Shiv Sagar

review star

No reviews yet

6662 Southwest Fwy

Houston, TX 77074

Order Again

Popular Items

Samosa
Chole Bhature
Pav Bhaji

Appetizers

Masala Papad

$3.49

A crispy snack spiced with traditional masalas

Samosa

Samosa

$4.49

Fried flaky pastry stuffed with a potato mix

Onion Pakora

Onion Pakora

$5.99

Onions wrapped in a spicy gram flour batter and crisp fried

Mix Pakora

$5.99

Vegetable mix wrapped in a spicy gram flour batter and crisp fried

Paneer Pakora

$6.49

Cottage cheese wrapped in a spicy gram flour batter and crisp fried

Chili Pakora

Chili Pakora

$6.49

Chilis wrapped in a gram flour batter and crisp fried

Cut Mirchi

Cut Mirchi

$7.49

Fried chilis stuffed with a vegetable mix

Methi Gota

$6.49

Fried snack made with gram flour batter and fenugreek leaves

Batata Vada

$6.49

Batter-coated potato stuffed fritters

Vegetable Cutlet

Vegetable Cutlet

$6.49

Mashed potatoes and veggies deep-fried into a crispy snack

Bread Pakora

$6.49

Batter-coated slices stuffed with spicy mashed potato mix and fried

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$6.49

Crispy and tender fried vegetarian snacks

Pav Vada (2pcs)

Pav Vada (2pcs)

$6.49

Fried potato patties stuffed with burger buns

Butter Vada Pav (2pcs)

$7.49

Vada Pav with butter

Cheese Vada Pav (2pcs)

$8.49

Vada Pav with cheese

Samosa Pav (2pcs)

Samosa Pav (2pcs)

$6.49

Samosas stuffed with pav

Sev Khaman

Sev Khaman

$7.49

Gujarati snack made with chana daal and spices

Dahi Vada

Dahi Vada

$5.49

Soft lentil fritters soaked in creamy yogurt

Idli (3pcs)

Idli (3pcs)

$5.49

Soft steamed cake made with rice and lentil batter

Mendu Vada (3pcs)

Mendu Vada (3pcs)

$5.49

Crispy fritters made with lentils, spices, and curry leaves

Idli Vada

Idli Vada

$5.49

2 pcs Idli & 1 pcs Vada

Lilva Kachori

$6.49

Fried pastry stuffed with fresh pigeon peas, green peas, ginger, and green chilis

Moong Dal Vada

$6.49

Fried fritters made with green moong dal lentils mixed with spices and herbs

Dabeli (2pcs)

Dabeli (2pcs)

$6.49

Bread rolls stuffed with tangy and spicy mashed potato mix

Fasting Specials

Sabudana Vada

$5.99

Fried patty made with tapioca pearls, potatoes, peanuts, and herbs

Sabudana Khichidi

$5.99

Mix of tapioca pearls, potatoes, peanuts, and herbs

Entrees

Puri Bhaji

Puri Bhaji

$5.49

Deep-fried bread with potato-based veggie mix

Chapati Bhaji

$5.49

Assorted vegetable curry with flat bread

Pav Bhaji

Pav Bhaji

$7.49

A mix of soft buns and vegetable mash

Cheese Pav Bhaji

$8.49

Traditional pav bhaji topped with cheese

Butter Pav Bhaji

$7.99

Traditional pav bhaji topped with added butter

Vegetable Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$6.49

Indian rice dish with spices and vegetable

Aloo Paratha (2pcs)

Aloo Paratha (2pcs)

$7.49

Potato stuffed bread baked in oil

Muli Paratha (2pcs)

$7.49

Oil-baked bread stuffed with a spicy radish mix

Paneer Paratha (1pcs)

Paneer Paratha (1pcs)

