75

Hot Chocolate-Sm

$2.95

Hot Chocolate-Lg

$3.95

Latte-Sm

$3.75

Latte-Lg

$4.50

Macchiato

$3.75

Mocha-Sm

$3.95

Mocha-Lg

$5.00

White Mocha-Sm

$3.95

White Mocha-Lg

$5.00

Iced

Black Iced Tea

$3.95

Red Iced Tea

$3.95

Hibiscus Tea

$3.95

Green Iced Tea

$3.95

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.95

Iced Latte

$4.95

Iced Coffee

$4.25Out of stock

Iced Mocha

$4.95

Ice Chai

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Coke-Fountain

$2.95

Coke-20oz Bottle

$2.95

Bottle Mexican Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke-Fountain

$2.95

Diet Coke-20oz Bottle

$2.95

Sprite-Fountain

$2.95

Sprite-20oz Bottle

$2.95

Bottle Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Sprite-Can

$1.95Out of stock

Fanta-Fountain

$2.95

Fanta-20oz Bottle

$3.50

Bottle Mexican Fanta

$3.50Out of stock

Fanta-Can

$1.95

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.75

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.75

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$2.75

Izzy-Grapefruit

$3.50

Izzy-Black

$3.50

La Croix Pamplemousse

$2.00

La Croix Lime

$2.00

Perrier

$2.95

Topo Chico

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coconut Water

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Hot Tea

Evening In Jerusalem

$3.95

Arabic Tea

$3.95

Bed Berries

$3.95

Eastern Passion

$3.95

Moroccan Mint

$3.95

Breakfast Blend

$3.95

Pepper Chai

All hours
Sunday 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55105

Directions

