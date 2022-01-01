Main picView gallery

Shivers Creek - Location 2 24188 hwy 27

No reviews yet

24188 hwy 27

Crystal springs, MS 39059

Appetizers

Onion Petals

$7.99

Fried Dill Pickles

$7.99

Fried Jalapeno Peppers

$7.99

Deep Fried Fish Bait (6)

$9.99

Duck Wontons

$12.99

Loaded Potato Patties

$9.99

Combination Appetizers (2)

$12.99

Gator

$14.99

Onion Petals (1/2 order)

$5.99

Fried Dill Pickles (1/2 order)

$5.99

Fried Jalapeno Poppers (1/2 order)

$5.99

Deep Fried Fish Bait (1/2 order)

$5.99

Duck Wontons (1/2 order)

$5.99

Loaded Potato Patties (1/2 order)

$5.99

Gator (1/2 order)

$5.99

Extra Plate Charge

$8.99

Fried Broccoli

$7.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Cheddar Peppers

$8.99

Cheese sticks

$8.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.99

Cheesy Fries

$11.99

Salads

Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Chicken Salad

$13.99

Dinner Salad

$8.99

Seafood

Fried Gulf Oysters (1/2 Dozen)

$17.99

Fried Gulf Oysters (Dozen)

$26.99

Shrimp (1/2 Dozen)

$16.99

Shrimp (Dozen)

$23.99

Seafood Platter

$29.99

Boat Load of Oysters

$34.99

Shrimp (2 Dozen)

$26.99

Blackened Catfish Plate

$20.99

Red Fish

$22.99

Flounder

$22.99

Combination Plate

$25.99

Grilled Salmon

$23.99

Fried Crab Cakes

$18.99

Fish

4pc Filet Plate (4)

$15.99

Senior Filet Plate (6)

$16.99

Filet Plate (7)

$17.99

AYCE Whole Catfish

$18.99

AYCE Filet Catfish

$19.99

AYCE Mixed Catfish

$19.99

2pc Whole Catfish Plate

$15.99

3pc Whole Catfish Plate

$16.99

Half and Half Fish and Chicken

$17.99

Half and Half AYCE Fish and Chicken Filets

$21.99

Blackened Catfish

$19.99

Redfish

$19.99

Flounder

$19.99

Triple Tail

$25.99

Chicken

AYCE Chicken

$15.99

6pc Chicken Tender Fried

$13.99

6pc Chicken Tender Dinner

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Dinner Lrg

$15.99

Hamburger Steak

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Dinner Small

$13.99

Po-Boy Sandwiches & More

10oz Hamburger w/ Cheese

$12.99

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Oyster Po-Boy

$17.99

Shrimp Po-Boy

$17.99

Fish Po-Boy

$17.99

Chicken Po-Boy

$17.99

Just Greens, Hushpuppies, and Slaw

$9.99

Children's Menu (12 & Under Only)

Kids 2pc Filet Plate

$6.99

Kids 3pc Filet Plate

$7.99

Kids Fried Shrimp Plate (4)

$9.99

Kids Chicken Strips (3)

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Hand Battered Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.99

1pc Whole Catfish Plate

$6.99

Adult Plate charge

$4.00

Dessert

Cake

$5.99

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Meat

Hamburger Steak

$14.99

12 oz Ribeye

$32.99

16bz Ribeye

$34.99

Surf & Turf

$36.99

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Barq's

$2.99

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

24188 hwy 27, Crystal springs, MS 39059

Directions