$7.49

Whole wheat flat bread with crumbled cottage cheese

Chole Bhature

Chole Bhature

$7.49

Chickpea curry with soft and fluffy fried leavened bread

Dal Fry Chapati

Dal Fry Chapati

$6.49

Fried lentil curry with traditional Indian flat bread

Halwa Puri Sabji

Halwa Puri Sabji

$7.49

Fried bread with a sweet dessert and veggies

Shrikhand Puri Sabji

Shrikhand Puri Sabji

$7.49

Fried bread with shrikhand and veggies

Mango Ras Puri Sabji

Mango Ras Puri Sabji

$7.49

Fried bread with mango pulp mix and veggies

Upma

Upma

$6.99

Mix of dry wheat, spices, veggies, and herbs

Upma Vada

Upma Vada

$7.49

Mix of dry wheat, spices, veggies, and herbs, served with a Vada

Thali

Thali

$8.49

Platter with a combo of different dishes

Manchurian

Manchurian

$9.49

Fried veggies served in a spicy sauce

Paneer Kathi Roll

Paneer Kathi Roll

$9.49

Fried roll filled with spices, veggies, and cottage cheese

Khichidi Kadi

Khichidi Kadi

$6.49

A plate of khichidi, kadi, and pickles

Mini Thali

$4.99

Dosa

Sada Dosa

Sada Dosa

$6.49

Plain dosa made with fermented rice and lentil batter

Sada Dosa with Onion

$6.99

Plain dosa with added onions

Masala Dosa

Masala Dosa

$7.49

Dosa spiced up with traditional Indian masalas

Mysore Sada Dosa

$7.49

Dosa spiced up with chili spread

Mysore Masala Dosa

$8.49

Dosa with chili spread spiced with Indian masalas

Butter Sada Dosa

$6.99

Dosa layered with butter

Butter Masala Dosa

$7.99

Butter Dosa spiced up with traditional masalas

Amul Cheese Dosa

$9.49

Amul cheese topped over the traditional lentil crepes

Amul Cheese with Masala Dosa

$10.49

Amul cheese topped over lentil crepes spiced up with traditional Indian masalas

Pav Bhaji Dosa

$8.49

Dosa stuffed with Pav Bhaji

Rava Dosa

Rava Dosa

$7.49

Dosa made with semolina and rice flour

Rava Masala Dosa

Rava Masala Dosa

$8.49

Dosa made with semolina and rice flour and traditional masalas

Rava Masala Dosa Onion Chili

$9.49

Dosa made with semolina and rice flour stuffed with chili

Moong Dosa

Moong Dosa

$7.49

Dosa made with green gram

Moong Masala Dosa

Moong Masala Dosa

$8.49

Green gram flatbread spiced up with traditional Indian masalas

Spring Dosa

Spring Dosa

$9.99

Dosa stuffed with chopped vegetables

Paneer Dosa

$10.49

Dosa stuffed with cottage cheese, spiced, and veggie mix

Cheese Dosa

$8.49

Cheddar cheese topped over the traditional lentil crepes

Chili Cheese Dosa

$9.49

Plain dosa with additional chillis and cheddar cheese stuffing

Cheese Masala Dosa

$9.49

Cheese topped over the traditional lentil crepes and traditional Indian masalas

Amul Chili Cheese Dosa

$10.49

Dosa with grated Amul cheese and chili stuffing

Vegetable Uttapam

Vegetable Uttapam

$8.49

Soft chewy rice pancake topped with finely chopped vegetables

Cheese Uttapam

$9.49

Uttapam with Cheese

Special Combination

$10.49

Masala Dosa, Vada, Idli, & Sweet

Chaat

Papdi Chaat

Papdi Chaat

$5.49

Mix of crispy papdis, sweet and spicy chutneys, veggies, and curd

Dahi Puri

Dahi Puri

$5.49

Crispy shells stuffed with potatoes and spices, topped with chutney

Bhel Puri

Bhel Puri

$5.49

Puffed rice mixed with veggies and assorted chutneys

Sev Puri

Sev Puri

$5.49

Mix of scrumptious papdis, mashed potatoes, onions, and chutneys

Pani Puri

Pani Puri

$5.49

Spicy mix of mashed potatoes stuffed in a baked flour shell, drenched in spicy, sweet flavored water

Raj Kachori

Raj Kachori

$5.49

Indian-style tacos with a crispy shell and various chutneys

Mix Chaat

Mix Chaat

$9.49

Mix of dahi puri, bhel puri, papdi chaat, and sev puri

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$6.49

Samosa, chickpeas, chutneys, and spices, all put together in a chaat

Ragda Patties

Ragda Patties

$6.49

Curry with dried white peas and potato patties

Aloo Tiki Chaat

Aloo Tiki Chaat

$6.49

Potato patties topped with spicy chutneys and garnished with veggies

Aloo Tiki Chole

$6.49

Spicy potato cutlets with spicy sauces and chutneys

Dessert

Pista Kulfi

$3.99

Frozen dessert made with condensed milk and garnished with pistachios

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$3.99

Delicious berry-sized balls made of flour and milk and served in sugar syrup

Ras Malai

Ras Malai

$3.99

A creamy dessert made with dried milk, dipped in sweetened cream

Puran Puri

$3.99

Sweet flatbread dessert with lentil stuffing

Shrikhand (1lb)

$9.99

Traditional Indian sweet made with hung curd, saffron, and cardamom

Malai Kulfi

$3.99

Frozen dessert made with condensed milk and cream

Boondi Ladoo

Boondi Ladoo

$5.99

Sweet gram-flour balls with saffron flakes

Drink

Masala Soda

$2.49

Chai

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Soft Drink

$1.49

Bottle Water

$1.00

Frooti

$1.99

Thumbs Up

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99

Limca

$1.99

Maaza Mango

$1.99

Lemon Juice

$2.99

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Sweet Lassi

$3.99

Salt Lassi

$3.99

Masala Lassi

$3.99

Plain Lassi

$3.49

Rose Lassi

$3.99

Mango Shake

$3.99

Vanilla Shake

$3.99

Chikoo Shake

$4.99

Kaju Mango Shake

$4.99

Kaju Anjir Shake

$4.99

Badam Shake

$4.99

Rose Milk

$3.99

Falooda

$4.99

Fresh Coconut Water

$4.99
