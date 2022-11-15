Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

- Home
1668 Grand Ave
Saint Paul, MN 55105
Popular Items
Family Meal
Gyro Family Dinner (Feeds 3-4)
One pound of thinly sliced lamb gyro, served with a generous portion of saffron rice, family-size salad, cucumber sauce and 4 whole pitas.
Chicken Shawarma Family Dinner (Feeds 3-4)
One pound of marinated and roasted chicken shawarma served with a generous portion of saffron rice, family-size salad, cucumber sauce and 4 whole pitas.
Falafel Family Dinner (Feeds 3-4)
18 of our house made falafel served with a generous portion of our saffron rice, house-made tahini, house-made hummus, Jerusalem salad, family-size side salad and 4 whole pitas.
Chicken Curry Family Dinner (Feeds 3-4)
House marinated and roasted chicken and veggies in a yellow coconut curry served with a generous portion of saffron rice and a family-size salad.
Veggie Curry Family Dinner (Feeds 3-4)
House made vegetarian yellow curry with zucchini squash, chickpeas, cauliflower and red pepper, served with a generous portion of saffron rice, and a family-size salad.
Daily Specials
Gorgonzola Burger
Beef patty with caramelized onions, pickles and Gorgonzola cheese.
Leo’s Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Amish Chicken Sandwich breaded with 14 Spices, Garlic Sriracha Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, served with Garlic Sauce and Fries
Loaded Falafel Burger-Feta
Our signature Falafel blend, generously stuffed with Feta Cheese topped with Shish Hummus and Shuta Hot Sauce and stacked with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Pickles.
Loaded Falafel Burger-Sumac Onions
Our signature Falafel blend, generously stuffed with Carmelized Sumac Onions, topped with Shish Hummus and Shuta Hot Sauce and stacked with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Pickles.
Starters
Shish Maza Mix
A traditional mixed plate of all house-made hummus, babaganoush, falafel, feta cheese, tabbouli salad, tomatoes, peppers and Kalamata olives. Served with 2 whole pitas. Perfect for sharing! (V)
Babaganoush
Roasted eggplant dip with garlic, lemon, tahini, olive oil and spices, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. Served with pita bread (V)
Housemade Falafel (5)
5 pieces of house-made falafel. Ground garbanzos beans, blended with fresh herbs and Mediterranean spices. Served with tahini sauce (gf, v)
Dolmas (5)
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, garnished with lemon and served with Jerusalem salad and extra virgin olive oil (gf, v)
Spinach Pie (3)
Flaky filo dough filled with spinach and spices and fried to a golden brown (v)
Cheese Pie (3)
Flaky filo dough filled with feta cheese and fried to a golden brown (v)
Pie Combo (4)
Two each of our spinach pies and cheese pies, fried to a golden brown (v)
Fried Cauliflower
Marinated and flash-fried cauliflower finished off with a house spice blend. Served with cucumber sauce. (gf, v)
Hummus and Pita
Traditional Hummus
Our original house-made hummus, topped with extra virgin olive oil and served with pitas. (v)
Gyro Hummus
Our traditional house-made hummus topped with thin slices of gyro meat and served with Jerusalem salad and warm pita bread.
Chicken Shawarma Hummus
Our traditional house-made hummus topped with marinated and roasted chicken shawarma and served with Jerusalem salad and warm pita bread.
Jerusalem Hummus
Our traditional house-made hummus topped with spiced ground beef and served with Jerusalem salad and warm pita bread.
Fried Chickpea Hummus (vg)
Our traditional house-made hummus topped with fried and seasoned chickpeas and served with Jerusalem salad warm pita bread.
Cauliflower Hummus (vg)
Our traditional house-made hummus topped with our famous seasoned and flash-fried cauliflower and served with Jerusalem salad and warm pita bread.
Mushroom & Onion Hummus (vg)
Our traditional house-made hummus topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions and served with Jerusalem salad and warm pita bread.
Salad & Soups
Shish Salad
Tomato, cucumber, onion and feta cheese tossed with house dressing (gf) (V)
Tabbouli
Finely diced tomatoes, mint and parsley mixed with cracked wheat, fresh lemon and extra virgin olive oil.
Fattoush Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cuumbers, red bell peppers, parsley, mint and toasted pita chips topped with house dressing.
Greek Salad
Spinach, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, oinions, feta cheese, kalamata olives and pepperoncinis. Dressed with Greek feta dressing.
Lentil Soup
Served with warm pita bread (gf) (V)
Roasted Tomato Basil Soup
Chicken wild Rice
Sandwiches and Bowls
Gyro Pita
Warm Greek pita stuffed with thinly sliced lamb gyro, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki.
Gyro Wrap
Lightly grilled flat bread stuffed with thinly slice lamb gyro, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki.
Gyro Bowl
Thinly slice lamb gyro with lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki all on a bed of homemade saffron rice. (In case you’re wondering, the sauce already comes on the side)
Chicken Shawarma Pita
Warm Greek pita stuffed with marinated and roasted chicken shawarma, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Lightly grilled flatbread stuffed with marinated and roasted chicken shawarma, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki.
Chicken Shawarma Bowl
Roasted and marinated chicken shawarma, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and tzatziki all on a bed of homemade saffron rice. (In case you’re wondering, the sauce already comes on the side)
Falafel Pita
Warm pocket pita stuffed with homemade falafel, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, house-made hummus and Shish tahini.
