Shiso Crispy - Magnanimous Brewing

7818 Country Club Rd N

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Dirty Rice

BBQ Beef Short Rib Dirty Rice

$19.00

48hr braised off the bone short rib with house BBQ rub and sauce

Vegan Crab Cake Dirty Rice

$15.00

Hearts of palm, chickpeas, roasted red pepper, chive, cajun seasoning

Mushroom Dirty Rice

$17.00Out of stock

Caramelized fresh shiitake and oyster mushrooms

BBQ Jackfruit Dirty Rice

$15.00

Roasted young jackfruit, house bbq run and sauce

Vegan Bang Bang Chicken Dirty Rice

$18.00

Vegan popcorn chicken tossed in a sweet and savory sauce

Ahi Tuna Dirty Rice

$17.00

Blackened yellowtail tuna, seared, sliced, and served with honey wasabi

Bang Bang Chicken Dirty Rice

$15.00

Fried chicken breast nuggets tossed in a

Bao Bun

2 Fluffy chewy buns filled with your choice of protien and topped with gaochujang sauce and a honey toasted sesame slaw

Bang Bang Chicken Bao Bun

$11.00

Fried chicken breast nuggets tossed in a sweet and savory saice

Ahi Tuna Bao Bun

$12.00

Seared tuna with gyoza sauce and honey wasabi

Beef Short Rib Bao Bun

$12.00

48hr braised off the bone short rib with house BBQ rub and sauce

Jackfruit Bao Bun

$11.00

Roasted young jackfruit, house bbq run and sauce

Side

Lobster Rangoon

$6.00Out of stock

Lobster, cream cheese, fresh chive, garlic. Served with sweet pepper chutney. 3pc

Vegan Garlic Chive Rangoon

$6.00

Cashew cream cheese, fresh chive, garlic. Served with sweet pepper chutney. 3ps

Spring Roll

$6.00

Cabbage, carrot, vermichelli. Served with sweet pepper chutney. 4ps

Fries

$6.00

Really fucking good fries served with firecracker sauce.

Dessert

Brownie batter egg roll

$7.00Out of stock

Vegan brownie batter egg rolls deep fried and dusted with powdered sugar and salt

Dumpling

Pork Gyoza

$10.00

House ground pork, charred cabbage, garlic, ginger. Pan seared and served with gyoza dipping sauce. 6pc

Wagyu Gyoza

$13.00

Wagyu barbacoa, white cheddar, jalapeno. San seared and served with gyoza dipping sauce. 5ps

Schezwan Mandu

$10.00

Woodear mushroom, cabbage, carrot, green onion, vermichelli. Bathed in garlic schezwan chili oil. 5pc

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Food truck offering quality Japanese cuisine!

7818 Country Club Rd N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