Falafel Wrap
Lightly grilled flatbread stuffed with homemade falafel, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, house-made hummus and Shish tahini.
Falafel Bowl
Prepared to order homemade falafel, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, house-made hummus and Shish tahini all on a bed of house-made saffron rice. (In case you’re wondering, the sauce already comes on the side)
Roasted Vegetables Bowl
Saffron cardamom rice topped with butternut squash, Jerusalem Salad, dill roasted carrots, roasted red pepper, radish, cauliflower and wild mushrooms. Served with Sriracha tahini.
Lamb Belly Bowl
House-cured lamb belly served in a bowl with homemade saffron rice, fresh Jerusalem salad and tzatziki.
Burgers
The Leo Burger
Thinly sliced gyro on top of a ground beef patty. Finished with lettuce, tomato, and house-made tzatziki sauce. A burger so perfect it could only have one name on it.
Shish Burger
A ground beef patty seasoned to perfection and finished with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our famous traditional house-made hummus.
Lamb Burger
Ground lamb, mint, wheat bulgar and spices perfectly blended in a 1/3 pound patty. Finished with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our traditional house-made hummus.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Change the way you think about bacon cheeseburgers forever with our seasoned ground beef patty topped with cheddar cheese and lamb bacon. Finished with lettuce and tomato.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
A classic. A ground beef patty topped with savory sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Finished with lettuce and tomato.
Falafel Burger With Avovado
Our famous house-made falafel pattied and topped with hummus, shuta (hot sauce), cilantro, lettuce and tomato.
Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast marinated with cilantro and garlic. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato and mozzarella.
All American Burger
All beef patty finished with lettuce and tomato.
Entrees
Lamb Kebab
Two marinated lamb kebabs grilled to perfection and served with sautéed veggies, homemade saffron rice and side salad.
Taouk Kebab
Two tender marinated chicken breast kebabs served with a mix of sautéed veggies, saffron rice and side salad.
Beef Tenderloin Kebab
Two tender marinated beef tenderloin kebabs grilled to perfection and served with a mix of sautéed veggies, homemade saffron rice and side salad.
Kefta Kebab
Spiced ground beef medallions grilled to perfection and served with a mix of sautéed veggies, homemade saffron rice and side salad.
Feast Combo Kebab
One chicken breast kebab and one beef tenderloin kebab served with sautéed veggies, saffron rice and side salad
Kebab Trio
One chicken breast, one lamb, and one beef tenderloin kebab served with sautéed veggies, homemade saffron rice and side salad.
Curry
Homemade yellow coconut curry with vegetables. Your choice of chicken, lamb, or vegetarian. Served with saffron rice and side salad. Medium spicy.
Gyro Dinner Plate
Thinly sliced gyro served with a mix of sautéed veggies, homemade saffron rice and side salad.
Chicken Shawarma Dinner Plate
Roasted and marinated chicken shawarma served with homemade saffron rice, sautéed vegetables and salad.
Desserts
Walnut Baklava
Carrot Cake
Triple layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and walnuts
Towering Chocolate Cake
Three layers, ALL CHOCOLATE
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake
Turtle Cheesecake
Cheesecake with chocolate swirled in and walnuts
P-Nut Butter Chocolate
Chocolate Mousse Pie
Key Lime Pie
Turtle Chocolate Lava
Chocolate Blonde Brownie
Chocolate Chip Bar
Lemon Bar
Macadamia Nut Bar
Apple Tart
Sides
Kids Menu
Retail
Hummus (Retail)
Babaganoush (Retail)
Garlic Sauce (Retail)
Chaksuka Dip (Retail)
Spicy Feta (Retail)
Tzatziki (Retail)
Tabbouli (Retail)
Feta Cheese (Retail)
Kalamata Olives (Retail)
Banana Peppers (Retail)
1 # Coffee
Qt. Lentil Soup
Qt. Curry
T-Shirt
Tahini (Retail)
Quart of Soup
Veggie Broth
Chicken Broth
Beef Broth
6 Pita
Garden Herb Hummus (retail.gr)
Coffee
Coffee-Sm
Coffee-Lg
Turkish Coffee
Americano-Sm
Americano-Lg
Café Au Lait-Sm
Café Au Lait-Lg
Cappuccino
Chai Latte-Sm
Chai Latte-Lg
Depth Charge-Sm
Depth Charge-Lg
Espresso
Horchata-Sm
Horchata-Lg
Hot Chocolate-Sm
Hot Chocolate-Lg
Latte-Sm
Latte-Lg
Macchiato
Mocha-Sm
Mocha-Lg
White Mocha-Sm
White Mocha-Lg
Iced
Soft Drinks
Coke-Fountain
Coke-20oz Bottle
Bottle Mexican Coke
Diet Coke-Fountain
Diet Coke-20oz Bottle
Sprite-Fountain
Sprite-20oz Bottle
Bottle Mexican Sprite
Sprite-Can
Fanta-Fountain
Fanta-20oz Bottle
Bottle Mexican Fanta
Fanta-Can
San Pellegrino Limonata
San Pellegrino Aranciata
San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa
Izzy-Grapefruit
Izzy-Black
La Croix Pamplemousse
La Croix Lime
Perrier
Topo Chico
Bottled Water
Coconut Water
Apple Juice
Ginger Beer
Root Beer
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55105